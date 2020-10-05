764
Scout Notes October 5

Jimenez blanks as Saiss earns bonus from wing-back berth and Vinagre departs

764 Comments
WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS 1-0 FULHAM

  • Goals: Pedro Neto (£5.5m)
  • Assists: Leander Dendoncker (£4.9m)
  • Bonus:  Max Kilman (£4.0m) x3, Romain Saiss (£5.1m), Willy Boly (£5.5m) x2

A dour 1-0 win for Wolves at home to Fulham did very little to repay the faith shown by the net 141,000 managers who brought in Raul Jimenez (£8.6m) for Gameweek 4.

Nuno Espirito Santo summed the game up with three lines in his post-match offering:

Not quite (the performance I wanted). Not so compact in defence and not quite creative in attack. I think we should improve.

Going into more detail, the Wolves boss added:

We started the game well, organised. We had some problems in attack. Fulham were organised.

Second half we were much better, we created and were on the front foot and got the goal. It was important to bounce back from last week but we know it is important to improve.

We made a lot of things better than last week but with our standards I believe we should do better. We should manage the game better after we score.

I want to see what’s missing – we need to be sharper, we need to pass the ball faster, we need to control the ball, combine, turn faster, win duels. There are a lot of things to improve.

JIM PICKINGS

Nuno was spot on in his assessment of Wolves’ attack in the first half, though seven chances created in the whole game is indicative of a poor attacking performance across the 90 minutes.

Of Jimenez’s three shots in the game, only the one after 54 minutes was a particularly decent scoring opportunity: a Max Kilman (£4.0m) clearance ended up putting the Mexico striker in a one-on-one situation with Alphonse Areola (£4.5m). Jimenez, fresh from signing a new four-year deal at Molineux, shot straight at the Fulham goalkeeper and Areola then held the ball from Leander Dendoncker‘s (£4.9m) follow-up attempt.

Two minutes later, a blocked Dendoncker effort ended up at the feet of Pedro Neto (£5.5m), who slotted a left-footed effort into the right-hand side of the net.

PRE-SAISS PLAY

With Marcal (£4.9m) injured and Ruben Vinagre (£4.4m) on his way out of the club, Romain Saiss (£5.1m) took over at left wing-back. However, it appears likely that the Moroccan will revert to his usual position with Wolves adding further cover at left wing-back.

Saiss was joint-top for clearances, blocks and interceptions (seven) with Kilman, who operated on the left-hand side of Wolves’ central defensive unit and ended up bagging maximum bonus points.

Saiss’ eight-point score was also a bonus for those who invested in Wolves for a sustained run of favourable fixtures from Gameweek 4.

CANDID KAMARA

As with Wolves, Fulham fashioned just one ‘big’ opportunity in the tie which fell to Aboubakar Kamara (pictured above with Saiss).

The £5.0m midfielder was unselfishly found in the area by Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.0m), who had been released after excellent play by substitute Ademola Lookman (£5.0m).

Kamara only managed to shoot straight at Rui Patricio (£5.5m), mirroring Jimenez’s failure to make a gilt-edged chance count.

Scott Parker, however, was upbeat about his team’s performance despite a fourth consecutive defeat in four gameweeks.

The Fulham chief said:

I am delighted and proud of the team in what they produced today. They showed every facet of what a team needs to show, it has been well documented defensively in terms of conceding goals.

For large parts we nullified their threat as a counter-attacking team and on the other side of it we defended as best we can. We have been absolutely gutted at some of the goals we have conceded – the players are hurting as much as anyone they are not winning games.

I think we got a performance today. We have had that in other games as well. If you could, you would wave a magic wand or click a finger and everything would be perfect but it is not that easy.

On Lookman, who was part of a more sustained offensive threat from Fulham in the last quarter of the game, Parker added:

You saw the boy’s quality in the time he had on the pitch. There is a directness about him, a willingness to cause problems and that is what we need. He will be a massive asset for us.

Parker set his troops up in a 4-2-3-1 formation at Molineux, with Joe Bryan (£4.9m) and Antonee Robinson (£4.4m) interchangeable on the left flank.

NELSON’S COLUMN

Nelson Semedo (£5.5m) came within inches of scoring in the opening half, with Areola just about managing to deflect the defender’s effort over the bar with a sprawling save.

That opportunity came about after the keeper had spilled a Neto shot into Semedo’s path.

The wing-back came off after 77 minutes with what looked like an injury, though it was downplayed by Nuno after the game.

Wolves XI (3-4-3): Patricio; Kilman, Coady, Boly; Saiss, Neves, Dendoncker, Semedo (Hoever 77′); Neto (Traoré 83′), Jimenez, Podence (Moutinho 70′).

Fulham XI (4-2-3-1): Areola; Robinson, Ream, Le Marchand, Aina; Anguissa, Cairney; Bryan (Kamara 67′), De Cordova-Reid (Kebano 81′), Cavaleiro (Lookman 67′); Mitrovic.

  1. LewanGOALski
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    29 mins ago

    Best so far I made up with both Son & Kane in the team.

    Though doesn’t this Spurs double up kill the rest of the team too much?

    Martinez - 4.0
    Robbo - Saiss - KWP - Ayiling - Mitchell
    Salah - Sterling - Son - Foden - 4.5
    Kane - Maupay - Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. Denver Omelette
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      I prefer downgrade kane and upgrade foden

      Open Controls
      1. LewanGOALski
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        Kane to DCL opens possibility to upgrade both Foden to Zaha / Barnes and Ayiling to Chilwell and still hold over 1m in the bank to upgrade Watkins if I want to

        Open Controls
        1. Denver Omelette
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Or Foden -> James, without the Ayling moves, if you comfortable doubling up on Everton.

          Open Controls
          1. LewanGOALski
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            with Kane out it’s easily doable

            Open Controls
    2. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      Wouldn't have Foden in there

      Open Controls
    3. Ohhhhh Gary Macca!
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Downgrade Kane to DCL, if you want to double up on spurs still go for Bale if he looks decent after IB Foden > Bale should have enough?

      Open Controls
  2. Little Red Lacazette
    • 3 Years
    27 mins ago

    My my, manager of the week captained an injured Son. I must be playing the wrong fantasy game.

    https://twitter.com/OfficialFPL/status/1313125819657658370/photo/1

    Open Controls
  3. Pukki Blinders
    • 1 Year
    26 mins ago

    What would you do with this lot? Worth a WC or any transfers?

    Mccarthy Steer
    TAA Justin Ayling Taylor Lewis
    Salah Sterling Barnes Soucek Bissouma
    Werner Jimi DCL

    1 FT, 0.9 itb

    Open Controls
    1. Denver Omelette
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Maybe downgrade Werner, upgrade Soucek/Biss

      Open Controls
  4. soup natsi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    Had a good gw with 90 but keen to 'attack the game' with WC - would you WC the below?

    McC
    TAA, Digne, Semedo, (Ayling, Mitchell)
    Salah, Sterling, Hamez, Podence, (Burke)
    Jimenez, Ings, Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. Gregor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      No way, great team.

      Open Controls
    2. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      No way, looks solid.

      Open Controls
    3. Blue&White85
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      No, I wouldn't change that team.

      Open Controls
    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      WC to what?

      That team looks pretty good...

      Open Controls
    5. Little Red Lacazette
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      People should be WCing into a team like yours and not out of it.

      Open Controls
    6. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      most are playing their WC to get that team

      Open Controls
    7. Martial FC
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Lovely team. Hold tight

      Open Controls
  5. KUNingas
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    For longer term

    A) Zaha + Watkins
    B) Grealish + Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. Blue&White85
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Grealish, Antonio.

      Not a big fan of Zaha.

      Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B by a lot imo.

      Open Controls
  6. Bolton’s Wanderers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    22 mins ago

    Do people think Max Kilman is going to keep his place in the Wolves back line?

    A 4m option there is very tempting...

    Open Controls
    1. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      No, he won't.

      Open Controls
    2. LewanGOALski
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      They just bought Ait-Nouri

      Open Controls
      1. Bolton’s Wanderers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        In that case I need TAA to drop in value during the IB to buy him back in cheaper!

        Open Controls
  7. RohanVaswani
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    Praet or Harrison long term?

    Open Controls
    1. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Harrison, but there are prob better options around the same price.

      Open Controls
      1. RohanVaswani
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        Pls suggest?

        Open Controls
        1. avfc82
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          9 mins ago

          5.5 budget?

          Open Controls
          1. RohanVaswani
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Yes pls

            Open Controls
            1. RohanVaswani
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              Between 5.5 to 6.0 and then I can downgrade a defender

              Open Controls
    2. Atletico Junior
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Harrison out of those

      Open Controls
    3. kime67
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      harrison

      Open Controls
    4. Hattrick Harry
        just now

        Harrison is like Leeds’ Sterling, cuts in from left all the time if not cross, plays a lot in box and plays completely different role than Praet in Leicester.

        Open Controls
    5. sirmorbach
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Lads, what would you do with this lot?

      Ryan / Walton
      TAA / Doherty / KWP / Dallas / Mitchell
      Salah / KDB / James Rodríguez / Harrison / Soucek
      Ings / Jiménez / Brewster

      £2.1 in the bank.

      A. Wildcard
      B. Doherty, Ings, Soucek out / Lamptey, DCL, Son in
      C. Something else?

      Open Controls
      1. Ohhhhh Gary Macca!
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
        1. sirmorbach
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Cheers!

          Open Controls
      2. Hotdogs for Tea
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Doherty to Chilwell and relax

        Open Controls
    6. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      I see people are already considering Barkley 😆 trap is set. Just a goal against Leicester now and a lot of people will be caught..

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        What happens if Barkley comes good this year? What will you do?

        The stats are there, the minutes are there...

        Open Controls
        1. Hattrick Harry
            just now

            He won’t

            Open Controls
        2. kime67
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          great option now when he can play regulary

          Open Controls
      2. Powers106
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        16 mins ago

        On WC, better enabler ? Thanks!

        A. Dunne
        B. Mitchell (have had since gw1 so now 4.1 value)

        Open Controls
      3. FirminoIsBetterThanYou
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        On my WC, genuinely considering going with no premium defenders so 5 4.5/5.0's in order to go all out in MID/ATT, poor strategy or smart given the defensive struggles of all the so called 'bigger' teams?

        Open Controls
        1. Ohhhhh Gary Macca!
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          I’ve gone similar, 5.5 5.0 and 3 x 4.5s

          Open Controls
          1. Pedersen
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            Who?

            Open Controls
        2. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          With the lack of clean sheets I think you still need defenders that have attacking potential

          Open Controls
        3. kime67
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          you gonna want trent back at some point maybe just keep him.

          Open Controls
          1. Powers106
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Might get him back cheaper though?

            Open Controls
      4. Traction Engine Foot
        • 2 Years
        14 mins ago

        Seems Partney is coming to arsenal, defensive options might improve?

        Open Controls
      5. Pedersen
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        14 mins ago

        Digne + brewster or lamptey + wilson ?

        Open Controls
        1. Denver Omelette
          • 1 Year
          6 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        2. Hotdogs for Tea
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
      6. kime67
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        Cmon Klopp hurry up sign that gk, cant play adrian in the derby..

        Open Controls
        1. El Presidente
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          The toffees will go medieval on Liverpool ... can't wait.

          Open Controls
      7. thetommy14
          10 mins ago

          Wildcard draft.....

          Meslier, Steer
          TAA, Chilwell, Saiss, Dallas, (Mitchell)
          KDB, Salah, Son, JRod (Bissouma)
          DCL, Watkins, Maupay

          Thoughts??

          Open Controls
        • AD2110
          • 3 Years
          9 mins ago

          What do you guys think of this WC team?

          McCarthy (Steer)
          Robbo, Chilwell, Taylor, (Mitchell, Dunne)
          Salah, KDB, Son, Grealish, (Bissouma)
          DCL, Ings, Wilson

          Could downgrade Chilwell to a 4.5 and get J.Rod in for Grealish?

          Open Controls
        • sirmorbach
          • 4 Years
          9 mins ago

          If I take hits and then change my mind, and play my WC, do I lose the points anyway?

          Open Controls
          1. NateDogsCats
              2 mins ago

              No the WC will cover you

              Open Controls
              1. sirmorbach
                • 4 Years
                1 min ago

                Thanks, mate, I appreciate it!

                Open Controls
            • AK ⭐
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              No, any transfers you do during the week will be covered by your Wildcard, even if done before activating your Wildcard

              Open Controls
          2. totaalvoetbal
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            8 mins ago

            Struggling with defence on WC. Who are your must haves in defence? TAA, Lamptey, other?

            Open Controls
            1. AK ⭐
              • 8 Years
              3 mins ago

              I'd look at Saiss and Mitchell too

              Open Controls
              1. totaalvoetbal
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                1 min ago

                Thanks - none of the 4.5ish appeal?

                Open Controls
                1. AK ⭐
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  Not many tbh. Justin and Dallas the other ones I'd look at.

                  Open Controls
            2. Hotdogs for Tea
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Robbo, Chilwell and 3x4.5

              Open Controls
          3. Shark Team
            • 3 Years
            6 mins ago

            Saiss Salah Son Grealish Kane Bamford IN
            Castagne Egan KDB Havertz Vardy Ings OUT

            WC or not?

            Open Controls
            1. Shark Team
              • 3 Years
              2 mins ago

              I mean stay with the same team or get these players by Wcing

              Open Controls
            2. totaalvoetbal
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              1 min ago

              I think hold, although I’d want Salah

              Open Controls
            3. AK ⭐
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Can make a case for it cause that defence needs fixing. I'd also try and get Sterling in case you do WC

              Open Controls
          4. Rains of Castamere
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            5 mins ago

            My word, this bench: https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/2351655/event/4/#/

            Somebody bleach my eyes.

            Open Controls
            1. totaalvoetbal
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              2 mins ago

              And still 30k rank oh my

              Open Controls
              1. Rains of Castamere
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Surely he'd be top 5k if he got that bench order right.

                Open Controls
          5. Schigung1
            • 1 Year
            5 mins ago

            Hi everyone
            What are you thinking about WC at the moment? Does someone know when the DGW are?

            Open Controls
          6. Martial FC
            • 8 Years
            5 mins ago

            Feel like on of Grealish or Watkins needs picking up. Villa look great. Thoughts?

            Open Controls
          7. Mo Mane No Problems
              3 mins ago

              To WC or not to WC? Already taken a -4 to get to this this week but still tempted to WC as will probably need to take hits again.

              McCarthy Steer
              TAA Justin Ayling Taylor Chillwell
              Salah KDB Son Podence Soucek
              Jimmy Mitro Adams

              Open Controls
            • Martial FC
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              Martinez
              TAA Ayling James
              Salah Son(C) Podence KDB Hamez
              DCL Ings

              Steer, Mitchell, Davis, Johnson.

              0.1 ITB.
              Save FT?

              Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.