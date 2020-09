The key underlying statistics I consider when picking my new FPL squad

I think I’ve written about enough subjective theories and opinion until now. What I’m doing with this article is I spent some time in the Premium Members Area and I thought I’d give you some relevant handpicked stats that are simple yet relevant.

As this article uses Opta data so extensively, only those with a valid Fantasy Football Scout subscription can access it in full.

Without wasting any more time, let’s dive in.

Who are the best and worst defences?

All of this data is but a snippet of the notes I take whenever I spend time in the Premium Members Area. Hopefully you found this information helpful as you prepare your team for the new season.

Best players by position:

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT