Spot the Differential July 7

FPL differential Antonio has form and fixtures heading into Gameweek 34+

Once again differentials had a lot of success in Gameweek 33+.

Of the 14 players who registered 10 points or more, seven had an ownership of 5% or less.

The likes of Leandro Trossard (£5.8m), Ross Barkley (£5.6m) and James Tarkowski (£5.2m) all hit double-digit hauls, confirming there is still time to find some hidden gems.

There’s no shortage of differential candidates to consider this week, either, and this time we’re focusing on three low-owned picks who we like the look of for Gameweek 34+ and beyond.

Michail Antonio

  • FPL ownership: 1.0%
  • Price: £6.9m
  • GW34+ – 38+ fixtures: BUR | nor | WAT | mun | AVL

We’ve been big on Michail Antonio (£6.9m) for a while now, having included him in Spot the Differential ahead of Gameweek 28.

Now, having emerged from the restart as one of the league’s form players, we think he’s worth talking about again.

Since Gameweek 30+, Antonio leads the way amongst midfielders for shots in the box, whilst his three big chances is only bettered by Anthony Martial (£8.3m) and Sadio Mané (£12.4m). The expected data is also encouraging – the versatile forward sits top for xG (2.88) and xGI (4.03).

At Newcastle United on Sunday, Antonio was in the right place at the right time when another of our column favourites, Jarrod Bowen (£6.4m), squared it across the face of the goal. It was the former Nottingham Forest forward’s fourth goal of the season and the first time he’s scored in back-to-back games since April 2019.

With a point gained at St James’ Park, West Ham United are edging closer to Premier League safety and are starting to pick up some form with four points in their last two games. Interestingly, only six sides have registered more big chances than the Hammers since the restart, with two of them (Manchester City and Arsenal) playing an additional game.

With matches against Burnley, Norwich City and Watford up next, you’d expect the club to now push further clear of the drop zone.

Antonio has thrived as a lone forward for West Ham this season and is an in-form differential ready for those willing to move away from the midfield template.

Benjamin Mendy

  • FPL ownership: 1.5%
  • Price: £5.5m
  • GW34+ – 38+ fixtures: NEW | bha | BOU | wat | NOR

Having started four matches for Manchester City in all competitions since the restart, including the last three in a row, Benjamin Mendy (£5.5m) was rested in Gameweek 33+, and should be raring to go when Newcastle visit the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Mendy’s time at City has been hampered by a persistent knee injury, but he has recently started showing flashes of his best form, providing width and energy on his flank.

Against Liverpool in Gameweek 32+, the French defender was superb. In fact, no player from either side could match his 37 opposition half touches, whilst he also provided several enticing crosses for his teammates.

Man City will be looking for a reaction against the Magpies, having now lost three consecutive away league games, and will want to secure a Champions League place for next season as soon as possible – providing the club are successful in their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Mendy, owned by just 1.5% of managers, adds creativity to Guardiola’s team and has perhaps been a little unfortunate to earn just two assists this season. With some promising fixtures to come, Mendy has the potential to earn points at both ends of the pitch and could be an effective differential for the run-in.

Ismaïla Sarr

  • FPL ownership: 1.7%
  • Price: £6.1m
  • GW34+ – 38+ fixtures: NOR | NEW | whu | MCI | ars

Ismaïla Sarr’s (£6.1m) inclusion in this column is all about fixtures, rather than form.

Defeats against Burnley, Southampton and Chelsea have left Watford in a precarious position, just one point above the relegation zone, whilst they’ve found the back of the net on just two occasions since the restart.

Now, they have back-to-back home games, against Norwich and Newcastle, which will surely define their season.

It really does feel like it’s all or nothing for the Hornets now, and if they are to come good, Senegal winger Sarr will probably be central to it.

Since Nigel Pearson took charge back in Gameweek 17, Sarr has eight goal contributions in 14 appearances, which is a good return for a debut Premier League campaign in a struggling side, and ranks second amongst teammates for shots in the box and big chances over that period.

This is a player who has shown he has big performances in his locker. He was pivotal in ending Liverpool’s unbeaten run in February by scoring two goals and providing an assist in his side’s 3-0 win, and also contributed a goal and assist in Watford’s 2-0 victory over Manchester United back in December.

If Sarr can return to the kind of form he showed before the season was suspended, Watford have a chance of Premier League survival, whilst FPL managers have the opportunity to purchase a potentially explosive differential.

It just depends on which type of FPL manager you are: form or fixtures?

FPL Lessons Learned from Gameweek 33+

  1. linkafu
    33 mins ago

    Greenwood in for?

    A Vardy
    B Auba
    C Jimi

    Open Controls
    1. jamiejoe
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. The EJJ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Pépé Pig
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  2. Le _ Professeur
    • 4 Years
    33 mins ago

    Got 1 FT .. any thoughts ?

    Currently thinking of Saving the FT, perhaps giving more flexibility to downgrading Auba next week.

    Martinez
    Holgate - Aurier - Doherty
    Martial - Salah - Mahrez - Son - Antonio
    Rashford - Auba

    Bench: Ryan - Connolly - Lascelles - Simpson

    Open Controls
    1. The EJJ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Son -> Bruno?

      Open Controls
      1. Booked4Dissent
        just now

        Absolutely!

        Open Controls
  3. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
    • 3 Years
    32 mins ago

    Bench boosting this GW. G2G?

    Henderson McCarthy
    TAA AWB Boly Lascelles C.Taylor
    Salah KDB (c) Mahrez Foden Bruno
    Jiminez Ings Greenwood

    Open Controls
    1. The EJJ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Good team, good luck!

      Open Controls
  4. Pépé Pig
    • 1 Year
    32 mins ago

    Mane -> Sterling (-4). Yay or Nay?

    Open Controls
    1. The EJJ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      for free i reckon yes but for -4 i'm not sure, Mane can still do well

      Open Controls
    2. linkafu
      26 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    3. Geraaaard
      1 min ago

      Hell yeah

      Open Controls
  5. Bruce Lee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    32 mins ago

    How maverick is too maverick?

    Out of 11 players, how many players would you go for that are outside of the template?

    Open Controls
    1. The EJJ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      don't worry about maverick picks, it's more about the combination of players you have

      Open Controls
      1. Bruce Lee
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yeah a combination of Maverick and Template picks...

        Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Forget that thinking. Pick the mix of 11 players who will score the most points.

      Open Controls
      1. Bruce Lee
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        If I knew the 11 that will score the most points I would be rank 1...

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          So try and pick it. Most players are popular for a reason.

          Open Controls
    3. Le _ Professeur
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      2-4 for me

      Open Controls
    4. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Perhaps 3 or 4 if chasing, otherwise just 1 or 2.

      Open Controls
  6. Bruce Lee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    32 mins ago

    When is the next PL season due to start?

    Open Controls
    1. jamiejoe
      • 4 Years
      just now

      September, to be confirmed.

      Open Controls
  7. Sancidino
    • 3 Years
    31 mins ago

    Is selling Salah madness?

    Open Controls
    1. The EJJ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      not madness as there looks to be more fluid teams than liverpool out there. but i think you've got to accept that he can haul any game if you get rid so can't be too salty if that happens

      Open Controls
  8. JenkoJunko
    • 1 Year
    30 mins ago

    I wish you could play two at the back! Just saying.

    Open Controls
    1. The EJJ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      meet my friend the all out attack chip...

      Open Controls
      1. JenkoJunko
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I'll have one of those every week please!

        Open Controls
  9. Beavis
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    29 mins ago

    New post: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/07/07/scoutcast-episode-337-are-salah-and-jimenez-now-broken-shields/

    Open Controls
  10. mikess
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    29 mins ago

    Pope
    TAA / Gomez / Boly
    Son /KDB / Martial / Fernandes / Foden
    Rashford / Jimenez

    Button / Ings / O'Connell / Lascelles

    1.8m itb

    Benching Ings as he's due a rest I think

    Is anything worth a hit? Can have a decent upgrade with the 1.8

    Open Controls
    1. Cricket_Badger
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nothing there needs a hit this week - looks good. Captain KDB?

      Open Controls
    2. linkafu
      just now

      Save

      Open Controls
  11. manu4life99
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    27 mins ago

    Pulisic Rash > Sterling Greenwood?

    Open Controls
    1. linkafu
      4 mins ago

      For free?

      Open Controls
      1. manu4life99
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yes 2ft

        Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I would.

      Open Controls
  12. linkafu
    27 mins ago

    Goalkeeper with more points til the end:

    A) Ederson
    B)Pope
    C)Henderson
    D) Dubravka
    C) Guaita

    Open Controls
    1. Geraaaard
      1 min ago

      Pope

      Open Controls
  13. CAPA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    22 mins ago

    I watched Kane at Sheffield Utd and thought he had a few chances, could easily have scored more. So I brought him in for last night and the run of fixtures incl Bournemouth next. But I was really disappointed with him last night, absolutely no threat at all.
    Wondering now whether Son is a better prospect than Kane if having some Spurs attacking presence at Bournemouth - or if no Spurs presence and Pulisic (or other) instead is a better prospect.
    Would appreciate some help? Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Spurs not playing well. As poor as Bournemouth are they've still a chance to survive, scored two against a decent United defence and are unlikely to make Spurs look too much better.

      Open Controls
      1. CAPA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yes, was a really poor game last night

        Open Controls
    2. CAPA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Does anyone else have any views on whether Spurs attacking players are essential for Bournemouth and beyond or whether there are better options for the price of Son or Kane (not MU)

      Open Controls
  14. CONNERS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    22 mins ago

    Do you think Alonso has lost his place or just rested last GW?

    Open Controls
    1. CAPA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Hard to say, was playing poorly by all accounts

      Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Thanks. Will probably get rid next GW.

      Open Controls
  15. ChipsnGravy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    21 mins ago

    Best 5m or under defender for the run in..... Won’t play much but need to get something from BB at some point. Thinking Keane or Taylor? Any other suggestions?

    Open Controls
    1. CAPA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Keane is more than £5m?

      Open Controls
      1. ChipsnGravy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Yeah sorry, you right about Keane. Thanks all for your suggestions got some thinking to do!

        Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Baldock, Aurier, Saiss?

      Open Controls
    3. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Holgate, Lascelles, Egan, Saiss

      Open Controls
  16. Booked4Dissent
    17 mins ago

    My line up for GW 34, feedback please:
    GK: Pope
    Def: Doherty, Saiss, TAA
    Mid: Mane, Bruno (vc), KDB (c), Mahrez
    Fwd: Jiminez, Rashford, Greenwood

    Bench: 1) Foden 2) Robinson 3) Lacelles

    Open Controls
  17. Jellyfish
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    G2g?

    DDG
    TAA Kiko Doherty
    Mane Pulisic KDB* Foden Bruno
    Rash Jimi

    1FT & 2.4 banked

    Open Controls
  18. MattysFantasyFooty
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Who to get in for Alonso, Current defence is

    Pope Patricio
    Van Dijk Alonso Aurier Lascelles Saiss

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      I'm wondering the same. Maybe Laporte or Digne or get a cheapie and use funds elsewhere.

      Open Controls
    2. Mattias
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Azpi?

      Open Controls
  19. gaus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Who are the best Watford defender this week? can not afford Dawson

    Open Controls
    1. potatoace'scott talent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Dawson seems the only one guaranteed more than 60mins each gw

      Open Controls
  20. CONNERS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    What price do you think Greenwood will be next season?

    Open Controls
    1. potatoace'scott talent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      6.5m.
      Depends on summer transfers.

      Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Would be a shame if he lost his place to some Alexis Sanchez type replacement.

      Open Controls
  21. Mattias
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    It feels obvious (I think) but is Martial & Joelinton to KDB and Greenwood worth a -4? I just hate taking hits

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Any other way of getting them in. Losing Martial for a hit seems wrong.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.