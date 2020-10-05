333
Scout Notes October 5

Son and Kane top the FPL points table as United’s defence crumbles again

333 Comments
Share

Manchester United 1-6 Tottenham Hotspur

  • Goals: Bruno Fernandes (£10.5m) | Tanguy Ndombele (£5.9m), Son Heung-min (£9.0m) x2, Harry Kane (£10.5m) x2, Serge Aurier (£5.2m)
  • Assists: Anthony Martial (£8.9m) | Kane, Aurier, Son, Ben Davies (£4.9m), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (£4.9m)
  • Bonus: Son x3, Kane x2, Aurier x1

A ruthless Spurs thrashed a Manchester United outfit that started fast, were then reduced to ten men and ended up a shambles.

Thirty seconds into the game and it looked like it might be the visitors who would be the whipping boys as Anthony Martial (£8.9m) burst into Tottenham’s area and Davinson Sanchez (£5.4m) gave away a penalty.

The spot-kick was, as usual, put away by United’s most popular Fantasy Premier League (FPL) asset, the 20.7%-owned Bruno Fernandes (£10.5m), and visiting coach Jose Mourinho could have been excused for preparing a scowl similar to the one he wore during much of his tenure at Manchester.

The fact he left the pitch at full-time with the sort of smugly magnanimous smile that only a massive victory can produce was down to his side’s excellence, a misguided moment from Martial and a complete capitulation from the rest of the United team.

But amidst all the sound and fury of a truly bewildering game, the key Fantasy takeaway was the surprise presence of, and a brilliant performance from, Son Heung-min (£9.0m).

While Mourinho had suggested the midfielder might be fit to play at Old Trafford, a hamstring issue had his official chances down as 25%. That prompted a massive FPL sale, with a net 1,308,054 managers – well over half his total ownership – getting rid of the South Korean.

He responded by starting, scoring twice, assisting once, earning maximum bonus and recording 18 points for his second double-digit haul (the other brought in 24) of a remarkable start to the season.

Twitter users were in meltdown at half-time, with the hashtag ‘Took Son’ – as in ‘I took Son out of my Fantasy team this week’ – trending worldwide.

By the final whistle, that had been replaced by #OleOut as Gunnar Solskjaer’s men fell apart.

The rot didn’t even start with Martial’s dismissal, after 28 minutes, for an irritable slap to Erik Lamela‘s (£5.9m) face sparked by the Argentine’s weasly attempt to elbow the United striker.

VAR upheld referee Anthony Taylor’s decision despite also showcasing Lamela’s embarrassing theatricality and his massive culpability in the whole event. But Martial walked, Lamela received only a booking and the match hurried away from the hosts. 

In truth, it was already heading in that direction.

United’s lead lasted all of two minutes, with the fragility of centre-back pairing Harry Maguire (£5.4m) and Eric Bailly (£5.0m) – the latter preferred to Victor Lindelof (£4.9m) – exposed for the first of many times.

Maguire’s feeble attempt to head the ball clear created a panic in the area and the ball eventually fell for Tanguy Ndombele (£5.9m) to equalise.

Three minutes later, Son put Spurs ahead when the new-look assist machine Harry Kane (£10.6m) was fouled, picked himself up and played a quick ball through to the midfielder, who dinked the ball over the advancing David De Gea (£5.5m) and in.

United responded, the lively Mason Greenwood (£7.4m) chalking up three attempts by the 23rd minute, but Son had already blown a great chance to double his tally before the Martial dismissal and it was one-way traffic from then on.

A minute after Martial finally trudged off, Spurs made it 3-1 when Bailly made a mess of trying to play out from the back, Kane pounced and played the ball to Son, who weighed up his options before squaring back to the striker for a simple finish.

Losing a striker should have at least meant United retained some semblance of shape at the back, but instead, enormous pockets of space kept opening up on their right flank and when Serge Aurier (£5.2m) was given the freedom to exploit this, he responded by setting up Son’s second goal.

It could even have been five by half-time, Kane missing a good chance from a near-post header, and that scoreline would not have flattered the visitors.

Solskjaer made changes at the break, shoring up his midfield by swapping out the blameless Fernandes and the pedestrian Nemanja Matic (£5.0m) for Fred (£5.4m) and Scott McTominay (£4.9m), but the fact Spurs only scored twice in the second half was as much to do with their own more relaxed approach than anything the United coach, or his players, did.

It was 5-1 on 51 when the rampaging Aurier smashed home from a brilliant Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (£4.9m) first-time pass and Kane finished the scoring with an unstoppable penalty after substitute Ben Davies (£4.9m) was taken down by a sliding Paul Pogba (£7.9m).

Solskjaer was suitably crestfallen at the end of the match, saying:

Today, it was almost like Christmas, too many mistakes all came at once. Too many mistakes against a good team and you’ll be punished. It’s very embarrassing.

What might make things worse for him is the crash in confidence of Maguire, the unreliability of Lindelof and the rustiness of Bailly. United seem close to bringing in a new striker (Edinson Cavani) and a left-back (Alex Telles), but the unaddressed weaknesses in the centre of their defence do not bode well at all, as 11 goals conceded in three matches makes abundantly clear.

In Fantasy terms, however, the plentiful owners of Fernandes can still look forward to a good schedule through to mid-December, while Martial’s three-match ban could mean out-of-position opportunities up front for midfielders Greenwood or, more likely, Marcus Rashford (£9.5m).

As for Spurs, Son is currently the most-bought Gameweek 5 player – it would be interesting to know how many of those purchasers sold him ahead of the United match – and Kane is also in the top five.

The pair have 89 points between them this season. United’s entire squad has 72, albeit from one game less, and owning Son and/or Kane looks highly advisable when their next four opponents are West Ham and Brighton at home and Burnley and West Brom away.

So reasons to be cheerful are many for Spurs fans and Fantasy owners alike, while Mourinho was similarly upbeat:

The squad is very good, that’s why we won these matches, rotating players, bringing in fresh legs… and then Lo Celso injured, Bergwijn injured, Bale working… look at the squad we have, look at the attacking players we have, plus Vinicius in the stand. It was an amazing performance. I’m very proud of everyone at the club.

That could all be construed as a bit of a dig at a United board he believed failed to back him in the transfer market.

One thing’s for sure – Mourinho’s successor at Old Trafford is the manager with all the worries at present.

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw; Matic (McTominay 45), Pogba; Fernandes (Fred 45), Rashford, Greenwood (van de Beek 67); Martial.

Tottenham Hotspur XI (4-3-2-1): Lloris; Aurier, Dier, Sanchez, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele (Alli 69); Lamela (Moura 45), Son (Davies 73); Kane.

MEMBERS ANALYSIS

Lessons Learned from FPL Gameweek 4

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

333 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    40 mins ago

    Very interesting that this season, the teams with the highest lines have all been blitzed for huge scores.

    Southampton got annihilated by Spurs.
    City got destroyed by the pace of Vardy.
    United were hit for 6 by Spurs.
    Liverpool got dumpstered by Villa for 7.

    Who is the team with the next highest line? Chelsea? Just watch Southampton thump them 5-3 this weekend...

    Open Controls
    1. baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      36 mins ago

      This weekend? I'd love to 😉

      Open Controls
    2. PogBruno
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      36 mins ago

      Expected the same score for city against Leeds who played higher line so far, but they were a bit more deep for the city game

      Open Controls
    3. BoleynWin
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      I agree in parts but this ‘high line’ business appear to be the new buzzword thrown around to try and explain freak results. It’s not a new strategy, it’s been used for a few years now, Liverpool’s high line has netted them 34 clean sheets in the last two seasons prior to this one, City have played the high press & high defensive line with 36 clean sheets in that period.

      It’s purely catastrophic defending, United are in disarray and that was clear to see against Brighton last week when they could have easily been knocked for 6, that wasn’t Maupay taking advantage of a high line it was just a shambolic performance from Man U.

      My team West Ham have played a high line against Leicester & Wolves in the last fortnight & haven’t been on the end of a drumming. Spurs up next so I could easily be eating my words however!

      Open Controls
      1. Ohhhhh Gary Macca!
        • 6 Years
        just now

        +1 there’s always one who plays a bit too much Fifa and picks up on what a pundit has said and tries to be clever. Literally every top team in the world plays with a high line.

        Open Controls
  2. JONALDINHO
    • 3 Years
    35 mins ago

    Is it worth a WC? I feel like if I don’t use my WC now I won’t again. Happened last year once you reach GW5/6 there’s no need for it anymore since teams have settled. Also want to get ahead of price changes over the IB.

    McCarthy
    Trent • Justin • Taylor • Mitchell
    Salah • KDB • Sterling
    Jimmy • DCL • Wilson
    (4.0 / Vinagre / Bissouma / Gordon)

    To

    Martinez
    Robertson • Chilwell • Saiss
    Salah • Sterling • Son • Rodriguez • Grealish
    DCL • Maupay
    (4.0 / Brewster / 4.0 / 4.0)

    Open Controls
  3. Silecro
    • 2 Years
    35 mins ago

    Mitro better option now with RLC in team? Solid fixtures ahead

    Open Controls
  4. SomeoneKnows
    • 4 Years
    33 mins ago

    Is KDB's price likely to drop during international break?

    Open Controls
    1. dcfc77
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Looking like he’s going to drop tonight looking at fantasy football fix

      Open Controls
    2. Lord - Blaming it on Rio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Surely you're not thinking of selling KDB to avoid a price drop?

      Open Controls
      1. SomeoneKnows
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I'm on my WC and want to bring in Grealish but not sure how to fund... If I sell now and he drops then I'll still be able to bring him back if I decide to

        Open Controls
  5. Dynamic Duos
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    Love the premium mids.

    Martinez
    Robbo Chilwell Saiss KWP
    Salah Sterling Bruno Son
    DCL Antonio

    Steer Brewster Ferguson Stephens

    Brewster fills in for KWP when he has tough fixtures

    Open Controls
    1. Whazza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      4 defs is crazy based on the start of the season. Would have 0 if I could

      Open Controls
      1. The Mighty I
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        57 of my 226 total points have come from defenders.
        Still good value if you pick attacking defenders.

        Open Controls
  6. Pique and De Bruyne
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    Thoughts on this please

    A) Pulisic & Watkins
    B) Zaha & Wilson

    Already have Grealish and not sure on the Villa attack double despite the 7-2 yesterday.

    Open Controls
    1. Whazza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      B. Two talismanic players on penalties

      Open Controls
      1. Pique and De Bruyne
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah penalties is a definite plus with B especially at the moment.

        Open Controls
    2. Ron_Swanson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. Pique and De Bruyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Thanks guys appreciate the response.

      Open Controls
    5. Pique and De Bruyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Can maybe try and squeeze some money from somewhere for Pulisic at a later date.

      Open Controls
    6. Pukki Party
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  7. dcfc77
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    30 mins ago

    Should I sell KDB to be able to change my midfield from KDB, Salah, Podence, Soucek to Salah, Rodriguez, Grealish & Son?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mighty Hippo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      yes

      Open Controls
  8. SomeoneKnows
    • 4 Years
    29 mins ago

    Best 5th midfielder to accommodate Salah, Son, Grealish, Rodriguez ?

    Open Controls
    1. Ron_Swanson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      James

      Open Controls
    2. AuFeld
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      KdB

      Open Controls
    3. Pukki Party
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Soucek

      Open Controls
    4. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      City mid, both Kun and Jesus should be back

      Open Controls
    5. Little Red Lacazette
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Sterling

      Open Controls
  9. Kasper the ghost keeper
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    A) Werner -> Kane
    B) Werner and Podence -> DCL and Son
    C) Hold

    Open Controls
    1. Kasper the ghost keeper
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      B is -4

      Open Controls
      1. AuFeld
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
    2. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  10. HM2
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    20 mins ago

    Anything here worth a -4?

    martinez
    lamptey - robbo - saiss
    barnes - KDB - salah - Grealish
    DCL - Ings - Jimmy

    0.5m itb

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
    2. AuFeld
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Ings + Jim ~> Kane + Antonio for -8

      Open Controls
      1. Jimmers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Antonio? Not with their fixtures

        Open Controls
  11. FF Dirtbag
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    Which one would you choose?

    A) Fernandes, Saiss, Reguillon

    B) KDB, Coady, Dallas

    To go in the following team:

    Martinez Forster
    Chilwell *** *** KWP Mitchell
    Salah *** Son Rodriguez Grealish
    DCL Ings Brewster

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      My god i want that team so much. Not a Foden or Podence in sight (not to mention Werner and Barnes).

      B for me.

      Open Controls
      1. FF Dirtbag
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers O'C

        Open Controls
        1. FF Dirtbag
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Even with city's fixtures?

          Open Controls
    2. Stram Dunk
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  12. Eat my goal!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    Classic Jimenez- great fixtures and rarely scores!

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Always the case, hate owning him as he just doesn't suit my fpl playstyle. I don't like owning players long term and that's the only way you can get his points as he tends to do better Vs the harder teams

      Doesn't help that Wolves will play backfoot counter football no matter the opposition, really going off Nuno for this

      Open Controls
      1. Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        Same here - lost patience last year and took him out and he starts scoring again!

        Open Controls
    2. Lindelol
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      So frustrating - He does that all the time and I get him before great fixtures every time

      Open Controls
      1. mynameisq
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Exactly the same, can't captain him either and very low ceiling. He's basically DM most matches while Neto takes 50 shots per game

        Shipping very soon

        Open Controls
  13. Pukki Party
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    Would you wc this? Only 100.2 team value, would increase TV and make a few changes including getting rid of ManUtd players, getting Son back and sorting out Vinagre. Have 2ft so a -4 could be enough.

    Johnstone
    TAA Robbo Justin
    Salah Mahrez Greenwood Soucek
    Martial* Jimenez Richarlison*

    Button Mitchell Bissouma Vinagre*

    Open Controls
    1. AuFeld
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      WC time!

      Open Controls
    2. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      I would wildcard that yes, act and get the prices

      Open Controls
    3. Pukki Party
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      WC it is, cheers.

      Open Controls
    4. Stram Dunk
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 mins ago

      WC

      Open Controls
    5. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
  14. Shark Team
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Son > KDB for the next 2?

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Though one

      Open Controls
    2. AuFeld
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yes.

      Open Controls
    3. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Only for a hit

      Open Controls
    4. Lindelol
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      not madness

      Open Controls
  15. Dynamic Duos
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Podence to Zaha -4? The wc was a nice thought but no need.

    Open Controls
    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Don’t do it!

      Open Controls
    2. AuFeld
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      For sure.

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Aufeld desperate for everyone to take hits X)

        Open Controls
  16. RECKLESS
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Guys do you think Grealish can keep up in next few matches or Liverpool was just one match wonder? Really tempted with Podence to Grealish instead of Rodriguez for now

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Grealish looked good, Villa looked good. Why not.

      Open Controls
    2. Bruce Lee
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Logic says Hames due to his pedigree - so I would go for Grealish

      Open Controls
    3. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Grealish will do well imo

      Rodriguez played the space but there shouldn’t have been any - unmarked twice at the back post is disgraceful- owners should feel blessed

      Open Controls
  17. Stram Dunk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 mins ago

    Jimi owners - stick or twist?

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Tribbiani
      5 mins ago

      Stick 100%, maybe switch after gw7, depends on form

      Open Controls
    2. Bruce Lee
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      twick

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Stist?

        Open Controls
    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Stick

      Open Controls
  18. Bruce Lee
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Anyone else playing fifa 21 tonight?

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      It’s out now? Did they fix career mode?

      Open Controls
      1. Bruce Lee
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Champions/Ultimate edition get it midnight... standard version is released on Friday

        Open Controls
    2. Joey Tribbiani
      1 min ago

      still old gen, no cross play. Checking back in a year

      Open Controls
      1. Bruce Lee
        • 2 Years
        just now

        You can buy the digital version which is playable on ps4, then a free upgrade to ps5

        Open Controls
  19. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Last Man Standing (3300+ qualified)

    Scores needed after hits for GWs 1-4 are 39,34.29 and 32 in that order.
    Code is 48n69x

    Up to 6% out this GW.

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/08/28/the-last-man-standing-competition-2020-2021/

    Open Controls
  20. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Any news on Kun? On WC and would love to get him at 10.4m but not if he’s back at earliest GW 7 still.

    Open Controls
    1. Bruce Lee
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      How much water have you drank today?

      Open Controls
      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Plenty! I’ll be on WC for 1,5 week.

        Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Only if it seems like he will start

      Open Controls
  21. Sondre van Bank
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    WC GTG?

    McCarthy - 4.0
    4.6 KWP Saiss Chilwell Mitchell
    KDB Son Salah Trossard Bissouma
    DCL Kane Wilson

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.