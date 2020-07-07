Scoutcast Episode 337 – Are Salah and Jimenez now ‘broken shields’?

Fantasy Premier League managers face a tough choice over the season run-in regarding players they have trusted for returns for most of the campaign.

Well-owned and usually reliable players, like Raul Jimenez (£8.3m) at Wolves and Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) at Liverpool, are starting to look laboured in matches. Speaking of labour, Mrs Jimenez is due to give birth soon, which will give the Mexico striker’s owners further anxiety of starts, albeit for understandable reasons.

Joe is joined by Az and Andy to ponder what to do with ‘broken shields’ like Jimenez and Salah, who are no longer protecting FPL managers’ ranks as they have done previously.

Elsewhere, there is an array of low-owned and kindly priced ‘swords’ already helping to boost ranks. Young starlets such as Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood (£4.6m) and City’s Phil Foden (£5.4m) are attracting considerable interest from our trio.

Joe and Andy are considering the previously unthinkable and ditching the likes of Salah. Az has gone one step further, jettisoning the Liverpool midfielder already to stock up on assets from the Manchester clubs. This latest episode considers the ideal triple-ups from the red and blue halves of Manchester.

Spurs have an enticing fixture against whipping boys Bournemouth in Gameweek 34. What can possibly go wrong when transferring in and captaining Jose Mourinho’s troops in an easy-on-paper fixture? Our trio weighs up the merits of cherry-picking defences over the next few Gameweeks.

Az takes his turn to pick a differential. There are clean sheets over the season run-in to focus on and our Scoutcast trio reveal their transfer and captain plans.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.\

FPL Lessons Learned from Gameweek 33+

