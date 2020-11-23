Coady and Saïss absent for Wolves as Traoré makes first start since Gameweek 3

Wolves come into a Gameweek 9 short of two defenders at the heart of of the team’s Fantasy Premier League appeal.

Despite not featuring since Gameweek 6, Romain Saïss (£5.2m) remains the club’s most popular Fantasy asset this season.

16.4% of managers still hold the Moroccan but he misses the visit of Southampton having tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Conor Coady (£5.0m) is, of course, less of a key player for Fantasy managers (although he is still owned by 7.9%) but he is the lynchpin that has helped Wolves build up a reputation for clean sheets this calendar year – and he is also absent on Monday night.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men are sure to miss the England international, who has featured in every game so far this season, Leander Dendoncker (£4.8m) dropping back to cover him in defence.

Elsewhere, there is an interesting change higher up the pitch as Pedro Neto (£5.5m), who has impressed in 2020/21, is replaced in the front-three by Adama Traoré (£6.2m), who makes a first start since Gameweek 3.

He is joined in the Wolves attack by Raúl Jiménez (£8.4m) and Daniel Podence (£5.5m).

Southampton make just one change to the side that beat Newcastle 2-0 before the international break.

Ryan Bertrand (£5.0m) is back in the side in the place of Jack Stephens (£4.8m), reclaiming the left-back berth from Jan Bednarek (£4.5m), who returns to centre-back.

Wolves XI (3-4-3): Patrício; Kilman, Dendoncker, Boly; Aït-Nouri, Neves, Moutinho, Semedo; Podence, Jiménez, A Traoré.

Southampton XI (4-4-2): A McCarthy; Bertrand, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Walker-Peters; Djenepo, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Armstrong; Walcott, Adams.

