Update on FFScout Memberships

In light of the Premier League’s recent announcement, Fantasy Football Scout would like to clarify the situation for our existing members.

The Premier League is now suspended until April 4, which means all Gameweek 30 and 31 fixtures have been postponed.

That, in turn, means there are no more matches of Fantasy relevance in the month of March.

While our Members’ tools remain open to use, and strategy-based articles will continue to be posted behind the paywall, we appreciate that, even as we all look forward to the return of the league, there is no immediate Gameweek to prepare for.

We would encourage you not to cancel your Scout membership as, once you do, you will immediately lose the benefits of access to the Members Area, data, tools and any articles we produce behind the paywall.

Instead, if you signed up for a rolling monthly subscription that has missed (or will in the future miss) a Gameweek due to the Premier League suspension, we are happy to offer a cancellation and partial refund for the relevant period. If so, get in touch with support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

Naturally, should further postponements occur in the Premier League, beyond April 4, then this policy will continue for that period, so you won’t be paying for Gameweeks that you miss.

