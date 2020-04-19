Take our Fantasy Premier League 2016/17 quiz

Our season-by-season Fantasy Premier League quiz is back with 20 questions on the 2016/17 campaign.

We’ve been gradually going back in time over the past few weeks and we’ve now reached the year of Chelsea’s title-winning campaign under Antonio Conte, Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola’s inaugural seasons in Manchester, and the All-Out Attack chip’s swansong in FPL.

There’ll be the usual blend of posers on Fantasy returns and underlying numbers, with some of the statistics and images featured taken from our Members Area.

As usual, the questions vary in difficulty from the gettable to the absurd – but we do at least give you four answers to choose from, for those with foggy memories or with better things to think about.

Click ‘next’ below to start the quiz and to cycle through the questions, and let us know how you got on in the comments section.

We’ll be back next week with the 2015/16 season.

READ MORE: Our 2017/18 quiz

READ MORE: Our 2018/19 quiz

READ MORE: Our 2019/20 quiz