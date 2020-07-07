FPL differential Antonio has form and fixtures heading into Gameweek 34+

Once again differentials had a lot of success in Gameweek 33+.

Of the 14 players who registered 10 points or more, seven had an ownership of 5% or less.

The likes of Leandro Trossard (£5.8m), Ross Barkley (£5.6m) and James Tarkowski (£5.2m) all hit double-digit hauls, confirming there is still time to find some hidden gems.

There’s no shortage of differential candidates to consider this week, either, and this time we’re focusing on three low-owned picks who we like the look of for Gameweek 34+ and beyond.

Michail Antonio

FPL ownership: 1.0%

1.0% Price: £6.9m

£6.9m GW34+ – 38+ fixtures: BUR | nor | WAT | mun | AVL

We’ve been big on Michail Antonio (£6.9m) for a while now, having included him in Spot the Differential ahead of Gameweek 28.

Now, having emerged from the restart as one of the league’s form players, we think he’s worth talking about again.

Since Gameweek 30+, Antonio leads the way amongst midfielders for shots in the box, whilst his three big chances is only bettered by Anthony Martial (£8.3m) and Sadio Mané (£12.4m). The expected data is also encouraging – the versatile forward sits top for xG (2.88) and xGI (4.03).

At Newcastle United on Sunday, Antonio was in the right place at the right time when another of our column favourites, Jarrod Bowen (£6.4m), squared it across the face of the goal. It was the former Nottingham Forest forward’s fourth goal of the season and the first time he’s scored in back-to-back games since April 2019.

With a point gained at St James’ Park, West Ham United are edging closer to Premier League safety and are starting to pick up some form with four points in their last two games. Interestingly, only six sides have registered more big chances than the Hammers since the restart, with two of them (Manchester City and Arsenal) playing an additional game.

With matches against Burnley, Norwich City and Watford up next, you’d expect the club to now push further clear of the drop zone.

Antonio has thrived as a lone forward for West Ham this season and is an in-form differential ready for those willing to move away from the midfield template.

Benjamin Mendy

FPL ownership: 1.5%

1.5% Price: £5.5m

£5.5m GW34+ – 38+ fixtures: NEW | bha | BOU | wat | NOR

Having started four matches for Manchester City in all competitions since the restart, including the last three in a row, Benjamin Mendy (£5.5m) was rested in Gameweek 33+, and should be raring to go when Newcastle visit the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Mendy’s time at City has been hampered by a persistent knee injury, but he has recently started showing flashes of his best form, providing width and energy on his flank.

Against Liverpool in Gameweek 32+, the French defender was superb. In fact, no player from either side could match his 37 opposition half touches, whilst he also provided several enticing crosses for his teammates.

Man City will be looking for a reaction against the Magpies, having now lost three consecutive away league games, and will want to secure a Champions League place for next season as soon as possible – providing the club are successful in their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Mendy, owned by just 1.5% of managers, adds creativity to Guardiola’s team and has perhaps been a little unfortunate to earn just two assists this season. With some promising fixtures to come, Mendy has the potential to earn points at both ends of the pitch and could be an effective differential for the run-in.

Ismaïla Sarr

FPL ownership: 1.7%

1.7% Price: £6.1m

£6.1m GW34+ – 38+ fixtures: NOR | NEW | whu | MCI | ars

Ismaïla Sarr’s (£6.1m) inclusion in this column is all about fixtures, rather than form.

Defeats against Burnley, Southampton and Chelsea have left Watford in a precarious position, just one point above the relegation zone, whilst they’ve found the back of the net on just two occasions since the restart.

Now, they have back-to-back home games, against Norwich and Newcastle, which will surely define their season.

It really does feel like it’s all or nothing for the Hornets now, and if they are to come good, Senegal winger Sarr will probably be central to it.

Since Nigel Pearson took charge back in Gameweek 17, Sarr has eight goal contributions in 14 appearances, which is a good return for a debut Premier League campaign in a struggling side, and ranks second amongst teammates for shots in the box and big chances over that period.

This is a player who has shown he has big performances in his locker. He was pivotal in ending Liverpool’s unbeaten run in February by scoring two goals and providing an assist in his side’s 3-0 win, and also contributed a goal and assist in Watford’s 2-0 victory over Manchester United back in December.

If Sarr can return to the kind of form he showed before the season was suspended, Watford have a chance of Premier League survival, whilst FPL managers have the opportunity to purchase a potentially explosive differential.

It just depends on which type of FPL manager you are: form or fixtures?

FPL Lessons Learned from Gameweek 33+

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21 are now available for the price of £17.50, while monthly subscriptions cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT