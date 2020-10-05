990
Scout Notes October 5

Vardy and Barnes blank as Antonio runs Leicester defence ragged

990 Comments
Share

LEICESTER CITY 0-3 WEST HAM UNITED

  • Goals: Michail Antonio (£6.3m), Pablo Fornals (£6.4m), Jarrod Bowen (£6.3m)
  • Assists: Aaron Cresswell (£4.9m) x2, Fornals
  • Bonus: Cresswell x3, Antonio, Fornals x2

West Ham put in a third consecutive impressive performance on Sunday, with several FPL assets set for watchlists at a minimum for the club’s fixture turn in Gameweek 8.

Chief among those is Michail Antonio (£6.3m), who will be under immediate consideration after an all-action showing at the King Power stadium.

West Ham’s opener after 13 minutes was Antonio from start to finish. In typical bustling style, the striker won a free-kick from Caglar Soyuncu (£5.5m) on the right-hand side of the pitch.

A switch to the opposite flank saw Aaron Cresswell (£4.9m) swing in an excellent cross to the back post, where Antonio was waiting to head across Kasper Schmeichel (£5.0m) into the net.

Despite registering just one attacking return, Antonio still managed to pick up two bonus points.

That was mostly thanks to Pablo Fornals (£6.4m) picking up a second-half yellow card, though top-bonus earner Cresswell was slightly fortunate to be so far ahead in the post-match BPS standings.

Fornals doubled Leicester’s lead after 34 minutes, with West Ham’s left centre-back earning a second assist. The midfielder pulled Cresswell’s upfield punt from the sky before advancing to shoot past Schmeichel from inside the area.

FALLING ON VARD TIMES

Cresswell’s second slice of luck came to the chagrin of a multitude of FPL bosses, as the VAR picked up on a marginal offside to deny Harvey Barnes (£7.1m) a goal from a Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) pass.

Barnes began an intricate passing move as the final whistle approached, with substitute Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.8m) also involved before Vardy – from an ever-so-slightly offisde position – rolled the ball onwards for Barnes to finish sweetly.

“It’s huge. You can see that on the reaction from Lukasz Fabianski and Angelo Ogbonna when Jamie Vardy didn’t score, and the VAR as well.

It is really important to them. I am not sure how important it was to them previously but you can see just how much that means to them.” – Alan Irvine

As Irvine – who again stood in for David Moyes – pointed out, Vardy had a big chance to get a Leicester consolation after 89 minutes.

Released by an Iheanacho pass, the striker flicked the ball beyond an on-rushing Fabianski but also past the keeper’s left-hand post.

On his team’s performance, Brendan Rodgers admitted:

We were nowhere near it today. West Ham were excellent. You need to be good at the counter-press to stop them counter-attacking and we weren’t good enough.

Technically we weren’t at the level either. Too many passes going out of play. We got what we deserved. We could never make the last pass or find the quality to give Jamie the service he needs.

Our attacking structure wasn’t very good. We missed Dennis Praet (£5.5m) and James Maddison (£7.0m) who give us that bit of quality.

Maddison was ruled out of the clash with a calf injury, while a knee problem sustained in Gameweek 3 saw Praet fail to make the matchday squad.

BOWEN WELL

It is now three goals in two games for Jarrod Bowen (£6.3m), who scored West Ham’s third on the break following fine work from Declan Rice (£4.9m).

The defensive midfielder – who had earlier struck the crossbar after a marauding run – broke the Leicester press from deep to find Fornals, whose through ball was swept home in now-trademark style by his attacking midfield counterpart.

Following the match, Bowen said:

Clean sheet and three goals. We were solid without the ball and had chances and looked dangerous on the break. A perfect away performance. I think everyone is buzzing. To score four last week and three this week against very good teams shows where we want to be this season.

You can see the workrate Michail shows. He pulled off to the back stick and what a header it was. He is a great lad and unplayable on his day.

Irvine, deputising due to Moyes having tested positive for Covid-19 almost two weeks ago, added:

Our shape in and out of possession was fantastic. The workrate and ability to fill in for each other, everything we have been working on and asking for. We could have scored more against a very good team. I am delighted.

[David] is doing very well from the living room. He has been involved in everything. He picks the team, we talk about training and substitutions in games. He deserves the credit.

New signing Vladimir Coufal (£4.5m) had an impressive debut at right wing-back, which probably ends any chance of Ben Johnson (£4.0m) emerging as a viable budget defender for the time being.

Irvine said of the Czech Republic international:

I have to be honest, it was a big decision for David to make. [Coufal] has only had two sessions with us. We know his quality and experience but we didn’t know how he would fit in the team.

He picked up the messages we gave him really well. It was a great performance. What a debut.

WING-BACK TO BASICS

Rodgers set his side up in a 3-4-3 formation, matching West Ham’s tactical set-up, though an injury to right-sided centre-back Daniel Amartey (£4.0m) saw a switch to 4-2-3-1 on 55 minutes before Iheanacho’s introduction soon after meant the Foxes ended in a 4-4-2.

On Amartey, Rodgers explained:

Looks like a hamstring, which is unfortunate. We will get confirmation of that.

The Leicester boss added on his side:

Everything was missing. It was poor. It is easy to tell the truth. We started the season well and scored goals but we lacked aggression in our defending and West Ham have shown they are a good side.

We rushed the game and then gave away two poor goals. It gave us a mountain to climb. They deserved to win.

They set up to deny us space in behind, really, so we have to deal with that, and we had enough of the ball to create opportunities.

We lacked precision in our pass and gave it away so easily. From that aspect, we made it really difficult for ourselves.

They were good defensively and on the counter-attack. We didn’t see the performance coming from us.

FPL bosses can relate to that last line from Rodgers, with a topsy-turvy season in terms of form making it difficult to pin down transfer targets.

However, if Rodgers continues with a back-three system then Timothy Castagne (£5.7m) and James Justin (£4.7m) will continue to appeal despite a lacklustre defensive showing in Gameweek 4.

Leicester XI (3-4-3): Schmeichel; Soyuncu, Evans, Amartey (Ünder 55′); Justin, Mendy (Choudhury 88′), Tielemans, Justin; Barnes Vardy, Perez (Iheanacho 63′).

West Ham XI (3-4-3): Fabianski; Cresswell, Ogbonna, Balbuena; Masuaku, Rice, Soucek, Coufal; Fornals, Antonio (Haller 88′), Bowen (Noble 88′).

PREMIUM MEMBERS ANALYSIS

Lessons Learned from FPL Gameweek 4

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

990 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Rains of Castamere
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Save a transfer for GW5?

    Martinez
    Justin - Trent - Digne
    Klich - Son - Salah - KDB (c)
    Brewster - Jimenez - Calvert-Lewin

    4.0 | Podence, Saiss, Shaw(lol)

    Don't like benching my Wolves boys but I fancy Leeds to beat them.

    Open Controls
    1. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Team looks fine, I'd save here

      Open Controls
  2. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    14 mins ago

    Adrian is just awful. His position when Watkins hit the bar was beyond baffling.

    Open Controls
    1. potatoace
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      It was. Not sure what his plan was there at all.

      Open Controls
  3. TheOrangeMan
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Wildcarding. Any tweaks needed here?
    0.2 left over

    Lloris (Ryan)
    Saiss KWP James (Mitchell) (Amartey)
    KDB Rodriguez Jorginho Fernandes (Bissouma)
    DCL Kane Vardy

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Despite the high numbers of penalties this season I would look beyond the likes of Vardy, Jorginho and Bruno for players to offer more in open play.

      Open Controls
    2. Good Times
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Quite a few penalty takers, should be fine id say!

      Open Controls
    3. TheOrangeMan
      • 8 Years
      just now

      *Justin at the back

      Open Controls
  4. Atimis
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    What about Wolves assets? Still worth considering them?

    Jim looks a bit too pricey right now imo and it looks hard to say which from Neto/Podence will be on points. Probably go for def if for any?

    Open Controls
    1. aapoman
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      only one I'd have is Saiss

      Open Controls
  5. Tony Martial
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    Is Joe Gomez nailed?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not any more

      Open Controls
      1. Tony Martial
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Yeah was shocking yesterday but can’t see who replaces him

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Matip

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Or Fabinho

            Open Controls
  6. Good Times
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Picking up the pieces post two nonexistent gameweeks (30 points average) what do you do no wildcard

    1) Get the players you want in now regardless of hits, as you will want them anyway over the next few weeks due to fixtures and form

    2) hold out and spread transfer over a couple of weeks and miss out on price rises and hide behind couch for the good match ups

    Open Controls
    1. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I did nr1. But I am probably on tilt. See post above.

      Open Controls
  7. aapoman
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Wild card giving me a headache. How's this?

    Martinez
    Chilwell Saiss Cooper
    Salah KDB Son Grealish Trossard
    Kane DCL

    Forster; Brewster, KWP, Ferguson*

    Open Controls
    1. Good Times
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Looks good

      Open Controls
    2. Little Red Lacazette
      • 3 Years
      just now

      good

      Open Controls
  8. CrouchDown
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    How does this look for GW5 (barring no new issues) ?

    Martinez

    Saiss Justin Mitchell

    Salah Son Sterling Auba

    Watkins DCL Brewster

    Subs: Steer, Bissouma Taylor Coleman

    Open Controls
    1. Tony Martial
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      incredible

      Open Controls
    2. aapoman
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Good

      Open Controls
    3. Good Times
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Expect Brewster to start after a few weeks, but you have a bench so decent

      Open Controls
    4. thewakka
        just now

        I dont believe in the Justin hype train and Taylor is so-so. But def is not that important anyway

        Open Controls
    5. Bookkeeper
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      So many price rises and drops overnight. I've never known this much amount of price movements in the first 4 Gameweeks of any season.
      Why are people transferring players in, before two weeks of internationals and with increased amount of covid infections across the world. Lunacy!

      Open Controls
      1. Valar(Keith)
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        A lot of players could be available at huge discount end of this break. Played my WC so I can capitalise on that. Insane number of drops

        Open Controls
        1. Bookkeeper
          • 3 Years
          just now

          bargain buys may be true, only if feels like a lottery at the moment, anyone's guess which player will be performing from one gameweek to another.

          Open Controls
      2. potatoace
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        FOMO id Imagine
        I also think there are still a lot of active teams still. Probably way more than usual. been a weird old couple of gw's

        Open Controls
      3. thewakka
          2 mins ago

          First time playing fpl. I WCed around GW 2-3 because I ended up with 2 red cards and hated how I was below average score. Now I have at least above average but I know people say its better to wait for transfer deadline + ib. So only time will tell how big of a rookie mistake it was. At least I try to think 5 gws ahead for fixtures and forms. Lately I have been more open to use transfers besides the free transfer if I can score well.

          Open Controls
        • Forza
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Many are casuals who don't even know how price changes work, so they'll make moves immediately after looking at the scores and/or Match of The Day. Some even make transfers between the deadline and the first match of the gameweek.

          Open Controls
        • Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          FPL involvement is always highest for the early gameweeks and then tails off
          You can basically predict transfers as being a function of points in the previous GW

          Open Controls
      4. Whats the Huth
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Reckon this is a ten worth wildcarding into?

        I have 4 doubtful defenders in Justin, Mitchell, James and vinagre

        This would be the new team

        McCarthy. Button.
        Chilwell. Lamptey. Justin. Robinson. Semedo.
        Salah. KDB. Son. Klich. Jorginho
        Antonio. Richarlison. Wilson

        Open Controls
      5. DeeGee
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        Which one to go with

        A. Kane + Son
        B. DCL + James

        Rest of the team:
        Martinez (Nyland)
        TAA. Justin. Lamptey. Holding. Mitchell
        Zaha. KDB. Salah. Son. Burke
        DCL. Woods. Jimenez

        Possible transfers -
        A. Woods + Zaha -> Brewster + JRodriguez
        B. Woods + Jimi -> Brewster + Kane.

        2 FT, 0.2 itb.

        Open Controls
        1. FC Hakkebøf
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Wouldnt sell Zaha for Rodriguez for the next two fixtures.. So B for me

          Open Controls
      6. Captain_Shirokov
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        Don't know whether to save FT, use wild card or cry.

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          If in doubt do nowt.

          Open Controls
      7. Gazza2000
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Thoughts on this lot ?

        Thinking of taking a hit and do Martial and Jimmy out to Kane and Watkins...
        Not keen on losing Jimmy for -4 though but seems the only way to get a Spurs asset in, though call.

        1 FT 0.4 ITB

        McCarthy
        TAA Ayling Justin
        Salah KDB Hames Podence
        DCL Martial* Jimmy

        Steer Bissouma Mitchell Vinagre

        Open Controls
        1. drughi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Podence and martial > Son and cheapie

          Open Controls
        2. Honourvolley
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Martial Bissouma -> Son and Brewster?

          Open Controls
          1. FC Hakkebøf
            • 3 Years
            just now

            +1

            Open Controls
      8. HaffNanner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Best long term pick?

        Kane (have Son)
        KDB

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          KDB

          Open Controls
      9. Babit1967
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Exact money to do Jimi to Kane right now

        A Jimi to Kane (Exact funds)
        B Podence to Grealish
        C Relax and save ft

        2.1 itb

        Martinez

        Saiss Robbo James Lamptey Mitchell
        Salah KDB JRod Barnes Podence
        Jimi DCL Brewster

        Open Controls
        1. TheOrangeMan
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        2. Bookkeeper
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          C- relax. You have cash ITB. No risk of being priced up with your proposed transfers.

          Open Controls
          1. Bookkeeper
            • 3 Years
            just now

            out*

            Open Controls
        3. FC Hakkebøf
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Barnes to Son?

          Open Controls
        4. antis0cial
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Barnes to Son?

          Open Controls
      10. TheOrangeMan
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        A. KDB & Lloris
        or
        B. Salah & Leno

        Open Controls
      11. FC Hakkebøf
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        RMWCT

        McCarthy
        Robertson Chilwell Saiss
        Salah Son Pulisic Zaha*
        Kane DCL Maupay
        ____
        Forster Lamptey Bissouma Ferguson

        *Enough itb to upgrade to Rodriguez when fixtures turn around

        Going without City for 4 gameweeks (Arsenal (H), Sheffield (A), West Ham (A), Liverpool (H))

        Open Controls
      12. diesel001
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Aurier looking likely to stay at Spurs. Bad news for Doherty owners.

        Open Controls
        1. Atimis
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Was any info why Doh been benched?

          Open Controls
      13. merin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        What are you guys doing with TAA?
        Keeping? Selling? Changing for Robbo?

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.