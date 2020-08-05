443
The Promoted August 5

What to expect from West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic in FPL

443 Comments
Share

West Bromwich Albion have returned to the Premier League after a two-year absence, with the Baggies having sealed promotion to the top tier after finishing runners-up behind Championship title winners Leeds United.

Also back in the big time is Slaven Bilic, who steered Albion to second spot in his first season in charge at the Hawthorns.

The 51-year-old Croatian had previously spent 29 months as head coach of West Ham United between 2015 and 2017.

What can Fantasy managers expect from Bilic and the Baggies in 2020/21, then?

Our three-part series on West Brom will feature an in-depth examination of their defence and attack but we begin with a closer look at the man in the dugout.

To aid our analysis, we spoke to the former assistant sports editor at the Express and Star and authority on all things Albion, Matt Wilson.

What is Bilic’s background?

Bilic’s playing career, which featured spells at West Ham and Everton, wound down at the turn of the millennium and his first stint in management – albeit as an interim boss – came a year later with hometown club Hajduk Split.

A period in joint-charge of the Croatian under-21 team preceded a six-year term at the helm of the senior national side, the high point of which was a quarter-final appearance at Euro 2008.

Returning to club management in 2012, Bilic’s ill-fated stay with Lokomotiv Moscow was followed by two years in charge of Besiktas and a run to the last 16 of the Europa League with the Turkish giants.

West Ham came calling in the summer of 2015, with Bilic leading the Hammers to finishes of seventh and 11th in his two full seasons in charge.

Here’s how the London club fared compared to the rest of the Premier League in those two campaigns (for the defensive stats, 1st means the tightest backline and 20th the leakiest):

Attacking Stats
2015/162016/17
Goals scored65 (4th=)47 (11th)
Shots558 (5th)499 (9th)
Shots in the box329 (7th)270 (10th)
Shots on target180 (5th)134 (13th)
Big chances67 (7th)54 (12th)
Defensive Stats
2015/162016/17
Goals conceded51 (10th=)64 (15th)
Clean sheets11 (7th=)10 (11th=)
Shots conceded521 (13th=)505 (9th)
Shots in the box conceded305 (12th)329 (15th)
Shots on target conceded159 (10th)179 (13th)
Big chances conceded69 (17th)75 (18th)

Bilic was sacked after only 11 matches of the 2017/18 campaign, with the Hammers sitting in 18th place.

Despite the inglorious end to his tenure in east London, he still left with the best points-per-match record (1.33) of any permanent West Ham manager in the Premier League era.

Bilic was dismissed after just five months of a spell with Saudi club Al-Ittihad in February last year, having won only four of the 17 games he took charge of.

Appointed West Brom manager in June 2019, the Croatian steered the Baggies to automatic promotion at the first attempt.

Top of the Championship at Christmas and 12 points clear of third place, the second half of the campaign was a more jittery affair as Brentford steadily narrowed the gap.

Only on the final day did Albion seal the runners-up spot, a 2-2 draw with QPR proving to be enough as their nearest challenges for promotion faltered at the last.

WHAT STYLE OF FOOTBALL DOES BILIC USE?

Bilic’s time in east London was characterised by some erratic team selections and formation choices, particularly towards the end of his tenure.

In the most successful of his seasons with the Hammers, a 4-2-3-1 was initially preferred before the adoption of a 4-1-4-1 and 4-3-3.

There are parallels with Bilic’s debut seasons at West Ham and West Brom, tactics-wise.

Our WBA correspondent, Matt Wilson, told us:

He played 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 for pretty much most of the season. It was built on one solid central striker laying the ball back to the ‘second row’ of attackers, as he called them.

I wouldn’t recommend having two Albion strikers in your Fantasy team, as it’s focused on wingers.

He doesn’t normally deviate away from those two systems, and I can’t recall any run of games when a back three or back five was used. It may have been trialled once or twice but last season he found a system that worked pretty early on and stayed with it, until it needed a minor tweak to 4-3-3 towards the end of the season.

Romaine Sawyers, Jake Livermore and Matheus Pereira have been the mainstays of the midfield all season, with the latter playing as a number 10 in the 4-2-3-1 ahead of his two more withdrawn teammates.

A change to a 4-3-3 in the spring saw Pereira switch to the right flank (although still drifting infield) and both player and team saw some success in that new system following their post-Christmas wobble.

Sawyers, who registered one goal and one assist last season, isn’t likely to be much of a Fantasy asset himself but his contribution is key to the Baggies’ play, according to Matt Wilson:

Much of the play goes through Romaine Sawyers, who sits at the base of midfield alongside Jake Livermore and dictates play. Whether Sawyers, who came through Albion’s academy before leaving and then returning, will be allowed to do that in the Premier League remains to be seen. 

While Pereira shone in the 4-3-3, Sawyers was perhaps not as influential at the base of the three-man midfield as he was in a double-pivot – so Bilic still has much to ponder on as Albion prepare for their top-flight return.

At the back, Kyle Bartley and Semi Ajayi have been the main centre-half pairing in 2019/20 (although Ahmed Hegazy challenged the former towards the end of the campaign) but there has been a changing cast of characters in the full-back positions.

Our Baggies expert, Matt Wilson, said:

Bilic also normally only likes to play with one attacking full-back so as not to unbalance the team, but quite often will throw on an attacking full-back onto the other side if we’re chasing the game. They have license to get up the pitch and support the wingers.

With Albion’s wide players sometimes playing more narrow rather than hugging the touchline, there has been scope for the full-backs to get forward.

Right-back Darnell Furlong, for example, registered 126 crosses from open play last season, just one fewer than winger Matt Phillips managed – and that was despite making eight fewer starts and losing his place in the second half of the campaign.

In terms of rotation, Bilic isn’t at the Graham Potter end of the scale: six of his regulars – Pereira, Livermore, Sawyers, Bartley, Ajayi and goalkeeper Sam Johnstone – made 37 or more league starts in 2019/20, with injury or suspension accounting for a number of the absences amongst that sextet.

The wide areas look the least secure, however.

Not one of Albion’s full-backs made more than 22 starts, while there was plenty of chopping and changing further forward, too: 16 of Filip Krovonic‘s 40 appearances, for example, came as a substitute.

Matt Wilson told us:

If the team is winning he’ll usually reward them with a settled side. In the Championship, you do sometimes have to rotate because of the number of games, so it was striking how often he named a very similar line-up when things were going well. But that doesn’t mean he sticks with teams that aren’t working.

Towards the end of the season, when we were struggling to get over the line, Bilic changed it up regularly, and on the last day, he played Callum Robinson up front for the first time (having only previously used him on the wing). He scored one and assisted another.

HOW DOES BILIC HANDLE THE PRESS?

An intelligent speaker and forthright with his opinions, Bilic has arguably been one of the stand-out pundits of the last decade in his sporadic stints on television, mostly at international tournaments.

That candidness has been a recurring theme throughout his managerial career, too, which bodes well for us Fantasy managers who like our head coaches to be open and honest – particularly when it comes to team news.

Matt Wilson explains:

Bilic is a journalist’s dream, a charismatic and passionate manager who has time for everyone. He wears his heart on his sleeve and often calls games correctly. 

He’s usually pretty honest [with team news] actually! And happy to tell you if someone is unfit. Although that may change in the Premier League when every little detail is scrutinised by the opposition, so perhaps he’ll be a bit more closeted in order to try and gain some kind of advantage.

WHERE MIGHT BILIC STRENGTHEN IN THE SUMMER AND WHICH PLAYERS ARE IN DANGER OF LOSING THEIR PLACE?

We can likely expect the Baggies to be busy in the transfer market this summer.

For kick-off, there is the question over which and how many of their key four loanees – all of them attacking players – makes a permanent move to The Hawthorns.

Pereira, Krovinovic, Grady Diangana and Callum Robinson all made crucial contributions at various points of the season, and Pereira sealed a full-time switch in June after a buyout clause was triggered.

The former Express and Star journalist, Matt Wilson, reckons Bilic will look to strengthen in various positions and most notably up front, with Kenneth Zohore flopping and the likes of Hal Robson-Kanu perhaps not quite up to Premier League standard:

I think he’ll definitely look for a striker and winger, maybe a full-back and also a defensive central midfielder.

The strikers are probably most vulnerable to be honest, so Hal Robson-Kanu and Charlie Austin.

A new winger could shunt Kamil Grosicki or Kyle Edwards down the pecking order, even though both of those players are capable of threatening on their day.

Our thanks again to Matt Wilson for his time and insight. Keep your eyes peeled for two more West Brom articles in The Promoted series, which will be landing over the next week.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

443 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL Kakarot
    • 4 Years
    9 hours, 21 mins ago

    If Coutinho goes to Arsenal what price do you reckon he is?

    9m?

    Open Controls
    1. Exeterslowly
      • 4 Years
      8 hours, 18 mins ago

      Sounds about right.

      Open Controls
    2. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 52 mins ago

      Naa 9 too much. Probably 8 or 8.5

      Open Controls
    3. Bank$y
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 39 mins ago

      8.5 would be fair

      Open Controls
  2. Berbs
    • 9 Years
    9 hours, 18 mins ago

    Reliable outlets in French media reporting that Gabriel, CB from Lille, has chosen to sign for Arsenal

    Open Controls
    1. Exeterslowly
      • 4 Years
      9 hours, 13 mins ago

      They certainly need one so I wouldn’t be surprised if they pay top dollar for him.

      Open Controls
    2. UnitedFan
      • 5 Years
      8 hours, 45 mins ago

      What are the outlets?

      Open Controls
      1. Berbs
        • 9 Years
        7 hours, 44 mins ago

        GFFN via La Voix du Nord

        Open Controls
        1. UnitedFan
          • 5 Years
          7 hours, 42 mins ago

          How reliable are they usually?

          Open Controls
          1. Berbs
            • 9 Years
            5 hours, 35 mins ago

            Apparently good

            Open Controls
    3. Amey
      • 1 Year
      8 hours, 28 mins ago

      Over ?

      Open Controls
      1. Berbs
        • 9 Years
        6 hours, 33 mins ago

        The report mentions United and Everton, but also mentions United haven't given up

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          8 mins ago

          Thank you

          Open Controls
  3. FOO FIGHTER
      9 hours, 17 mins ago

      So I have drafted a squad with no City or UTD just in case GW1 is a blank for them.

      Have picked 2 Wolves though. Used max pricing from many suggestions on here so may not even have to make any tweaks. Obviously fixtures could change things.

      Can the bloody team selections start already!

      Open Controls
      1. Exeterslowly
        • 4 Years
        8 hours, 16 mins ago

        I agree. Thee are so many permutations even at this stage. If sancho goes to utd I’d love to know how much he will start. Maybe £10m but like you said utd will likely strut later than others so a gamble but they look good on paper

        Open Controls
      2. Would Ed Woodward
        • 1 Year
        7 hours, 57 mins ago

        How are you that bored?!

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
            7 hours, 53 mins ago

            Kids keeping me busy mate. Gotta have me time as well.

            Open Controls
        2. Amey
          • 1 Year
          7 hours, 23 mins ago

          You will burn out !

          Open Controls
      3. FOO FIGHTER
          8 hours, 52 mins ago

          LASK need to be really bad when they have not scored vs this UTD lineup.

          Europa league will never be at the level the UEFA Cup was.

          Open Controls
          1. UnitedFan
            • 5 Years
            7 hours, 40 mins ago

            Still only the round of 16. Gonna be some shite teams left.

            Open Controls
        • Zim0
          • 2 Years
          8 hours, 45 mins ago

          Lingard made a pretty pass :O

          Open Controls
          1. Giggs Boson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            7 hours, 45 mins ago

            Played a lovely long diagonal to Mata earlier too.

            Open Controls
          2. Amey
            • 1 Year
            7 hours, 31 mins ago

            Mata Ighalo looks like doing anything. Other's are pathetic

            Open Controls
        • Giggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          8 hours, 35 mins ago

          Lukaku scored btw.

          Inter 1-0 Getafe

          Open Controls
          1. Giggs Boson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            8 hours, 33 mins ago

            Classic catenaccio goal: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1IwU0DIiKMs

            Open Controls
            1. Amey
              • 1 Year
              8 hours, 27 mins ago

              30th goal of the season.
              😮
              Sanchez deal happening tomorrow bdw. Commentators on my stream said that 🙂

              Open Controls
              1. Greek Freak
                • 4 Years
                7 hours, 47 mins ago

                Lukaku is a good player - you don't score 25 goals in a Premier League season by accident. I miss him from FPL.

                Open Controls
                1. Amey
                  • 1 Year
                  7 hours, 23 mins ago

                  Hmmm
                  Didn't fit OGS style

                  Open Controls
                2. noquarternt
                  • 5 Years
                  7 hours, 19 mins ago

                  This, Lukaku has always been quality. His record at different clubs speaks for itself.

                  Man U just a bad club for the last few years.

                  Open Controls
        • Amey
          • 1 Year
          8 hours, 30 mins ago

          Haven't seen drinks break if I'm not wrong in first half.
          Is that the way now ??

          Open Controls
        • 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          8 hours, 27 mins ago

          Evening everyone!! Sorry if it’s been asked a million times, but do we have any inclined when the game will be reopened?? My fingers are itching to tinker!!!!

          Open Controls
          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            7 hours, 28 mins ago

            *incling

            Open Controls
          2. Amey
            • 1 Year
            7 hours, 27 mins ago

            No information mate.
            Game is said to be under maintenance for those who have logged out.

            Fixtures are said to be out on 21st August. No confirmed source though

            Open Controls
            1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              7 hours, 24 mins ago

              Nice one cheers mate, yeah mine says that they are making necessary changes/updates for the 20/21 season... blimey 21st August seems so far away!! Haha, they wouldn’t reopen without fixtures first I’d imagine

              Open Controls
              1. Amey
                • 1 Year
                7 hours, 23 mins ago

                I also think the same.
                But they can throw some prices at us to keep people busy

                Open Controls
                1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  7 hours, 21 mins ago

                  Yeah cors that would cure the itch for a while!! Will be interesting to see some of the position changes for certain players, Rashford for example.... I’ve said before if they reclassify Rashford to midfield then surely Greenwood has to be too, same position just opposing flanks!!

                  Open Controls
                  1. Amey
                    • 1 Year
                    7 hours, 13 mins ago

                    It might well happen. Auba too maybe

                    Open Controls
                    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      7 hours, 7 mins ago

                      Yeah cors Auba too mate didn’t think about him actually

                      Open Controls
          3. Bielsa's Bucket
            • 8 Years
            7 hours, 9 mins ago

            I'd expect it soon, before the fixtures released most definitely. Maybe even in a weeks time if we're lucky.

            Open Controls
            1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              7 hours, 6 mins ago

              That would be absolutely delicious mate!!! Hope so

              Open Controls
        • Zim0
          • 2 Years
          8 hours, 4 mins ago

          Lingard essential

          Open Controls
        • Gringo Kid
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          8 hours, 4 mins ago

          Lingard is hot as a pistol 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. Bielsa's Bucket
            • 8 Years
            7 hours, 4 mins ago

            Straight into my team

            Open Controls
        • Giggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          7 hours, 56 mins ago

          Fred/Lingard ➡ Pogba/Andreas

          Lingard not happy.

          Open Controls
          1. Zim0
            • 2 Years
            6 hours, 56 mins ago

            He was doing well. I don't understand why he was subbed especially when pgba should be resting

            Open Controls
            1. Giggs Boson
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              6 hours, 53 mins ago

              Lingard may be starting next game.

              Pogba's been out for a long time, probably needs a few minutes here and there.

              Open Controls
              1. Zim0
                • 2 Years
                6 hours, 52 mins ago

                Hmm i guess that makes sense. I didn't think ole would play Lingard again

                Open Controls
                1. Giggs Boson
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  6 hours, 50 mins ago

                  Copenhagen up next, shouldn't need the full first XI.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Zim0
                    • 2 Years
                    6 hours, 49 mins ago

                    Hopefully

                    Open Controls
        • Zim0
          • 2 Years
          7 hours, 55 mins ago

          Yes ole why don't u bring pogba on with a 5 goal aggregate lead

          Open Controls
          1. UnitedFan
            • 5 Years
            6 hours, 54 mins ago

            Fred off for Pereira too. The former was playing well. Not sure I understand.

            Open Controls
            1. Zim0
              • 2 Years
              6 hours, 51 mins ago

              Yeah. Dan james should have been off instead of lingard. He isn't playing well

              Open Controls
              1. UnitedFan
                • 5 Years
                6 hours, 48 mins ago

                Dan James has a lot to work on.

                Open Controls
                1. Zim0
                  • 2 Years
                  6 hours, 43 mins ago

                  Yeah 🙁

                  Open Controls
              2. Giggs Boson
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                6 hours, 45 mins ago

                I see it as the opposite. If they play poorly they should stay on. They don't deserve to start the next game, so don't need to be rested.

                Open Controls
                1. Zim0
                  • 2 Years
                  6 hours, 44 mins ago

                  Yeah true

                  Open Controls
        • Lovren an elevator
          • 5 Years
          7 hours, 54 mins ago

          Is Yan Couto likely to feature for city this season?

          Open Controls
          1. Nimby
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            6 hours, 43 mins ago

            Nah. At least Walker and Cancelo ahead of him.

            Open Controls
          2. Giggs Boson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            6 hours, 40 mins ago

            Can't see an 18 year old with little senior experience starting over Walker or Cancelo.

            Open Controls
        • Zim0
          • 2 Years
          7 hours, 40 mins ago

          Alexis Sanchez finally off the wages 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. Giggs Boson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            7 hours, 35 mins ago

            And frees the no. 7 shirt!

            One of Sancho's youth coaches says he wants the number 7 shirt. It's a special number for him. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NnX_jb5Qza4

            Open Controls
            1. Zim0
              • 2 Years
              7 hours, 34 mins ago

              I wait eagerly for his signing. Really want him at the club.

              Open Controls
            2. Greek Freak
              • 4 Years
              7 hours, 33 mins ago

              Good thing Sancho already has the no. 7 shirt at Dortmund then! 😉

              Open Controls
        • Zim0
          • 2 Years
          7 hours, 34 mins ago

          Damn what's happening. Pereira and Lingard have played well today. Never thought I'd ever say that ._.

          Open Controls
          1. Amey
            • 1 Year
            6 hours, 14 mins ago

            Lingard okay
            Pereira ??
            He can't complete a 15 yard pass. 3rd choice squad player

            Open Controls
            1. Zim0
              • 2 Years
              6 hours, 1 min ago

              I mean he played better than he usually does :p which is utter shite XD

              Open Controls
              1. Zim0
                • 2 Years
                5 hours, 59 mins ago

                Obviously i would never want Pereira in the first team or subs ever but for the first time he didn't make me verbally abuse him through the t.v. and i count that as an improvement 😀

                Open Controls
        • Giggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          7 hours, 32 mins ago

          Tony Martial scores again.

          Didn't take long. What a difference in quality.

          Open Controls
          1. UnitedFan
            • 5 Years
            6 hours, 31 mins ago

            Scholes talking about going for Kane......

            Open Controls
            1. Giggs Boson
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              6 hours, 27 mins ago

              I'm not against having two quality strikers, but I'd worry about him blocking Greenwood. Bigger gaps in the squad need addressing first...

              Open Controls
            2. Berbs
              • 9 Years
              5 hours, 36 mins ago

              Always finds Scholes' opinions bland and basic.

              Martial has developed in to a fantastic #9, and Greenwood will most probably become a top #9. Why block both their paths for a player who;

              1) Will cost a lot.
              2) Will demand to play every game.
              3) Has regressed significantly.
              4) Changes the style of football United play.

              Baffling from Scholes tbh.

              Open Controls
          2. Amey
            • 1 Year
            6 hours, 25 mins ago

            He looks like a United #9 now 🙂

            Open Controls
            1. Zim0
              • 2 Years
              6 hours, 20 mins ago

              Yeah he's improved so much since the restart

              Open Controls
              1. Amey
                • 1 Year
                6 hours, 3 mins ago

                Yes

                Open Controls
        • mynameisq
          • 6 Years
          7 hours, 31 mins ago

          Mata/Siggy- players who are talented (Mata more so obviously) but don't have legs to begin with REALLY deteriorate when their non existent legs go

          Open Controls
          1. Amey
            • 1 Year
            6 hours, 26 mins ago

            He's a master of finding spaces though.
            Amazing player 🙂

            Open Controls
        • Nomar
          • 10 Years
          7 hours, 17 mins ago

          https://www.westlondonsport.com/qpr/qpr-ebere-eze-arsenal-mikel-arteta-040820?utm_campaign=shareaholic&utm_medium=twitter&utm_source=socialnetwork
          Would love this to be true. He’d be great at Arsenal and the fans would love him. Absolute entertainer.

          Open Controls
          1. Giggs Boson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            6 hours, 16 mins ago

            Better than Taarabt?

            Open Controls
            1. cravencottage
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              5 hours, 34 mins ago

              What a FPL legend

              Open Controls
          2. pingissimus
            • 1 Year
            5 hours, 55 mins ago

            But WBA are on the trail too so that's that then 🙂

            https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/club-confident-transfer-west-brom-18723295

            Open Controls
        • KAPTAIN KANE
          • 3 Years
          7 hours, 6 mins ago

          I guess that Lingard goal softens the blow for that guy who bet on him not scoring or assisting the whole season and lost in the last prem game lol

          Open Controls
          1. Bielsa's Blue Bucket
            • 8 Years
            5 hours, 36 mins ago

            That was a premier league related bet. The bookies paid out in goodwill anyway as it was only £135

            Open Controls
        • KAPTAIN KANE
          • 3 Years
          7 hours, 3 mins ago

          Will Ake be nailed at City? Could be an interesting option assuming he stays at 5.0

          Open Controls
          1. Amey
            • 1 Year
            7 hours, 2 mins ago

            No.
            No

            Open Controls
            1. FOO FIGHTER
                6 hours, 34 mins ago

                This

                Open Controls
            2. Greek Freak
              • 4 Years
              7 hours, 1 min ago

              He was 5.0 at Bournemouth, why would he be the same at City? 😀

              5.5 for a City rotation threat if you're lucky.

              Open Controls
              1. KAPTAIN KANE
                • 3 Years
                6 hours, 56 mins ago

                Will they up his price because he’s at City? Thought be based on previous performance

                Open Controls
                1. Greek Freak
                  • 4 Years
                  6 hours, 53 mins ago

                  They would - if they thought someone has a decent chance of being a starting defender for a title contender there's no way they'd price him at 5. I guess only hope is they assume he'd be down the pecking order for some reason.

                  Open Controls
                2. Nimby
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  6 hours, 53 mins ago

                  I'd imagine they run it all through some algorithm and perhaps make tweeks afterwards. Wan Bissaka went from 4.0 to 5.5 so 5 to 5.5 wouldn't be a shock considering the team he's at and their lack of other decent defenders.

                  Open Controls
                  1. KAPTAIN KANE
                    • 3 Years
                    6 hours, 50 mins ago

                    True, wonder what AWB price would have been had he stayed at Palace

                    Open Controls
                    1. Nimby
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      6 hours, 49 mins ago

                      I reckon 5 tops. That move made all the difference.

                      Open Controls
                      1. pingissimus
                        • 1 Year
                        6 hours, 41 mins ago

                        Certainly 5.0 anyway - rest of first choice defence was 5-.5 5.0 5.0

                        Open Controls
                        1. Nimby
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          6 hours, 34 mins ago

                          Yeah I just can't remember if he was scoring as highly as PVA, but I don't think so.

                          Open Controls
                3. UnitedFan
                  • 5 Years
                  6 hours, 51 mins ago

                  They definitely would. It's always been the way and rightfully so.

                  Open Controls
          2. jason_ni
            • 4 Years
            6 hours, 58 mins ago

            Arsenal making 55 staff redundant.. its a hard pill to swallow, sacking off people probably on between 20k and 60k a year, when you are shelling out 350k a week on ozil.. amongst all the others.

            Open Controls
            1. Nimby
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              5 hours, 59 mins ago

              Needs must, I guess.

              Open Controls
            2. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 3 Years
              5 hours, 56 mins ago

              Yes, why not just release deadwood like ozil

              Open Controls
              1. Nimby
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                5 hours, 39 mins ago

                Because you'd have to pay the same money either way.

                Open Controls
            3. Brosstan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              4 hours, 24 mins ago

              Ozil also one of the players who vocally refused to reduce his wages during Corona. And supports a literal dictator. Absolute cretin of the highest order.

              Open Controls
              1. Berbs
                • 9 Years
                4 hours, 16 mins ago

                Yet speaks up and takes a stand against the oppressed Uighurs in China who are shackled and beaten daily (when most of the world stay quiet, I wonder why..), yet pledges a significant % of his weekly wages to to those in need, pays for life saving operations and many, many more things.

                Balance needed. Ozil isn't a cretin.

                Open Controls
          3. pingissimus
            • 1 Year
            6 hours, 57 mins ago

            Yay good news

            They've solves VAR - simple solutions are best. Just stop showing why they are making the decisions se we don't get cross. Sorted.

            https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/premier-league-propose-var-change-22476290

            Open Controls
            1. Berbs
              • 9 Years
              5 hours, 34 mins ago

              Mic up the refs and VAR room while we're at it. We need total transparency.

              Open Controls
          4. Nimby
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            6 hours, 28 mins ago

            Salah came in at 9.0 when he joined Liverpool off the back of a great spell at Roma. Sancho to be the same. That's my prediction!

            Open Controls
            1. UnitedFan
              • 5 Years
              6 hours, 27 mins ago

              Zero chance 🙂

              Open Controls
              1. Nimby
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                6 hours, 25 mins ago

                Fernandes was 8.0 despite scoring loads of goals for Sporting. I think their might be a foreign league bias towards giving prices in the algorithm. Could be talking balls of course, but I don't think players typically come in at top premium prices if they haven't done it in the PL before.

                Open Controls
                1. Nimby
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  6 hours, 22 mins ago

                  *there

                  Open Controls
                2. FOO FIGHTER
                    6 hours, 20 mins ago

                    So Werner at 7.5 seems like a good deal seeing that he cost less than half of Sancho.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Nimby
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      6 hours, 18 mins ago

                      It's not really about the actual cost of the player though. I'd expect Werner to be about 9 as well.

                      Open Controls
                      1. FOO FIGHTER
                          6 hours, 17 mins ago

                          At 9m Werner straight into my team.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Nimby
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            6 hours, 16 mins ago

                            Yep. I think they might offset the absolute boat load of premium midfielders by throwing us a bone with the forwards.

                            Open Controls
                    2. UnitedFan
                      • 5 Years
                      6 hours, 19 mins ago

                      We were a poor team before Bruno came. Plenty of PL debutants have been priced highly.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Nimby
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        6 hours, 17 mins ago

                        I can't think of any. Could you name some?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Camzy
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          6 hours, 12 mins ago

                          Pepe came in at 9.5m from the French league.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Nimby
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            6 hours, 10 mins ago

                            Yeah that's a fair point. They were wrong to do that though! Same as De Bruyne? You're having a laugh.

                            Open Controls
                          2. Nimby
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            6 hours, 10 mins ago

                            Also, 9.5 isn't absolute premium. I was more looking at someone coming in priced at about 12?

                            Open Controls
                            1. Camzy
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 10 Years
                              6 hours, 6 mins ago

                              Nobody comes in at 12.0. Aguero came in at 11.0 though. And that's a big indicator. Would absolutely expect Sancho to be 10-11m price.

                              Open Controls
                              1. Nimby
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 2 Years
                                6 hours, 4 mins ago

                                Starting to doubt myself now! You could well be right. It looks fair on paper.

                                Open Controls
                            2. Hot Toddy
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 1 Year
                              5 hours, 56 mins ago

                              Sanchez

                              Open Controls
                          3. FOO FIGHTER
                              6 hours, 6 mins ago

                              Jesus came in at 9. Obviously was not ripping up as many trees as Werner but we can take some comfort in that.

                              Open Controls
                              1. UnitedFan
                                • 5 Years
                                6 hours, 5 mins ago

                                But they knew he wouldn't be first-choice with Aguero there. Werner is a starter.

                                Open Controls
                                1. FOO FIGHTER
                                    6 hours ago

                                    Giroud came in at 9 as well.

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Nimby
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 2 Years
                                      5 hours, 55 mins ago

                                      Sorry guys but I was more asking about absolute premium, like somewhere between 11 and 14m. Bank breakers.

                                      Open Controls
                                    2. UnitedFan
                                      • 5 Years
                                      5 hours, 53 mins ago

                                      Giroud was never a 20+ goal a season striker.

                                      Open Controls
                            • Major League Shocker
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              6 hours, 9 mins ago

                              Pepe 9.5 for one.

                              Open Controls
                            • UnitedFan
                              • 5 Years
                              6 hours, 9 mins ago

                              Morata and Auba are two strikers in recent times. Thing about Bruno is he played in the Portuguese league and wasn't known by many.

                              Open Controls
                              1. Nimby
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 2 Years
                                6 hours, 6 mins ago

                                Yeah Auba is a good shout. 10.5 for someone absolutely proven as world class. I think morata was about 9?

                                Open Controls
                                1. UnitedFan
                                  • 5 Years
                                  5 hours, 58 mins ago

                                  Was Morata not 10.5?

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. FOO FIGHTER
                                      5 hours, 57 mins ago

                                      10.0

                                      Open Controls
                                    • Nimby
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 2 Years
                                      5 hours, 57 mins ago

                                      He might have been. My memory is shite.

                                      Open Controls
                                  2. Nimby
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 2 Years
                                    5 hours, 57 mins ago

                                    Also it took a while before Mane broke the £10m mark. This season he rose from 9 to 11.5. he was just scraping double figures for goals. 9 is reasonable for a young player new to the league, even if they look world class already.

                                    Open Controls
                              2. Greek Freak
                                • 4 Years
                                5 hours, 47 mins ago

                                Auba came in at 11.0, Ibrahimovic at 11.5. Alexis Sanchez at 10.5.

                                Open Controls
                                1. Greek Freak
                                  • 4 Years
                                  5 hours, 46 mins ago

                                  Morata at 10.0. Just a few examples of players from foreign leagues coming in at double digits.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Nimby
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 2 Years
                                    5 hours, 45 mins ago

                                    Fair enough, though Auba was 10.5 😉

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Greek Freak
                                      • 4 Years
                                      5 hours, 42 mins ago

                                      Indeed, 10.5. And Aguero came in at 11.0 way back in 2011 as was mentioned above. Can't think of any other double-digit new arrivals.

                                      Open Controls
                      2. noquarternt
                        • 5 Years
                        5 hours, 41 mins ago

                        It’s difficult but from what I find each season is we all expect massive price hikes, but in reality they’re much more muted.

                        You’ll always be able to have 3 ‘whatever the price’ type players and still make a team. Think there will be obvious changes but I can’t see every Man U player coming in at 10+ like a lot of people are suggesting.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Nimby
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          5 hours, 39 mins ago

                          Have an upvote. Totally agree.

                          Open Controls
                        2. Greek Freak
                          • 4 Years
                          5 hours, 39 mins ago

                          Maybe one of their stars will be 9.5 if they're feeling generous, but I doubt anyone other than Greenwood is under that.

                          Open Controls
                          1. noquarternt
                            • 5 Years
                            5 hours, 31 mins ago

                            But look at the evidence: Man City’s pricing for example. You’d have to have Aguero Jesus Sterling KDB Sané Mahrez all being 10+. That never happened.

                            Man U only really came alive at the end of the season, don’t have the pedigree and stats of the above players during their centurion season etc.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Greek Freak
                              • 4 Years
                              5 hours, 29 mins ago

                              If City didn't have rotation (i.e. they didn't have two of the players you mentioned) they would've easily been more expensive.

                              Martial, Rashford and Bruno are all totally nailed on, even if Sancho comes. So I don't see any arguments for cheaper prices.

                              Open Controls
                              1. noquarternt
                                • 5 Years
                                5 hours, 21 mins ago

                                What about when Liverpool were crushing it years ago with Firmino Coutinho Salah Mane?

                                Really can’t see it, sure they’ll be close but I think the hype of Man U’s uptick in from in the restart (and since Bruno arrived) is getting people carried away.

                                (Although I’m happy as I finished second in my cash mini league due to going no City/Pool since the restart and trebling up on Man U!)

                                Good to debate though.

                                Open Controls
                                1. Greek Freak
                                  • 4 Years
                                  5 hours, 19 mins ago

                                  If Firmino was as good at scoring goals as Martial and Rashford then he too would've been 10m+ 😀

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Greek Freak
                                    • 4 Years
                                    5 hours, 18 mins ago

                                    As I said below, the evidence from City does absolutely point to the top 3 options being above 10.

                                    Open Controls
                            2. Greek Freak
                              • 4 Years
                              5 hours, 24 mins ago

                              Also the evidence from City does point to the three best and most nailed options (KDB, Sterling, Aguero) being above 10. For United, that trio is Bruno, Martial and Rashford.

                              Open Controls
                            3. UnitedFan
                              • 5 Years
                              5 hours, 24 mins ago

                              United players will be more nailed than the likes of Sane, Jesus and Mahrez. Aguero, KDB and Sterling are seen as first-choice and they're all above 10.

                              Open Controls
                        3. UnitedFan
                          • 5 Years
                          5 hours, 35 mins ago

                          Any United attacker bar Greenwood being under 10m would seem a bit too easy imo.

                          Open Controls
                    3. pingissimus
                      • 1 Year
                      5 hours, 55 mins ago

                      How much do you suppose United paid Sanchez to go - 55 million left on his contract apparently. I assume there’s a set off against his new contract but must be a tidy sum

                      Open Controls
                      1. Zim0
                        • 2 Years
                        4 hours, 52 mins ago

                        Could be nothing since there was no transfer fee.

                        Open Controls
                        1. pingissimus
                          • 1 Year
                          4 hours, 47 mins ago

                          Sky - fwiw - reporting pay out for his agreeing to cancel his contract. Think Gareth Bale - he won’t be doing this for nothing

                          Open Controls
                      2. Nimby
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        4 hours, 49 mins ago

                        Think I heard inter paid for his contract. So weird.

                        Open Controls
                      3. noquarternt
                        • 5 Years
                        4 hours, 41 mins ago

                        I’m sure there’s a subsidy or something in there.

                        Open Controls
                    4. Berbs
                      • 9 Years
                      5 hours, 48 mins ago

                      Unless I'm mistaken, I recall FPL putting out tweets with a poll so Twitter users can decide whose price is revealed.

                      I wouldn't be surprised if FPL go one step further and put out tweets with a poll for users to decide specific player positions / prices. FPL are trying to max out on social media exposure and engagement etc.

                      Example 1, Anthony Martial

                      Option 1: MID
                      Option 2: FWD

                      Example 2, Nicolas Pepe

                      Option 1: 7.5m
                      Option 2: 8m

                      Open Controls
                      1. Nimby
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        4 hours, 48 mins ago

                        I would hate that. It's their game and they should make their own decisions.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Berbs
                          • 9 Years
                          4 hours, 46 mins ago

                          Most of us would. The moves FPL have been making year on year suggest to me something like the above isn't too far fetched.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Nimby
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            4 hours, 44 mins ago

                            The idea they would ask us what price a player should be is mental. Why would anyone want any player to be more expensive?

                            Open Controls
                            1. COK3Y5MURF
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 3 Years
                              4 hours, 41 mins ago

                              To make the game more challenging. Unfortunately, a lot of people won't realize that and vote for the cheaper price which will do nothing but create a template. So yeah, FPL shouldn't do this.

                              Open Controls
                            2. Berbs
                              • 9 Years
                              4 hours, 37 mins ago

                              I'd vote the most expensive one on each option.

                              Open Controls
                      2. SADIO SANÉ
                        • 5 Years
                        4 hours, 46 mins ago

                        I'm more likely to win the lottery than that happening, and I never buy a ticket 😀

                        Open Controls
                      3. noquarternt
                        • 5 Years
                        4 hours, 40 mins ago

                        I hope not, but the way the world is going you’re probably on to something.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Berbs
                          • 9 Years
                          4 hours, 38 mins ago

                          I'd be against it too, but we live in a world of engagement and clicks and this would elevate FPLs appeal further. Other people would start voting and end up registering a team.

                          Open Controls
                    5. Nimby
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      5 hours, 34 mins ago

                      I'm gonna go 11 for KDB as well. He can't be as expensive as Mane, Salah, sterling because he doesn't score as many goals. There is a balance to be struck.

                      Open Controls
                      1. COK3Y5MURF
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        4 hours, 34 mins ago

                        Lol it's about points. What form they come in doesn't matter. He outscored them all.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Nimby
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          3 hours, 54 mins ago

                          I think 11 is a nice teasing price. He could be your main premium midfielder or you could try for Salah along with him. If he's more expensive than Salah at about 12.5 or 13 you'd only have one of them, probably.

                          Open Controls
                          1. noquarternt
                            • 5 Years
                            3 hours, 51 mins ago

                            If by ‘teasing’ you mean Lundstram ownership levels then I agree.

                            Open Controls
                          2. COK3Y5MURF
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            3 hours, 50 mins ago

                            I don't plan to start with him in my team, but if he's 11, he would be a no-brainer and everyone including me would pick him. That's exactly what FPL would try to avoid.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Nimby
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 2 Years
                              2 hours, 55 mins ago

                              It would have an effect on other decisions, though. If he is cheaper than the other big hitters but not by much a decision would have to be made on sacrifices, but at least it's more doable. He wasn't that far ahead of Salah and came from 9.5.

                              Open Controls
                          3. UnitedFan
                            • 5 Years
                            3 hours, 47 mins ago

                            "You could try for Salah along with him".

                            Why would you want the game that easy?

                            Open Controls
                            1. Nimby
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 2 Years
                              3 hours, 46 mins ago

                              Well it was that easy this season wasn't it?

                              Open Controls
                              1. Greek Freak
                                • 4 Years
                                3 hours, 44 mins ago

                                Only because KDB was injured the season before so didn't have to justify a massive price. This season you'll need 24-25m if you want both of them. (and around 35-36 if you want both of them and Bruno)

                                Open Controls
                              2. UnitedFan
                                • 5 Years
                                3 hours, 43 mins ago

                                Because KDB was a gift at 9.5.

                                Open Controls
                            2. Nimby
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 2 Years
                              3 hours, 26 mins ago

                              If you only quote part of my post it skews it a lot. Especially considering the OP. It's about striking a balance. If his price goes up so much other players must go down a lot otherwise it becomes ridiculous.

                              Open Controls
                      2. Berbs
                        • 9 Years
                        4 hours, 33 mins ago

                        He scored more points than all of them. Whether you get the majority of your points from goals or assists, they both count.

                        He'll be the most expensive player in the game. Whether anyone else is the same price remains to be seen. Probably Salah.

                        Open Controls
                      3. Greek Freak
                        • 4 Years
                        4 hours, 33 mins ago

                        That would make sense if KDB had scored fewer points or was less explosive than Mane, Salah or Sterling. But last season the opposite was true - he was both more consistent and more explosive than those three, so why shouldn't he be more expensive?

                        (My predictions fwiw are 12.5 for KDB, 12 for the two Liverpool guys and 11.5 for Sterling)

                        Open Controls
                        1. Nimby
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          4 hours, 26 mins ago

                          That sounds plausible to be fair.

                          Open Controls
                      4. UnitedFan
                        • 5 Years
                        4 hours, 31 mins ago

                        All about points though.

                        Open Controls
                      5. SADIO SANÉ
                        • 5 Years
                        4 hours, 17 mins ago

                        I was ready to fade him at a bigger price but being on pens too really makes that hard - hopefully they price him at 14m or something ha

                        Open Controls
                        1. COK3Y5MURF
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          3 hours, 38 mins ago

                          Has he taken a pen with Aguero on the pitch?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Greek Freak
                            • 4 Years
                            3 hours, 37 mins ago

                            Maybe? Can't honestly remember, although Gundogan (who was later supplanted by KDB as the main penalty taker) has taken one with Aguero on the pitch.

                            Open Controls
                          2. SADIO SANÉ
                            • 5 Years
                            3 hours, 32 mins ago

                            can't remember exactly, didn't someone take them from Aguero (whilst he was on the pitch) and then KDB took them from that player? therefore he now has them ... that could be a load of shite can't remember

                            Open Controls
                            1. SADIO SANÉ
                              • 5 Years
                              2 hours, 38 mins ago

                              yeah Gundog as GF just said

                              Open Controls
                    6. El Fenomeno R9
                      • 4 Years
                      4 hours, 57 mins ago

                      When teasing with player prices start,or we get them all at once?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Nimby
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        3 hours, 49 mins ago

                        Pretty sure they'll tease it out if history is anything to go by. They'll probably do a couple a day for a week or so before relaunch.

                        Open Controls
                    7. Nimby
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      4 hours, 47 mins ago

                      Hey, guys. Are we sad weirdos for obsessing over this so much? Haha

                      Open Controls
                    8. Trophé Mourinho
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      4 hours, 40 mins ago

                      I havent been following things so much but I saw some of you saying Man U and someone else could miss the first two weeks and have a double in GW3? If thats so
                      GW1 > Bench boost
                      GW3> Wildcard

                      Anyone like that?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Nimby
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        4 hours, 38 mins ago

                        Yeah, if I had bench boosted first week before I'd have been sitting pretty. Double gameweeks are overrated.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Trophé Mourinho
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 1 Year
                          4 hours, 36 mins ago

                          If the big teams are blanking in first couple of weeks seems like a good time to pile up with cheapies in for the first two weeks, then wildcard out of it to bring the big teams in after.
                          Been tempted for a few season now to boost in GW1 but never did it yet

                          Open Controls
                      2. Trophé Mourinho
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 1 Year
                        4 hours, 38 mins ago

                        Ok Ben Crellin said this "I think this means...
                        Wolves and Man Utd get a Blank in GW1 if they reach the Europa League Final and a Blank in GW2 if they win it,
                        Man City and Chelsea get a Blank in GW1 if they reach the Champions League Semi-finals and a Blank in GW2 if they win it." thats obviously speculation and relys on many factors

                        Open Controls
                        1. Nimby
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          4 hours, 34 mins ago

                          This is why the PL should rig it so that those first couple weeks pit those teams together. So, man utd v Man city and wolves v Chelsea, and man utd v Chelsea and man city v wolves to be in the first double game week for example. They'll complain but it's their just desserts.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Major League Shocker
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            4 hours, 20 mins ago

                            Worth noting that Wolves and United will play each other in the semifinal if they both make it there. So they can't both be in the final.

                            And Chelsea are already 3-0 down to Bayern after the home leg, so for me they're not worth worrying about.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Nimby
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 2 Years
                              4 hours, 16 mins ago

                              Lampard has been saying they deserve the break regardless. So I say give him two horrible fixtures to start with. Cursed monkey paw style.

                              Open Controls
                      3. Trophé Mourinho
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 1 Year
                        4 hours, 29 mins ago

                        This might be a stupid question lol. But could you pick a team for GW1, then before the deadline play freehit and pick another team lol. Then GW2 you get back the first team you picked or woudl you just sitll have the freehit team?
                        Is freehit even valid in GW1?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Nimby
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          4 hours, 27 mins ago

                          No free hit in gameweek 1. But maybe they'll make an exception? Who knows?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Trophé Mourinho
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 1 Year
                            4 hours, 26 mins ago

                            that would be ultimate shithousery lol

                            Open Controls
                            1. Nimby
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 2 Years
                              4 hours, 22 mins ago

                              They had a lovely 3-month break and their job is to play football. if it helps to make the calendar more manageable then that's what should happen. I should be in charge of the PL with these radical ideas that make total sense.

                              Open Controls
                              1. Trophé Mourinho
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 1 Year
                                4 hours, 21 mins ago

                                yup, well its looking like the season will start a mess but sure maybe if we are smart we can capitalise on it. Casuals will be in disarray

                                Open Controls
                                1. Major League Shocker
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  4 hours, 16 mins ago

                                  I feel like if you really want an advantage, it may come from saving the WC while everyone else plays it in GW3. But maybe I'm just being a maverick for no reason.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Greek Freak
                                    • 4 Years
                                    4 hours, 10 mins ago

                                    I don't like early wildcards in any case because 3 GWs is not enough for patterns to emerge re. player performance.

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Nimby
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 2 Years
                                      4 hours, 9 mins ago

                                      The overall winner played his wildcard in GW2. There is no best time to use your first wildcard.

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. Greek Freak
                                        • 4 Years
                                        4 hours, 6 mins ago

                                        All I said was I don't like early wildcards. The overall winner can do what he wants 😀

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. Nimby
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 2 Years
                                          4 hours, 5 mins ago

                                          Ha fair enough mate. I tend to use them within the first 5 but I'm not exactly an fpl hotshot. It all depends on your needs at the time.

                                          Open Controls
                                        2. Greek Freak
                                          • 4 Years
                                          4 hours, 3 mins ago

                                          Absolutely - and as you said there is no objective best time, it's whenever your team needs it as the cliche goes.

                                          Personally an early wildcard is just asking for the next 10 weeks to transfer out all the bad picks I would've made 😀

                                          Open Controls
                                      2. TorresMagic™
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • Has Moderation Rights
                                        • 11 Years
                                        3 hours, 56 mins ago

                                        Did you see his GW2 rank, score & overall rank change?

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. Nimby
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 2 Years
                                          3 hours, 55 mins ago

                                          I remember he scored over 100 but not sure about his rank change.

                                          Open Controls
                                        2. TorresMagic™
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • Has Moderation Rights
                                          • 11 Years
                                          3 hours, 53 mins ago

                                          GW GP PB GR TM TC OP OR £ #
                                          GW1 68 4 2,382,718 0 0 68 2,382,76
                                          GW2 103 3 32 0 0 171 1,718

                                          Open Controls
                                        3. Nimby
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 2 Years
                                          3 hours, 51 mins ago

                                          Season changer right there.

                                          Open Controls
                                        4. TorresMagic™
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • Has Moderation Rights
                                          • 11 Years
                                          3 hours, 46 mins ago

                                          Crazy, probably won him FPL. Even used the 2nd WC in GW23.

                                          Open Controls
                                        5. Trophé Mourinho
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 1 Year
                                          3 hours, 44 mins ago

                                          even captained Digne lol wtf

                                          Open Controls
                                        6. Nimby
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 2 Years
                                          3 hours, 42 mins ago

                                          Home against Watford who just got smashed 3-0 at home to Brighton. Separated him from the boys, really. Hats off. I'd never do that.

                                          Open Controls
                                        7. Trophé Mourinho
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 1 Year
                                          3 hours, 40 mins ago

                                          Dignes stats must have been very good or something I guess

                                          Open Controls
                                        8. Nimby
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 2 Years
                                          3 hours, 38 mins ago

                                          Ha, yeah. But it was a really dodgy fantasy assist. Long ball to Bernard who ran with it for ages before scoring. Not a typical cross and header deal.

                                          Open Controls
                                        9. Trophé Mourinho
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 1 Year
                                          3 hours, 34 mins ago

                                          😀

                                          Open Controls
                        2. Hy liverpool
                          • 6 Years
                          4 hours, 13 mins ago

                          Wtf i just read?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Nimby
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            4 hours, 10 mins ago

                            I dunno. What the f have you just read?

                            Open Controls
                            1. Andy_Social
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 7 Years
                              2 hours, 18 mins ago

                              I'm not a fan of the WC GW3 plan. The transfer window will still be open, and given the financial constraints around, I can see a number of last-minute TDD deals this time. I'm going to go for a damage-limitation mode over GW1-2 and save my WC for later. Bear in mind after GW4 is an international break in conjunction with the transfer window.

                              Open Controls

                    You need to be logged in to post a comment.