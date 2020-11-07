Werner survives rotation fears to start on Chelsea’s left against Sheff Utd

Timo Werner (£9.4m) starts on the left-hand side of Chelsea’s front-three as Sheffield United come to Stamford Bridge in Gameweek 8.
Frank Lampard caused some concern among Fantasy Premier League managers on Friday as he highlighted a need to manage the German international’s minutes.
However, the enforced absences of Christian Pulisic (£8.3m) and Kai Havertz (£8.3m) has left the Chelsea manager with no choice but to select Werner in the starting XI.
The fact that he sits to the left of Tammy Abraham (£7.2m) is also encouraging for his 23.4% ownership, considering the fact that Sheffield United have conceded more chances on their right-hand side than any other this season.
That should also benefit Ben Chilwell (£5.9m) in defence, while Kurt Zouma (£5.3m), who has three league goals in 2020/21, will be eyeing up the fact that the Blades have also given up the most headed attempts of any side this year too.
Chelsea XI (4-3-3): E Mendy; Chilwell, Zouma, T Silva, R James; Mount, Kanté, Kovacic; Werner, Abraham, Ziyech.
Sheffield Utd XI (3-5-2): Ramsdale; Stevens, Egan, Basham; Lowe, Lundstram, Norwood, Berge, Baldock; Brewster, McGoldrick.
