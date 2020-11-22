644
Scout Notes November 22

Wasteful Werner shows promising signs for FPL owners in Chelsea win

644 Comments
Share

NEWCASTLE 0-2 CHELSEA

  • Goals: Federico Fernandez (£4.9m) own goal, Tammy Abraham (£7.2m)
  • Assists: Mason Mount (£6.8m), Timo Werner (£9.5m)
  • Bonus: Abraham x3, Reece James (£5.0m) x2, Ben Chilwell (£6.0m) x1

Wern your points

Abraham slots past Karl Darlow from Timo Werner’s pass

Saturday afternoon was a bittersweet watch for Timo Werner (£9.5m) owners. The German forward was heavily involved in Chelsea’s attacking display at Newcastle but only earned an assist in the 2-0 victory.

The striker had a shot on target saved by the busy Karl Darlow (£5.0m) after just three minutes.

In the 15th minute, Werner’s direct running led to him flashing a low cross right through the six-yard box, with Tammy Abraham (£7.2m) unable to reach the ball in time to convert.

Werner was then the player who failed to make contact with a Reece James (£5.0m) cross, after the right-back was set into space by a wonderful Hakim Ziyech (£8.2m) flick.

Just before the half-hour mark Werner squandered a big chance, having been set through by Abraham after Mateo Kovacic (£5.3m) won the ball back near the Newcastle box.

After half time, Werner robbed the ball from substitute Fabian Schar (£4.9m), who had replaced the injured Jamaal Lascelles (£4.4m).

The German appeared caught in two minds between shooting and passing on getting into the box, with his weak attempted assist for a Ziyech tap-in cleared by the scrambling Magpies backline.

Another Chelsea break saw Abraham go for goal amid a mass of Newcastle bodies when he could have played Werner in, though the ex-Leipzig attacker did not take it to heart as he set up the England striker for Chelsea’s second.

“I always felt that the real danger moments for us could be on transition and counter-attack. Timo [Werner] showed that two or three times in the first half and he shows that for Tammy [Abraham’s] goal.” – Frank Lampard

A scintallting run from inside his own half saw Werner slip Abraham in on goal, with the £7.2m man beating Darlow with a low shot that hit the right-hand post before going in.

Despite possibly frustrating owners and those who captained him, Werner’s involvement is undoubtedly a positive for the coming Gameweeks.

“He had a couple of chances, to be fair to Timo. He was a real threat for us throughout the game. The pace in which he travelled with the ball was something special.” – Frank Lampard

Werner did put the ball in the back of the net just before being substituted but that goal – assisted by Ziyech – was correctly ruled out for offside.

Hakim down

Ziyech (left) was a constant menace for the Newcastle defence

While Werner eventually got on the ‘FPL scoresheet’, Ziyech owners had to settle for a points tally of three.

The Moroccan magician came close to an assist from a delicious whipped cross in the first half but Abraham headed straight at Darlow from close range.

Ziyech would also have had a simple finish into an open goal had Werner been able to find him in that passage of play early in the second period.

Only Mason Mount (£6.8m) made more successful passes in the final third than the former Ajax man.

It was the England midfielder who assisted Chelsea’s opener, having been slipped the ball by Werner on the right-hand side of the pitch after a short-corner routine.

Mount’s low cross was turned into the by Newcastle defender Federico Fernandez, who could not sort his feet out under pressure from Ben Chilwell (£6.0m).

Defence on the Mend

Rudiger deputised for Thiago Silva at centre-back

It is now four clean sheets in six Gameweeks for G (£5.1m) and the Chelsea defence.

Thiago Silva (£5.5m) was given Gameweek 9 off following his excursions with Brazil. Deputy Antonio Rudiger (£4.5m) could hardly have asked for a better game to start in, with Newcastle offering extremely little going forward.

The form of N’Golo Kante (£4.9m), now sitting deep in Lampard’s 4-3-3, is undoubtedly of great help to Chelsea’s clean sheet potential. On the France midfielder, Lampard said:

“His levels are really high. He’s a top midfield player.”

On missing trio Christian Pulisic (£8.2m), Kai Havertz (£8.3m) and Silva, the Chelsea manager stated on Thursday:

“Christian Pulisic is not fit for Newcastle but he’s stepped up his training slowly. It’s been quite a problematic injury so we will stay cautious. Kai Havertz is back, his isolation is over. He tested negative two days ago, so he’s just started training that’s more on his own to get individually some of his fitness back after two weeks at home. Thiago Silva has just landed. He just messaged me this afternoon so he probably won’t be going to Newcastle because of the length of the journey and timings.” – Frank Lampard

Newcastle, same old story

Lascelles competes with Abraham in the air

Despite Bruce saying after the game that the Magpies “had three good opportunities”, Newcastle’s combined ‘expected goals’ total of 0.35 tells a different story.

And on what was already a difficult afternoon, club captain Lascelles was forced to withdraw from the game with injury at the interval. On the issue, Bruce explained:

“It’s a strange one because he hurt his knee just before half time. As he’s run out to try and test his knee, he’s felt his thigh. It was a difficult one. We hope he’s not too bad. We won’t know how bad it is until we see him on Monday.” – Steve Bruce

On Callum Wilson (£6.6m), who missed out with a hamstring injury, Bruce said much the same thing before and after the game:

“I couldn’t risk him today because of the threat of a hamstring injury and being out for the next six weeks. We’ve erred on the side of caution and hope he’s going to be OK for next week.”

Newcastle XI (5-4-1): Darlow; Lewis, Clark, Lascelles (Schar 45′), Fernandez, Manquillo (Almiron 65′); Saint-Maximin (Carroll 73′), S Longstaff, Hayden, J Murphy; Joelinton.

Chelsea XI (4-3-3): E Mendy; Chilwell (Emerson 81′), Rudiger, Zouma, R James; Mount, Kanté, Kovacic; Werner (Hudson-Odoi 75′), Abraham, Ziyech (Giroud 86′).

PREMIUM MEMBERS ANALYSIS

PREMIUM MEMBERS AREA HOME PAGE

Lessons Learned from FPL Gameweek 9

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

644 Comments Post a Comment
  1. teneighty
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    On a WC and aiming for all regular starters. Is this backline too weak?

    McCarthy - Meslier
    Cancelo - Coufal - Targett - Kilman - Lascelles

    Open Controls
    1. Rondon9
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Id go with McCarthy + 4.0m

      Open Controls
      1. teneighty
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Ryan burned me with one cheapie so I would really like two playing keepers.

        Open Controls
    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Looks ok, I’d probably have a Chelsea def in there even if it’s Zouma, also lacscelles went off injured at half time yesterday so lee an eye on that

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        It’s Chilwell or none. Zouma doesn’t offer anything with the tougher fixtures coming up

        Open Controls
      2. teneighty
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Would really like to keep Zouma but my TV is too low to get the attack I want.

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
    3. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Foster for Meisler. Lewis for Lascelles.

      Open Controls
      1. teneighty
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Lewis nailed?

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
    4. Alan_T
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      I think it is fine, if your strategy is to not go too big in defence

      Open Controls
      1. teneighty
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Yep, keeping the cash up front is the plan. Cheers!

        Open Controls
    5. jomikijiq
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Forster for Meslier
      Webster for Lascelles

      Brighton are much better at the back than their GA.

      Open Controls
      1. teneighty
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Find it hard to trust Brighton but as a rotating fourth Webster might suffice. Cheers!

        Open Controls
    6. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Taylor over Lascelles

      Open Controls
      1. teneighty
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        The Burnley guy?

        Open Controls
  2. Alan_T
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Best combo for a draft league/long term?

    A) Aubameyang & Brewster
    B) Pulisic & Antonio
    C) Jota & Martial

    Open Controls
    1. Alan_T
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      ???

      Open Controls
    2. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  3. Stoichkov#8
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Would you sell Bruno or Son to get KDB?
    (the other one will be sold soon anyway to get Salah)

    Open Controls
    1. Alan_T
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Son

      Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      I would stay far away from kdb. City are awful

      Open Controls
    3. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Son

      Open Controls
    4. liverpool01
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      I've Sold Son to Kdb on wildcard, regretting it now lol.

      Open Controls
  4. Catastrophe
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Planning transfers over the next 3 GWs, which do you prefer?

    A) Zouma, Son, Grealish, Justin
    B) Zouma, Son, Rodriguez, Balbuena (-4)
    C) Cancelo, Ziyech, Grealish, Justin (-4)
    D) Cancelo, Ziyech, Rodriguez, Justin (-4)

    Thinking A to keep Son instead of Ziyech as will be losing Kane to get Salah back. But not that keen on Grealish and had also wanted Cancelo in for the good City fixtures.

    Also is Kane (che, ARS) -> Vardy (FUL, shu) worth a -4 for the next two fixtures?

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Alan_T
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      A or C for me

      Open Controls
      1. Catastrophe
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  5. Atimis
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Thoughts on Kane Bruno to Vardy KDB for free?
    Also, keeping Son.

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Will get Salah but for GW12

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        For who?

        Open Controls
        1. Atimis
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          Time will tell!

          Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Considering. Although right now it only looks like swapping one pen taker from A team that is struggeling to score, with another

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Trying to catch the favourable fixtures

        Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Won't sell Bruno until GW12

      Open Controls
  6. IRBOX ⚽
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Are people actually going to go into City against BUR FUL WBA NEW all at the Etihad with 0-1 attackers? KDB Sterling double up is 100% in my team

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Wouldn’t overreact, possibly a def and KDB is enough for now

      Open Controls
    2. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      A quarter of your TV on 2 players in a team that has failed to score more than 1 goal for the last 6 weeks? No thanks, one is enough

      Open Controls
      1. IRBOX ⚽
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Far underperforming their xG. I’m expecting an imminent mauling

        Open Controls
        1. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 11 mins ago

          They don’t have the same mentality as previous seasons. They will settle for 1-0 or 2-0 wins. I’m on double City defence instead

          Open Controls
          1. IRBOX ⚽
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 7 mins ago

            Poor teams dictate results.. look at Spurs scoring 6 against an abysmal high line from Hasenhutel and 5 against a 10 man United. Mourinho teams don’t do that. Peps psychology hasn’t changed mate. I’m expecting an 8-0 Watford repeat from last season over the next few GW’s, especially with Kun back

            Open Controls
            1. Miggy007
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 27 mins ago

              You’d want to see more from City, results don’t lie they ain’t scoring the goals so far this season.

              Open Controls
    3. jomikijiq
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      It's a bit of a waste since you can only C one of them.

      Cancelo, Dias, KDB is better for me.

      Open Controls
      1. IRBOX ⚽
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Over the course of a season I would agree but not with this fixture line up. Both could average 10-20 points over that period

        Open Controls
    4. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      If only they were cheap

      Open Controls
    5. DAZZ
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Whilst i agree that a double isn’t a bad idea, i’m looking at it differently, i can see them tightening up and i went Cancelo, Dias + KDB on my wildcard. 0 regrets moving forward. I’ll judge if the WC was a success in 4-5 GW’s.

      Open Controls
    6. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Shhhhhhhhhhhhh

      If Kev’s ownership goes over 20 I’m blaming you

      Open Controls
      1. IRBOX ⚽
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        He’s going to be a HUGE differential

        Open Controls
    7. Make United Great Again
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      No City for me

      Open Controls
    8. Carefree Crew
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Planned KDB Sterling double up for those fixtures & sticking to it. The best attacking team for the last 2 years aren't suddenly toothless. I understand why people want to see them return to high scoring form, but I'd rather get them in now.
      From a financial perspective there are enough cheap value players this year that spending big on those two isn't an issue in terms of weakening the overall team.
      Hopefully they'll deliver, I'll benefit from the points, pre price rises & transfer available to focus on other positions. Fixtures are good for long enough to set & forget for weeks.

      Open Controls
    9. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Cancelo GW10, KDB Cancelo from GW11. If clicking further, Jesus or Dias to add into GW12/13.

      Open Controls
  7. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Felt good to be part of the Penandes jam party last night. Season keeper

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Fig jam?

      Open Controls
    2. IRBOX ⚽
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      First time in my squad mate.. I felt dirty having the diving cheat as captain. The jam is unreal

      Open Controls
  8. Rhodes your boat
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Not sure what to do here have quite a few issues in lamptey, sterling and weak bench. 1FT 1.5itb

    Martinez Forster
    Chilwell lamptey** balbuena Mitchell dunne
    Sterling Bruno son soucek Burke
    Vardy Werner dcl

    Open Controls
    1. jomikijiq
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Dunne -> Cancelo/Dias

      Open Controls
      1. Rhodes your boat
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Think I’m gonna save money ITB to get salah back but thanks for the suggestion 🙂

        Open Controls
    2. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      You just need to upgrade Mitchell or Dunne - you could go for someone like Lewis if you want to keep cash itb, or you could bring Cancelo in. Everything else looks fine to me

      Open Controls
  9. Peter Ouch
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    I got points from my double Chelsea defence
    I got points from konsa
    I got points from son and kane
    But I didn't have Bruno

    So much effort and planning and only one C option equals my whole team

    C is so so unfair

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Your captain is yet to play I guess?

      Open Controls
      1. Peter Ouch
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        My C was Rashford, had him for weeks now but it's the farewell game

        Open Controls
    2. Alan_T
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      You knew full well the risks of not owning Bruno this week

      Open Controls
      1. Peter Ouch
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours ago

        He was good, he created and he could have scored more but only if the var was used right, if only

        Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      The other C option is to reinsert it into your surname.

      Open Controls
      1. Peter Ouch
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Haha yes ill think about it

        Open Controls
    4. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      We are all addicted to an unfair game? Shame on us! 😆

      Open Controls
      1. Peter Ouch
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Fair, I shouldn't complain haha

        Open Controls
  10. Gudjohnsen
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    What to do with this lot?

    Martinez
    Robertson, Coufal, Chilwell
    Bruno, Son, Ziyech, Grealish, Podence
    Kane, DCL

    Subs: Forster, Brewster, Mitchell, Dunne

    3.5 ITB and only 1FT

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Leave it alone

      Open Controls
  11. acesingh
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    For next week

    Captain Bruno (vs Sou away) or
    KDB (vs Burnley at home)

    KDB better fixture but Bruno better form ...

    Open Controls
    1. WE GO FOR IT
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      KdB. I expect City to respond after that defeat.

      Open Controls
      1. acesingh
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Thought the same thing after Leicester 2-5 defeat and they played out a 1-1 draw against Leeds

        Open Controls
        1. WE GO FOR IT
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Away from home against a Bielsa coached side. City love playing against Burnley. I see 3/4 goals in that game.

          Open Controls
    2. Gudjohnsen
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      KDB

      He's due a haul imo and now is the perfecr time to captain him.

      Open Controls
    3. Van der Faart
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Bruno. Easily. Saints wont play the low block like WBA, should leave space for United. Burnley will play the low block and are very good at it.

      Open Controls
      1. WE GO FOR IT
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        CIiy have outscored them 23-1 in the last 6 meetings between them, scoring 5 each of the last 3 times they have come to Etihad.

        Open Controls
        1. Van der Faart
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          That's all well and good but they were very free scoring in those seasons, this season they have only scored more than one goal twice and that was in GW2 and 3 this season. They dont look like scoring many.

          Open Controls
        2. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          If football worked like that City would have destroyed West Ham 5-0 back in GW6.

          I believe they'll do well but I wouldn't use that logic to support it.

          Open Controls
    4. HVT
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Vardy
      😎

      Open Controls
    5. Peter Ouch
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      No brainer, kdb all day

      Open Controls
  12. DAZZ
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Fellow wildcarders who loaded up with Man City. Don’t worry. They can laugh at our expense all they like, it’s the right decision, the fixtures speak for themselves and at the end of the day, Aguero+Sterling returning will give them a monumental boost.

    Open Controls
    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      I'm just confused at the reactions on here, surely nobody expected much against Spurs (A)?

      Open Controls
      1. DAZZ
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        I didn’t bring them in for Spurs away. I brought them in for the near future. I didnt play a free hit. I cant sit here and say I expected a clean sheet away to Spurs.

        Open Controls
    2. HVT
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      You think Aguero will start?

      Open Controls
      1. DAZZ
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Yes of course. Sterling Aguero and Mahrez/Torres with KDB behind. These 4 fixtures coming up, im telling you the free scoring will return

        Open Controls
        1. HVT
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          Love your optimism, I’m not as sure as you tho!

          Open Controls
        2. Miggy007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Aguero looked chunky to me when they showed him on the bench last night.

          Open Controls
  13. Vazza
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Which combo is better

      A. Salah and Vardy (4pt hit req’d)
      B. KDB and Kane

      Assume all players are fit to play.

      Open Controls
      1. Van der Faart
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Prefer KFC zinger combo

        Open Controls
        1. smix
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          Going KDB & Vardy coz of the fixtures. Got Jota for Pool cover

          Open Controls
    • HVT
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Are either of Jesus/Aguero worth considering?

      Open Controls
      1. Vazza
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          No chance

          Open Controls
        • Gudjohnsen
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          I wouldn't even bother.

          I think it's KDB and maybe Sterling with a defender.

          Open Controls
          1. HVT
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 5 mins ago

            Yea fair enough, just checking is Kun just a nostalgia pick at this stage?

            Open Controls
        • The Knights Template
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Depends on desperation levels

          Open Controls
          1. HVT
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            Started playing the ‘upside chasing’ game from yesterday and this feeds into it somewhat!

            Open Controls
        • jomikijiq
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Jesus is actually.

          He will probably play about 70% of the time now and his numbers over the years are amazing for 9.3.

          Open Controls
        • Van der Faart
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Not with Vardy/Kane/DCL right now. Once Aguero is fit there will be a clamour to get him in but need to see what hes got

          Open Controls
          1. HVT
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            Kane would be the makeweight if I thought 1 was nailed.

            Open Controls
      2. Maddamotha
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        For people with Kane. Are you getting rid for the likes of Vardy, or still holding?

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          Probably getting rid unless some other problem occurs.

          Open Controls
        2. abhirup780
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          Let us see Vardy against Pool

          Open Controls
        3. Atimis
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          Wanna get Vardy now

          Open Controls
        4. tokara
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          I am holding, for steady stream of points

          Open Controls
        5. Van der Faart
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 11 mins ago

          Keeping. 18 goals in just over 30 games v the next 3 opponents. Captaining v Arsenal

          Open Controls
        6. WE GO FOR IT
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Probably keeping. He's in brilliant form, loves London derbies and I have too much value attached to him.

          Open Controls
          1. Atimis
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            He was bad yesterday tbh

            Open Controls
            1. InterUranus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 27 mins ago

              From an FPL perspective. As a footballer his performance was class.

              Open Controls
              1. Atimis
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 24 mins ago

                Maybe as a number 8, surely not as a striker, his touches inside the box were awful

                Open Controls
              2. Make United Great Again
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 19 mins ago

                This.

                Open Controls
            2. Van der Faart
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 27 mins ago

              In what respect was he bad? FPL or did you actually think he had a bad game?

              Open Controls
              1. Atimis
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 23 mins ago

                If we consider him as a striker, he had a bad game yesterday in my opinion

                Open Controls
                1. Make United Great Again
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 19 mins ago

                  You don’t know footballer. This is a terrible take

                  Open Controls
                2. JIMMY764
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 3 mins ago

                  He was unplayable.

                  Open Controls
            3. WE GO FOR IT
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 23 mins ago

              He looked good to me, in the highlights. He's central to how they play on the counter, on pens and has just 1 blank in 9 games

              Open Controls
              1. Atimis
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 20 mins ago

                I can agree, and I would pay 8.0 for him being a mid, just couldn’t really treat him as a striker yesterday, especially over 10.0 one

                Open Controls
                1. WE GO FOR IT
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 11 mins ago

                  You have to be kidding. Yesterday was one game. And he still got an assist!

                  Open Controls
        7. Carefree Crew
          • 2 Years
          2 hours ago

          I'm thinking of Kane to Vardy for his next few, just think with the comparison in fixtures Vardy will out score him.
          Also frees up a bit of funds that I need to get KDB in.

          Kane & Foden to Vardy & KDB (-4)

          Open Controls
      3. tokara
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Next gw, robertson + jim to vardy + 4.5m fot -4, is it worth it?

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          Not for me

          Open Controls
        2. Vazza
            1 hour, 51 mins ago

            No

            Open Controls
        3. smix
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Son & Kane to KDB(c) & Vardy for a hit ?

          Open Controls
          1. HVT
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 9 mins ago

            Thinking same, it’s the Son move that worries me most

            Open Controls
            1. smix
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 7 mins ago

              Hmmm. Could go Fernandes instead of Son too

              Open Controls
        4. abhirup780
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Grealish-KDB-Sterling-Son-DCL-Bamford-Vardy for next 2 GW? Have 1.1 in bank so can do Sterling to Salah.

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 59 mins ago

            Yessireee

            Open Controls
        5. Red Red Robins
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          Morning all, how was Ziyech yesterday? Was he getting crosses in from deep or was he in the box alot?
          With James crossing im hoping Ziyech is further forward

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 56 mins ago

            What are you talking about, it's night time!

            Open Controls
          2. abhirup780
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 53 mins ago

            He will get a lot of assists if Tammy and Timo can convert those.

            Open Controls
          3. jamiejoe
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 49 mins ago

            He looked great.

            Unlucky to not get assists.

            Deep crosses and free kicks etc.

            Open Controls
          4. Red Red Robins
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            Thanks for your replies

            Open Controls
        6. Vazza
            1 hour, 57 mins ago

            Which combo is better

            A. Salah and Vardy (4pt hit req’d)
            B. KDB and Kane

            Assume all players are fit to play..

            Open Controls
            1. Make United Great Again
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 49 mins ago

              Too hard to choose 🙁

              Open Controls
              1. Vazza
                  1 hour, 47 mins ago

                  That’s probably the correct answer

                  Open Controls
              2. abhirup780
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 45 mins ago

                I'd go KDB and Vardy with money invested elsewhere

                Open Controls
            2. Arcaddde
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 47 mins ago

              Starting to think I should save myself £2m and bring Abrahams in for Werner?!? (As ridiculous as that sounds)

              Open Controls
              1. Vazza
                  29 mins ago

                  I was also thinking the same

                  Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.