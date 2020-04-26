Take our Fantasy Premier League 2015/16 quiz

Our season-by-season Fantasy Premier League quiz is back with 20 questions on one of the most memorable years in Premier League history.
The 2015/16 campaign witnessed a chip overhaul in Fantasy Premier League, Jurgen Klopp take up the reigns at Liverpool, Jose Mourinho depart Chelsea for the second time, the Battle of the Bridge and the end of Aston Villa’s 24-year stay in the division.
Most unforgettable of all, however, was Leicester City’s astonishing capture of their first-ever top-flight title.
There’ll be plenty of brain-teasers on the Foxes, then, along with the usual mix of multi-choice questions on Fantasy returns and underlying numbers.
Click ‘next’ below to start the quiz and to cycle through the questions, and let us know how you got on in the comments section.
We’ll return next week with the 2014/15 season.
#1 → Who was the highest-scoring FPL asset of 2015/16 (in terms of overall points)?
#2 → Three new FPL chips were introduced at the start of 2015/16. Which of these did not make their debut that year?
#3 → What was Riyad Mahrez’s bargain FPL starting price in Leicester City’s title-winning season?
#4 → And what price was Jamie Vardy listed as when the 2015/16 season got underway?
#5 → Three members of Arsenal’s backline made the end-of-season FPL Dream Team. Which of these players didn’t feature?
#6 → Dimitri Payet and which other FPL midfielder finished on 171 points, the joint-fourth-highest total among players in this positional classification?
#7 → Which of these players was not classed as an FPL forward in 2015/16?
#8 → The highest-scoring player of Gameweek 1 contentiously racked up 16 FPL points, with one of his two goals being accredited to a teammate days later. Who was he?
#9 → Sergio Agüero’s biggest-ever single-Gameweek haul came in a home match against Newcastle United in 2015/16. How many FPL points did he rack up in this fixture?
#10 → FPL midfielders Junior Stanislas and Ben Watson both did what in the 2015/16 campaign?
#11 → Which FPL defender scored more Premier League goals than any other player in his positional classification in 2015/16?
#12 → Complete the list of top-scoring forwards in 2015/16: 1= Jamie Vardy and Harry Kane (211 pts). 3 Romelu Lukaku (185 pts). 4 Sergio Agüero (184 pts). 5 ????? (175 pts)
#13 → Who was the leading assist-maker of 2015/16 (he set up 19 of his side’s goals)?
#14 → After Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez, who was Leicester City’s highest-scoring FPL asset (in terms of overall points) of their title-winning year?
#15 → Dele Alli registered 22 FPL attacking returns in this his first Premier League season with Spurs. What was his 2015/16 starting price?
#16 → Who was the unlikely highest scorer in Double Gameweek 37, recording 21 FPL points?
#17 → Which £4.5m shot-stopper was top of the goalkeepers’ FPL points table going into Gameweek 38, eventually finishing second behind Petr Čech?
#18 → In which Gameweek did Eden Hazard belatedly score his first Premier League goal of 2015/16?
#19 → How many Spurs players did Mark Clattenburg book (setting a Premier League record in the process) in the ill-tempered Gameweek 36 clash with Chelsea?
#20 → Why was Manchester United’s Gameweek 38 clash with Bournemouth abandoned and put back two days?
