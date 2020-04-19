77
Quiz April 19

Take our Fantasy Premier League 2016/17 quiz

77 Comments
Our season-by-season Fantasy Premier League quiz is back with 20 questions on the 2016/17 campaign.

We’ve been gradually going back in time over the past few weeks and we’ve now reached the year of Chelsea’s title-winning campaign under Antonio Conte, Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola’s inaugural seasons in Manchester, and the All-Out Attack chip’s swansong in FPL.

There’ll be the usual blend of posers on Fantasy returns and underlying numbers, with some of the statistics and images featured taken from our Members Area.

As usual, the questions vary in difficulty from the gettable to the absurd – but we do at least give you four answers to choose from, for those with foggy memories or with better things to think about.

Click ‘next’ below to start the quiz and to cycle through the questions, and let us know how you got on in the comments section.

We’ll be back next week with the 2015/16 season.

#1 → Who was FPL’s leading points scorer in 2016/17?

→ Ben Crabtree was FPL's overall winner in 2016/17 despite having not... what?

#2 → Ben Crabtree was crowned FPL’s overall winner in 2016/17 having not… done what?

→ Which shotstopper conceded more Premier League goals than anyone else but still finished fourth in the goalkeeper's FPL points standings?

#3 → Who was the top-scoring goalkeeper of 2016/17 (his total of 149 points was the lowest that any leading shot-stopper has managed in FPL history)?

#4 → Which £4.5m midfielder and short-lived FPL bandwagon delivered five attacking returns in the opening five Gameweeks of 2016/17, one more than he managed in the rest of the campaign?

→ Alexis Sánchez scored three goals against Stoke City and Sunderland in May 2017 en route to a memorable Double Gameweek 37 score of how many points?

#5 → Alexis Sánchez scored three goals against Stoke City and Sunderland in May 2017 en route to a memorable Double Gameweek 37 score of how many points?

→ Harry Kane was the only player to better Alexis Sanchez's huge Double Gameweek 37 score. How many points did the Spurs striker rack up in the final two Gameweeks of 2016/17?

#6 → Harry Kane was the only player to better Alexis Sanchez’s huge Double Gameweek 37 score. How many points did the Spurs striker rack up in the final two Gameweeks of 2016/17?

→ Who was the top-scoring FPL defender of 2016/17, finishing on 178 points?

#7 → Who was the top-scoring FPL defender of 2016/17, finishing on 178 points?

→One of Gareth McAuley's six goals in 2016/17 infamously came against West Ham in Gameweek 25, when he unwittingly provided a feather touch on whose header?

#8 → One of Gareth McAuley’s six goals in 2016/17 infamously came against West Ham in Gameweek 25, when he unwittingly provided a feather touch on whose header?

→ Which of these Spurs assets was the only one not to feature in FPL's end-of-season Dream Team (the other three all scored over 200 points)?

#9 → Which of these Spurs assets was the only one not to feature in FPL’s end-of-season Dream Team (the other three all scored over 200 points)?

→ All of these goalkeepers played more than 20 Premier League games in 2016/17. Which of them was the only one who didn't start out at £4.0m in FPL?

#10 → All of these goalkeepers played 20 or more Premier League games in 2016/17. Which of them was the only one who didn’t start out at £4.0m in FPL?

#11 → Which striker, who started the season at £6.5m, bagged 15 league goals and ended 2016/17 as FPL’s best-value forward (based on points per million)?

→ Josh King enjoyed his best-ever season in FPL to date, scoring 16 goals. What was the-then budget midfielder's starting price in 2016/17?

#12 → Josh King enjoyed his best-ever season in FPL to date, scoring 16 goals. What was the-then midfielder’s starting price in 2016/17?

→ Which of these obscure names wasn’t priced up by FPL at some point during 2016/17?

#13 → Which of these obscure names wasn’t priced up by FPL at some point during 2016/17?

→ Harry Kane was one of two FPL assets to score four goals in a single Premier League match in 2016/17. Who was the other?

#14 → Harry Kane was one of two FPL assets to score four goals in a single Premier League match in 2016/17. Who was the other?

→ Which of these current FPL assets didn't represent relegated Hull City in the 2016/17 campaign?

#15 → Which of these current FPL assets didn’t represent relegated Hull City in the 2016/17 campaign?

#16 → Which well-owned forward missed a penalty and played only 62 minutes en route to a Double Gameweek 37 score of zero points?

FPL confirm deadlines for Gameweeks 31-35 will remain unchanged

#17 → What was the name of Fantasy Premier League’s now-defunct spin-off game, which was abandoned before the 2016/17 season?

→ Marcos Alonso's 21-point Gameweek 21 haul, in which he scored twice and kept a clean sheet, came against which club?

#18 → Marcos Alonso’s 21-point Gameweek 21 haul, in which he scored twice and kept a clean sheet, came against which club?

→ Who was the highest-scoring Man City player (in terms of overall FPL points) in Pep Guardiola's first season in charge at the Etihad?

#19 → Who was the highest-scoring Man City player (in terms of overall FPL points) in Pep Guardiola’s first season in charge at the Etihad?

→ Which of these was a £4.5m midfielder in FPL in 2016/17?

#20 → Which of these was a £4.5m midfielder in FPL in 2016/17?

77 Comments
  bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 hours, 11 mins ago

    Just run a friendly where Burnley beat Liverpool 3-0. My first thought was that's the bit of code put in as a result of the real life Watford result.

    FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 53 mins ago

      Pope hatty I hope?

    GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 33 mins ago

      Not sure how much we can learn from virtual friendly stats for virtual games. I'm just going on anything learned from just 2 game weeks which is very little but may be a better pointer. So Cantwell was a bit attacking-involved (it's a word!) in first two games so I sold Hayden for him and benched Sarr. Captained Trent. May as well punt and fk it up with 35 GW to recover.

  gribude
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 hours, 8 mins ago

    12/20 not too baaad!

    RedLightning - The Last Ten…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Snap!

  Legomané
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 2 Years
    6 hours, 54 mins ago

    Back to back 14/20's 😎

  FPL Pillars
    • 3 Years
    6 hours, 39 mins ago

    11 / 20
    Meh

  Devo-McDuff
    • 1 Year
    6 hours, 17 mins ago

    10/20. Best yet.

  Ginkapo FPL
    • 8 Years
    6 hours, 8 mins ago

    Capoue was decent value all season

  The Mandalorian
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 33 mins ago

    Why do taking free transfers affect our ranking

    Kevin de Blanke
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 30 mins ago

      Hasn't affected mine

      The Mandalorian
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 26 mins ago

        It was also mentioned on the scoutcast

    Legomané
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 8 mins ago

      Minimal negative OR adjustments will apply as overall number of transfers is a factor in determining overall rank. Taking a -4 right now would have a greater impact.

      Equally making no transfers may earn slight rank improvements. I've made 4FT in the past 5 GW's and my colossal OR of 403,673 in GW30 has increased to 404,054. Nominal adjustment.

      Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 29 mins ago

        Although, in fairness, there’s way more important things to be worried about right now than OR in a currently suspended FPL campaign.

        Ginkapo FPL
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 13 mins ago

          ...

        Ron_Swanson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 58 mins ago

          There’s also plenty of time on our hands to start checking on unimportant things which were once relatively important.

          Can’t sit indoors glued to Sky News worrying about COVID. Not much most of us can do about it other than stay in and try and find things to do...

        The Mandalorian
          • 7 Years
          23 mins ago

          That comment was totally unnecessary and could be assigned to many things. People choose to keep busy in their own way and its not for others to deem what's important and what isn't.
          This is a fantasy football website and I had a fantasy football related question, so move on.

    Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      "In the event of a tie between teams, the team who has made the least amount of transfers will be positioned higher. Any transfers made using a wildcard or free hit will not count towards total transfers made."

    Ginkapo FPL
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      This is the way

  Amey
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 11 mins ago

    11/20
    Some of them were wild guesses 😀

  I hate Moreno
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 9 mins ago

    Can't see any way the FPL season can finish given their reluctance to freeze the game and instead let gameweeks continue as normal. They may find a way to do something but a mega gw38 simply isn't an option. Thus far, people who have used their chips have, on average, had an advantage over those who were saving them. Is there an argument for taking an average score for each of the chips used and adding it to the scores of those who haven't used them in order to generate a fairer and more representative final rank? Only alternatives would be to void the season or just say though s*** it is what it is.

    Legomané
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 57 mins ago

      Add gameweeks looks like the sensible option given where we are. It would have been preferable to have paused to match the football, but my guess is keeping clicks on site was critical to meet sponsorship contractual arrangements - only reason I can see for not pausing given the negative impact on the game.

      I suspect we'll be given an indication of what they hope to happen in terms of an ongoing plan, even if there's no actual detail, prior to GW38. Presumably they're holding off as long as possible on the off chance a formal plan for resumption (or abandonment) is announced by PL.

      Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - se…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 8 mins ago

        Yer that will give them about 3 weeks to sort out and update and advertise next season's game. Good luck

        Legomané
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 58 mins ago

          I very much doubt they have to fully shut down one season before internally implementing any updates and prep ahead of the next one. Sure there will be a point where they need to get the new platform hosted by current web addresses etc, but that transfer isn't going to take months..

          Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - se…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 47 mins ago

            But having time to get 7 million players to join and advertise the game is mission critical for them i imagine. I would take a guess that next season is more important than this one financially to them.

            Not as if anyone is going to throw dummy out and not play just because they don't like how this season went

            Legomané
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 2 Years
              3 hours, 37 mins ago

              Might find it easier to mass up if they launch next season nearer the end of this one than normal. Also given some form of restrictions are may still be in place, I'll be shocked if we dont see records smashed. Anyway everything is pure speculation right now.

              Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - se…
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                3 hours, 5 mins ago

                It certainly is. I don't think anything is on or off the table . I don't think we will know this time next month way its going. Yesterday it looked like more chance of the season continuing, now more clubs wanna end it hard to know who to belive and who wants clicks

    Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Why isn't a mega GW38 an option? It may not be an option you like but it's definitely an option.

      Ron_Swanson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        It would be a ridiculous way to do it when they could just add weeks. Of course it could happen but I think very unlikely.

        I guess it might be trickier if they have to do new game weeks every three days if that’s how the league gets played out but again It’s speculation albeit something like that will happen if they decide to finish it. Which I think they will.

        Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          Yeah this is what I'm saying. Being ridiculous doesn't mean it's off the table. Doing something ridiculous is definitely something FPL would do. Just like allowing the game to continue with zero games week after week is ridiculous, yet that's exactly what is happening.

          If they add extra GWS all the H2H leagues will be messed up even more than they are already. It's lose-lose for them.

  Jet5605
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 52 mins ago

    Assuming FPL restarts when the league presumably restarts will those who used transfers from GW31 to 35 have done the right thing in order to clean up their squad? I made a transfer every week and have 2 FT ready to use when the league restarts.

    Legomané
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      Nobody knows what form FPL will take of and when it returns so it's impossible to answer right now. In my mind it makes sense to make some tweaks here and there, but it's definitely possible I may end up regretting some of those moves.

    Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      It can't hurt to have done that regardless.

  Sloane426
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      Cheapest, nailed defender + midfielder?

    1justlookin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 12 mins ago

      Are there going to be double game weeks in Virtual? Just wondering if there's any point saving wildcard & chips?

      Ragabolly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 53 mins ago

        There are no DGW/BGWs

        FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 51 mins ago

          Feels quite refreshing playing these in a single gameweek for a change 🙂

        1justlookin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 43 mins ago

          Just 1 WC though mate?

          Ragabolly
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 14 mins ago

            2, same as FPL

    1justlookin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      Also, does it show any stats for the players on the virtual site? Total points & attacking returns?

      Ragabolly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        Yes, "sort by" on the transfers page

        Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 26 mins ago

          Hey - just wondering if I'm doing something wrong (wholly possible!)

          An earlier article mentioned you get 5 friendly simulations per GW. Ia that true?

          I have run three before GW3, and can't see an option for the additional two.

          Ragabolly
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 25 mins ago

            I changed it to 3. Think it's better that way with back to back gws

            Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              3 hours, 23 mins ago

              Cheers! No issue at all, given the quick turnaround.

              I could see running a number of friendlies, and seeing a player you don't have do well cause a fair few knee-jerk transfers anyway!

        1justlookin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 17 mins ago

          thank you. Is it also possible to convert the ticker into an excel sheet? 🙂

    FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      -4 taken 😯

      1justlookin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        to bring in Auba?

        Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 32 mins ago

          Lacazette seems to be the Sims Arsenal player of choice.

    1justlookin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      Just noticed Lundstram is listed as Midfielder, is that intentional?

      TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        Stopped him scoring more last GW so yes.

      Ragabolly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        Yes intentional

    1justlookin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Last point, it would be good to sort the players out by value. Loving this game though. 🙂

      Ragabolly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        Value meaning price?

        Ragabolly
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 41 mins ago

          If so, just added it!

          1justlookin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 21 mins ago

            Brilliant l. Legend you are mate!!!!

    SneakyPete
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Do we get 2 wildcards in Virtual FPL as well or Just 1 ?

      Also I would suggest removing fpl points tab, I feel its unnecessary. Virtual points is all we care about

      Ragabolly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        2 Wildcards yes. Thanks for the FPL points suggestion

      Monkey Hanger
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Agree re fpl pts.

    Mini Mahouse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Pope (Button)
      Maguire - TAA - Doherty (Soy - Saiss)
      Grealish - Fernandes - Salah - KDB (Saka)
      Rashy - Ings - Jimenez

      Anything obvious things you guys would change here?

      I think if the PL restarts, it will be very important to have a full squad of starting players - Which is what I've been making changes to get to. Rashy would be the only risk here, but given reports he has started training I think he's a risk worth taking.

    gooberman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Not sure if this has been covered but when I click on transfers and then sort by vfpl points, it doesn't seem to list the players in points order as in the player who has scored the most points should be top. It just seems to be random. Is there something else I need to be clicking on?

    gooberman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Disregard that previous post as it seems to have corrected itself now as players are now in points order.

      Ragabolly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Had a scare for a second 🙂 glad it is working

        gooberman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Yeah for some reason last night players weren't being sorted in order of points.

    Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Best move for my v-fpl team?

      Pope (Button)
      TAA Stevens Robbo (Stephens Lascelles)
      Barnes Fernandes Kdb Mane (Hayden)
      DCL Vardy Ings
      1.5m 2ft

      A. Robbo+Barnes to kdb+Ngakia (play 1 of Lascelles/Stephens)
      B. Vardy to Auba as planned; bench Barnes for now.
      C. Something else?

      Shnkswnt
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          B Vardy to Auba is I think is the safest option. You can do A move in Gameweek 4 if you want to !

      Lindelol
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Pope (Hart)
        Holgate Gomez TAA (Janmaat, Kelly)
        Mané(c) Mahrez De Bruyne Martial Hayden
        Jiménez Ings DCL

        2 FT and 0 itb in vFPL
        What would you change here? Going good so far Rank : 199

        Shnkswnt
            5 mins ago

            I think Kdb is kind of essential long term so my suggestion would be Mahrez out for Alli and carry forward one transfer.

        BuYaKasha
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          @RAGABOLLY you are an absolute legend,
          What a great game, saved my lockout

          Ragabolly
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Glad you're having fun mate!!

        Sessegnon Blanc
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          Question for Ragabolly: On vFPL can you easily see your position within a mini league without opening the mini league and searching for your team?

          Ragabolly
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Right now no. Your team will have an expanded row in the league table so you just need to scroll till you find an expanded row in the table.

            Might work next weekend or so on putting all your ranks in all leagues at your leagues page, it's not straightforward to program..

        Lindelol
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          any mini-league code please??

          Ragabolly
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            27 mins ago

            9RV4A is the code for FFS league

            Lindelol
              • 1 Year
              12 mins ago

              thanks

          Shnkswnt
              1 min ago

              Few mini league codes:
              KJQ39
              OXWM7
              VFJB9
              NUCMR

          gooberman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            55 mins ago

            Open Controls
          MaticMVP
            • 1 Year
            50 mins ago

            Any point doing anything to this team?

            Pope
            Lundstram-Maguire-TAA-(Cathcart-Taylor)
            Salah-Mane-Martial-Saka-(Dendo)
            Auba-Jimenez-Ings

