Scout Notes November 24

Coady isolation forces four-man defence as McCarthy continues to prove FPL worth

Wolves 1-1 Southampton

  • Goals: Pedro Neto (£5.5m) | Theo Walcott (£5.8m)
  • Assists: Raúl Jiménez (£8.4m) | Che Adams (£5.9m)
  • Bonus points: Alex McCarthy x3 (£4.5m), Adams x2, Kyle Walker-Peters x1 (£4.6m)

SAVING THE SAINTS

Alex McCarthy (£4.5m) was the star of the Fantasy Premier League show on Monday night as he managed a seven-point score in a 1-1 draw at Wolves.

The Southampton goalkeeper made a total of eight saves and, despite conceding, came away with maximum bonus thanks to no player earning a share for a game-winning goal and a late Che Adams (£5.9m) foul.

Thanks to repeated denials of Daniel Podence (£5.4m) in particular, McCarthy has now earned an additional two points for saves in two of his last three Premier League outings and has averaged 4.4 points per game.

Among goalkeepers, only Lukasz Fabianski (£5.0m) has offered better value this season than him too, the West Ham man scoring 10.0 points per million spent to McCarthy’s 8.9.

Crucially, the form of Southampton’s goalkeeper could potentially come into the decision-making process for the Gameweek 10 captaincy.

Bruno Fernandes (£10.8m) travels to St Mary’s Stadium on Sunday afternoon fresh from back-to-back double-figure hauls, three of the four he has recorded this season coming on the road too.

However, Southampton are yet to concede a single goal at home since their Gameweek 2 thrashing by Spurs and, if McCarthy is in half the form he was on Monday night, Manchester United assets could easily be frustrated…

COAD BREAKERS

Wolves were forced to contend Monday night’s encounter without club captain Conor Coady (£4.9m) who, following a period of self-isolation missed his first league match in over three years, having played the previous 120 in a row.

“A big (blow to lose Coady). Unfortunately, with Coady and Saiss, players that have been with us since the Championship. Since (Conor) returned from the England squad, he has been self-isolating. He has tested negative, maybe he’s already immune but he cannot be with us.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

“Saïss is in self-isolation since returning from the national team. He tested positive. He is comfortable with the situation. He is at home by himself with his family in another room and he has to protect himself to stay fit and healthy.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

Coady’s absence, as well as a positive coronavirus (COVID-19) test for Romain Saïss (£5.2m), triggered Wolves’ first outing with a back-four since May 2017, when Paul Lambert was the manager for a 1-0 win over Preston North End.

In this rather unfamiliar set-up, Nuno Espirito Santo deployed Rayan Aït-Nouri (£5.0m) and Nélson Semedo (£5.6m) as traditional full-backs with the left-footed Max Kilman (£4.3m) as the right-sided centre-back to Willy Boly (£5.5m), although the two switched over at half-time.

It was clear that Wolves took some time to grow into a 4-3-3 formation, with Southampton causing plenty of problems with their narrow formation.

However, once they added Pedro Neto (£5.5m) to midfield in the place of Rúben Neves (£5.3m) and went for a 4-2-3-1, Wolves were the better team in the closing stages and the most likely to win the game.

“Conor was not available. Saiss also. We decided to go with three midfielders and it was good. I think we should grow, we should find solutions. We have an identity that is more not about the system, it is about the idea that we fight and try to play good football and we try to be solid. I think we managed that. Let’s see (if we use four at the back again).” – Nuno Espirito Santo

INGS ARE LOOKING UP

Despite fears that Danny Ings‘ (£8.3m) injury would limit Southampton’s offensive capabilities, Ralph Hasenhüttl has found a very effective solution in the strike-pairing of Adams and Theo Walcott (£5.8m).

The two players have only enjoyed two Premier League outings as a front-two but have already combined in each of those.

Walcott was the more dangerous of the two at Molineux, using his pace to get around the back on more than one occasion.

In the first half, he whipped an effort back across goal which was well-stopped by Rui Patrício (£5.5m), before punishing Semedo’s momentary lack of concentration in the second, sneaking in at the back post to tap Adams’ cross into an empty net.

Later, Walcott played an incredible chipped through-ball to Adams, straight out of the Harry Kane (£11.0m) playbook, but the former Birmingham man pulled his effort just wide.

Once the Gameweek 10 meeting with Manchester United is out of the way, Southampton face Brighton (away), Sheffield United (home), Arsenal (away) and Fulham (away) between Gameweeks 11 and 15, perhaps the best time to consider investing in Adams or Walcott, depending on Ings’ fitness, of course.

Of the two, Adams seems the most likely to hold his place, but the out-of-position factor for Walcott certainly hands him the most explosive potential before Ings returns to the side.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI (4-3-3): Patrício; Aït-Nouri, Boly, Kilman, Semedo; Moutinho, Neves (Neto 70′), Dendoncker; Podence (Vitinha 85′), Jiménez, A Traoré.

Southampton XI (4-4-2): A McCarthy; Bertrand, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; Djenepo (S Long 79′), Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong (Diallo 90′); Adams, Walcott.

431 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Wild Rover
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    Carlo Sponk 😆

    Open Controls
  2. Nunoooooooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    23 mins ago

    Seriously considering chasing the fixtures, thoughts on this, or pure nonsense...?

    Robertson - Foden - Son - Kane ➡️ Dias - Jota - KDB - Vardy

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      Is that a -12?

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • 2 Years
        13 mins ago

        I'd do Foden and Kane to Jota and Vardy. Other 2 not necessary especially with hits

        Open Controls
        1. Nunoooooooooo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Yeah it would be!! Thanks Zimo I like the suggestion. Cheers for that!

          Open Controls
    2. Original Pirate Material
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      Hold.

      Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      Pure nonsense imo.

      Open Controls
    4. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Just do Foden and Kane > Jota and Vardy mate.

      Open Controls
  3. FDMS All Starz
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    Which one scores more in the next 4/5gws?

    A) Jota

    Or

    B) Dias/Cancelo

    Open Controls
    1. Original Pirate Material
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      A if he starts.

      Open Controls
    2. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  4. xHaTr
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    22 mins ago

    Not sure Salah is worth ripping your team up for to get him straight back.

    Especially with so many other great options in the big hitter slots

    Open Controls
    1. Original Pirate Material
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Yep, im holding off until GW12

      Open Controls
  5. Super Saints
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Jota rising tonight? Currently on 95.3 so shouldn't but they are completely fixed.

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      If it’s fixed how could we know? I doubt it, it usually needs a lot more transfers for a second rise

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Exactly so let's see then....

        Open Controls
      2. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        just now

        96.1 now, he's going up in price for sure

        Open Controls
    2. Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Dunno, but he might fall in price if he picks up a knock in the Champion's League tomorrow.

      Open Controls
  6. Super Saints
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    Vardy has been rubbish at home!

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      Ok

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Captain poll

        Open Controls
    2. Right In The Stanchion
        18 mins ago

        He’s guaranteed to flop v Fulham. I have him.

        So many selling Kane to get him in are jinxing him.

        Open Controls
        1. Super Saints
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          I have him but compare his home record to Bruno's away record.....

          Open Controls
      • The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        More than happy to captain him and see what happens

        Open Controls
    3. Right In The Stanchion
        19 mins ago

        Juventus can’t beat a team from the Hungarian Pub league.

        Ruins millions of accumulators in one go. Pathetic

        Open Controls
        1. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 mins ago

          Mugs game

          Open Controls
          1. Right In The Stanchion
              1 min ago

              🙁

              Open Controls
          2. The Count of Monte Cristo
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            But Morata scored and they won?

            Open Controls
          3. Brosstan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            They won..

            Open Controls
            1. Right In The Stanchion
                just now

                Just seen

                Open Controls
          4. Fit_to_drop
            • 1 Year
            19 mins ago

            If I want some Leicester or City element in my team but can’t afford Vardy or KDB (Kane, Son & Salah owner) is Tielemans at 6.4m a good shout to replace Zaha for at least next 3 fixtures?

            Open Controls
            1. Rival Sons Blackberry Smoke
              • 6 Years
              13 mins ago

              Im having ssme thoughts, below
              Maddison?

              Open Controls
              1. Fit_to_drop
                • 1 Year
                2 mins ago

                Watched them closely lately. Tielemans definitely playing further forward with Mandy in behind. Has been scoring lately fir club and country and cheaper than Madds.

                Open Controls
            2. DMP
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              10 mins ago

              Zaha definitively ruled out?

              Open Controls
          5. Rival Sons Blackberry Smoke
            • 6 Years
            17 mins ago

            So... Zaha.....? Out for who? 7.6 to replace.

            Shortlist

            F) Foden
            W) Walcott
            M) Maddison

            Any thoughts? Alternatives?

            Salah Son Jota Grealish xxxx
            Kane DCL Maupay

            Will ditch maupay for antonio when hes back, or someone else next week injuries permitting (plan was to ditch now...but oh well...)

            Open Controls
            1. El Fenomeno R9
              • 5 Years
              11 mins ago

              Zaha + Maupay > Rash + Brewster ?

              Open Controls
              1. Rival Sons Blackberry Smoke
                • 6 Years
                2 mins ago

                Cant see brewster scoring this side of easter...

                Open Controls
            2. Super Saints
              • 4 Years
              7 mins ago

              Haha Walcott!!!!

              Open Controls
              1. Rival Sons Blackberry Smoke
                • 6 Years
                6 mins ago

                Tell me any better 7.5 or below options other than him at the moment?

                Open Controls
                1. Super Saints
                  • 4 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Fornals Bowen JWP Klich Tielemans Barnes Soucek, I could go on....

                  Open Controls
            3. DMP
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              6 mins ago

              Zaha definitively ruled out?

              Open Controls
              1. RamaJama
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                5 mins ago

                No

                Open Controls
              2. Rival Sons Blackberry Smoke
                • 6 Years
                2 mins ago

                Didnt he have a positive test and they said he felt okay... suggests symptons... so out for sure, surely?
                Then fixtures turn soon

                Open Controls
          6. El Fenomeno R9
            • 5 Years
            17 mins ago

            How is this looking if no injuries/covid 0ITB, G2G?

            Son ➡️ Sterling(C)

            Martinez
            Chilwell - Bellerin - Ayling
            Mane - Sterling(C) - Rashford - Grealish - Bowen
            Kane - DCL

            Brewster - Lamptey - Mitchell

            Open Controls
            1. Rival Sons Blackberry Smoke
              • 6 Years
              7 mins ago

              That bench...

              Open Controls
              1. Trophé Mourinho
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                3 mins ago

                What’s wrong with it?

                Open Controls
                1. Rival Sons Blackberry Smoke
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  Mitchell non playing isnt he?
                  Brewster ... 4.5 for a reason and not starting

                  Feel a playing bench is a necessity at moment

                  Lamptey fine...but this week you have a non playing bench... 1 injury....

                  Open Controls
          7. Right In The Stanchion
              16 mins ago

              Moratttaaaaaaaa

              Open Controls
            • Giggs Boson
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              15 mins ago

              Lovely counter attack.

              Dan James G
              Greenwood A

              Open Controls
              1. Bushwhacker
                • 1 Year
                2 mins ago

                Ripping the part timers apart!

                Open Controls
            • JURGENAUT
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              13 mins ago

              1FT. 1.9 ITB. Happy to do -4.

              Saiss & Zaha to who?

              McCarthy - Forster
              Chilwell - Saiss - Justin - Lamptey - Mitchell
              Fernandes - Son - Grealish - Zaha - Stephens
              Kane - Werner - DCL

              Thanks for all suggestions

              Open Controls
              1. QUEN
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Jota and whoever maybe Kilman and bank the cash assuming a 3-4-3

                Open Controls
            • Finding Timo
                13 mins ago

                Assume it’s madness to think about ditching Kane even for Vardy (c)?!

                Open Controls
                1. Super Saints
                  • 4 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  Look at Vardys home record, Kane arguably in form of his life

                  Open Controls
                  1. Finding Timo
                      2 mins ago

                      Cheers just looked at Vardys home form I’m keeping Kane as his fixtures improve

                      Open Controls
                  2. The Knights Template
                    • 7 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    Tough choice. Nice to have both.

                    Open Controls
                  3. tyron
                    • 5 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    It's hard selling kane right now

                    Open Controls
                2. tyron
                  • 5 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Goodnight all. This is probably toughest decision I have had to make all season any advice or help would be appreciated.

                  McCarthy
                  Chilwell cresswell targett
                  Grealish ziyech son bruno
                  Dcl kane vardy

                  Kilman mitchell riedweld

                  A. Grealish/ziyech to jota
                  B. Save
                  C. Kane grealish to watkins Salah (-4)

                  Open Controls
                  1. QUEN
                    • 2 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Save

                    Open Controls
                  2. Corgzzzz
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    B

                    Open Controls
                  3. Bank$y
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    just now

                    B or C

                    Open Controls
                3. No Professionals
                  • 3 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Which combo scores more this week

                  A) cancelo and son
                  B) Coufal and KDB

                  Open Controls
                  1. BeWater
                      1 min ago

                      B

                      Open Controls
                  2. QUEN
                    • 2 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    Be interested to see any wildcard teams about in comments

                    Not sure on mine.. I’m a bit of a mess this year seem to have the right players at the wrong time

                    Open Controls
                    1. chilli con kone
                      • 7 Years
                      1 min ago

                      I'm currently on this:

                      Mendy / 4.0

                      Cancelo / James / Dallas / Kilman / Targett

                      KDB / Bruno / Salah / Son / Grealish

                      Brewster / Bamford / Watkins (or Antonio)

                      Dropped DCL currently to allow for that midfield

                      Open Controls
                  3. The Royal Robin
                    • 5 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    KDB or Bruno for (C) in GW10?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Bushwhacker
                      • 1 Year
                      3 mins ago

                      KDB or Vardy. Southampton away isn't a game against part timers.

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Royal Robin
                        • 5 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Bruno got 2 against Everton the other week didn't he? I thought they were full timers?

                        Open Controls
                    2. chilli con kone
                      • 7 Years
                      just now

                      Kevin

                      Open Controls
                  4. Tonyawesome69
                    • 1 Year
                    7 mins ago

                    Is Rodriguez to KDB worth a - 4 or wait until GW11? I was hoping KDB would've got some mins in the UCL game to convince me of the transfer.

                    Open Controls
                  5. n-doggg
                    • 8 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    I expect a number will face the same dilemma this week.

                    My plan for some time has been Son to Kdb and I have the exact cash to do so. But spurs form has made be pause. Who would you ditch for kdb

                    A. Son
                    B. Bruno
                    C, mane
                    D. Don’t get Kdb

                    Ryan
                    Cancelo, kwp, dier, Taylor, Ferguson
                    Mane, son, Bruno, grealish, Bissouma
                    Werner, dcl, Adams

                    1FT, 2.4 itb, still got WC

                    Open Controls
                    1. Trophé Mourinho
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      5 mins ago

                      Don’t get

                      Open Controls
                    2. Mile Plankton
                      • 7 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Get him next week for Bruno

                      Open Controls
                    3. Tonyawesome69
                      • 1 Year
                      2 mins ago

                      Son to KDB GW11

                      Open Controls
                    4. chilli con kone
                      • 7 Years
                      1 min ago

                      I'd still go A

                      You can get Son back for Bruno or find funds for Kane for Werner at a later date

                      Open Controls
                  6. Cookie Kid
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    A) Robertson and Son/Bruno > KDB and 5.1 (-4)
                    B) Save

                    Would be no Man City cover

                    Open Controls
                    1. Tony Martial
                      • 1 Year
                      5 mins ago

                      B easily

                      Open Controls
                    2. Bank$y
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Why on earth would you sell Robbo?

                      Open Controls
                    3. Tonyawesome69
                      • 1 Year
                      2 mins ago

                      B

                      Open Controls
                  7. Flynny
                    • 5 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Hi....what move would you look to make here please? 3.1mitb ...so many options....

                    Martinez
                    Chilwell cancelo james (mitchell lamptey)
                    Bruno son grealish ziyech (burke)
                    Kane dcl watkins

                    A....Son to kdb

                    B...Kane to vardy

                    C....both of these for a hit

                    Thanks

                    Open Controls
                    1. Tony Martial
                      • 1 Year
                      4 mins ago

                      D none

                      Open Controls
                    2. Bank$y
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Upgrade Burke

                      Open Controls
                  8. Mile Plankton
                    • 7 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    That penalty for Man Utd. Wow
                    What's next?

                    Open Controls
                  9. Tony Martial
                    • 1 Year
                    3 mins ago

                    I know he hasn’t started in ages but I’m really tempted by Foden for City cover.

                    Thoughts?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Bank$y
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Don't buy Fodder

                      typo? naw.

                      Open Controls
                  10. JurgenRodgers
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Preferred transfer?

                    (A) Son - Kdb
                    (B) Mitchell - Dias/Cancelo

                    (Own Sterling)

                    Open Controls
                  11. Inazuma X1
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    So Salah has trained with the whole team. Rip taking him out was a bad decision.

                    Open Controls
                  12. Noah’s Ark
                    • 7 Years
                    just now

                    Bruno said after the game that he gave the penalty to Rashford because he is top scorer in Champions league and he told him after the last game that he could take the next one.

                    Implies Bruno will still take in the league.

                    Open Controls

