758
Members March 14

Update on FFScout Memberships

758 Comments
Share

In light of the Premier League’s recent announcement, Fantasy Football Scout would like to clarify the situation for our existing members.

The Premier League is now suspended until April 4, which means all Gameweek 30 and 31 fixtures have been postponed.

That, in turn, means there are no more matches of Fantasy relevance in the month of March.

While our Members’ tools remain open to use, and strategy-based articles will continue to be posted behind the paywall, we appreciate that, even as we all look forward to the return of the league, there is no immediate Gameweek to prepare for.

We would encourage you not to cancel your Scout membership as, once you do, you will immediately lose the benefits of access to the Members Area, data, tools and any articles we produce behind the paywall.

Instead, if you signed up for a rolling monthly subscription that has missed (or will in the future miss) a Gameweek due to the Premier League suspension, we are happy to offer a cancellation and partial refund for the relevant period. If so, get in touch with support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

Naturally, should further postponements occur in the Premier League, beyond April 4, then this policy will continue for that period, so you won’t be paying for Gameweeks that you miss.

What to do if you think you might have coronavirus*

If you think you might have coronavirus or you’ve been in close contact with someone who has it:

  • stay at home and avoid close contact with other people
  • do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital
  • use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service to find out what to do next

The 111 coronavirus service will tell you if you need to continue to stay at home (self-isolate) or if you need medical help.

* Information taken from the official NHS website.

758 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Make America Greta Again
    • 6 Years
    50 mins ago

    Pages are flying, at least the summer break won't be as arduous if we have some fpl then.

    Open Controls
  2. FOO FIGHTER
      48 mins ago

      Two choices, stick around and waiting for nothing from FPL or a brand new release for the kiddies.

      Covid-19

      Open Controls
    • GREEN IS GOOD
      • 3 Years
      48 mins ago

      With all due respect, you'd have to be completely bonkers to think Liverpool won't be awarded the title, if it came to that.

      Stop embarrassing yourselves, really.

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        37 mins ago

        Bookmarked

        Open Controls
        1. GREEN IS GOOD
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          I'll enjoy reminding you when it happens 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. Brosstan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            Im only bookmarking in case you are wrong

            Open Controls
            1. GREEN IS GOOD
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Hopefully it won't come to that and they'll play the games at some point.

              Open Controls
      2. Make America Greta Again
        • 6 Years
        34 mins ago

        This is a bit like Lost, are we in purgatory?

        Open Controls
      3. Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        31 mins ago

        I have feeling Klopp wouldn't accept it. The man has his pride and would want to do it officially.

        Open Controls
        1. potatoace'scott talent
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          28 mins ago

          I think you forgot your winky emoji at the end 🙂

          Open Controls
        2. GREEN IS GOOD
          • 3 Years
          26 mins ago

          Meanwhile back on earth

          Open Controls
        3. Soto Ayam
            1 min ago

            Think he'd accept it, because he has to. However, I do agree that the man wouldn't want to as he obviously has integrity. I believe he wants to win one on his own merit, not by default. If they gave it to LFC, it wouldn't be the same as winning it right out. I would think it would be a hollow victory for anyone.

            Open Controls
        4. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          No point arguing with people here

          The ones in charge of the premier League have shown incompetency levels recently and in the past

          It's what is right financially for them and the shareholders. It has nothing to do with deserving something.

          The season could well just be cancelled and voided if that's what they feel is in their best interest

          Open Controls
          1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            If Liverpool are handed the title, there will always be this doubt over the win and whether it can be seen as a proper league win which is a shame in some respects but that's reality.

            Open Controls
      4. diesel001
        • 3 Years
        47 mins ago

        Per Live FPL:

        90% ACCURATE ESTIMATE. PLEASE WAIT 1 HOUR FOR EXACT UPDATE

        Open Controls
        1. Ragabolly
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          12 mins ago

          I think it pretty much converged to exact rank now, 25 more minutes of confirmation and the page on LiveFPL will declare exactness.

          Open Controls
      5. GREEN IS GOOD
        • 3 Years
        36 mins ago

        Up 60 places already today.

        8 green arrows in a row.

        #greenisgood

        Open Controls
        1. Woy_is_back
          • 2 Years
          13 mins ago

          Dropped one place

          Open Controls
      6. BNMC
          29 mins ago

          Just curious, how does LiveFPL know if the ranks are "exact" or not? How exactly does it converge to exact?

          Open Controls
          1. Ragabolly
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            21 mins ago

            It's a complicated process I developed this year which compares different sizes for a sample of managers around you so that the website doesn't have to know all the teams in the world to be exact.

            Open Controls
            1. SweepaKeepa
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Thanks for your excellent work.

              Open Controls
        • gooberman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          9 mins ago

          Anybody else feel depressed? A weekend with no football is bad enough but the prospect of a complete postponement of the season is quite unbearable. International breaks are bad enough but this could be several months with no FPL. I would be lying if I said this isn't impacting on my mood.

          Open Controls
          1. Make America Greta Again
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Sorry to hear you're down. I actually feel the opposite. These times help to adjust one's view of an unimportant little game. As a person who wants to do my bit for the planet, I'm glad to see less burning of fossil fuels.

            Open Controls
        • One Wheels Enough
            7 mins ago

            As it's pretty unlikely that the PL will start back up in GW32, the league must be working out when the latest possible restart can be to complete all the fixtures. Assuming the Euro's are off there might be an option to extend the season a few weeks, although I'm guessing extending this shutdown a further couple of weeks might be close to the cut off. It might be the case that games might restart behind closed doors at first if it looks like we're over the infection peak.

            In terms of FPL continuing the GW's in terms of transfers, those of us who've already used the WC have now got a slow motion mini version to play with, just in case the league does restart.

            Just remember when each weeks deadline is 😉

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.