Can we trust Spurs’ FPL defenders with appealing fixtures this season?

Fantasy Premier League managers are considering Spurs defenders ahead of the new season… but can they be trusted? That’s what I am here to find out.

When the 2020/21 fixtures were released there was a sudden spike in managers interested in the Spurs backline. These sorts of options have not been particularly popular in recent seasons, but some of them may well have come into the new campaign at just the right prices.

With a similar group of players to Jose Mourinho’s squad, Spurs kept 13 clean sheets in 2018/19, conceding 38 goals, the fifth-best in the league.

Before that, they finished fourth overall for clean sheets and letting in just 36 goals in 2017/18.

And few managers will forget the 2016/17 campaign when Spurs ended up joint-top for clean sheets with Manchester United (17) as they let in only 26 goals across the season.

If they can rediscover this sort of form with their appealing fixtures at the start of 2020/21, we could find some exciting value options in defence.

But the question is… can they deliver on that kind schedule? To find out, I looked at some of the underlying numbers from last season.

