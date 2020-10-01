Live Fantasy manager dashboard FPL Gameweek joins the Scout Network

We’ve yet another addition to the Scout Network to announce today, with FPL Gameweek coming on board.

FPL Gameweek uses your Fantasy Premier League team ID or team name to show your points, substitutions and rank in real-time, without needing to wait for an official game update. The site allows you to see the true impact of every goal, assist, bonus point and clean sheet as they happen.

The major benefit of FPL Gameweek’s algorithm is that you can assess how many points you have gained on your rivals from every FPL event that takes place.

The site also ranks your players by ‘Importance’ – how big an effect your player has had in relation to his ownership among your rivals – and ‘Impact’ – how that FPL event has affected your mini-league.

FPL Gameweek is a useful tool for assessing the impact of the decisions you have made and it enables you to see the weaknesses in your FPL team that you may need to rectify ahead of the next Gameweek deadline.

WANT TO GET INVOLVED WITH THE SCOUT NETWORK?

If you have a cool tool that you’d like to share with the world, a social or video channel that you’d like to work with us to grow and monetise, some amazing tech skills you’d like to contribute, or just some great insight that you need to share, we want to hear from you.

Click here to fill out the form and we’ll be in touch.

Lessons Learned from FPL Gameweek 3

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT