How has behind-closed-doors football had an impact on the Premier League?

There was plenty of discussion ahead of the Premier League’s mid-June resumption about what effect the congested fixture schedule, playing behind closed doors and the increase in permitted substitutions would have on the game.

Would more goals be scored? Would home advantage evaporate? And would rotation be off the charts?

It’s still early days in terms of the numbers, with two-and-a-bit Gameweeks far too small a sample pool from which to draw any proper conclusions.

But with this week representing our only real breather until after Gameweek 37+, we thought it was worth using the time to see if there are any early trends we can at least keep an eye on ahead of some more meaningful analysis later in the summer.

FPL Lessons Learned from Gameweek 32+

  • Aston Villa 0-1 Wolves
  • Watford 1-3 Southampton
  • Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley
  • Brighton v Manchester United
  • Arsenal v Norwich City
  • Bournemouth v Newcastle United
  • Everton v Leicester City
  • West Ham United v Chelsea
  • Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur
  • Manchester City v Liverpool

  1. The Suspended One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 7 mins ago

    Ben Foster really had a howler didn’t he

    Open Controls
    1. diesel001
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      Yep. And not for the first time (see Auba goal for Arsenal vs Watford a few seasons ago). Guy is past it now for a PL GK.

      Open Controls
      1. diesel001
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 4 mins ago

        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msDyTpW_QAg

        Open Controls
      2. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 2 mins ago

        He was past it when he played for Man United...

        Open Controls
  2. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 6 mins ago

    I need to burn a transfer before next GW

    Pope / Martínez
    TAA / Doherty / Saiss / Lascelles / Taylor
    KDB / Salah / Son / Fernandes / Hayden
    Rashford / DCL / Jiménez

    Been considering
    Salah & DCL to Martial & Kane
    Dropping Salah for AV isn't smart

    Maybe Martinez to Button since Ive spent my BB

    Open Controls
    1. I hate Moreno
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 6 mins ago

      Pope to Button

      Open Controls
    2. Little Red Lacazette
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 2 mins ago

      No need of 2 starting goalies. Lose one.

      Open Controls
    3. james 101
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 58 mins ago

      Nice team to be fair

      Open Controls
  3. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 5 mins ago

    Forget footie resumption, 3rd season of Dark is on Netflix !!!
    Yay !!

    Open Controls
    1. #POGBACK
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 2 mins ago

      its more confusing then the matrix

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 hours ago

        Lost and Westworld-confusing because it doesnt have any coherent plan and plot, or good confusing like The Matrix?

        Open Controls
        1. james 101
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 57 mins ago

          Try reading some K. J. parker

          Open Controls
        2. el polako
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 57 mins ago

          Good clever show.
          Time travel with a twist.

          Open Controls
        3. #POGBACK
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 47 mins ago

          we were fans of season 1&2 so binged the 3rd and couldn't wait for it to be over

          Open Controls
      2. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 58 mins ago

        Before I watched season 2 I had to re-watch season 1 🙂

        Love this show, nice alternative to usual american productions on Netflix or Prime.

        Open Controls
  4. Egg noodle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 5 mins ago

    I really dislike the fella who posted the What-If link ( https://www.game-change.co.uk/2017/08/28/fantasy-football-what-if-machine/ )

    Made me realise that all my efforts only amount to an average of 5 extra points per GW. So demoralising 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. Vazza
        4 hours, 59 mins ago

        5 x 38 = 190 points make a huge difference in the OR.

        Open Controls
        1. HashAttack
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 50 mins ago

          Almost half of what I have lost due to not picking the right captain - that would have been 446 more points

          Open Controls
      • Rasping Drive
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 56 mins ago

        I’ve got nearly 11 pts per GW. Mind you, I had Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser at the get go

        Open Controls
      • Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 53 mins ago

        216 points for me

        Considering the difference to 2mil OR is -255 I’ll take it as a huge positive

        Open Controls
      • HashAttack
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 47 mins ago

        Seems like a lot depends on how good your week 1 team was ... mine was 1661

        Open Controls
    2. Vazza
        5 hours ago

        Which duo is better -

        A. Son, Alonso/Azpi/Sais/Aurier (4-4-2)

        B. Mahrez, Ings (3-4-3)

        Thanks 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. WALOR
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 56 mins ago

          B, but wait to see if Son blanks again Thursday

          Open Controls
        2. Rasping Drive
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 55 mins ago

          That’s the biggest duo I’ve ever seen in A.

          B looks better

          Open Controls
          1. Vazza
              4 hours, 48 mins ago

              I shortlisted the four defenders that have been in my consideration.

              Open Controls
        3. Ógie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 52 mins ago

          I wonder how many people in Ireland Amazon have scammed into signing up to Prime just to watch the football?

          They should make it clear that the games are not shown in Ireland unless you happen to have a Premier Sports subscription.

          #dirthbags

          Open Controls
          1. Tony Martial
            • 1 Year
            4 hours, 47 mins ago

            I f!cking agree it is absolute bullshit!

            Open Controls
          2. Ginkapo FPL
            • 8 Years
            4 hours, 47 mins ago

            Its free to watch in the uk as well

            Open Controls
        4. Tony Martial
          • 1 Year
          4 hours, 47 mins ago

          Now come on Palace and wipe that Burnley ca

          Open Controls
          1. Tony Martial
            • 1 Year
            4 hours, 47 mins ago

            cs

            Open Controls
        5. Tony Martial
          • 1 Year
          4 hours, 46 mins ago

          Early but..
          Start 1

          Lascelles ( WHU H)
          Justin ( Palace H)

          Open Controls
          1. Rasping Drive
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            4 hours, 1 min ago

            Justin

            Open Controls
        6. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 34 mins ago

          Taylor likes to bomb forward 😉

          Open Controls
        7. POLSKA GOLA
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 38 mins ago

          Ayew knew exactly what he was doing. How did he got away with that?

          Open Controls

