610
Scout Notes September 6

Salah blanks in Liverpool rout as Aubameyang hits brace and Richarlison shines

610 Comments
Share

There were, officially, 11 Premier League teams in pre-season friendly action on Saturday, although two more – Aston Villa and Arsenal – featured in a behind-closed-doors game that was barely acknowledged by either club.

We begin our round-up of the weekend action with this look at the two Merseyside sides, an injury-hit Newcastle United and the mystery match at the Emirates.

Liverpool 7-2 Blackpool

  • Goals: Joel Matip (£5.5m), Sadio Mane (£12.0m), Roberto Firmino (£9.5m), Harvey Elliott (£4.5m), Takumi Minamino (£6.5m), Divock Origi (£5.5m), Sepp van den Berg
  • Assists: James Milner (£5.5m), Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones (£4.5m), Harvey Elliott

Liverpool found the back of the net on seven occasions against Blackpool at Anfield but Mohamed Salah (£12.0m) wasn’t directly involved in any of the hosts’ strikes, leaving the Egyptian without a single goal or assist to his name from the Reds’ four pre-season friendlies.

Salah turned in a quiet display in his 62-minute run-out and he hasn’t particularly caught the eye in any of Liverpool’s warm-up matches, although pre-season form is hardly a reliable barometer of how a player will perform when the competitive action gets underway.

Still, he looked a lot sharper in his one and only pre-season appearance of 2019/20 (the Community Shield against Manchester City) and his goal ‘drought’ now extends back to Gameweek 34 in early July.

Perhaps Salah is missing the presence of Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) down the Liverpool right, with the premium FPL defender having missed the whole of the Reds’ pre-season campaign thanks to illness and international duty.

The entire first-choice back four were absent for this one, along with the two understudies at full-back, due to their involvement in the UEFA Nations League.

It’s easy to dismiss the ropey performance at the back in the first half, then, with Liverpool falling two goals behind courtesy of errors from 17-year-old Billy Koumetio (not helped by a poor cross-field Salah pass) and the altogether more senior Alisson (£6.0m), who conceded a penalty.

Of more concern regarding Liverpool’s clean sheet potential would perhaps be Fabinho‘s (£5.5m) form in front of the back four, with the Brazilian incurring the wrath of his manager before being hooked at the break.

Fabinho had taken a while to get back up to speed upon his return from injury earlier this calendar year, turning in sub-par displays in defeats against Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Watford.

Jordan Henderson (£5.5m) could be back for Gameweek 1, at least, with Jurgen Klopp saying on Saturday:

Obviously Hendo was desperate to play a few minutes today as well, but it makes no real sense because he had to do an important session today for him.

If he would have played today, 10 minutes or so would have probably been OK. But that makes no sense. So that was not possible, but he trained in big parts of this week and will probably join full team training next Tuesday.

Timing-wise, not perfect that he cannot play today, but can train a few days later fully. But that’s how it is.

We will see how he develops, [there are] a few days until Leeds, how the boys come back from the national teams.

Sadio Mane (£12.0m) had got on the scoresheet at the third attempt to draw Liverpool level at 2-2 but it was Roberto Firmino (£9.5m) and Takumi Minamino (£6.5m) who caught the eye in the Liverpool attack, with the pair linking up well and combining for each other’s goals.

Minamino was deployed in an attacking midfield role for this one, with the Japan international excelling and twice going close to finding the back of the net before finally notching Liverpool’s fifth goal.

The returning Joel Matip (£5.5m) had nodded in a James Milner (£5.5m) corner for Liverpool’s first goal of the afternoon, with substitutes Harvey Elliott (£4.5m), Divock Origi (£5.5m) and Sepp van den Berg getting in on the act as the visitors wilted.

Klopp said of the match:

[The first half display] was because of a lack of aggression from our side, a lack of desire a little bit for this game – that’s how it is, playing around. The goals we conceded, yeah, that’s mistakes – it’s typical for pre-season games.

But so far I think we conceded pretty much all the goals in similar situations; losing the ball in the build-up, then it’s a counter-attack, it’s a free chance pretty much. We know that and it’s clear we cannot do it like this. We have to improve that. But we have another week to get the legs fresher.

Liverpool XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson (Adrian 62′); Milner, Koumetio (van den Berg 46′), Matip (Philips 46′), Hoever; Fabinho (Jones 46′), Keita; Mane (Origi 62′), Minamino, Salah (Elliott 62′); Firmino.

Everton 2-0 Preston North End

1
  • Goals: Jonjoe Kenny (£4.5m), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.0m)
  • Assists: Theo Walcott (£6.0m)

On the day Everton secured the much-needed signing of a ball-winning central midfielder in the shape of Allan, the Toffees signed off their pre-season campaign with a 2-0 win over Preston North End.

The victory came at a cost, however, with Mason Holgate (£5.0m) lasting little over half an hour of the warm-up game before limping from the field of play with a toe injury.

Yerry Mina (£5.5m) was also missing but any hopes FPL managers may have harboured of a start for budget centre-half Jarrad Branthwaite (£4.0m) in Gameweek 1 were slightly dampened by Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti, who said after full-time:

Yerry started to train this week and he is going to be fit for Sunday. Mason had a problem with his toe. I hope it will be nothing serious. We are going to check tomorrow.

Ancelotti sent his troops out in a 4-3-3 for this encounter and the Toffees impressed against admittedly Championship-level opposition, with Richarlison (£8.0m) – newly reclassified as an FPL forward – playing on the left of a front three.

The Brazilian has done plenty of damage from that flank before, of course, and he looked very bright at Goodison Park on Saturday, somehow emerging from the 2-0 win without an assist to his name.

Richarlison “assisted the assister” for the Toffees’ opening strike, with Theo Walcott‘s (£6.0m) miscontrol landing kindly for right-back Jonjoe Kenny (£4.5m) to take advantage of.

The Brazil international then provided a telling cross for Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.0m) to double the hosts’ lead, although the striker only scored at the second attempt after visiting goalkeeper Connor Ripley had blocked his first effort.

A Richarlison assist was thwarted again shortly after, with Yannick Bolasie somehow missing from two yards out after good work from his teammate down the left.

Ancelotti said of the change of system and the Brazilian’s display:

We tried a different shape and I think it worked quite well. Richarlison did well – up front we did well, we tried to combine well from the back. Sometimes we had more difficulties but the performance overall was good.

Gylfi Sigurdsson (£7.0m) was tasked with playing the deepest role in the central midfield three on Saturday, with the impressive Bernard (£6.0m) and budget FPL asset Anthony Gordon (£4.5m) joining him in the middle of the park.

Allan could well be thrust straight into the engine room on the opening weekend, however, with his manager saying:

Tactically he is really good. Really strong defensively, he wins a lot of balls. He is aggressive and he is Brazilian, so he is able to do both – [contribute] with the ball and without the ball.

He came back fit [from the summer break]. He trained today [Saturday] and I think he has no problem to go into the team. He can play [at Tottenham].

Everton XI (4-3-3): Tyrer (Hansen 89′); Kenny, Holgate (John 31’), Gibson, Nkounkou; Sigurdsson, Gordon (Baningime 78′), Bernard (Adeniran 88′); Walcott (Bolasie 67′), Calvert-Lewin (Simms 82′), Richarlison.

Newcastle United 0-1 Stoke City

Newcastle United rounded off their pre-season in underwhelming style after succumbing to their second defeat to a Championship side in the last week.

The Magpies are rumoured to be lining up deals for Ryan Fraser, Jamal Lewis and Callum Wilson and reinforcements look to be badly needed in attack especially, with Andy Carroll (£5.5m) – not someone you’d trust to string together a series of starts – again getting the nod the lead the line on Tyneside, shanking a rare chance wide in the first half.

Fellow striker Dwight Gayle (£6.0m) had been in decent form after lockdown ended but now could be out until January, with Steve Bruce saying on Saturday:

Dwight got injured against Crewe some 10 days ago, has an operation today, which will rule him out for at least three or four months.

There are injury problems elsewhere, with the Magpies struggling at centre-half ahead of a meeting with Michail Antonio (£6.5m) and West Ham United in Gameweek 1.

Matt Ritchie (£5.0m), linked with a return to Bournemouth, is also now on the treatment table.

Bruce said:

We know Fabian Schar dislocated his shoulder, that was only three or four weeks ago, so he ain’t ready.

Unfortunately Paul Dummett and Ciaran Clark, they aren’t ready.

Matt Ritchie picked up an injury only two days ago, so all in all we aren’t too serious but we haven’t had time to recover in terms of Clark and Dummett in particular. They are playing catch up a lot.

Jamaal Lascelles (£4.5m) missed Saturday’s friendly through suspension but will at least be available when the competitive action resumes.

Karl Darlow (£5.0m) got the nod between the posts in the injured Martin Dubravka‘s (£5.0m) absence and was caught a little flat-footed for Stoke’s winner, with Sam Clucas looping a header over the Magpies’ shot-stopper.

Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.5m) showed glimpses of brightness in his 73-minute run-out while winger Jacob Murphy (£5.0m) was again given a chance to impress, missing a one-on-one opportunity after the break but doing his chances “no harm” according to his manager.

Newcastle United XI (4-2-3-1): Darlow; Yedlin, Fernandez, Hayden, Manquillo; Barlaser (Saivet 82′), S.Longstaff; Murphy, Almiron (Atsu 73′), Saint-Maximin (Muto 73′); Carroll (Joelinton 73′)

Arsenal 2-3 Aston Villa

using-the-top-10000-ownership-to-increase-your-fpl-rank-andys-article 9
  • Goals: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£12.0m) x2 | Douglas Luiz (£5.0m), Jacob Ramsey x2

As we mentioned in the introduction of this piece, there was little acknowledgement of this friendly from these two clubs beyond a line or two in passing online and there is no footage of the warm-up match, either.

What we do know is that, given the number of players from each club who are away on international duty at present, the two sides were not completely at full strength.

Teenage midfielder Jacob Ramsey, indeed, scored two of Villa’s three goals.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£12.0m) furthered his case for inclusion in our Gameweek 1 squads with another brace, with Douglas Luiz (£5.0m) grabbing the visitors’ other strike.

Willian (£8.0m) and Dani Ceballos (unpriced) both reportedly featured following their permanent moves to north London, while Mesut Ozil (£7.0m) was also back in the fold after his late-season vanishing act.

Alexandre Lacazette (£8.5m) was involved, too, with William Saliba (£4.5m) part of an Arsenal backline that again conceded three goals; Mikel Arteta’s troops having beaten QPR 4-3 in a similarly underreported kickabout last week.

BEST PLAYERS BY POSITION:

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

610 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Mr. Mystic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    Is Ben Davies nailed?

    Open Controls
    1. Eastman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not sure. I'm swaying to Dier for that reason.

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. Mystic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Would you say Dier is nailed then?

        Open Controls
        1. The Pesci challenge
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I’m just going Doherty and be done with it

          Open Controls
    2. DAZZ
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Im going Doherty and Davies.

      Open Controls
  2. Eastman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    23 mins ago

    Justin or Vinagre ?

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. Mystic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Vinagre

      Open Controls
      1. beric
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        16 mins ago

        with the new signing? vinagre seems a bit short sighted

        Open Controls
        1. MikeBravo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Who have they signed? I've seen the bit about the 18 year old forward, but missed anything else.

          Open Controls
    2. kennethrhcp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      I've read both have lost their spots on here... after reading weeks of they're the best picks

      No help really that reply

      Open Controls
    3. The Pesci challenge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Not vinagre anymore, seems wolves are getting a lb shortly (Marçal)

      Open Controls
  3. Giggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    So all these years Fraser was refusing to sign a contract with Bournemouth and throwing his toys out of the pram last season was just so he could engineer a move to Newcastle? He got Bournemouth relegated for that?!

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      Sure comes across as a bit of a d*ck. Not that he could have keep Bourn up anyway.

      Open Controls
      1. Giggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        Bournemouth only got relegated by 1pt.

        Fraser went from 4 goals & 17 assists in 18/19 to 1 goal & 4 assists in 19/20. An extra assist or two would have definitely kept them up...

        Open Controls
    2. The Pesci challenge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      To be fair to him he’s been there since they were in league 1 so he’s been loyal to a point but no way should he have chucked all that in. I think clubs have thought twice about signing him, is he going to fight for them

      Open Controls
  4. Mcgugan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    Highest 1 week RMT?

    Highest 6 week RMT?

    I’m at 51 and 288 - now idea how that compares

    Open Controls
    1. kennethrhcp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Never use that tool

      Open Controls
  5. beric
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    damn, who to get instead of vinagre then? Already have Bardsley and KWP. Maybe Ayling or Dallas after all?

    Open Controls
    1. Berbs
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Bloody heck that's a cheap defence fella, probably Dallas/Lamptey.

      Open Controls
      1. beric
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        TAA + Cheap is the only way to go man

        Open Controls
        1. Berbs
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          You reckon? I think all the premium defenders have been under priced 0.5 and will outscore their counterparts in midfield and attack

          Open Controls
          1. The Pesci challenge
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Tend to agree, I would bring in a Doherty to bolster that back line or get bavies/Dier/Egan just to bulk it up a bit

            Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      If Marcal comes in at 4.5...

      Open Controls
      1. The Pesci challenge
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Can’t see it, they priced matty cash at 5 so I would think the same

        Open Controls
  6. Ask Yourself
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    Leicester fans or anybody itk have any idea who’s preferred out of Thomas and Justin ? Surely Justin to partner Castagne right ? x

    Open Controls
    1. beric
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      oh yeah, maybe justin is a good vinagre replacement

      Open Controls
      1. Ask Yourself
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        It makes sense it would be Castagne LB and Justin RB innit? Castagne wouldn’t have been signed as an RB when you have Pereira ffs surely

        Open Controls
  7. beric
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    Secondly, which 4.5 Burnley defender would you get?

    Open Controls
    1. Bring back Rafa
        6 mins ago

        Bardsley or Taylor. Burnleys full backs are very nicely priced

        Open Controls
      • Ask Yourself
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        One of the reasons I’m on early WC. I need to know who the first choice full backs will be. Criminally cheap if you get the right one

        Open Controls
        1. Bring back Rafa
            1 min ago

            Yeah I think I'm going GW3. 2 games from Chelsea will be great intel to decide who looks like a good pick, before they rise. Obviously City & Utd too

            Open Controls
            1. Ask Yourself
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Exactly x

              Open Controls
        2. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          Taylor

          Open Controls
      • Captain Vantastic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        20 mins ago

        How is it looking? Is Davies nailed on?

        McCarthy

        Mitchell. Davies. Vinagre

        Auba. Salah. Son. ASM

        Kane. Werner. Mitrovic

        Subs: Nyland. Lascelles. KWP. Stephens.

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 3 Years
          12 mins ago

          Think he is, Vinagre isn't anymore though.

          Open Controls
          1. Captain Vantastic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            So I'll replace Vinagre with another 4.5m def. The rest look ok to you?

            Open Controls
        2. Prison Mike
          • 4 Years
          just now

          No Trent?

          Open Controls
      • DAZZ
        • 6 Years
        20 mins ago

        Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser to Newcastle looking extremely likely, say what you want about Their end to the season but that is great business for Newcastle, £23M for the both.

        Open Controls
        1. Bring back Rafa
            8 mins ago

            Jamal Lewis from Norwich also

            Open Controls
          • Ask Yourself
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            7 mins ago

            Lewis for only 13.5m aswell. Absolutely ridiculous as a West Ham fan going into our 6th season with Masuaku and cresswell at LB lol

            Open Controls
            1. DAZZ
              • 6 Years
              4 mins ago

              Yeah 36M for Lewis Wilson and Fraser is good business

              Open Controls
              1. Bring back Rafa
                  just now

                  Considering Joelinton was $40m!

                  Open Controls
            2. Fulchester's New Centr…
              • 3 Years
              7 mins ago

              Aye, canny

              Open Controls
          • BremerHB
            • 3 Years
            19 mins ago

            Thoughts on Digne? Apart from Spurs some decent fixtures to start with. Everton stocking up the midfield may mean that they are a bit more solid defensively?

            Open Controls
            1. Ask Yourself
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              7 mins ago

              If Kenny is starting at RB at 4.5 it would be silly to spend the 1.5m extra on Digne, as good as he is, imo

              Open Controls
              1. BremerHB
                • 3 Years
                4 mins ago

                Wasn’t aware of Kenney. Competing with Coleman for the starting spot on the other side?

                Open Controls
                1. Ask Yourself
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Not sure I’d go for him from the start, one to keep an eye on. But yeah he’ll be unreal value if so

                  Open Controls
            2. Fulchester's New Centr…
              • 3 Years
              6 mins ago

              Considering, would definitely have at 5.5, but struggling to justify 6 to my mind

              Open Controls
            3. BNMC
                6 mins ago

                I just wonder if they'll play a formation that will still allow Digne to run up the flank and get involved in attack.

                Open Controls
                1. BremerHB
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Think they will move to 4 ATB?

                  Open Controls
            4. Kobrakai
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              18 mins ago

              I wonder with all the randomness Covid might bring to this season, if we should not give more attention to our benches then in previous seasons. A positive test can come to anyone at any point and cause him to miss 2 weeks, possibly more?

              Open Controls
              1. DAZZ
                • 6 Years
                4 mins ago

                Seemed to work ok on the restart last season. Whats different now?

                Open Controls
                1. Kobrakai
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  Good point. Was just a few weeks compared to multiple months though

                  Open Controls
            5. Og
              • 4 Years
              17 mins ago

              A lot of talk about having a stronger bench due to COVID, yet seeing so many teams with a set and forget GK. They can self isolate just the same as any other! Better year than ever before to have 2 playing GK's

              Open Controls
              1. Ask Yourself
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                6 mins ago

                Or just a 4.5 and their back up

                Open Controls
                1. The Pesci challenge
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  Exactly, Johnstone + button

                  Open Controls
            6. Shark Team
              • 3 Years
              17 mins ago

              Currently on Greenwood(Bowen for the gw1) and Ings
              but better move to Son(can be Ziyech later) and Adams?

              Open Controls
            7. Tony Martial
              • 1 Year
              16 mins ago

              Anyone going with Mané over Salah?

              Open Controls
              1. The Pesci challenge
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                2 mins ago

                Currently on salah but drifting towards mane

                Open Controls
              2. Sap
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Yes

                Open Controls
            8. Eat my goal!
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              16 mins ago

              Who is the most likely 4.0 defender to get game time?

              Open Controls
              1. Bring back Rafa
                  10 mins ago

                  Mitchell I think
                  Although whoever replaces Ayling at LB might be a good shout too

                  Open Controls
                  1. Eat my goal!
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    replaces?

                    Open Controls
                    1. The Pesci challenge
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      I think pva at the moment as he’s injured, correct me if I’m wrong

                      Open Controls
                      1. GreennRed
                        • 8 Years
                        just now

                        A lot of Palace defenders red flagged. Kelly can cover FB or CB if Hodgson needs a bit of McGyvering. KO at 3, might be good hints at starting 11 before deadline on Saturday.

                        Open Controls
                • Ask Yourself
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Williams and Mitchell temporarily. Johnson is in with a shout of taking West Ham’s RB spot but I think Moyes has been made to give fredericks another chance by the real man in charge at West Ham, salthouse

                  Open Controls
                  1. Eat my goal!
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Neco - TAA came on last night tho?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Ask Yourself
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      Yeah fair point. Hopefully starts Tuesday to confirm

                      Open Controls
                • GreennRed
                  • 8 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Good question. Thinking of going Mitchell and Johnson, with Nyland on bench, McCarthy and Bissouma rotation.

                  Open Controls
              2. Tamagotchi Massacre
                • 6 Years
                14 mins ago

                Robbie Vinegar in pieces is not the most surprising development

                Open Controls
                1. Ask Yourself
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  No, he’s a really good player though so it’a a shame he won’t get his chance yet

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tamagotchi Massacre
                    • 6 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Agreed. There's been a lot a planning though as if a genuine premium option was available at 4.5. plans need to be made of course, but it never looked likely to be reliable

                    Lots of teams with pretty much zero behind vinegar. Back to drawing board

                    Open Controls
                    1. Ask Yourself
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      A lot of people will need to pluck 0.5m out of thin air

                      Open Controls
                2. Corgzzzz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  Have i missed something what has happened to Vinagre ??

                  Open Controls
              3. Hands! Touching Hands..
                • 6 Years
                13 mins ago

                Honest opinion on this draft,

                McCarthy
                Bavies Bertrand Saliba TAA
                Salah ASM Alli Aubameyang
                Werner Antonio

                Nyland/Douglas/Brewster/Greenwood

                Open Controls
                1. The Pesci challenge
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Saliba nailed? Rather have kwp than Bertrand

                  Open Controls
                  1. Hands! Touching Hands..
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    Really even with all the assists Bertrand acquires? Are any of Arsenal back line nailed on?

                    Open Controls
              4. BNMC
                  13 mins ago

                  Any love for the Wolves CBs?

                  Open Controls
                  1. NoSalah’d
                      just now

                      I’m thinking to just get one of them rather than Vinagre if he isn’t nailed on

                      Open Controls
                  2. Tamagotchi Massacre
                    • 6 Years
                    12 mins ago

                    Just realised I have tripled up on two teams

                    What a dreadful strategy with Big Corona on the scene

                    to the drawing board!

                    Open Controls
                    1. BNMC
                        just now

                        Which two?

                        Open Controls
                    2. NoSalah’d
                        11 mins ago

                        With all this uncertainty over Justin and Vinagre, would it be worth getting Saiss or Boly from Wolves for an extra 0.5m and rotate them with a Burnley defender?

                        Open Controls
                        1. HarryB29
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          10 mins ago

                          Saiss maybe, Boly too expensive at 5.5. Coady is 100% nailed for 5.0 as well

                          Open Controls
                          1. NoSalah’d
                              just now

                              I will probably go for Saiss, as Coady doesn’t go up for set pieces.

                              Open Controls
                          2. BNMC
                              10 mins ago

                              Saiss and Taylor in a pair on my mind.

                              Open Controls
                              1. NoSalah’d
                                  just now

                                  Thanks, but now people reckon wolves might go to a back 4, so I don’t know what to do

                                  Open Controls
                              2. GreennRed
                                • 8 Years
                                8 mins ago

                                What's the story with both? Apologies in advance, haven't been on much since GW38.

                                Open Controls
                                1. NoSalah’d
                                    6 mins ago

                                    Leicester have signed a new full back and Pereira is meant to be back in October. Also, Wolves are meant to be getting a lb called Marcal

                                    Open Controls
                                  • BNMC
                                      6 mins ago

                                      Lei just signed Castagne who can play both sides.
                                      Wol are close to getting a new LB/LWB.

                                      Open Controls
                                    • GreennRed
                                      • 8 Years
                                      2 mins ago

                                      Cheers lads. On Vinagre at the moment. I think Wolves were robbed on the Doherty deal.

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. NoSalah’d
                                          just now

                                          That’s alright. How’s the rest of your team looking?

                                          Open Controls
                                    • Thescaff
                                      • 1 Year
                                      6 mins ago

                                      No uncertainty with Vinagre. The backup they have signed is just that.

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. NoSalah’d
                                          just now

                                          Ok, is it true Marcal can play lcb, so he might be back up as you think?

                                          Open Controls
                                    • RomeluStormzy
                                      • 4 Years
                                      10 mins ago

                                      Whats ziyechs chances of starting gw1?

                                      Open Controls
                                    • waltzingmatildas
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 9 Years
                                      8 mins ago

                                      A) Bruno and son
                                      B) Salah and greenwood

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. RomeluStormzy
                                        • 4 Years
                                        6 mins ago

                                        I've gone A.

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. Stevie
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          just now

                                          Man Utd not playing GW1 ?

                                          Open Controls
                                      2. The Pesci challenge
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 6 Years
                                        5 mins ago

                                        A

                                        Open Controls
                                      3. waltzingmatildas
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 9 Years
                                        just now

                                        Thanks guys!

                                        Open Controls
                                    • FOO FIGHTER
                                      • 1 Year
                                      6 mins ago

                                      Why TF has Havertz still not been added? Are they deliberating how much he should cost? FPL admins have not even moved Diangana as a WBA player as yet.

                                      Not saying I will pick Diangana but about 4 days later since being confirmed as a WBA player and still not been moved over.

                                      They must be on a go slow or could give an arse.

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. Thescaff
                                        • 1 Year
                                        5 mins ago

                                        Thought he's 8.5?

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. FOO FIGHTER
                                          • 1 Year
                                          just now

                                          It was fake

                                          Open Controls
                                      2. The Pesci challenge
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 6 Years
                                        5 mins ago

                                        Or van der beek

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. FOO FIGHTER
                                          • 1 Year
                                          just now

                                          Matty Cash was announced quickly for Villa. Same with the new RB from LEI.

                                          So wtf is the problem with adding other new players or changing current players to their new clubs?

                                          Open Controls
                                        2. BNMC
                                            just now

                                            VDB's in

                                            Open Controls
                                        3. Inazuma X1
                                          • 3 Years
                                          1 min ago

                                          Today is Sunday

                                          Open Controls
                                      3. Dr. Rog
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 11 Years
                                        5 mins ago

                                        why is vinegre not now nailed?

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. The Pesci challenge
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 6 Years
                                          4 mins ago

                                          Bringing a new lb (Marçal)

                                          Open Controls
                                        2. Thescaff
                                          • 1 Year
                                          4 mins ago

                                          Because they have signed a cheap 31 year old Brazilian left back nobody has heard of. Who's played 41 games in 3 years. Talk about panic.

                                          Open Controls
                                      4. Atimis
                                        • 3 Years
                                        5 mins ago

                                        Maybe Ings for first 2 and reasses?

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. GreennRed
                                          • 8 Years
                                          1 min ago

                                          Think I'll get him. Was also considering Richarlison, with Werner and Mitrovic. Was Ings end of season form down to him chasing golden boot and/or can he keep that great form?

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. NoSalah’d
                                              just now

                                              He was great all season and can score against anyone.
                                              P.s. I’m a Saints fan so I might be biased

                                              Open Controls
                                        2. The Mighty Hippo
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 4 Years
                                          5 mins ago

                                          Which defensive option looks best? It will be in a 442 formation.

                                          a) TAA Tierney Dier Egan (Mitchell)
                                          b) TAA Doherty Egan KWP (Mitchell)

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. The Pesci challenge
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 6 Years
                                            just now

                                            B

                                            Open Controls
                                        3. Stevie
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          4 mins ago

                                          Anyone rate Norwood as a cheap midfielder?

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. Whazza
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 8 Years
                                            3 mins ago

                                            Not with Soucek around

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. Stevie
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              just now

                                              Cool, I was actually gonna go with Soucek before Norwood

                                              Open Controls
                                        4. Ask Yourself
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 4 Years
                                          3 mins ago

                                          Where are all the people who hyped up Shelvey @ ? Why were you so keen on him? x

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. GreennRed
                                            • 8 Years
                                            just now

                                            He's a feast or a famine.

                                            Open Controls
                                        5. That Posh Bloke
                                          • 3 Years
                                          just now

                                          When Tiago joins Liverpool, do we think he’ll be a fantasy asset? A better one than Wijnaldum I reckon.

                                          Open Controls

                                        You need to be logged in to post a comment.