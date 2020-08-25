653
Moving Target August 25

What impact will Aké have on Man City’s FPL defenders in 2020/21?

The arrival of Nathan Aké (£5.5m) at Manchester City could improve the club’s defensive prospects in 2020/21.

Pep Guardiola’s men were missing consistency and strength in depth at centre-back last season but Aké can be stabling influence this time around.

We have assessed the former Bournemouth defender’s credentials ahead of the new campaign, what impact he will have on the City defence and whether or not that can make him a viable Fantasy Premier League asset.

As we have used Opta data, only those with a valid Fantasy Football Scout subscription can access this article in full.

What defensive contributions did Aké make last season?

  Bielsa's Blue Bucket
27 mins ago
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    Tear up your teams boys, Rodrigo has signed for the mighty Leeds Leeds Leeds

    Open Controls
    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      24 mins ago

      Good signing - should be 6mil

      Open Controls
      Bielsa's Blue Bucket
8 mins ago
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        Messi next. Bielsa has already made contact

        Open Controls
    2. KujaliaFC
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      I hope he comes in at 6.0 or less so that I can swap out Pereira for him.

      Open Controls
      Bielsa's Blue Bucket
9 mins ago
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        Bamford is 5.5 and can't hit a barn door. He'll be 7ish

        Open Controls
        1. KujaliaFC
          • 8 Years
          8 mins ago

          Would he win the Barn d'Or award? 😉

          Open Controls
          Bielsa's Blue Bucket
5 mins ago
            • 8 Years
            5 mins ago

            No, he can't hit it lol

            Open Controls
            KujaliaFC
just now
              • 8 Years
              😀

              😀

              Open Controls
    3. KujaliaFC
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      I was hoping that Brewster would go there, but Rodrigo would be a game changer, especially with Leeds' accomplished manager.

      Open Controls
    4. Hattrick Harry
        15 mins ago

        Rodrigo could be listed as striker in FPL but he either plays in wing, at 10 or as 2nd striker. He would be more interesting if listed in midfield.

        Open Controls
        1. Hattrick Harry
            14 mins ago

            He can of course still be very good in FPL sense. And he is nailed.

            Open Controls
          • KujaliaFC
            • 8 Years
            13 mins ago

            If he's not listed as a midfielder, I can't get him, which would make me sad.

            Open Controls
          • KujaliaFC
            • 8 Years
            12 mins ago

            It would be a travesty to list him as a forward when Aubameyang is listed as a mid.

            Open Controls
            Trophé Mourinho
10 mins ago
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              10 mins ago

              he'd be a mid, it would look odd for the strikers.
              Ings 8.5, Vardy 10m, Kane 10.5m, Messi 18m

              Open Controls
        TheBrazilianRonaldo
13 mins ago
          • 1 Year
          13 mins ago

          Passed his best surely? Output peaked 2 years ago looking at whoscored

          Open Controls
          KujaliaFC
just now
            • 8 Years
            just now

            ¿Qué? He's 27. He's in his prime.

            Open Controls
        3. Mike2795647
          • 5 Years
          11 mins ago

          6.5m I reckon, goal scoring record isn’t great though so very much a wait and see how first 6 games or so of season go

          Open Controls
      • thorvaldsson
        • 8 Years
        26 mins ago

        FPL has to give us an extra 5m if Messi comes the league.

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 4 Years
          20 mins ago

          If he’s below 14m then it isn’t that hard to get him in

          Open Controls
          1. Qaiss
            • 4 Years
            14 or below

            14 or below

            Open Controls
        KujaliaFC
just now
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Not worth it. He'd be a rotation risk with Phil Foden.

          Open Controls
      • nelluckram
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        26 mins ago

        Sorry if this has been asked a million times but...

        A) Son & Werner
        B) Ziyech & Kane

        I can't help but get the feeling I'm gonna regret it if I leave out Kane

        Open Controls
        1. Tony Martial
          • 1 Year
          Same here

          Same here

          Open Controls
        TheBrazilianRonaldo
15 mins ago
          • 1 Year
          Surely A?

          Surely A?

          Open Controls
        TheBrazilianRonaldo
15 mins ago
          • 1 Year
          15 mins ago

          Ziyech and Werner?

          Open Controls
          Gazza2000
just now
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            this

            this

            Open Controls
        4. Peter Ouch
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          Then b

          Then b

          Open Controls
      • Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        25 mins ago

        Akes picture there, looks like he is wearing a corel reef

        Open Controls
      • Amey
        • 1 Year
        21 mins ago

        Show me your "Messi" drafts !!

        Open Controls
        1. Kun Tozser
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Kane + TAA
          Messi + 4.5

          Open Controls
          1. Amey
            • 1 Year
            Hmm
Nice

            Hmm
            Nice

            Open Controls
      • Inazuma X1
        • 2 Years
        20 mins ago

        Ohhhhhh Conte stayed cause he's getting Messi

        It all makes sense now

        Open Controls
      TheBrazilianRonaldo
19 mins ago
        • 1 Year
        19 mins ago

        Messi too expensive (And old). Only City and PSG are options. Neither need to worry about money, so can afford the bills, and the quick write down.

        I fancy he goes to City and enjoys getting kicked playing Burnley, and Foden and others realise they nee to leave to get a game.

        Biggest with Sane, who realised you’re only a top player if you get to play.

        Open Controls
        TheBrazilianRonaldo
17 mins ago
          • 1 Year
          17 mins ago

          Biggest winner Sane even, and City fans. Same as he was smart to leave, City fans cause they get bragging rights

          Open Controls
        ThisPostsOnFire
5 mins ago
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          He's going to Inter

          Open Controls
      • Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        19 mins ago

        Messi's legacy will be the really good player who never managed to pull a 'just very good' team to greatness and left when the going got tough. Shame. Individually Messi is better but I believe Ronaldo will be held in higher regard in 10+ years.

        Open Controls
        1. FantasyHero
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          Riggghhhttttt

          Riggghhhttttt

          Open Controls
        2. Jealous Viper
          • 2 Years
          16 mins ago

          The utter drivel I see on this site

          Open Controls
        3. KujaliaFC
          • 8 Years
          16 mins ago

          He might be underwhelming if he comes to the prem now. He's getting a bit long in the tooth, innit.

          Open Controls
        Trophé Mourinho
16 mins ago
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          16 mins ago

          Are you talking about Barcelona or Argentina?

          Open Controls
          1. Brosstan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            12 mins ago

            Argentina and Barca of the later seasons (the one without xavi Iniesta puyol etc)

            Open Controls
        5. Stupendous
          • 8 Years
          16 mins ago

          The f you on about? They were the greatest team on the planet for half a decade and one of the best in history.

          Open Controls
          1. Brosstan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            13 mins ago

            Yea and they would have won everything without him as well. Messi couldn't even pull a very good Argentina to win a single WC.

            Open Controls
        6. Brosstan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          15 mins ago

          ~2010 version of Barca would have won everything without him as shown by Spain's dominance around that period

          Open Controls
        7. Eat my goal!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          15 mins ago

          People still love Maradona the cheat!

          Suarez was forgiven for feeding on the opposition!

          Open Controls
          1. Brosstan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            10 mins ago

            Maradona is a lot greater and it's not even close. WC winner and broke the Italian top team dominance basically on his own

            Open Controls
        8. Amey
          • 1 Year
          14 mins ago

          It's subjective tbh ....

          Open Controls
        9. Collie01
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          14 mins ago

          I'm sorry, but I would downvote this post if I could.

          Respectfully but strongly disagree

          Open Controls
        Ajax Hamsterdam
13 mins ago
          • 6 Years
          13 mins ago

          that is a very very harsh statement !!

          Open Controls
        11. NULL-X-VOID
          • 6 Years
          12 mins ago

          It's just ironic, if you see the last few years at Barca, after MSN split, the amount of pressure that has been put on that guy is ridiculous, it was very clear he wasn't having fun, and to that point, I'm happy he wants to leave.

          Open Controls
        12. Tinkermania
            12 mins ago

            5 years too plate for him to come to EPL if he wants to be a hit!

            Open Controls
          Toblerone52 - Hung like a H…
11 mins ago
            • 4 Years
            Lol

            Lol

            Open Controls
          • Peter Ouch
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            10 mins ago

            Tennis mate, tennis

            Open Controls
          Make America Greta Again
10 mins ago
            • 6 Years
            10 mins ago

            Good for Messi to move clubs, both for himself and the club. His record cannot be tarnished by the opinions of us mortals.

            Open Controls
          Flaming Flamingo
6 mins ago
            • 4 Years
            6 mins ago

            Aren't you the troll who said Neymar isn't one of the top 20 players in the world? 😛

            Open Controls
            1. Brosstan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 mins ago

              That wasn't trolling. Start with the entire Bayern first 11. I'm sure you can find 9 additional players on your own who are better footballers than a diving dribble merchant who missed at least 8 sitters in the 3 decisive CL games.

              Protip: flair attacker isn't the only role on a football pitch

              Open Controls
          • Ron_Swanson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            5 mins ago

            ‘Really good player’

            Messi’s legacy will be that he was one of the very best footballers of all time

            Open Controls
            1. Brosstan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              Yes really good player was underselling him. Rest of the point still stands

              Open Controls
        13. Flair
            19 mins ago

            The urgent meeting of the board of directors is over. Some directors have already resigned, while others have proposed a motion of no confidence against Bartomeu. [ @GerGarciaGrova ]

It was a nice 30 minutes

            It was a nice 30 minutes

            Open Controls
            1. Collie01
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              That was quick!

              That was quick!

              Open Controls
            2. Amey
              • 1 Year
              16 mins ago

              This is Messi having a batting power play

              Open Controls
            3. Qaiss
              • 4 Years
              15 mins ago

              But now if he doesn’t leave then it’ll seem worse, cause he basically runs that club.

              Open Controls
              1. Amey
                • 1 Year
                12 mins ago

                He does actually. He out David Villa out of Barca for not passing him ball in a game when he was chasing 91 goals that season !

                Open Controls
                1. Amey
                  • 1 Year
                  Put*

                  Put*

                  Open Controls
                  NULL-X-VOID
just now
                    • 6 Years
                    bollocks

                    bollocks

                    Open Controls
                2. Flair
                    rubbish

                    rubbish

                    Open Controls
                3. Collie01
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  I visited the Nou Camp and loved around Barcelona for a few months years ago. Messi is treated like a deity there. The museum in the stadium is basically a shrine to him. Hundreds and hundreds of people waited for hours to wave at him from 100m distance behind a gate as he arrived for training.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Flair
                      just now

                      Bartomeu should genuinely be fearing for his life right now

                      Open Controls
                  2. Brosstan
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    He has run the club for years, picking managers, sports directors, transfer strategy, lineups etc etc. It's literally his fault the state the club is in

                    Open Controls
                4. Inazuma X1
                  • 2 Years
                  Messi-coup

                  Messi-coup

                  Open Controls
              2. FantasyHero
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                18 mins ago

                I am q big messi and barcelona fan. Seeing all this hate for a player like messi I find unfair.

                Has being at barca helped him, yes! But has him being at barca helped barca, equally yes!
                Its mutual. They have done a lot for him and he has done a lot for them.
                Think from a player's perspective...he can only play for so many more years, shouldn't he try his best to write history the best he can.
                If any superstar player has been loyal to one club its him, but when he decides to leave ppl calling him dis-loyal?
                Comeon now.
                He will always have respect for barca but he has to do whats best for him esp given how barca organization been messing up past few years.
                Have u seen the barca team? He has been carrying them single handedly. They would be much lower in the table if he wasn't there (see what happened in games he didn't play) how would that be for a team like barcelona to not make it to a European competition?

                Anyhow, to each their own I guess.

                Open Controls
              3. KGFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                16 mins ago

                Salah has not looked good at all in the first two pre-season matches so far with strong Pool line-ups. Any cause for concern or really shouldn't read too much into it?

                Open Controls
                1. Amey
                  • 1 Year
                  4 mins ago

                  Chill ....

                  Open Controls
                2. Toblerone52 - Hung like a H…
                  • 4 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  It's only friendlies.

                  Open Controls
                3. FOO FIGHTER
                  • 1 Year
                  1 min ago

                  Many players do not look good in preseason.

                  Open Controls
              4. Vazza
                  16 mins ago

                  Likelihood of Messi joining a Premier League club this season-

                  A. 0%
                  B. 25%
                  C. 50%
                  D. 75%
                  E. 100%

                  Open Controls
                  1. KGFC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    A2B

                    Open Controls
                    1. Chandler Bing
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      +1

                      Open Controls
                  2. ThisPostsOnFire
                    • 4 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    A

                    He's going to Inter

                    Open Controls
                  3. Ron_Swanson
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    6/4 with the bookies. 5/4 to stay

                    Open Controls
                • Flair
                    13 mins ago

                    Messi joining City would make FPL extremely boring for the next 3 years or however long he stays

                    Open Controls
                    1. NULL-X-VOID
                      • 6 Years
                      9 mins ago

                      This

                      as a football fan I want him to be a huge success in the prem, but from an FPL standpoint it would be a casual galore with the EO

                      Open Controls
                    2. circusmonkey
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      Well if he's priced correctly, then it is a big decision whether to have him. It might turn out that not having him proves better.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Flaming Flamingo
                        • 4 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        It's FPL, he won't be priced correctly.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Trophé Mourinho
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 1 Year
                          1 min ago

                          9.5 FWD to compete with Firmino for our teams

                          Open Controls
                    3. Steve The Spud
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      just now

                      Why on earth would it, to be honest I think it would make it more exciting

                      Open Controls
                  • KGFC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    With Messi handing his transfer request, won't be surprised if WW is now changing his focus to get Messi to United rather than Sancho!

                    What a coup that would be!

                    Open Controls
                    1. Amey
                      • 1 Year
                      6 mins ago

                      He's out of United's reach. Let's get real 🙂

                      Open Controls
                    2. Tinkermania
                        3 mins ago

                        Are people assuming Messi going to City automatically makes them better? The team dynamics are not that straight forward. They could get even fewer points next season.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Ron_Swanson
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          just now

                          I just want to see KdB and Messi against them Villa and West Brom defences

                          Open Controls
                    3. Flynny
                      • 5 Years
                      9 mins ago

                      Hi...if you were going to bench / leave funds for a united player for gw2, would it be....

                      A.....bruno

                      B...greenwood

                      Thanks

                      Open Controls
                      1. Eat my goal!
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 1 Year
                        6 mins ago

                        B since it doesn’t comprise the team as much

                        Open Controls
                      2. Amey
                        • 1 Year
                        5 mins ago

                        B

                        Open Controls
                      3. Freshy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        A

                        Open Controls
                        1. Flynny
                          • 5 Years
                          just now

                          Cheers

                          Open Controls
                    4. FOO FIGHTER
                      • 1 Year
                      7 mins ago

                      Messi will become player Manager for Barca. I do not see him leaving.

                      Open Controls
                      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                        • 3 Years
                        just now

                        It's confirmed that he wants to leave, not only rumours

                        Open Controls
                    5. Jealous Viper
                      • 2 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      Argentinian paper Ole says Ronald Koeman told Messi 'the privileges are over and 'you have to think about the team' which prompted his decision

                      Open Controls
                      1. La Roja
                        • 8 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        This is what happens when you appoint an Everton reject for Barca

                        Open Controls
                        1. Jealous Viper
                          • 2 Years
                          2 mins ago

                          I hope his voice is just as loud come December

                          Open Controls
                      2. Flair
                          4 mins ago

                          Rubbish

                          Open Controls
                        • NULL-X-VOID
                          • 6 Years
                          3 mins ago

                          wow if this is true then that guy is really not bright

                          Open Controls
                        • Trophé Mourinho
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 1 Year
                          2 mins ago

                          Random, but have you seen how many goals as a defender Koeman scored, if his was a fantasy asset he would be 300 points a season

                          Open Controls
                        • Gazza2000
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          1 min ago

                          nonsense

                          Open Controls
                      3. NULL-X-VOID
                        • 6 Years
                        6 mins ago

                        anyone considering dropping Ferguson and getting Mitchell as the 4.0 Def after today's match?

                        Open Controls
                        1. KujaliaFC
                          • 8 Years
                          5 mins ago

                          What happened?

                          Open Controls
                          1. The Sarjeant
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 7 Years
                            4 mins ago

                            Wasn’t in the squad. Mitchell was subbed on.

                            Open Controls
                            1. NULL-X-VOID
                              • 6 Years
                              3 mins ago

                              this

                              Open Controls
                            2. KujaliaFC
                              • 8 Years
                              2 mins ago

                              Hmmm, I had both, but then took Mitchell out for Branthwaite. Maybe I should take Ferguson out and put Mitchell back.

                              Open Controls
                              1. NULL-X-VOID
                                • 6 Years
                                just now

                                Branthwaite nailed?

                                Open Controls
                        2. Amey
                          • 1 Year
                          4 mins ago

                          \o/

                          Open Controls
                      4. OneMan
                        • 4 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        Will Austin start and be nailed for West Brom ?

                        Open Controls
                        1. The Sarjeant
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          just now

                          Nope.

                          Open Controls
                        2. Hazardous Matarial
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          just now

                          Not at all

                          Open Controls
                      5. Hazardous Matarial
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        Damn need to shift Martinez. Leno started today. AMN played left back so if he goes Wolves that's Vinagre gone too

                        Open Controls
                      6. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                        • 3 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        For GW1:
                        a) Kane, Doherty
                        b) Auba, 4.5

                        Open Controls
                      7. NULL-X-VOID
                        • 6 Years
                        1 min ago

                        I'm seriously considering a Robbo TAA double up, any opinions on a potential 3-4-3 (With three prem mids and Werner Mitro with a fodder up ahead, the third def would be a 4.5, Vinagre atm)

                        Open Controls
                      8. Flair
                          just now

                          Insider sources have said Bartomeu has already resigned and this has been conveyed to the players. Awaiting confirmation. [@LaSenyera]

                          lmaoo that ended quickly

                          Open Controls

