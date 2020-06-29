How has behind-closed-doors football had an impact on the Premier League?

There was plenty of discussion ahead of the Premier League’s mid-June resumption about what effect the congested fixture schedule, playing behind closed doors and the increase in permitted substitutions would have on the game.

Would more goals be scored? Would home advantage evaporate? And would rotation be off the charts?

It’s still early days in terms of the numbers, with two-and-a-bit Gameweeks far too small a sample pool from which to draw any proper conclusions.

But with this week representing our only real breather until after Gameweek 37+, we thought it was worth using the time to see if there are any early trends we can at least keep an eye on ahead of some more meaningful analysis later in the summer.

FPL Lessons Learned from Gameweek 32+

Aston Villa 0-1 Wolves

Watford 1-3 Southampton

Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley

Brighton v Manchester United

Arsenal v Norwich City

Bournemouth v Newcastle United

Everton v Leicester City

West Ham United v Chelsea

Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City v Liverpool

