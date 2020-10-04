446
Scout Notes October 4

Rodríguez favouring Goodison Park ahead of home Merseyside derby

446 Comments
Share

Everton 4-2 Brighton

  • Goals: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.5m), Yerry Mina (£5.5m), James Rodríguez x2 (£7.7m) | Neal Maupay (£6.5m), Yves Bissouma (£4.5m)
  • Assists: Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.9m), Rodríguez, Alex Iwobi (£5.9m), Abdoulaye Doucouré (£5.5m) | Leandro Trossard (£6.0m), Solly March (£5.0m)
  • Bonus points: Rodríguez x3, Bissouma x2, Mina x1

James Rodríguez (£7.7m) is fast developing a taste for playing at Goodison Park, as he registered a second successive home double-digit haul in Gameweek 4.

The Colombian has shown shine in every Premier League outing so far this season, but he has exhibited a considerably more ruthless streak when operating on Merseyside.

Against West Bromwich Albion in Gameweek 2, Rodríguez found the net and provided an assist, while he scored twice on Saturday afternoon and provided the cross for Yerry Mina‘s (£5.5m) first-half effort.

HOME COMFORTS

It means that the former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich midfielder is now the highest FPL points scorer in home matches for Everton this season, even outperforming the popular Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.5m) by 30 to 25.

Rodríguez has, of course, been helped in that respect by his midfield classification, which awards more points for goals and clean sheets but, as of Saturday afternoon, he has more goal involvements at home than Calvert-Lewin too (five to four).

But an analysis of his underlying numbers between home and away matches so far this season is also quite revealing for Fantasy managers.

Considering the disparity in FPL points scores between home and away matches for Rodríguez, it will be interesting to see how he fares between now and Gameweek 9.

This period brings Liverpool and Manchester United to Goodison Park, while three of Everton’s next five matches are away from home. Thankfully for his growing ownership, the next road trips take them to favourable opposition. in Southampton, Newcastle and Fulham.

DOMINANT DOMINIC

Right now, Calvert-Lewin couldn’t care less about the venue or opposition, having now scored against every defence face so far this season.

Now owned by 42.4% of Fantasy managers, the Everton forward is bested only by Kevin De Bruyne (£11.7m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) for popularity.

That figure seems certain to rise between now and Gameweek 5 considering another blank for Timo Werner (£9.4m) on Saturday afternoon. The German international is still in 25.3% of teams but replacing him with Calvert-Lewin is perhaps the easiest upgrade in FPL right now.

A home match against Liverpool hardly seems offputting for the former Sheffield United man either, considering the Reds have kept one clean sheet from a possible three at the start of 2020/21.

INJURY IMPACT

Another encouraging facet of Everton’s was the fact that they controlled proceedings in Gameweek 4 despite suffering from a slew of injuries.

They came into Saturday’s meeting with Brighton short of Allan (£5.5m) and André Gomes (£5.4m), who had anchored central midfield effectively in the first three matches of the season.

However, Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.9m) and Tom Davies (£5.4m) filled those roles comfortably, the former putting up a smart assist for Calvert-Lewin’s opening goal.

Elsewhere in the team, Richarlison (£8.0m) spent the second half of the week trying to shake off an ankle injury sustained against West Ham. He did manage to shake off the knock in time to feature in Gameweek 4 but suffered a recurrence of the knock in the 25th minute.

But, as was the case with Sigurdsson, Richarlison’s replacement Alex Iwobi (£5.9m) slotted into the front-three relatively seamlessly, earning an assist for Rodríguez’s first goal of the afternoon.

Everton weren’t even particularly jarred by losing Seamus Coleman (£5.0m) to a hamstring issue in the second half either. Unfortunately for Fantasy managers, the veteran full-back’s absence is unlikely to unlock a budget defender. With Jonjoe Kenny (£4.4m) also injured, Ancelotti’s solution to Coleman’s injury was to move Davies to right-back and bring on Fabian Delph (£4.9m) to cover in central midfield.

Of course, Everton have the international break to potentially recover some of their key personnel, although it seems that even if they had to draw on second-string options, they would not necessarily suffer as much as was first feared ahead of Gameweek 4.

ONGOING DEFENSIVE PROBLEMS

That said, Everton’s defence still continues to disappoint those searching for clean sheets this season. 

In the first four matches of the campaign, the Toffees have recorded just one shut-out, in arguably the most challenging fixture. Since the 1-0 win at Spurs, they have conceded twice at home to West Bromwich Albion and Brighton.

Jordan Pickford (£5.0m) was the chief culprit for Brighton’s first goal as he failed to hold onto Leandro Trossard‘s (£6.0m) shot, dropping it at the feet of Neal Maupay (£6.5m).

The goalkeeper nearly gave away another goal just after the hour mark. Solly March (£5.0m) produced a cross from the flanks, which Pickford simply punched straight forward into the chest of Maupay, lurking on the edge of the six-yard box. The only reason it did not end up in the back of the net was probably that the Brighton forward did not expect it, but also because of an impressive last-ditch block by Davies.

“I think this is not the right place to talk about Jordan. If I say something it will be when he comes back, I am going to talk to him.” – Carlo Ancelotti

The other source of Everton’s defensive issues makes for interesting reading for those sizing up their Liverpool assets for Gameweek 5.

UNDERAPPRECIATED SEAGULLS

Even though Brighton suffered a third defeat of the season, their Fantasy assets are continuing to offer great value.

Perhaps because of their disappointing results, the form Seagulls options remain largely unpopular, which increases their differential potential.

The penalty-taking Maupay already has four goals and one assist to his name this season, and could have added even more to that tally in another energetic performance at Goodison Park on Saturday.

However, despite pulling in 32 points in the first four Gameweeks, only 4.1% of Fantasy managers have been convinced by the former Brentford man, who faces Crystal Palace (away) and West Bromwich Albion (home) in his next two matches.

Trossard has been another reliable figure in Brighton’s spirited attack this season, registering attacking returns in three of his four outings thus far and, of course, probably should have scored a hat-trick against Manchester United.

Despite that solid record thus far, the Belgian is owned only by 2.0% of Fantasy managers. 

Meanwhile, March now has an attacking return of each of his last two Premier League appearances but is selected by just 0.7% worldwide.

Meanwhile, Tariq Lamptey (£4.6m) owners were left shorthanded once again. For the second time in four matches, the right-back was taken off before the 60-minute mark. Against Everton, this was reportedly due to a tight hamstring, which forced him off at half-time, to be replaced by Joël Veltman (£4.4m).

“(Lamptey) had tightness in his hamstring. We don’t know Tariq so well so we just wanted to make sure we didn’t put him out and risk him out for a big period. It was precautionary more than anything.” – Graham Potter

Everton XI (4-3-3): Pickford; Digne, Mina, Keane, Coleman (Delph 58′); Sigurdsson, T Davies, Doucouré; Richarlison (Iwobi 25′), Calvert-Lewin, Rodríguez (Walcott 78′).

Brighton and Hove Albion XI (3-4-2-1): Ryan; Webster, Dunk, White; March, Alzate (Groß 82′), Bissouma, Lamptey (Veltman 46′); Maupay, Trossard; Connolly (Lallana 66′).

Lessons Learned from FPL Gameweek 4

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

446 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Boss Hogg
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Is it just me or does pale, ill Trump look like Roy Hodgson?

    Open Controls
    1. BenDavies
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Very harsh on Trump. He looks much better than Hodgson even while ill and without all the fake tan.

      Open Controls
  2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    C'mon Ings!

    Open Controls
  3. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Foden owners keeping or selling ?

    Open Controls
    1. El Magico5
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      One more game for me. My punt on reece james needs sorting to chilwell.

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        So annoying he doesn't return when he plays

        Open Controls
        1. El Magico5
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Half my team isnt returning yet, keep the faith. City players will come good

          Open Controls
          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Am ranker 2.6:m so keeping the faith is all I have left. Thanks and gl

            Open Controls
  4. Matjes_taet
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Looking forward GW 5.
    I think Liverpool will beat Everton with 4:0 like they did last year with Leicester.
    Time to sell Digne.

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Not sure I look forward to any gw but digne to chillwell looks good

      Open Controls
      1. Matjes_taet
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        I will take a course. Promised. 🙂

        Open Controls
  5. OneDennisBergkamp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    wildcard GKs please...

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Guaita. No contest. Thank me later.

      Open Controls
      1. Over Midwicket
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        I got him two weeks ago and he's gotten me 2 and 0. Pathetic.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          From gameweek 5 is when you want him.

          Open Controls
    2. Basil1977
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Ryan and McCarthy they rotate well

      Open Controls
    3. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      If I was WCing I’d go Martinez and Johnstone, as it would free me up to have Lamptey and KWP without doubling up on BRI or SOU defence.

      Open Controls
    4. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Guaita you want

      Open Controls
  6. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    United buying maddison behind the scenes?

    Open Controls
    1. Feed tha Sheep
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Hope not..a defender much more of a priority

      Open Controls
    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Something must be happening, you don’t just drop Maddison for no valid reason.

      Open Controls
      1. Whazza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Tight calf

        Open Controls
        1. Matjes_taet
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Thanks.

          Open Controls
    3. Matjes_taet
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Who should he replace? Pogba, Bruno or VdB?

      He is just injured...

      Open Controls
  7. Bobby
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Basically going to spend the next four hours wondering if son is going to nick my Saint max points off the bench. Living my best life

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Son will start. Jose is very easy to read.

      Open Controls
  8. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Happy to report I sold Werner at about 1:15 this morning and am now the proud owner of Calvert-Lewin.

    My nightmare is over.

    The damage to my rank may already be irreparable, but still it had to be done.

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Haha I am keeping him one more week. Gl with dcl

      Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      I very proactive with this move after gwk1, but at least you have done it now

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Two weeks too late, but there comes a point when enough is enough.

        If he even remotely looked like scoring and was missing chances or hitting the woodwork, having shots saved or cleared off the line then there’d be at least some justification to hold on to him in the hope of future returns.

        But the guy doesn’t look remotely like scoring. He looks scared of the ball and seems to want to hide, going as far away from the play as possible.

        He has shown no striker instinct whatsoever.

        This is not what you should be seeing from a £9.4M FPL striker.

        Open Controls
        1. Daniel - Go Granville
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          Don't you want to wait for the Southampton game?

          Open Controls
          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            I think I would have ptsd if I sold Werner and he hauled v Southampton 😉

            Open Controls
            1. Dynamic Duos
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 12 mins ago

              He isn't going to haul though is he

              Open Controls
              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 9 mins ago

                If ziyech is fit he will play a more central role won't he?

                Open Controls
  9. manu4life99
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    I owned Maupay last season and he was useless at finishing!

    Has he actually improved that much?

    Someone sell me on Maupay please...

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Prefer Wilson tbf, but waiting to get Antonio

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel - Go Granville
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Penalties weren't a thing last year, Maupay will get 5 to 7 penalty goals this season

        Open Controls
    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Shot accuracy 50%. Goal conversion 33%. I think he is a good pick.

      Open Controls
    3. Basil1977
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Antonio for me at that price, or find the extra for DCL

      Open Controls
    4. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Was fabulous in the Championship, which shows he can score goals.

      I think last season was his first in the Prem, so it takes time to adjust and early part of last season I think Brighton started off with Murray as first choice striker, no?

      Pens will help, but overall he’s a good striker. Good value at £6.5 in my opinion.

      Open Controls
  10. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Digne and Watkins out
    Chillwell and maupay in

    For free

    Looks good ?

    Open Controls
  11. Daniel - Go Granville
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    There was a new article, I posted a comment there and now it is gone, what happened?

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Illuminati confirmed.

      Open Controls
    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      forgot to press ‘post’ ?

      Open Controls
  12. The real slim shady
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    What are the best team you can pick when you are only picking penelty takers?
    Any defenders taking penelties this season?

    De Bruyne, Salah, Jorginho, Perira, Zaha, Grealish
    Jimenez, Ings, Mitrovic, Maupay, Kane, Wilson.

    Any other players to consider?

    Open Controls
    1. Basil1977
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Fernandes utd get a pen every other week

      Open Controls
    2. Zilla
      • 3 Years
      58 mins ago

      Vardy and Bruno.

      Open Controls
  13. Daniel - Go Granville
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Any news on Salah and that covid thing?

    Open Controls
    1. Matjes_taet
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      BS was written all over.

      Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      He is fine, he is with the team at the hotel

      Open Controls
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      He's fine.

      https://twitter.com/itsrameezeh/status/1312500879736463361?s=19

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel - Go Granville
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        ok, thanks. Hope he won't punish us KDB owners

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          I'm a KDB owner, hope Salah(c) smashes it

          Open Controls
      2. Daniel - Go Granville
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        but he is the only one wearing mask. Strange. Hmmm...

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          If he had COVID he wouldn't be travelling with the team.

          Open Controls
        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          God forbid he is being sensible!

          Open Controls
  14. The Legend Squad
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    I think some of these articles are suffering from over analysis in order to keep pumping content out to appease the paying masses.

    JRod home and away form after 4 matches... come on.

    Open Controls
  15. Dynamic Duos
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Southampton is a better team than , Brighton, WBA and Palace, but Werner will haul against them. 🙂

    Open Controls
  16. Gunner Boy
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Am on 4 points -4, need a huge score from my players today

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Was 4 your (c) ?

      Open Controls
      1. Gunner Boy
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        No, Salah (c)

        I have Jimemez, Podence, McCarthy, Adams, Salah (c), TAA, Justin and Barnes today

        Open Controls
    2. Basil1977
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      don't worry my mate is on a -4 this week Wilson to DCL lol

      Open Controls
  17. MSTRKRFTSMN
    • 6 Years
    41 mins ago

    Missed the first half. Any signs of hope for vardy owners?

    Open Controls
    1. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      41 mins ago

      Penalty incoming

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.