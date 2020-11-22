402
Scout Notes November 22

How Barkley’s injury impacted Grealish and Watkins against Brighton

Aston Villa 1-2 Brighton

  • Goals: Ezri Konsa (£4.7m) | Danny Welbeck (£5.5m), Solly March (£5.0m)
  • Assists: Bertrand Traoré (£5.9m) | Adam Lallana (£6.2m), Pascal Groß (£5.8m)
  • Bonus points: Welbeck x3, March x2, Konsa x1

BARKLEY UP THE WRONG TREE

A second-minute muscle injury to Ross Barkley (£6.0m) proved a massive spanner in the works as Aston Villa’s key Fantasy Premier League assets blanked in Gameweek 9.

The former Everton man has enjoyed some excellent link-up play with Jack Grealish (£7.6m) this season and has arguably been a factor in his impressive form.

Removing Barkley from the picture so soon into Saturday’s meeting with Brighton restricted Grealish’s Fantasy potential and, like Dean Smith, his 40.3% ownership will be hoping for positive news in the next press conference.

“(Barkley) felt his hamstring just two minutes into the game. We’ll have to get it scanned first to see how bad it is. He seems fairly hopeful he won’t be too long but we’ll have to wait and see after this game.” – Dean Smith

Puzzlingly, right-winger Bertrand Traoré (£5.9m) was chosen as a straight-swap replacement for Barkley in the number 10 position, a role he could not quite fulfil as well as his predecessor.

The resultant effect was that Grealish eventually, swapped with Traoré, tucking into a more central station, somewhere he is less dangerous than on the left, where he can terrorise full-backs and centre-backs alike with driving, direct runs from the flanks.

Grealish also moved onto the right-hand side a lot in the second half. This shifting around of positions and lack of Barkley’s spark were never going to provide the perfect conditions for a Grealish haul, unfortunately.

Furthermore, in completely unforeseen circumstances, it turns out Traoré is above Grealish in the set-piece pecking order, despite not being a nailed-on starter at the club.

He took a large number of Villa’s corners and provided the assist for Ezri Konsa‘s (£4.7m) second-half goal from a free-kick.

It goes without saying that no Fantasy manager could have seen these events coming ahead of Gameweek 9, so the clutch who captained Grealish should not beat themselves up about that decision.

Moving forward, his owners will be hoping for one of two things. Either that Barkley will not be a long-term absentee or that Smith can find a way of consistently getting the best out of Grealish without him in the team.

DANNY BOY

Danny Welbeck in action for Brighton

Still operating firmly under the Fantasy radar, Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) is slowly becoming Brighton’s chief goal threat.

He may have only started two matches for the Seagulls, but his performances have been promising indeed.

After coming closest to scoring in the Gameweek 8 goalless draw against Burnley, Welbeck was back to lead the Brighton line for the second outing in a row, relegating Neal Maupay (£6.4m) to an attacking midfield support role alongside Adam Lallana (£6.2m).

The former Manchester United and Arsenal forward fulfilled the promise of his full debut for Brighton at Villa Park, using his exceptional pace to get in behind the defence and score the opening goal on Saturday.

Unlikely to lose his starting berth after two energetic performances, at £5.5m Welbeck could prove decent value when Brighton’s turn more appealing with a trip to Fulham in Gameweek 13.

Aston Villa XI (4-2-3-1): Martínez; Targett, Mings, Konsa, Cash; McGinn, D Luiz (Hourihane 75′); Grealish, Barkley (B Traoré 5′ | El Ghazi 74′), Trézéguet; Watkins.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI (3-4-2-1): Ryan; Webster, Dunk, White; March, Groß (Molumby 90+6′), Bissouma, Lamptey; Maupay (Burn 80′), Lallana (Veltman 46′); Welbeck.

  1. Pukkipartyy
    • 1 Year
    26 mins ago

    DCL owner but not C.
    Do i want him to score or not? 😀

    Open Controls
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Yep EO less than 100

      Open Controls
  2. Paul Psychic Octopus
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    Are ALL PL games still due to be played on Saturday 5 December at 3.00pm? (showing on the FPL schedule). Would have thought they would be dispersed over the whole weekend and at different times.

    Open Controls
    1. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      No. Just not been announced yet.

      Open Controls
      1. Paul Psychic Octopus
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Leaving it a bit late? It's important for scheduling and transfers in the Sky game.

        Open Controls
  3. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    23 mins ago

    Ah awesome, this games live on the BBC.

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      Everton?

      Open Controls
  4. S.Kuqi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    They should bring back daily hot topic. Lots of good topics to discuss.

    🙁

    Open Controls
  5. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 3 Years
    21 mins ago

    New article

    Open Controls
  6. davies
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    Which combo lads?

    A) Bamford Coufal/4.5

    B) Brewster Cancelo/James

    Open Controls
  7. Firminoooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    Anguissa benched. Season over........

    Open Controls
  8. jimmy.floyd
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Bamford or Watkins? Don't have Grealish

    Open Controls
  9. JGP
      13 mins ago

      Got a few problems regarding my team with the bench (no one on my bench starts anymore) and Barkley injured...

      Martinez
      Robo Coufal Chilwell
      Barkley* Zaha Bruno De Bruyne
      Watkins DCL Werner

      Ryan Anguissa* Dunne* Mitchell

      Any opinions on what I should do for now?

      Open Controls
    • Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Podence & Lamptey to Barnes & Justin for -4?

      Provided that Barnes starts tonight and looks good.

      Open Controls
    • thegaffer82
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      After some pretty sh**y luck this year (coupled with some bad decisions) - it's really nice to get a massive slice of luck this week.

      I was all set on selling Son until Salah got covid. That worked out very well.
      Then, WBA get a penalty overturned and Utd go up the other end and get a questionable penalty themselves. Bruno misses it, and it turns out the keeper was off his line.

      On another week I could easily have sold Son for a Bruno captain blank and missed penalty.

      Still got a pi$$ poor OR anyway, but if I can continue with this vein of luck, who knows, top 10k might be reachable eventually...

      Open Controls
      1. fusen
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Did you do Salah to Bruno, so ended with 10+22?

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.