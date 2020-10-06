Introducing FFS International

Fantasy Football Scout is committed to celebrating Fantasy Premier League enthusiasts from across the globe.



Fantasy Football has become a truly global passion in recent years, which has created a beautifully diverse readership on our site.

We now have a genuinely international following, as regular visitors from 234 different countries have formed a part of the circa 4.7 million visitors to the site over the last 12 months.

From Australia, Brazil and Croatia to the Western Sahara, Yemen and Zambia, it is clear there are Fantasy managers fretting ahead of each Gameweek regardless of their geographical setting.

And with that in mind, we have set up a new initiative to reflect, celebrate and better serve this international audience.

FFS International is a new branch of the Scout Network dedicated to featuring the best content creators from around the world.

There is Fantasy advice, insight and entertainment going out all over the planet, tailored to their local communities, languages and timezones and we want to help play a part in connect creators with their audiences.

To find the existing channels check out the detailed map below.

But remember, we really are just getting started on this initiative, so if you are interested in shining a light on the Fantasy fanatics in your region please do get in touch USING THIS FORM.

Let’s Talk FPL (Ireland)

The FPL Hangover Podcast (Ireland – Academy)

FPL Greece (Greece)

Fantasy Chat (Palestine)

FPL Poet (Bangladesh)

Dream Set Go (India)

FPL Live Wire powered by Dream Set Go (India)

FPL Take the Hit (Australia)

KingFut.com (Egypt)

Americans Talk FPL (United States of America – Academy)

The content produced by FFScout is read in over 234 countries around the world from Norway to America, Nigeria to Malaysia and Tonga to Belize. The Scout Network is already helping us to highlight fantastic content from Palestine, Australia, India, Bangladesh, Greece and Ireland, alongside the Scout Academy which contains content creators from America, Ireland as well as the UK.

The quality of the content internationally is one of the great pulls of the FPL community and hopefully that will only increase with the development of the Arabic language section of the Fantasy Football Scout website.

As announced last week, this allows Arabic speakers to read an introduction to Fantasy Football Scout, our ‘How to play FPL’ article and, every Gameweek, they will be able to read our Scout Squad article in their native tongue.

There will be many further Arabic language articles over the coming weeks and months, including translations of the FFS International articles.

The comments feature is now active on Arabic articles and there are plans in place to launch Arabic language community articles in the near future.

FPL Greece are a founding member of the FFS International branch of the Scout Network. Here is an introduction to their FPL content.

FPL Greece started as a group of friends with common beliefs and life goals. United by our irrational love for Fantasy Premier League, and how much it has damaged us in 10 years of playing, we decided to share our experiences with the wider Greek FPL community in 2018.

Our mission statement was clear and precise: Somehow find a way to win this game and spread the love for Matt “The true Lord” Doherty.

Long-time lurkers of the early days of Fantasy Football Scout, we were among those who patiently waited every week for Mark and Granville’s Scoutcast and spent Saturday’s chatting to other users during games in the world’s first ever global FPL community.

Years went by and our love for the game has only grown. FPL is part of our lives and so is Fantasy Football Scout, so we are delighted to be a member of the FFS International branch of the Scout Network.

Our Team

Christos and Babis have consistently played and failed to win the game since 2008.

Between us, we share seven top 10k finishes, six of which were in the top 5k.

Some of our best finishes in the group include a place in the top 200 for Christos, 1,326 for Babis while Dimitris has come 2,694.

Our Broadcasts

In 2018 we started creating YouTube podcasts in Greek, hoping to connect the Greek Fantasy community which, at the time, was in an embryonic stage.

Over the last two years, we have appeared as guests in the biggest sports radio in Greece to talk about FPL and had the chance to make videos about the Premier League with some of the most popular football journalists.

These days, we stream primarily on Twitch at least twice a week (Monday and Friday at 11pm local time).

The Community

If there’s one thing we are proud of, it is our community of Greek-speaking FPL managers. As the game becomes more and more popular in our country, the FPL Greece Discord server experiences exponential growth.

We scheduled our first meet-up for the last game of the 2019/20 season, although we had to postpone it because of COVID-19.

If things return to normal soon enough, we hope to have one of these later in 2020/21.

Our Competitions

Our mini-league is the biggest in Greece with over 2,000 teams as of Gameweek 4.

We hold ‘Manager of the Month’ competitions with custom made trophies for our patrons.

Another popular competition is the annual FPL Greece Cup. We had over 1,800 participants last season and we, unlike the official FPL site, actually paused it during the COVID-19 outbreak, calculating all scores properly without having to rely on a virtual coin toss.

We also offer many other gifts and trophies to those who enter our competitions or win them such as original team jerseys or even tickets to football games (two tickets to watch last year’s game between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge).

Our ambition

We are optimistic that this year at least one member of our community will finish within the top 50 of FPL, or even WIN IT.

Oh, and we will continue searching for a good excuse to always have Matt Doherty in our teams.

Lessons Learned from FPL Gameweek 4

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT