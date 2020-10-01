96
Scout Network October 1

Live Fantasy manager dashboard FPL Gameweek joins the Scout Network

We’ve yet another addition to the Scout Network to announce today, with FPL Gameweek coming on board.

FPL Gameweek uses your Fantasy Premier League team ID or team name to show your points, substitutions and rank in real-time, without needing to wait for an official game update. The site allows you to see the true impact of every goal, assist, bonus point and clean sheet as they happen.

The major benefit of FPL Gameweek’s algorithm is that you can assess how many points you have gained on your rivals from every FPL event that takes place.

The site also ranks your players by ‘Importance’ – how big an effect your player has had in relation to his ownership among your rivals – and ‘Impact’ – how that FPL event has affected your mini-league. 

FPL Gameweek is a useful tool for assessing the impact of the decisions you have made and it enables you to see the weaknesses in your FPL team that you may need to rectify ahead of the next Gameweek deadline.

Lessons Learned from FPL Gameweek 3

96 Comments
  Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Play one

    A. Johnson vs Leicester (A)
    B. Mitchell vs Chelsea (A)

    Open Controls
    1. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      a

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    Little Red Lacazette
• 3 Years
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      a

      Open Controls
    NateDogsCats
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        B, Chelsea rarely have things easy against Palace and aren't firing while being poor at the back

        Open Controls
      Dark Side Of The Loon!
• 4 Years
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        A, if that is Boris. B otherwise.

        Open Controls
      • Pep Roulette
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Cheers everyone

        Open Controls
    5. lfcserg
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      RMT WC

      McCarthy - Button
      Robertson - Van Dijk - Castagne - Lamptey - Mitchell
      Salah - KDB - Pereira - March - Stephens
      DCL - Ings - Jimenez

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Not sure on Pereira and March.

        Open Controls
        Little Red Lacazette
• 3 Years
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          +1

          Open Controls
        2. lfcserg
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          Pereira has a goal and an assist in his first 3 difficult matches against Everton, Chelsea and Leicester. His next 3 matches are against Southamption, Burnley and Brighton. I'll be satisfied if he atleast replicates 1 goal and 2 assists against better fixtures.

March is the best option available at 5.0m.

          March is the best option available at 5.0m.

          Open Controls
          1. lfcserg
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 13 mins ago

            goal and 2 assists in first 3***

            Open Controls
          2. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 13 mins ago

            Cool - then go with that if you are confident in them.

            I prefer Trossard at 6m and Soucek at 5m

            Open Controls
            Dark Side Of The Loon!
• 4 Years
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 2 mins ago

              Absolutely!

              Open Controls
      2. Reyson
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Weak midfield apart from kdb salah

        Open Controls
      built_this_city
• 3 Years
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        its not exactly like my team so i dont like it

        Open Controls
    Little Red Lacazette
• 3 Years
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      GTG? May use WC over international break after gw4.

      McCarthy
      TAA Justin Lamptey
      Salah(C) Sterling Bruno Costa
      Werner Wilson Mitro

      Nyland KWP Mitchell Bissouma

      Open Controls
      1. Reyson
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Not afraid we dont have dcl?

        Open Controls
        Little Red Lacazette
• 3 Years
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Will get him after this GW.

          Open Controls
          1. Reyson
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 9 mins ago

            Same here but reallyhope he tone down abit against brighton

            Open Controls
          2. Pumpy Pro
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 59 mins ago

            Liverpool after that

            Open Controls
      2. waltzingmatildas
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Really similar team, considering Werner to DCL or Jimenez.
Otherwise, looks good
        Otherwise, looks good

        Open Controls
      Freddiebell
• 4 Years
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        don't like wilsin or mitrouo front. You need jiminez or DLC or even both.

        Open Controls
    7. Dynamic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      This feature sounds pretty much live LiveFPL?

      Open Controls
      1. baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        I might guess that it's the very same feature under another domain.

        Open Controls
    8. BLUSH RESPONSE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Some crazy low ownership for some "explosive" players:

      Mané & Richarlison 12% apiece
      Sterling & Rashford 6% apiece
      Mahrez 4%

      Not so explosive but Maupay and Wood are just 4% and 2% owned each. Also Robertson has about a quarter of Trent's ownership.

      Open Controls
      1. Vertigo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        I'm in on Sterling and Wood.

        Open Controls
        1. BLUSH RESPONSE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          Its still not clear to me why de Bruyne & Sterling were priced lower than Salah & Mané. I would thought KDB & Salah @ 12.0 and the other two @ 11.5 would've made more sense.

          Open Controls
          1. Vertigo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 3 mins ago

            I think KDB's value the season prior was a factor in his. Sterling's price looks about right though. I'm blown away people haven't cottoned on to the Aguero/Jesus injury thing. Maybe takes a haul to get their attention.

            Open Controls
            1. BLUSH RESPONSE
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 59 mins ago

              Has Sterling ever done that well as a "false 9," though?

              When Agüero comes back with

              Open Controls
              1. Vertigo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 53 mins ago

                There was that opening hat trick last season I missed out on. I'm not going to overthink though. Basically, any push forward they make he's in amongst it for the forseeable few weeks.

                Open Controls
                1. BLUSH RESPONSE
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 52 mins ago

                  I thought Jesus started that game?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Vertigo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 45 mins ago

                    Mahrez as well, I think. The drive was mainly Sterling though.

                    Open Controls
                2. Goonsquad245
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 46 mins ago

                  Probably only gets one more game in likelihood. Might get ARS too if Jesus isn't quite ready

                  Open Controls
          2. Klaren
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 59 mins ago

            Sterling and De Bruyne (to a lesser extent) aren't fully nailed due to City's rotation, while Salah and Mane are. That's probably why they are priced lower.

            Open Controls
            1. BLUSH RESPONSE
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 52 mins ago

              Perhaps. However with David Silva gone I feel KDB is going to play 35 Premier League games this season if fit.

              Open Controls
            2. Amey
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 50 mins ago

              Agree
              Klopp doesn't give a sh.t about domestic cups at all and keeps his strikers ready for prem

              Open Controls
      2. Amey
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Yup
        Raz is a good differential © this GW

        Open Controls
    9. Reyson
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Mccarthy
      Taa digne kwp james
      Salah kdb townsend asm
      Werner jimmy(C)

      Alr on -4

      Subs nyland awb rice davis

      Sweating that i am without lei and esp everton attacking assets

      Open Controls
      Fulchester's New Centr…
• 3 Years
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Relax, it's only a game. -4 is plenty for one week.

        Open Controls
    10. Dynamic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Does anyone know the date/time of the Wolves managers pre-Gameweek4 press conference?

      Open Controls
      1. Klaren
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Tomorrow but don't know the time

        Open Controls
    11. Malinwa
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Thoughts on this WC Draft?

      Martinez
      Justin - TAA - Saïss - KWP
      KDB - Salah - Barnes
      DCL - Ings - Jimenez

      Steer - Mitchell - Klich - Anguissa
      0.5 itb

      Open Controls
      Fulchester's New Centr…
• 3 Years
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        That'll do Malinwa, that'll do

        Open Controls
      2. Toblerone52 - Hung like a H…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        I'd want the liverpool defensive double up on wildcard. Gutted I didnt go for it myself so I could fit in Werner....

        Open Controls
      3. mirkomen77
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Justin > Lamptey

        Open Controls
      Freddiebell
• 4 Years
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Very nice team mate

        Open Controls
    teeth so bright
• 2 Years
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      On WC. Can't decide which combo. Any thoughts?

      A) James, Podence
      B) VVD, Bissouma -> play Lamptey

      Guaita (Nyland)
      TAA _ Justin (Lamptey Mitchell)
      KDB Salah JRod Zaha _
      DCL Jimenez (Delap)

      Open Controls
      Fulchester's New Centr…
• 3 Years
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    13. jdogg
      • 8 Years
      1

      Werner and wilson
      To
      Jimenez and dcl

      Is must even for -4 yeh?x

      Open Controls
      1. AnfieldLad
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Not for a hit, Werner and Wilson could easily outperform Jimi and DCL imo

        Open Controls
      2. lilmessipran
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Yes for me

        Open Controls
      3. ivantys
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          Would have said keep Wilson but Tarkowski's back for Burnley so I fancy newcastle to blank.

          Open Controls
        • Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Just the Werner to Jimi bit for now?

          Open Controls
        • Toblerone52 - Hung like a H…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Yep

          Open Controls
          1. jdogg
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            Cheers guys.food for thought.x

            Open Controls
        • Freddiebell
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          not for a hit. Werner could do well next 2 games

          Open Controls
      4. Zim0
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        For when Richarlison isn't injured.

        A) Richarlison and Barnes
        B) Ings and Foden

        Open Controls
        1. AnfieldLad
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          Ancelotti said he could recover for Saturday. I prefer A

          Open Controls
        2. Freddiebell
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          rich to barnes 100% his states in the box are great.

          Open Controls
          1. Freddiebell
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            Rich & barnes

            Open Controls
      5. AnfieldLad
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        McCarthy
        TAA Robbo Vinagre
        Salah KDB Podence Soucek
        Werner Martial Mitrovic
        (Steer, Shaw Bissouma Ferguson)
        1FT 0.4ITB

        Question is whether I can get 1 more week out of Vinagre

        A) Martial -> DCL
        B) Vinagre -> Lamptey
        C) Save, go into international break with 2FT and rethink

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Stick

          Open Controls
        2. mirkomen77
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Vinagre about to drop again

          Open Controls
        3. mirkomen77
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          And DCL will be 7.5/7.6 after IB

          Open Controls
      6. SHOWSTOPPERRR
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Guys any pressers today?

        Open Controls
        1. AnfieldLad
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          Bielsa - 1pm
          Potter - 2.30pm

          Open Controls
          1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            I'll say thanks on his behalf.

            Open Controls
      7. kasparovski
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        (draft/long term) pick two:
        A. Willian
        B. Mount
        C. Foden

        Open Controls
        1. ivantys
            1 hour, 47 mins ago

            Long term only willian is nailed.

            Open Controls
            1. Amey
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 46 mins ago

              Is he ?
              I think Pepe will share his minutes

              Open Controls
              1. ivantys
                  1 hour, 44 mins ago

                  Yeah true, he's going back to his real form after trolling people during GW1

                  Open Controls
          • Cruz88
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 46 mins ago

            Play Ryan or Martinez? Thinking neither gets a clean sheet, maybe Martinez gets more save points?

            Open Controls
            1. ivantys
                1 hour, 43 mins ago

                I would play Ryan.

                Open Controls
              • Toblerone52 - Hung like a H…
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 43 mins ago

                Coin toss. That's why I hate rotating keepers.

                Open Controls
            2. YoungPretender
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 45 mins ago

              A) Son > Barnes
              B) Egan > James (bench Son and hope hes fit for after international break)

              Open Controls
              1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 41 mins ago

                B

                Open Controls
              2. wulfranian
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 41 mins ago

                a

                Open Controls
              3. Freddiebell
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 19 mins ago

                Easy A

                Open Controls
            3. Toblerone52 - Hung like a H…
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 44 mins ago

              Zouma owners heats the plan?

              Open Controls
              1. Toblerone52 - Hung like a H…
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 43 mins ago

                What*

                Open Controls
                1. AppleDunk
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 41 mins ago

                  What owners heats the plan?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Toblerone52 - Hung like a H…
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 41 mins ago

                    Lol you know what I mean. Wish you could edit posts on this site

                    Open Controls
                  2. Rolls-Royce
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 40 mins ago

                    Zouma owners

                    Open Controls
                    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                      • 3 Years
                      1 hour, 38 mins ago

                      heat the what?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Toblerone52 - Hung like a H…
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        1 hour, 36 mins ago

                        It's clearly meant to read Zouma what heats the plan? I'm hoping kurt is using this platform and ca shed some light.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                          • 3 Years
                          1 hour, 22 mins ago

                          I have heard he is an arga man

                          Open Controls
            4. marzo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 42 mins ago

              1. Shaw + Son -> Robbo + Mahrez (-8). 0.6m ITB.
              2. Son -> Bruno (or Mahrez/ Barnes). (0.5m ITB). (-4).
              3. No hits.
              Fancying the Liv def double up so may go with the 1st option.

              McCarthy.
              TAA, Justin, Shaw.
              Podence, Son, KDB, Salah.
              Jimenez, DCL, Adams.
              Button, Bissouma, Mitchell, Ayling.
              0ft, 2.0m ITB.

              Open Controls
              1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 40 mins ago

                B

                Open Controls
            5. YoungPretender
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 34 mins ago

              Is Son + Egan > Barnes + Robbo worth a -4?

              Open Controls
              1. mirkomen77
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 22 mins ago

                Well Son and Egan will get max 2 points combined, Arsenal will score and Son not playing.

                Barnes has a high chance to score/assist against WHU, Robbo play Villa....

                Open Controls
            6. SomewhatPleasing
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 23 mins ago

              Anyone having trouble with the Fanteam app logging in?

              Open Controls
            7. I Member
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 14 mins ago

              Nothing wrong with going Robbo over TAA on WC right? Not owning Trent is frightening but now that Robbo has usurped some of his set pieces it looks like he can match him for 0.5 less.

              Open Controls
              1. Klaren
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 10 mins ago

                I think TAA should still outscore due to direct free kicks. But wouldn't expect there to be a huge difference.

                Open Controls
              2. JURGENAUT
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                1 hour, 9 mins ago

                Just have both, you wont find a better combination for that money elsewhere.

                Open Controls
                1. I Member
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 5 mins ago

                  Plan right now is Barnes and a Wolves defender for their good fixtures and then switch to Soucek and double Pool defence. Good plan or just get double Pool now and forget about Barnes?

                  Open Controls

