Scout Notes November 23

Digne and Everton attack thrive in wing-back system but defence leaks more goals

FULHAM 2-3 EVERTON

  • Goals: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.8m) x2, Abdoulaye Doucouré (£5.3m) | Bobby De Cordova-Reid (£5.3m), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (£5.9m)
  • Assists: Richarlison (£7.8m), Lucas Digne (£6.1m) x2| Tom Cairney (£5.3m), Ademola Lookman (£5.0m)
  • Bonus: Calvert-Lewin x3, Doucouré x2, Digne x1

CONVERT-LEWIN

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.8m) owners may be hoping Carlo Ancelotti retains the wing-back system which worked to devastating effect in attack during the first half against Fulham on Sunday.

The Everton striker put his team 1-0 up after 42 seconds as the Toffees pounced on Fulham’s poorly-executed attempt to play out from the back.

Lucas Digne (£6.1m), operating at left wing-back, won the ball high up the pitch before releasing Richarlison (£7.8m).

The Brazilian’s cross took a slight touch off a Fulham defender but found its intended target in Calvert-Lewin, who bundled home from close range.

The England striker totalled three attempts in the match, all from inside the box and all of which hit the target.

“The first half was a representation of me benefitting from the new system, where I’m getting chances from wide areas, crosses coming in.

“That’s what I like, being in the right area at the right time.” – Dominic Calvert-Lewin

WING-BACK TO THE FUTURE

Whether or not Ancelotti retains the 3-4-3 formation will be revealed in the coming Gameweeks, though the Italian is aware that Everton must defend better:

“Alex Iwobi played well, like the others played really well. I am pleased for him. In that wing-back position, he can show his quality.

“We have to improve (defensively) for sure. We were not so compact and not so close to the line. We have time this week to work on this.

“I don’t think it is a winning system because there is no winning system. The sytem gave us the possibility to use more of the width of the pitch and to put crosses in.” – Carlo Ancelotti

Both Digne and the impressive Alex Iwobi (£5.9m) were heavily involved in Everton’s attacking play at Craven Cottage.

Iwobi’s jinking run in the first half led to James Rodriguez (£7.9m) finding Digne on the left.

The Frenchman’s first-time cross resulted in a first-time Calvert-Lewin finish just before the half-hour mark.

Ten minutes earlier, Iwobi saw an assist for Calvert-Lewin chalked off as the striker had strayed offside before beating the busy Alphonse Areola (£4.5m).

Rodriguez owners may be less impressed with the new Everton system, which saw him playing centrally in attack but usually feeding the marauding wing-backs.

That occurred again on 35 minutes as a lovely one-two between Digne and Rodriguez allowed the former to cross for Abdoulaye Doucouré (£5.3m), who rose unchallenged to head home.

It could have been an assist hat-trick for Digne before the half-time whistle but Richarlison fluffed his lines from close range after the France defender put in a teasing low cross.

Richarlison also saw an attempt inside the box saved by Areola earlier in the opening period, following an excellent shot assist from Calvert-Lewin.

TOFFEES COME UNSTUCK

For all of Everton’s excellent attacking play in the first half, Fulham exposed the 3-4-3 formation in the second period.

Parker’s team took control of possession, pushing Digne and Iwobi back towards their own goal.

Fulham’s pressure told on 68 minutes when substitute Ruben Loftus-Cheek (£5.9m) was fouled inside the area.

The Cottagers’ woes from the penalty spot continued, however, as Ivan Cavaleiro (£5.3m) slipped on hitting the spot-kick to send the ball over Jordan Pickford‘s (£4.9m) crossbar.

Aleksandar Mitrovic (£5.7m) and Ademola Lookman (£5.0m) – who have both missed a penalty this season – were on the pitch at the time.

“I don’t think you could write it. Cav was the penalty taker, we worked on it this week. Like I said it after the last time [with Lookman], you can miss penalties and he slipped. It is one of those things.

“No denying we have issues with penalties. We’ll keep working and training it to see who is the best to take them.” – Scott Parker

Two minutes later, Loftus-Cheek did grab a goal back for Fulham as he steered a Lookman cross past Pickford.

“I thought [Ruben] was brilliant really. He came in and worked really hard with him with the information I’m trying to give him so he can have a big impact. Sometimes he can have a tendency to drift but today was everything we wanted.” – Scott Parker

Ancelotti’s response was to hook both Rodriguez and Richarlison, as Everton clung on for a precious three points:

“It was a difficult game, it was difficult to prepare. It was a good first half, second half we lost physical energy and we had difficulties. James was tired, Richarlison was tired.” – Carlo Ancelotti

While Fulham dominated the second half, their defensive lapses in the opening 45 minutes – and another spot-kick blunder – proved the Cottagers’ undoing. That domination, however, did stop Calvert-Lewin from having an opportunity to clinch a hat-trick.

“It was a game of two halves. Second half, we didn’t really have much of the ball. It was more about digging in, winning fouls and free-kicks. It was more of a lonely role [up front].

“It sounds cliche but in the second half we didn’t have much of the ball and on another day we might be punished for not playing well in the second half.” – Dominic Calvert-Lewin

COTT ON THE HOP

The Cottagers’ issues in defence are certain to be at the forefront of FPL managers’ minds heading into Gameweek 10.

Parker’s men travel to play Leicester next weekend, before back-to-back clashes against Manchester City and Liverpool.

Having conceded ten goals in the opening three Gameweeks of the season, Fulham let in just five in as many fixtures before Gameweek 9.

But going into Gameweek 9 only Everton (7.83), Sheffield United (7.64) and West Ham (6.11) had higher ‘expected goals conceded‘ totals than Fulham (6.01).

That xGC figure was racked up in fixtures against the Blades, Crystal Palace, West Brom and the Hammers.

On Mitrovic’s benching, Parker said before the game:

“[It is] mainly [a] tactical [decision]. Obviously Aleks has come back from international duty. The team I’ve [picked] today is a team that I feel can hurt Everton, can cause them problems.

Cavaleiro was the man tasked with leading the line against Everton, though it was Decordova-Reid who got Fulham’s first-half goal after linking well with Tom Cairney (£5.3m).

After the match, an irritated Parker reflected:

Improved in the second half but three goals down, I have stood here many times, you can’t go on to score four goals to win games.

A reaction? Yes, for sure, but it came too late. First half as always we played some nice stuff, showed what we were about but any second ball we came out second best. It is not the way it needs to be.

We changed things around tactically [in the second half] but we did exactly what we missed in the first half in the battles and the fundamentals of a football match. They have to be a given. We fell short of that in the first half.

Fulham XI (4-2-3-1): Areola; A Robinson, Adarabioyo, Andersen, Aina; Reed, Lemina (Zambo Anguissa 69′); Lookman, Cairney (Loftus-Cheek 57′), De Cordova-Reid (Mitrovic 57′); Cavaleiro.

Everton XI (3-4-3): Pickford; Keane, Mina, Godfrey; Digne, Allan, Doucouré, Iwobi,; Richarlison (Sigurdsson 76′), Calvert-Lewin, Rodriguez (Davies 73′).

  1. PlayPercentage
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    Time to ditch Bowen? No returns in the last five fixtures, when WHU have been doing well.
    Thinking about getting in a Leicester midfielder, or pay a bit more for a Chelsea player.

    Open Controls
    1. The Littlest Robbo
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Jota is your solution

      Open Controls
      1. PlayPercentage
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Bought Jota a couple of GWs back.
        LEI fixtures look good. Maybe Bowen -> Barnes might get some points.

        Open Controls
        1. The Littlest Robbo
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          I would think Barnes is a frustrating player to own, gets so many chances but misses the vast majority them. He might pay off but I would rather get Ziyeach if its doable

          Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Am keeping other issues to sort.out in my team. But Bowen to.jota sounds perfect

      Open Controls
    3. wulfranian
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Keep Bowen.Villa and Leeds are good fixtures.

      Open Controls
  2. Shark Team
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    I'm just saying that on twitter it's posted that Zaha won't play today according to Crystal Palace forums.
    Injured or covid? We don't know.
    I'm not sure that it's true but it could be...

    Open Controls
    1. Z
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Covid....news from yesterday. But not official yet

      Open Controls
    2. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I believe it's true Jay on here not one to post shite and if he says he has ITK info he does

      Open Controls
  3. Gudjohnsen
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    Son to KDB (C) for a hit too risky?

    Open Controls
    1. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Always a risk but if you thinking KDB Cpt then it's a GO

      Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      I'm going for it.

      Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'm doing that move in the bulk of my FanTeams.

      Open Controls
  4. Atimis
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Doing Kane to Vardy (c) leaves me with one more FT

    Could go for:
    1) Reguilon to Cancelo
    2) Hamez to any mid up to 11.5 - Sterling? (Can't afford KDB) - I'm not sure about keeping Hamez longer...
    3) Both for a hit

    Martinez
    Robo/Kilman/Chilwell
    Bruno/Son/Hamez/Grealish
    Kane/DCL/Bamford

    Martin/Reguilon/Mitchell/Stephens

    Open Controls
    1. Mr Wolf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      You might need some cash if you want to get Salah or KDB going forward, so I'd suggest Reguillon to Coufal or similar to free up more funds and upgrade Son/Bruno for the following GW. Keep Hamez for this GW.

      Open Controls
  5. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Do we think Kilman plays tonight?

    Open Controls
    1. Black Knights
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      If Saiss is the COVID boy, then yes. He trained over the weekend.

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Damn, would like to take Dallas’ 5 points now!

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 2 Years
          just now

          I'm hoping Coady doesn't play, get those Coufal points.

          Open Controls
  6. Mac90
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Mitchell pls play Mitchell

    Open Controls
    1. doher.ty
        just now

        Surely PVA is a head of him.

        Open Controls
    2. wulfranian
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Bench one.
      a)Coufal
      b)James
      c)Targett

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
        1. wulfranian
          • 4 Years
          just now

          cheers

          Open Controls
    3. Z
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Have Salah, Bruno, Vardy and Son.
      Feel excelent, but i hate myself because i transferout Werner and dont have KDB.....but you cant colect them all

      Open Controls
    4. JBG
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      RMWCT please :). Got no replies last time.

      Martinez-4.0
      Cancelo-Zouma-Castagne-Coufal-N.Williams
      Salah-Kdb-Fernandes-Grealish-Bissouma
      DCL-Watkins-Wilson

      0.1itb.

      Open Controls
      1. doher.ty
          just now

          Seems fine

          Open Controls
      2. Taribo
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Time for Kane > Vardy (c)?

        Martinez
        James - Justin - Coufal
        Salah - Son - Grealish - Bruno - Zaha
        Kane - DCL

        Steer - Brewster - Lamptey - Mitchell
        0.0 ITB

        Open Controls
        1. Z
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yeap...Son is more then enough

          Open Controls
          1. Ronnies
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Yes, good transfer

            Open Controls
      3. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        A or B please chaps?

        A) KdB (Bench: Brewster) 3-5-2
        B) Vardy (Bench: Soucek) 3-4-3

        Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. Tony Martial
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          Fcckkkk that’s tricky but I’d be way more confident playing Soucek every week

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Yeah I have been playing him every week. The one downside to A is losing Soucek, but upside is easier to get Salah back eventually

            Open Controls
        2. Ronnies
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        3. Debauchy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Context needed ? are you asking who to buy ? free transfer ?

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Yes FT, have 6.8ITB

            Open Controls
          2. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            I.e Soucek to KdB or Brewster to Vardy

            Open Controls
        4. what\'s my name
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          В

          Open Controls
        5. wulfranian
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          a

          Open Controls
      4. Tony Martial
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Thoughts?

        Saiss and Bowen ➡️ Robbo and Foden -4.

        .1 off Jota but imo Foden will be gold and will start the next 2 at the very least. Also my defense is Saiss Mitchell Targett Chillwell Lamptey

        Open Controls
        1. Z
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          So many love for Foden....

          Open Controls
          1. Tony Martial
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            City Cover @6.5

            Trust me, he’ll start

            Open Controls
            1. doher.ty
                just now

                He's not city cover unless you're talking about him covering the City bench then yes. Last 3 games he's played 20 some odd minutes.

                Open Controls
          2. Blush Response
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            3 mins ago

            No one can guarantee that Foden will start, I bet Pep doesn't even know what he's going to do.

            Open Controls
          3. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            Possibly, see if Foden plays midweek in the champs

            Open Controls
          4. The Littlest Robbo
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            What tells you Foden will start next 2, its very wishful thinking. I've owned foden all season until last week. One thing for sure, I won't be getting him back any time soon

            Open Controls
          5. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            That Jota rise last night took the Micky

            Open Controls
          6. Debauchy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            I have Foden but I fear that Pep is using him for the CL games at this time , so see how much time he gets in the CL game before deciding.

            Open Controls
        2. Ronnies
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          Best TAA replacement;

          A) Cancelo
          B) Cresswell
          C) Other, who ?

          Don't want Robertson as he's out of my budget for my 2nd transfer.

          Thanks guys.

          Open Controls
          1. wulfranian
            • 4 Years
            just now

            a

            Open Controls
        3. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Come on then. Need me a 5.5 or less defender.
          Explain yourselves ideally but not essential

          A. Cancelo
          B. Dias
          C. Skip them - go to WH/Reece James/other

          Open Controls

