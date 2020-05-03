Take our Fantasy Premier League 2014/15 quiz

Our weekly Fantasy Premier League quiz returns with 20 questions on the 2014/15 campaign.

This was the season that Chelsea scooped their final title under Jose Mourinho, Sergio Agüero won the Golden Boot and Leicester City pulled off a great escape to avoid relegation.

We’ve cobbled together a score of multi-choice questions on Fantasy returns and underlying numbers from that year, which vary in difficulty from the eminently gettable to the scarcely guessable.

Click ‘next’ below to start the quiz and to cycle through the questions, and let us know how you got on in the comments section.

We’ll return next week with the 2013/14 season.

