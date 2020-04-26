Take our Fantasy Premier League 2015/16 quiz

Our season-by-season Fantasy Premier League quiz is back with 20 questions on one of the most memorable years in Premier League history.

The 2015/16 campaign witnessed a chip overhaul in Fantasy Premier League, Jurgen Klopp take up the reigns at Liverpool, Jose Mourinho depart Chelsea for the second time, the Battle of the Bridge and the end of Aston Villa’s 24-year stay in the division.

Most unforgettable of all, however, was Leicester City’s astonishing capture of their first-ever top-flight title.

There’ll be plenty of brain-teasers on the Foxes, then, along with the usual mix of multi-choice questions on Fantasy returns and underlying numbers.

Click ‘next’ below to start the quiz and to cycle through the questions, and let us know how you got on in the comments section.

We’ll return next week with the 2014/15 season.

