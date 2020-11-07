198
Dugout Discussion November 7

Werner survives rotation fears to start on Chelsea’s left against Sheff Utd

198 Comments
Timo Werner (£9.4m) starts on the left-hand side of Chelsea’s front-three as Sheffield United come to Stamford Bridge in Gameweek 8.

Frank Lampard caused some concern among Fantasy Premier League managers on Friday as he highlighted a need to manage the German international’s minutes.

However, the enforced absences of Christian Pulisic (£8.3m) and Kai Havertz (£8.3m) has left the Chelsea manager with no choice but to select Werner in the starting XI.

The fact that he sits to the left of Tammy Abraham (£7.2m) is also encouraging for his 23.4% ownership, considering the fact that Sheffield United have conceded more chances on their right-hand side than any other this season.

That should also benefit Ben Chilwell (£5.9m) in defence, while Kurt Zouma (£5.3m), who has three league goals in 2020/21, will be eyeing up the fact that the Blades have also given up the most headed attempts of any side this year too.

Chelsea XI (4-3-3): E Mendy; Chilwell, Zouma, T Silva, R James; Mount, Kanté, Kovacic; Werner, Abraham, Ziyech.

Sheffield Utd XI (3-5-2): Ramsdale; Stevens, Egan, Basham; Lowe, Lundstram, Norwood, Berge, Baldock; Brewster, McGoldrick.

  1. Daniel - Go Granville
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Chelsea concedes. It was given

    Open Controls
  2. fr3d
    • 3 Years
    just now

    YESSSS

    Open Controls
  3. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 3 Years
    just now

    OMG YES!!!

    Open Controls
  4. Captain Vantastic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

    RIP double Chelsea cs

    Open Controls
    1. TimoTime
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Likewise

      Open Controls
  5. TimoTime
    • 1 Year
    just now

    So typical of this season....

    Open Controls
  6. The Mighty Hippo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    So much for my double Chelsea defence.

    Open Controls
  7. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Fooook

    Open Controls
  8. KGFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    You bring in Chilwell for a hit and Chelsea conceed 🙄

    Open Controls
  9. Do I Not Like Orange
    • 8 Years
    just now

    How do my premium defenders keep conceding to these carthorses FFS

    Open Controls
  10. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Brewster assist???

    Open Controls
  11. Gobigorgohome
    • 9 Years
    just now

    YESSSSSSSSS CSSS GONE

    Open Controls
  12. Zim0
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Mcgoldrick chelsea....mcgoldrick.......

    Open Controls
  13. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Sheffield Utd are Chelsea's bogey side.

    Open Controls
  14. what's my name
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    just now

    lol at double chelski defense

    Open Controls
  15. Trophé Mourinho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    just now

    same old Chelsea defence, using Kepa as a scape goat

    Open Controls
  16. pundit of punts
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Chilwell no CS

    Get in 😀

    Open Controls

