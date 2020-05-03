114
Quiz May 3

Take our Fantasy Premier League 2014/15 quiz

Our weekly Fantasy Premier League quiz returns with 20 questions on the 2014/15 campaign.

This was the season that Chelsea scooped their final title under Jose Mourinho, Sergio Agüero won the Golden Boot and Leicester City pulled off a great escape to avoid relegation.

We’ve cobbled together a score of multi-choice questions on Fantasy returns and underlying numbers from that year, which vary in difficulty from the eminently gettable to the scarcely guessable.

Click ‘next’ below to start the quiz and to cycle through the questions, and let us know how you got on in the comments section.

We’ll return next week with the 2013/14 season.

#1 → Listed at £12.5m, who was the most expensive FPL asset when the game was launched in summer 2014?

#2 → Who was the highest-scoring player (in terms of overall FPL points) of 2014/15?

#3 → Harry Kane burst onto the scene with 21 goals in his breakthrough Premier League campaign. What was his bargain FPL starting price?

#4 → Which cult FPL midfielder scored from this position against Chelsea in Gameweek 31 of the 2014/15 campaign?

#5 → Which striker finished as the third-highest-scoring FPL forward (on 176 points) despite his team being relegated at the end of 2014/15?

next

#6 → All of these players said goodbye to the Premier League at the end of 2014/15. Who scored the most FPL points in their final season?

#7 → Which budget midfielder, who had a starting price of £5.5m, banked 12 FPL assists in 2014/15, a total that only Cesc Fàbregas beat?

#8 → Who was the most-owned defender in FPL by the time Gameweek 38 rolled around?

#9 → Which FPL defender delivered more attacking returns (goals and assists combined) than any other in 2014/15?

#10 → All of these managers took the reigns of a Premier League club in 2014/15. Who was the only one not in charge on the final weekend of the season?

#11 → Who was the top-scoring goalkeeper for FPL points in 2014/15 (he racked up the most saves, too)?

#12 → The 2014/15 season was Sergio Agüero’s best ever for Fantasy returns. Seven of his goals/assists and 36 of his FPL points came in two meetings with which club that year?

#13 → Southampton’s 8-0 thrashing of Sunderland was the biggest win of the season. Who recorded a 23-point haul after scoring once and setting up four goals in that match?

#14 → Which no-nonsense budget midfielder was booked on 14 occasions (the most in the top flight), despite only starting 26 games?

#15 → Which short-lived budget defender bandwagon started all of Manchester United’s opening five matches of the season?

#16 → John Terry made the FPL Dream Team for the final time, finishing on 177 points. How many times did he feature in this end-of-season XI over his career (no defender made more appearances than the Chelsea stopper)?

#17 → Jamie Vardy, then available for £4.9m, scored 21 points and was involved in all five of Leicester City’s goals in a Gameweek 5 win over whom?

#18 → The rules surrounding the second FPL Wildcard were changed after 2014/15. How were Fantasy managers originally restricted in its usage?

#19 → Of all the Premier League players who found the back of the net in 2014/15, who had the worst goal conversion rate in the division (he scored with just one of his 56 shots)?

#20 → Which £5.5m forward scored on seven occasions in the first nine Gameweeks, going on to register 14 goals in 2014/15 overall?

  1. Agbonlahorse
    • 8 Years
    7 hours, 19 mins ago

    Project Restart

    Pros
    -Season gets finished like intended and everyone has played all their games.
    -Good for morale and a much needed pick-up for (most) the nation.
    -All CL, EL and relegation spots get decided without use of flawed PPG.
    -Contractual obligations for TV are filled.

    Cons
    -Integrity of league is lost, - one rule for start of season/ another for the end.
    -Much needed NHS resources taken from front line.
    -Players may refuse to play for fear of catching and spreading to own family
    -Squads could self isolate, and not have enough players to compete.
    -If one case emerges (like in Bundesliga this week) the whole operation shuts down for who knows how long.

    As much as I want to see football back, personally, I can't see behind closed doors working. At all!

    1. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 19 mins ago

      The integrity of the league is lost far more if it is cancelled than if they have to play at neutral venues. I heard something about UEFA setting a deadline for completion. I guess they'd be too scared of losing CL money to tell them to stuff their deadline. I'd wait as long as it takes to finish this season and adjust next season.

      1. Agbonlahorse
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 51 mins ago

        I take your point for sure, and have similar views. Logistically though, behind closed doors is far too complex to ever get off the ground, for reasons mentioned above.

        Also, I think when people talk about integrity, the semantics get a bit blurred. When we talk about the Premier League's integrity, do we mean its fairness or its durability? One could be used to argue to finish the season, the other to cancel.

        1. circusmonkey
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          5 hours, 28 mins ago

          Don't see why logistically it is too complex, it is easier than with crowds. There are 13 pitches at St George's park. I don't think the issue is logistics, it is taking resources from the NHS.

          1. Agbonlahorse
            • 8 Years
            5 hours, 11 mins ago

            It's easier than with crowds, for sure. And I'm not saying cancelling the season is without its complications.

            But as mentioned above, there are seemingly more variables at play by trying to restart (especially ones that can directly affect a players health) than by cancelling.

      2. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 39 mins ago

        Pool fan ?

        1. circusmonkey
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          5 hours, 36 mins ago

          No, supposed to be West Ham but don't care. BTW, Karen Brady should be ashamed of herself, trying to get the season scrapped because 'we' are rubbish.

          1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            5 hours, 32 mins ago

            Intresting. You purely want it started for love of football and moral ? Not many who have no agenda for their reasoning so fair play.

            She is just looking after the intrests of the club really, people that high up and rich rarely have any morals. You don't get rich by having morals 🙂

            1. DeadStar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              4 hours, 40 mins ago

              I think you’re being a bit unfair in assuming anyone thinking the best solution is to try and complete the season is because they support a team about to earn something. Some people do just have the opinion that completing the season, whenever that is, should be the goal. Let’s not forget we’re not just talking about the Premier league here. The reaction from some clubs and players in the lower league when that was voided was very negative.

              Personally I don’t think there’s any easy answer but I always come to the conclusion that completely voiding the season is actually the more unfair outcome. Gladly I think the Premier league and most clubs agree, which is why they haven’t done it yet.

              1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                4 hours, 27 mins ago

                I have to stick by my feeling that MOST people do have an agenda. I do myself. I've seen people go rant on about how it should be stopped then i click on their Bio and see YNWA. Hard to take them seriously when they bang on about lifting moral and trying to speak on behalf of every fan. At least people should be true to themselves and come out with the real reason. Everyone entitled to it and there is no right or wrong way of how they want it to go.

                How many people on here want it started just solely on selfish FPL reasons ( which is fine). With out making an assumption , you are a west brom fan. In a situation where Villa could go down and west brom go up i would be interested to see how you would feel being a Villa fan . I just struggle to buy lifting moral reason , because if that is the case they are happy to risk lives to give themselves a boost ? Just as bad as me wanting it cancelled for my own footballing reasons

              2. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                4 hours, 25 mins ago

                Just look at that talk spor twitter poll . Most want it cancelled and 90% of them hate liverpool..go figure

              3. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                4 hours, 21 mins ago

                https://mobile.twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1256870582907482112

                Rupert got nothing to play for. Would he be getting more involved if they were in a top 4 place

                1. DeadStar
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  4 hours, 5 mins ago

                  You’re absolutely right about most don’t want football to return soon - and that’s me included! You’ve got me totally wrong and banded me in with some others that have obviously annoyed you. That was my point - you’re assuming everyone who would like the season to conclude is simply because they support a team about to gain something. I haven’t put a timescale on anything and would hate football to rush back.

                  Let’s be clear, my feelings are:

                  - Football should return when safe to so. But my opinion is the fairest outcome would be to play out the season, even if it takes months, years etc. The alternative I’m coming round to is awarding honours on a ppg system, which is probably more realistic in the real world. I’m only coming round to this because it looks likely football can’t be played for months.

                  - If the season was only at the half way point I’d be in full support of voiding because at that stage nothing is close to certain. However the timing couldn’t be worse, the season was almost complete. So close in fact it’s pretty clear who the winners and losers would be to voiding.

                  - My opinion is purely in sporting interest. I’m more into FPL than I am real life football. I personally would find it incredibly unfair if Liverpool weren’t awarded the title (and trust me, I couldn’t care less about Liverpool) and teams close to achieving promotion were denied it. I also think the guy at the top of FPL should be awarded the prize this season 🙂

                  This is all in good spirit mate. I appreciate we clearly have different views. But this “pool fan?” response to everyone who doesn’t want the season voided is unfair.

                  1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    3 hours, 50 mins ago

                    I am asking a genuine question though. Are they a pool fan ? It's just a question as i am definitely seeing a pattern in real life and on twitter. They can answer or ignore it

                    They don't annoy me as i actually don't mind liverpool as i have said before. Personally i would love to annoy the UTD fans ( most of which want the season ended because they hate liverpool btw) . I don't like them playing the moral high ground , i hear it all time from them. What passionate pool fan doesn't want it to go on? Just admit the reasons though. It's fine.

                    Your reasoning is fine, no issues. I dont think cancelling next season to save this one is remotely realistic though regardless. Ill even say i have no issue with Pool being given the title. I don't think they should but no issue with it. The PPG is a disgusting idea personally. Hope that one gets put to bed. Sheff UTD are like .0001 behind UTD in ppg and 2 pts behind with a game in hand. If they won that game then they beat UTD in points and ppg. How is ppg now fair ?

                    1. DeadStar
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      3 hours, 38 mins ago

                      You are insinuating that people only have their opinion because of the team they support. I’d like to think there’s plenty of us who can look at the current situation from a fair and sporting point of view.

                      I agree with your last point. To be honest the point I’ve been trying to make all along is that there is no fair outcome outside of if the season could just play out as it would have. Obviously this is not going to happen so for now it’s a question of which outcome is the least unfair. Like I’ve said, we were so close to the end I actually think awarding something (titles, promotions, relegations, euro spaces) based on this seasons performance is the fairer outcome. As I mentioned timing is also critical to me. If we had been much earlier in the season I don’t think there’s any issue in voiding.

                      In short, I’m certainly more in favour of what France have done compared to Holland.

                      1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        3 hours, 31 mins ago

                        There still is quarter of the season to go though. We are on the last stretch but not as if we are 2 or 3 games away from ending. There is no absolute fair way. You are right. I also think taking a vote on it is stupid. They should make a decision and stick with it. I am more towards cancel it all but have no answer to who should be in Europe so it is tough

                      2. DeadStar
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        3 hours, 23 mins ago

                        Yeah I don’t like the vote as most are coming from a position of having nothing to lose if the season is voided. In fact some teams have a lot to gain from it. In hindsight, it is a little surprising the Premier league in all its years of operating haven’t planned for a season not concluding. They will now!

                  2. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    3 hours, 47 mins ago

                    I didnt say everyone i said most btw. Only by my experiences thus far. I work with 2 liverpool fans, they will use anything as a reason to continue...anything....

    2. Tim Canterbury
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 19 mins ago

      I don’t think a lot of people realise all of the talk of any kind of football in the next 3 months + is being pushed by those who would lose out financially if the season was cancelled. It’s not based on reality

      1. Agbonlahorse
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 52 mins ago

        Totally agree.

        You can reduce cancelling and restarting the season down to two things. Health and wealth.

        In a worse case scenario, one route could lead to the death of a person, the other could lead to the death of a business or football club.

        Despite being a seemingly obvious choice, we live in a world where lots of people are calling for the former.

      2. DeadStar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 20 mins ago

        It should absolutely be safe to do so when football returns but we do have to remember that football is a business and this is their jobs. Yes most of them are on much more ridiculous wages but they’re still just “trying to return to work”.

    3. DeadStar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      I agree with this post. I can’t see any football being played for the next 2-3 months. Despite their efforts it’s such a difficult thing to get back doing safely. Despite all the debate about how the season should be concluded what I am pleased to see on this site is that there is no one playing down the seriousness of the situation. Hope you’re all keeping safe 🙂

    4. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      It's a relatively easy decision for the other clubs to make, whose future in the Premier League next season is already guaranteed.

      Europe aside, their final placings will only make a few £million difference (nothing in Premier League terms).

      For the bottom six clubs, their entire future is at stake and home support could ultimately make the difference between maintaining Premier League status or scraping an existence in the Championship (or worse).

  2. Syd.
    • 10 Years
    7 hours, 18 mins ago

    Cheers Neale

    I might get into double figures on this season 😆

  3. fc_skrald
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    7 hours, 15 mins ago

    Greenwood is just as annoying in vfpl as in real fpl - great programming! 🙂

    a. PVA -> Aurier
    b. Save the free transfer and play Greenwood instead of PVA

    Heaton
    TAA, Alonso, PVA, Doherty
    Salah, KDB, Martial, Barnes
    Jimenez, Ings

    Button, Greenwood, Hayden, Simpson,
    1 FT, 0.8 million in the bank

    1. Ragabolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 51 mins ago

      Probably b, but don't blame me if he's benched 😀

      1. fc_skrald
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        6 hours, 39 mins ago

        I promise, I will only blame myself. Thanks 🙂

    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      You’re really set up to play 4-4-2, so unless you downgrade a mid Greenwood is just bench fodder.

      Personally, I’d keep PVA, that foursome in defence is great.

  4. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    6 hours, 48 mins ago

    In a theoretical bumper GW38 with multiple fixtures who would you captain?

    Think I'd stick with someone like Salah but it would be such a lottery and could easily be someone like Van Dijk on basis of minutes played. Surely forwards and full backs will be heavily rotated if games come thick and fast.

    1. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 26 mins ago

      Salah or Mane are the default picks but just wondering whether there is any risk of Liverpool players being benched once the title is won. Maybe a CL chasing team's player is better? Bruno.

    2. shirtless
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      Bruno for start security and play Bench Boost!

    3. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      Interesting points regarding Bruno.

  5. circusmonkey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 48 mins ago

    Repost of a decent quiz I was sent.I got 35/51.

    https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=Ttje8dPrskaY-GWPTKEgnAkm1XGRjUJCm087RYxCm0BURE45VDBLUlROT0xSSUhHV1VCTlE3TkhVTS4u

  6. fc_skrald
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 6 mins ago

    The below text is from the FPL-homepage. It says that each fixture in gw 34-38 are postponed and no points for players in these gw. So I can only conclude that there will be NO monster gw38 from this. Am I right in this conclusion?

    GW34 Sat 18 Apr 11:30 BST
    GW35 Sat 25 Apr 11:30 BST
    GW36 Sat 2 May 14:00 BST
    GW37 Sat 9 May 14:00 BST
    GW38 Sun 17 May 14:00 BST

    Any activity FPL managers undertake ahead of each deadline will apply to that specific Gameweek.

    Given each fixture in these Gameweeks has been postponed, all players will earn zero points.

    1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 26 mins ago

      You may get a bumper 38. Suppose it depends when it is and how long they have in between the end of this one and next season probably

      1. fc_skrald
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 22 mins ago

        But "all players will earn zero points." - this is also valid for gw38.

        1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          5 hours, 19 mins ago

          You would think they would be more clear and just say the season ends at this point. If it is the case then i guess that means all 38 weeks complete. Season complete , current standings apply. We all forget its a free game. They don't owe us a resolution

          1. fc_skrald
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            4 hours, 42 mins ago

            I think the way it is written actually open up for extra gameweeks after gw38. This is my logic of course - I don't know what FPL have planned...

            1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 16 mins ago

              The key words there are that you don't know. Nobody does no matter how much we try to play detective.

    2. DeadStar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      What they say would suggest no big GW38 and even if there was you need to set your team and activate a chip on the 17th of May deadline. There’s a big part of me that thinks FPL will end after GW38, even if the Premier league return. FPL have given no indication they can adapt the site, add game weeks etc.

      1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 45 mins ago

        Now we do agree. Think that is what will happen myself

        1. DeadStar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 31 mins ago

          I think we agree on more than you realise 🙂

          1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 30 mins ago

            Yes we probably do to be fair

      2. SkiLo72
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        I think if FPL has no intention/capability to continue after GW38 they would have already announced that the FPL season was over. My guess is that if the season restarts they will consolidate into four or five GWs which also rewards those who have held chips back for the business end of the season.....or is that wishful thinking?!

        1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          Anything can happen. What would happen with H2H leagues though? They have set fixtures and they have already had those fixtures.

        2. DeadStar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          Open Controls
        3. fc_skrald
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          I think it is likely more gameweeks will be added than the normal 38 gameweeks.

          copied from the FPL-page:

          It is the Premier League’s intention to reschedule the postponed fixtures only when it is safe to do so.

          Points scored in these fixtures will apply to the Gameweek in which the fixtures are played.

          We will make a further announcement on any fixtures scheduled for after 17 May, 2020.

          1. DeadStar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            I hope you’re right.

          2. SkiLo72
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            If there is a restart, playing at neutral venue with no fans could be a great leveller. Home fixtures vs away will mean nothing. So the template may well not be the way to go. Hypothetical for now but if I get the chance to wildcard my thinking will be heavily influenced by those clubs with most to play for especially where they have several fixtures against sides who will mentally be more interested in next season. So maybe the season tracker could rate fixtures based on the likely true motivation levels of the remaining opponents?

  7. svg53
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 58 mins ago

    VFPL
    Strange results in my three sim friendlies
    Chelsea 0 Watford 0
    Wolves 0 Norwich 0
    Chelsea 0 Watford 0 (different bookings etc)
    Hope the goal scoring part of the algorithm hasn't been adjusted.

    1. Ragabolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 18 mins ago

      Weird coincidence:D Haven't adjusted anything since GW1 and hopefully won't for integrity reasons.

      As far as I am aware, others are getting plenty of goals in their friendlies. Example: https://twitter.com/fplmeter/status/1256834955264450562?s=21

      1. svg53
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 51 mins ago

        Did read some discussion about the amount of goals being scored so it's nice to know nothings changed.Great game by the way really enjoying it.

    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      I ran 2 sims last week and both games were 0-0.

  8. Shipstontrev
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 2 mins ago

    I can see Dominic Solanke in that photo. I wonder what happened to him!

  9. Shnkswnt
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    Vfpl
    Ragabolly any press conference news from Burnley ?

  10. Stoichkov#8
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    Its GW37
    Hope for some serious article or/and Scoutcast about what should we do now. Plenty of us with WC and BB with 2FT too. If we get no info this week from FPL towers what strategy should we take as we cant use 2 chips in last(?) GW38. Should we WC this GW or maybe get just playing bench using our FT this and next GW and prepare for big GW38 with BB? If we wont use WC this GW and there will be no extra GWs than we will lose it and we wont get "perfect" 15 for BB in GW38.

    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Total guesswork isn't it.

      You can use your remaining chips during these last couple of scheduled GWs and be all set for a massive GW 38 and then it turns out that they add in additional GWs and you've just wasted your chips.

      Or you can save your chips anticipating that they add in extra GWs and then it turns out it's just one massive GW38 and you're screwed over by the people that made the former plan.

      Other than that I'm not too sure what else the scouts could tell us that we don't already know.

      1. alastair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        The scouts could contact FPL on our behalf - Mark Sutherns used to write and broadcast for FPL

        1. Rotation's Alter Ego
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          If they're not publishing it themselves, what makes you think they'd let us do it?

          Afraid we're just going to have to wait and see what's said. I'm confident they will make a sensible decision though.

          1. alastair
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 7 mins ago

            Yes but as pointed out, those with wildcards intact (not me) really need to know where they stand before GW37 deadline. Given that we now know there can be no games until GW38 surely FPL should be able to say what they intend to do.

            1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 31 mins ago

              Aye but so far they haven't said anything, so until they do it's total guesswork. Hopefully they do say something relevant, but there's no guarantee.

              I'm sure there will be a Scout article if new info comes to light. And maybe even if there isn't I suppose.

            2. Rotation's Alter Ego
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 29 mins ago

              Yeah it's definitely not ideal, but I'm sure FPL are aware of the upcoming deadlines and what us addicts are worrying about.

              There's probably a plan in the works - I don't know why it wouldn't be made public let, likely a technical or legal reason - but I think we've just got to roll with it.

              I've pumped money into my XI because I'm confident they'll just add more Gameweeks, but it's a guessing game.

          2. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            34 mins ago

            This is what i mean. Folk seem to think you are all one big organisation. Don't get why folk think that

      2. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        36 mins ago

        This. People seem to think the scouts have direct access to FPL. This site is nothing to do with FPL and it would be scandalous if scouts got any more info than us. So much for integrity if so. Always suspected Mark had extra privileges and influence but can't be proven.

        Why folk need a scoutcast to make decisions for them anyway has always been beyond me.

    2. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Given the popularity of FPL and large number of people who take the game seriously, I'm a little surprised at the lack of advice and guidance from those who are 'in the know' re the various ways in which the game could conclude. It's not my area of expertise and I'm sure there are many hidden complications I'm unaware of but I can't help thinking the finer details of the games mechanics/programming are surely known and it would therefore be possible to clarify the way FPL will play out should the league resume. It would help uphold the games integrity and support active managers with their plans.

      1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        Not sure what you want even the best programmer in the world to tell you? They can tell you it can be done, which im sure it can. Doesn't make any difference to wether it wil be.

        Who are these " in the know " people you are referring to. Unless i have misunderstood i really don't know what you are expecting. FPL owes you or any of us nothing. It's free to play.

    3. GARY AND JAMIE
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      I'm a WC and BB holder who has pretty much got to where I want to be with a slow WC. So I think the plan will be to keep both intact until about an hour before the GW38 deadline. Then if no news just play the bench boost. Might all be pointless but as a dedicated FPL player you tend to keep active...it's in the blood,,,

      I think FPL towers will have a strategy already but it suits them to keep it to themselves. They will be damned if they do or don't just like the rest of the football organisations.

  11. DAZZ
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    I’m sure i’m not the only one who’s tuned in, and if you have, you can vouch for me, if you haven’t already seen it, Gangs of London is an absolute must watch. It’s teetering on becoming one of the best, and certainly the most gripping series i’ve ever seen. Magnificent show. I’ve not been blown away by scenes like this since early Game of Thrones episodes! Anyone agree?

    1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      45 mins ago

      Brilliant aint it. Only just started it

    2. 'Broadsword Calling Da…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      I've watched the first episode and found (in my opinion), contrary to your review, that situations were a little too contrived for my liking. Without spoiling things, you just felt that a certain protagonists luck would ride.

      Will see how episode 2 goes, but, like you, it does have stellar reviews and the main thing is you really enjoy it.

      Currently on Ozarks s3, not a patch on the others alas (four episodes in so far).

  12. BNMC
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    vFPL, how we looking?

    McCarthy (Heaton)
    TAA Dunk Saiss (Stevens Lascelles)
    Salah Mahrez* Perez Lamela (Amartey)
    Aguero(C) Rashford* Jota*

    Mahrez, Rashford and Jota could all be sold if they don't impress this week.

  13. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    There's talk about finishing the PL abroad with Perth in Australia being touted as a possible destination. It solves some problems like not taking resources away from the NHS and not losing TV money but somewhere closer to home might be better.

    https://www.perthnow.com.au/sport/english-premier-league/english-agent-gary-williams-launches-audacious-plan-to-see-remaining-92-english-premier-league-matches-played-in-perth-ng-b881536672z

    1. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Lol

      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Why lol?

        1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          An agent based in Perth wants to see games in Perth?

          1. panda07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            I did say that somewhere closer to home might be better. I was posting it more because of the idea of finishing the PL season abroad.

          2. panda07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Gary Neville also mentioned finishing the season abroad on Sky Sports News so I assume if he mentioned it, it's being talked about.

    2. Jafooli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      They should consider Partick Thistle’s home ground in Glasgow. We haven’t seen any football there for 25 years....

    3. Ógie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Use the Home and Away intro music for Sky Super Sunday.

  14. FreddyP3
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Haven’t don’t any transfers for last 2-3 gws. If I was to change anything the coming two what would you do? If we imagine last games will be played in summer.

    Henderson McCarthy
    TAA Robertson Alonso Baldock Stephens
    Salah KDB Fernandes Grealish Saka
    Auba DCL Jots

    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      How much ITB, what chips do you have left and are you picturing additional GWs or one big GW38?

      1. FreddyP3
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Have all chips except TC. 0.2 itb.

        I guess I am picturing one big gw38.. thing

        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          I'm not keen on the double Saints D, you could use the 0.2m on Stephens to Saiss. I'd also look at getting a Manchester United defender in for their good run of fixtures, Baldock to AWB or McGuire funded by downgrading Grealish to Barnes or Sarr maybe.

          1. FreddyP3
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            Thanx. Went for Stephens to Saiss.

            1. FreddyP3
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 26 mins ago

              Wow such a good feeling just from doing a transfer. FPL addiction really making itself felt.

  15. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    And the David Icke Post was removed why?

    He’s an ex-footballer, so make it entirely relevant?

    1. Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      You can email me (ted@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk) if you want to discuss it.

      You know we don't discuss moderation on here 🙂

  16. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Strange days....

    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Source?

    2. Utd - Not arogant, just bet…
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Reminds me of when we were 1-0 down in the Champions League final and everyone writing us off when Teddy and Ole scored and we won the whole thing

      1. Utd - Not arogant, just bet…
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Greatest CL comeback of all time

        1. Berbinho's Forehead
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Not arrogant, just deluded.

          😉

      2. GARY AND JAMIE
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Certainly not arrogant in the spelling department...

    3. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Jafooli censored - hoe you know how DI feels 😉

      1. FPL Pillars
        • 3 Years
        47 mins ago

        Now not hoe 😆 whoops

        1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          27 mins ago

          You were right the first time.

      2. Gentle_Turks
        • 2 Years
        42 mins ago

        LOL that he had to ask why the David Icke post was removed.

    4. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Flagged

  17. DA Minnion
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    It's not gonna happen is it !

  18. Harvey?
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Could Fantasy Football Scout run a poll on what to do about this season?

  19. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    More clubs open to using neutral venues if relegation removed.

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football

    1. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Was the author Captain Obvious? This is why the PL need to make the decision and deal with the aftermath, as clubs will (rightly) only want, lobby for and vote for what is in their own club's best interest.

      1. Berbinho's Forehead
        • 9 Years
        48 mins ago

        Exactly this. I think the next lockdown review is Thursday, and PL meeting the following day.

        It would be good to get some closure on project restart (lockdown review is pivotal to this) and a contingency plan should project restart not complete.

        That way everyone knows where they stand. Getting clubs to vote will only ever be in their own best interests, PL need to take authority.

      2. Ógie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        If you were in the hot seat Jarvish what decision would you make?

    2. Berbinho's Forehead
      • 9 Years
      51 mins ago

      So much so for this pretending caring about putting lives first.

      In other words, they want to complete the season for ££ but avoid competitive nature so they're not relegated.

      Ha.

      1. Harvey?
        • 8 Years
        38 mins ago

        cynic.

  20. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    vFPL: Got Spurs vs. Weat Ham on a friendly.

    0-1

    Darn, puts me off Kane & Alli now

    1. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Look at form in Virtual games, not friendlies.

