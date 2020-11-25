135
Scout Network November 25

The Scout Network: Man City – the form vs fixtures debate

Looking at the Season Ticker, everything looks primed for Fantasy Premier League managers to pile in on Manchester City assets.

However, is the Citizens’ form enough to spend so much of your FPL budget on – especially if that also means transferring out one of the in-form options already in your side?

We asked the Scout Network members for their views on Pep Guardiola’s side. Should we buy City players? If we are going to invest, should we be looking at the defensive or attacking options? Or are there still better alternatives elsewhere even with the fixtures as good as they are?

FPL Family

Signing Cancelo a week before fixture swing can give FPL owners the edge

I’ve played FPL for a very long time. In every season, I have studied the Season Ticker carefully and jumped on premium assets ahead of key fixture swings. At the beginning of this campaign, I remember making a note of the Manchester City fixtures for the next seven weeks, with the exception of the Manchester derby, as a period of set-and-forget Kevin De Bruyne (£11.6m) captain and a need for at least the City double-up, if not the triple-up.

However, City have had their injury issues so far this season. They have also looked a long way short of the side that we as FPL managers have known and loved over the last few years. In order to own De Bruyne, I would need to sell in form players such as Son Heung-min (£9.5m) or Bruno Fernandes (£10.8m) – and this is something I’m not prepared to do.

In Gameweek 10, Manchester City have Burnley, who we have seen in recent games against Spurs and Brighton can sit deep and be resilient when they need to. For me, this is a good opportunity to watch City’s attacking options, particularly when Guardiola looks finally set to have a full complement of attacking options available to him in the shape of Sergio Aguero (£10.3m), Raheem Sterling (£11.5m), Forren Torres (£6.9m) and Gabriel Jesus (£9.3m), as well as a strong squad including both Phil Foden (£6.5m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.2). It is a good moment to wait for a change of form before heavily investing in premium City options, in my opinion.

I do, however, see a lot of value in investing in Man City’s defensive options – especially Joao Cancelo (£5.5m) – as they have only conceded more than one goal on two occasions this season. Whilst they have only kept two clean sheets in eight games, Cancelo has returned in all bar one of the five matches he has played for City this season through a mix of assists, clean sheets and bonus points. The Portuguese full-back looks to be a great option especially for Gameweek 10, as Burnley hadn’t scored in the four Gameweeks before Monday night’s narrow win.

Sam FPLFamily

Mark Sutherns – FPL BlackBox

We could be at a pivotal moment in the Fantasy season right now. Looking ahead from Gameweek 10 to 16 – the point when the first Wildcard must be played – we see both Liverpool and Man City sitting on top of the Season Ticker.

Our decisions regarding their assets ahead of this spell look crucial. Salah’s seemingly inevitable return to action for the trip to Brighton on Saturday adds complication, but that shouldn’t distract us from the fact that we need to cover City.

Admittedly, the urgency will be questioned given their form and recent loss to Spurs. But even ignoring the short-term fixtures (BUR FUL mun WBA), the data suggests they are more than capable of waking from their Fantasy slumber.

City’s defence has allowed a chance every 12 minutes, a statistic unmatched by any other rearguard. Then, in attack, only Liverpool have created chances more frequently (5.4 mins vs City’s 6.1).

The issue has been the quality of those chances, but I fully expect that to change over this forthcoming run of opponents. One target – Kevin De Bruyne – screams out as the hub and catalyst for City’s potential to improve in front of goal.

Meanwhile, at the back, Pep Guardiola’s side will come up against five of the bottom seven sides for big chances created over the next six Gameweeks. That screams at investment, with Joao Cancelo my preferred target.

Since breaking into Pep’s starting line-up in Gameweek 5, the Portuguese has created a chance for a team-mate every 30 minutes, bettering even De Bruyne (32 mins).

Mark Sutherns – FPL BlackBox

Ted Talks FPL

The Scout Network : Man City - the form vs fixtures debate 2

Above: Ted Talks FPL’s graphic on the chance breakdown for Manchester City assets

With the fixture swing in full flight, I’m definitely targeting City players regardless of their stagnant form. With the excellent match-ups on offer, this is the time when the Citizens’ tour bus is going to get into gear.

City offer an exciting array of talent for us FPL managers to pick from. De Bruyne is the standout pick for me. He dominated the stats against Spurs in Gameweek 9 and was unlucky not to return anything from that game. He is central to everything that City create. Being assured of starts (barring injury), there’s no doubt in my mind that he will be one of the highest points-scorers from now until the end of the calendar year.

Sterling is an intriguing option. Only 4.6% owned, his popularity has dropped along with City’s form – but this could come back with a bang if the left-wing starts motoring. With Aguero and Jesus fit again, Pep has his team back to full strength, which may be more of an issue for Foden given that he has been benched four games in a row and is fighting for his place in the side. He could offer a lot of value at £6.5m if he can get a run going but right now, for me, it’s too risky.

Finally, the defenders. Cancelo and Ruben Dias (5.5m) are the only consistent starters and are priced around the £5.5m mark. The former is probably the most exciting attacking option; he’s no stranger to whipping a cross into the City forwards. The only concern with Cancelo is that when the Gameweeks start coming thick and fast, he may be at risk of rotation with the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.5m) waiting in the wings. Dias is probably the more nailed of the two but his only attacking threat is from set pieces. He had a big chance against Spurs and probably should have done better, heading straight at Hugo Lloris (£5.5m). I’ll be doubling up with De Bruyne and Cancelo for the coming weeks – there could be an argument to triple up but I want to wait and see how they get on.

Ted Talks FPL

El Statto

Above: El Statto’s graph to show players ownership vs points earned – more graphs can be found here

I, like many, got caught in the “sell Son because the fixtures turn” trap and brought in De Bruyne for him ahead of last weekend’s clash. Something isn’t quite right at City at the moment but I’m not too sure what it is. They are obviously missing a fit Aguero to lead the line up front and after rushing him back last time, I think Pep will ease him in more gradually this time around, so I expect it might be another game or two yet before he starts.

Their fixtures are now pretty good for the next five (Burnley/Fulham/Man Utd/WBA/Southampton), so I expect ownership of their players to increase regardless of their form.

For me, De Bruyne is still the obvious pick from City, although he is performing better away from home so far (24 out of 29 points from away games). They have many other great midfield options who on their day are all capable of a big return, but with City, you have to expect rotation, so it’s hard to know just who will play each week and that is why for me De Bruyne is the safe option.

The defence you would expect to keep some clean sheets in the upcoming games and they seem to have now got into a more settled back four with Kyle Walker (£6.1m) and Cancelo at full-back and Dias and Laporte in central defence. Cancelo is the stand-out option having provided returns in 60% of his games so far. He is the one most likely to provide some attacking returns, too, as he is frequently getting into advanced positions.

El Statto

FF Titan

From a fixture perspective, the case to forgo City assets is very weak. In their next three home games, they play Burnley, Fulham and WBA.
It would be surprising if City do not pick up nine points from those three matches and we should expect City to score more than once in those fixtures.

Unless you do without one other top asset in the form of Mohamed Salah (£12.2m) and/or Bruno Fernandes (£10.5m), it would be difficult to triple up on City players. Given the uncertainty around COVID-19, it would also make sense to focus on just two City assets and work towards having a team of 15 players who are all likely starters.

Cancelo averages a goal every 24.7 games but as a full-back, is always likely to contribute assists from running down the flanks. All things considered, there is very little to separate Cancelo and Dias and they currently both priced at £5.5m. For us, Dias slightly tips the scale as he is more likely to take advantage of set pieces. Also, Dias is always going to be more nailed on than Cancelo, who is, after all, a natural right-back playing on his unfavoured side.

De Bruyne is the most obvious City asset to have as an attacking threat. His stats need no introduction; he was involved in 46 goals in FPL last season and is behind most of City’s set pieces, including penalties. De Bruyne has only missed four Premier League games under the Guardiola regime in which he was not injured. This season, he has played every game when he is fit. He is also the acting club captain and a natural leader on the pitch – making him near-undroppable.

Since Gameweek 5, Foden has struggled for Premier League minutes. The dilemma for FPL managers is whether to spend £6.5m on a player who is never going to be nailed-on in the next few matches but who is always likely to come into the game and get minutes. Among those around Foden’s price range are several starters who have the potential to be more explosive. Liverpool’s Diogo Jota (£6.5m) is one of them and his form and likelihood to play trumps Foden.

Aguero has returned to fitness, making it to the bench in Gameweek 9 against Spurs. The Argentine forward has only played 119 minutes of Premier League football to date and has not made any goal contributions. The most likely way forward for Aguero in the next few games is for Guardiola to utilise him sparingly, not rushing him into action. There is a danger that Aguero won’t get significant game-time over the next two Premier League games but perhaps a return to the starting XI is more likely against Manchester United away in Gameweek 12. At his price point, it makes next-to-no sense to gamble on Aguero just now – a thought echoed by most of FPL given that his ownership is a mere 1.3%.

FF Titan

FPL Crypto

There is good value in low-owned Manchester City defensive assets with misfiring Burnley up next. Personally, I don’t need to go there just yet. For anyone on a Wildcard or in need of a replacement, Cancelo or Dias offer cheap routes and are starting regularly. Dias is the least at risk of rotation of the two and has impressed, seemingly cementing his place alongside Laporte.

The two players that I will be considering over the next week are De Bruyne or Sterling as they both have a stellar history of high-ceiling FPL points returns, making them great captaincy options. Home games against both Burnley and Fulham scream 10+ points returns but, unfortunately for current owners, these historical double-digit hauls are somewhat absent from the 2020/21 season. In fact, they have only managed two 10+ FPL points returns between them in the 16 league games Man City have played so far.

Sterling has recovered from the calf injury that kept him out of the England squad and I’ll be looking for evidence that the rest has somehow helped his form take a turn for the better versus Olympiacos on Wednesday.

The real interest is in De Bruyne. Man City overall have created a chance every 6.1 minutes this season, which is well down from their league-leading 4.9 minutes per chance in 2019/20. These numbers are reflected across the board in De Bruyne’s creativity this season: fewer crosses, through-balls, chances created and, ultimately, assists.

I must depart with one of Harry Kane (£11.0m) or Son this week for a hit in order to fund a De Bruyne transfer but I’ll leave you with a positive note that is really making me think the hit could pay for itself over the next two Gameweeks and beyond. It’s still early in the season with a smaller amount of data but De Bruyne is registering 3.82 goal attempts per 90 minutes, an increase of around 25% compared to his personal best FPL points-scoring campaign in 2019/20. It might be time to take the plunge and hope the Belgian finds his shooting boots against weaker opposition.

FPL Crypto

FPL Nymfria

How Kane, Son and De Bruyne fared in midst of FPL fixture swing

Manchester City’s form has been kind to the FPL managers who have decided to go without thus far. Those that invested in Foden (I’m in that camp) have been hit by rotation, Sterling owners have had to deal with a dip in form and injury concerns, whilst De Bruyne owners, in my opinion, haven’t had their share of good luck.

The City team hasn’t been at full strength but all of that is about to change, and so are their fixtures. This could give a serious advantage to players who have remained loyal to their assets thus far, especially the 17.7% of De-Bruyne owners. At £11.6m, one goal and three assists doesn’t look like much bang for your buck. However, as a non-owner, I hate watching City play and not owning De Bruyne. He is a nailed player and looks so dangerous, even when the rest of the team isn’t performing so well. Whilst I would love to say he’ll be in my team this week, unfortunately, I will have to wait a little longer.

I am reluctant to drop my Spurs assets, given they’ve been so fruitful for me. So, unless that changes, I will need to find a more difficult route to accommodate City assets. We all know how dangerous the De Bruyne/Aguero partnership can be, so I am hoping it takes a minute for the returning assets to get back into the swing of things, whilst I scrabble around trying to find ways to get them in.

FPL Nymfria

What’s been happening in the Scout Network?

FPL Crypto

Cathal and Gabriel run a weekly FPL 6 Picks contest on the FPL Crypto YouTube channel. Subscribe here and watch out for the weekly video to launch the contest. It’s a fun FPL side-game and entry is free. Best of all, the Gameweek winner walks away with a cryptocurrency prize.

FF Titan

FF Titan were proud to be officially announced as a member of FFS International over the last international break of 2020. Over that fortnight, it was business as usual for fftitan.con: they recommended a Wildcard team, picked three “set-and-forget” goalkeepers, looked at all the pre-match statistics going into the weekend games, summed up the performances of top FPL players over the International Break and picked their top captain choices for Gameweek 9.

This week, FF Titan will focus on Matchday 4 of the UCL Fantasy and will be making their UCL captain picks ahead of the next round of fixtures.

El Statto

El Statto has been busy since the international break with two new articles. The first is a new weekly feature, called Back to the Future FPL, where he looks at the upcoming Gameweek matches and how the teams have faired in previous encounters to see if he can highlight any players who seem to favour this fixture.

The second article was the latest instalment in “The ABC Transfer Guide”, where he uses the form of the past six Gameweeks to highlight the players in each position who you should be considering for the upcoming fixtures.

Ted Talks FPL

During the international break, almost 8,000 FPL managers viewed Ted’s YouTube video on how the template is changing. After committing to a weekly video over the last 12 weeks, Ted is now closing in on 2,000 subscribers.

Ted has also begun working more closely with us here at Fantasy Football Scout and is to create 60-second Scout Notes videos to accompany the main articles. You can catch the two videos that Ted has made for Gameweek 9 on the Scout Notes articles for Tottenham v Man City and Liverpool v Leicester, as well as over on the FFS Instagram account.

FPL Nymfria

Over the international break, Nymfria uploaded an update video which covered her journey so far, including the process that lead to a succesful -8 ahead of Gameweek 9. Nymfria was also joined by Rey Quraishi and the community in a live stream, as they took on the task of choosing this week’s Weekly Wildcard – Dream Team.

The current lockdown in England meant another quiz, with the FPL Wildcats joined by The Quiz Master himself – Geoff Holt – as Nymfria succesfully challanged FPL Today for his top spot. Nymfria also appeared with Joel Beya (Cheeky Sport) and the Always Cheating lads on a Gameweek 9 picks video for Give Me Sport.

Nymfria is also in the throws of a channel overhaul and has been busy creating new graphics and coming up with new ideas for her YouTube channel, which will hopefully be rolled out in the coming weeks.

  1. Ginkapo FPL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    59 mins ago

    I was just about to ask why there seems to be this view that KDB is going to flourish again. Guess I will read the article

    Open Controls
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      53 mins ago

      Still seems to be based on hope rather than an understanding of what the change will be to unlock City

      Open Controls
      1. kennethrhcp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        51 mins ago

        non owner

        you just know KDB will start firing FPL wise soon enough again

        Open Controls
        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          48 mins ago

          Based on? Blind stubborness is hardly a good reason.

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            32 mins ago

            Great personal underlying statistics; the same sort Bruno has had fir the past couple of matches.

            Open Controls
          2. Ruth_NZ
            • 5 Years
            11 mins ago

            Too true.

            I think City are missing Silva's game intelligence tremendously. He was the player that used to knit the attacking combinations together and they haven't replaced him - not that it would be easy to do. As it stands, City have all the components but are somewhat lacking in direction and nous.

            Some may say that KDB can supply that but I don't see it. He's a marauder rather than an orchestrator. Maybe Foden could do it in the long run but not yet.

            Maybe that won't matter so much against weaker defences, as they have upcoming. But if teams can keep it tight against City for 60 minutes it may be that they struggle to unpick the lock without Silva.

            Personally I'd be more inclined to look at a defensive double-up with Dias & Cancelo. Many managers obsess over PL stats and ignore everything else but it is relevant that Dias scored a goal per 10 games for Benfica and recently had a brace for Portugal. He knows how to put the ball in the net when the chance comes.

            In attack I'd prefer Sterling to KDB if it weren't for penalties. However, KDB missed the last one and it will be interesting to see who takes the next if Kun is on the pitch at the time.

            Open Controls
            1. Ginkapo FPL
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              7 mins ago

              Silva. Of course. So its whether the new Silva can start to replicate, he is the real replacement

              Open Controls
              1. Ruth_NZ
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Yeah, that makes sense. He'd be the one but Pep doesn't seem to have been playing him in CM? I think he could potentially offer them a lot more than Gündoğan. Rodri is very impressive and I'm not sure City need another more holding inclined midfielder alongside him.

                A midfield of KDB-Rodri-BSilva would look more like City to me.

                Open Controls
            2. Ginkapo FPL
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              4 mins ago

              Massive drop in form with Fernandinho injury too. Thats not a coincidence

              Open Controls
    2. waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      38 mins ago

      Good point. I don't think the stats are terrible for kdb for example. With Aguero/jesus on their way back and good fixtures maybe this will be the turning point.
      Personally, I'm tempted to wait, and miss, that first haul and then jump on

      Open Controls
    3. Og
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Statistically unlucky not to have more points to date. He will come good.

      Open Controls
    4. motty47
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      I wouldn't say it's blind stubbornness. I think people seem to have very short term memories, it's not been very long since KDB was writers player of the year. Topped the FPL points chart, topped the points per game chart (minus Bruno half season wonder). And even this year everyone saying he's out of form, his city stats are: Played 11 Scored 1 Assists 7. If that was in the prem everyone would be all over him, great numbers. City as a whole are not fully firing no, but it only takes 1 game, Aguero is returning soon, Jesus is able to play, Sterling scores 1 goal and he regains his confidence. KDB is currently creating so many chances for City but he isnt getting the returns because they aren't finishing them. But he has Burnley and Fulham next, no way City don't score and if they do no chance KDB isnt involved. He's FPL gold and it will be different story in 2 weeks time

      Open Controls
  2. GuenDoozy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    57 mins ago

    Hames > Jota? Or keep Hames for Leeds

    Open Controls
    1. kennethrhcp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      36 mins ago

      id keep

      Open Controls
    2. Mr Wolf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      Definitely keep for this week, then reassess.

      Open Controls
    3. GuenDoozy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Cheers

      Open Controls
    4. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      I’d make that move

      Open Controls
  3. unitednations
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    57 mins ago

    Any newcastle fans here?

    Trying to figure out whether Lewis is nailed...esp with Ritchie almost back..

    Open Controls
  4. xHaTr
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    56 mins ago

    Mitchell to Cancelo worth a -4?

    Alternative is playing Ayling for next two

    Open Controls
    1. kennethrhcp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      no hit for me

      Open Controls
    2. Pukkipartyy
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      Could pay off in long run will definitly pay off. i would do it.

      Open Controls
      1. summerstonsymphony@icloud.c…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        I’m doubling up on City defence...

        Open Controls
    3. rjcv177
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      go for it

      Open Controls
  5. kennethrhcp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    54 mins ago

    A. Zaha out for a hit (probably for Jota)
    B: Play Brewster

    Current bench: Brewster, Mitchell, Lamptey

    Open Controls
    1. Pukkipartyy
      • 1 Year
      34 mins ago

      a

      Open Controls
    2. Mr Wolf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      32 mins ago

      I think Zaha has to go - Jota could be a good punt

      Open Controls
    3. Denver Omelette
      • 1 Year
      31 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. Lindelol
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      the big question is whether he is available or not. I have the same situation and if available i'll keep

      Open Controls
      1. Stupendous
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I mean he has been ruled out of Newcastle match already

        Open Controls
    5. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  6. Mr Wolf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    46 mins ago

    Which one would you go for to replace Bellerin among these cheap playing defenders? I need to downgrade him to get enough cash to bring KDB in place of Ziyech (keeping Bruno):

    A) Ayling
    B) Dallas
    C) KWP
    D) Other?

    Rest of defence is Chilwell, Reguillon, Coufal, Kilman. I have Martinez in goal and no Leeds or Southampton players.

    Open Controls
    1. Denver Omelette
      • 1 Year
      38 mins ago

      B, Targett is another option IMO

      Open Controls
      1. Mr Wolf
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        24 mins ago

        Thanks! Not sure I want to double up with Martinez though, but you are right, he surely has good stats! Dallas better than Ayling?

        Open Controls
        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          6 mins ago

          Dallas roams into midfield with good potential for attacking points- good choice imo

          Open Controls
        2. Rasping Drive
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          The preferred choice changes every single week depending on who has scored better/looked more threatening. Looking ahead, Leeds have some easier fixtures from GW12, in which Dallas has a good chance of starting in midfield. So on that basis, I’d go with him.

          Open Controls
    2. rjcv177
      • 5 Years
      35 mins ago

      Justin an option??

      Open Controls
      1. Mr Wolf
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Unfortunately too expensive 🙁 I should spend max 4.6

        Open Controls
    3. Arn De Gothia
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      D dont

      Open Controls
  7. Denver Omelette
    • 1 Year
    44 mins ago

    Would you do Zaha -> Jota for free?(2FT)

    Open Controls
    1. Stupendous
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yea

      Open Controls
    2. Mr Wolf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Big fat YES 🙂

      Open Controls
    3. Denver Omelette
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Cheers

      Open Controls
    4. rjcv177
      • 5 Years
      just now

      next question please 🙂

      Open Controls
  8. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    44 mins ago

    Thanks for previous responses.
    I have 2 FTS and 2.9m banked. Pretty much set on Kane to Vardy. Would you save the other FT or make a move? I may have my hand forced if Barkley is out. Could sell him for Jota or Saiss to Cancelo, something like that.

    Pickford
    Gabriel Chilwell James (Saiss Mitchell)
    Son Rashford Bruno Barkley* (Reed)
    Kane DCL Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. Mr Wolf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      Wait for updates on Barkley - if he's not out for long, I'd go for Saiss to Cancelo.

      Open Controls
    2. 007 [RoboKlopp]
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Will you take -4 and buy Vardy? But must lose Watkins and Barkley.

      Open Controls
    3. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      I’d consider Rashford to Kdb as well I think

      Open Controls
  9. Stupendous
    • 8 Years
    43 mins ago

    Sorted?

    Martinez
    Robbo Cresswell Chilwell
    Salah Son Greal Rodriguez Ziyech
    Vardy DCL

    Martin Kilman Brewster Mitchell

    Open Controls
    1. Denver Omelette
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Yes, nice team

      Open Controls
  10. COK3Y5MURF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    42 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A) Chilwell (TOT)
    B) James (TOT)
    C) Podence (ars)

    Open Controls
    1. rjcv177
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. Mr Wolf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      Podence

      Open Controls
    4. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      I’d narrow it down. Definitely not A as he is probably the pick of the defenders this season.
      Between B and C, just about C

      Open Controls
      1. COK3Y5MURF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        Forgot to add Dallas to the question. So D is Dallas (eve). Still Podence?

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          Now I’m not sure. Dallas is such a steady income of points. Surprisingly so.

          Open Controls
          1. COK3Y5MURF
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Yeah, and whenever I watch Leeds, I see him getting forward and taking shots. And Everton defence sucks. Think I wanna play him

            Open Controls
    5. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 mins ago

      B, don’t like double def against spurs

      Open Controls
    6. Pep bites Kun
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    7. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
  11. rjcv177
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    regarding City vs Spurs att:

    A) Kdb, Foden, Kane
    B) Kdb, Son, Bamford

    thkx in advance

    Open Controls
    1. Stupendous
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. rjcv177
        • 5 Years
        just now

        thkx

        Open Controls
    2. Mr Wolf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      I would go for B - I am not touching Foden until he starts playing a bit more.

      Open Controls
      1. rjcv177
        • 5 Years
        just now

        thkx

        Open Controls
    3. waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. rjcv177
        • 5 Years
        just now

        three nil 😉

        Open Controls
  12. rnrd
    • 6 Years
    40 mins ago

    On a WC, do you prefer:

    A- Robbo + Bamford/watkins
    B- Reece James (or cresswell) & DCL

    ?

    Open Controls
    1. Denver Omelette
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      A with bamford

      Open Controls
    2. Mr Wolf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Loving A with Bamford (Watkins owner here - planning to move him to Bamford in a couple of weeks when Leeds fixtures get better)

      Open Controls
    3. rjcv177
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  13. jimmy6363
    • 3 Years
    38 mins ago

    Considering a 12 point hit (a lot I know...) to do the following;

    Robertson > Cancelo
    Vestergaard > Holding
    Ziyech > KDB
    Hamez > Fernandes
    Kane > Bamford

    Thoughts? Worried about Man City's fixtures!

    Open Controls
    1. Mr Wolf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Could you just take a -8 and keep Robbo? Not sure about Holding either...

      Open Controls
      1. jimmy6363
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Need the cash from Robbo's sale unfortunately. Same with Vestergaard.Not a fan of Holding either but think he's the best 4.4m option.

        Open Controls
    2. Mcgugan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Don't feel like the first 2 are needed. Sure you can make some good changes with a -4 then a FT next week. I don't think Fernandes is critical this week, i'd be more bothered about getting KDB

      Open Controls
      1. jimmy6363
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I could do Ziyech > KDB and Kane > Bamford for no hit. Seems like a sideways move though.

        Open Controls
    3. motty47
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Holding will be dropped when Luiz is back no?

      Open Controls
  14. Fpl_elstatto
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    37 mins ago

    You know what KDB is capable of though. City aren't firing at the moment but i think once a fully fit Aguero is back they will start to tick again.

    https://jumpersforgoalposts.info/20-21-interactive-stats/ has some great analysis of the city assets so far this season.

    Open Controls
  15. Firminoooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    36 mins ago

    What do you experts think about Robertson/Jimenez to Vardy/Cancelo with 2FTs? Would give me this team (0.3 itb):

    Martinez Steer
    Cancelo Chilwell Masuaku Kilman Lamptey
    KdB Bruno Grealish Salah Anguissa
    DCL Vardy Brewster

    Good transfers?

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      Not keen on losing Robbo right now

      Open Controls
    2. Stupendous
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Yuck. Anguissa in a 3 5 2 or Brewster in a 3 4 3

      No thanks sorry

      Open Controls
      1. Stupendous
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I suppose you might play 4 4 2 but your balance and squad looks off to me

        Open Controls
    3. Nunoooooooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Good moves imo

      Open Controls
    4. GuenDoozy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Upgrade Anguissa or Brewster imo.

      Open Controls
    5. motty47
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Losing robbo before brighton game is a bit painful, but Cancelo pretty assured of a clean sheet also. Jimi to Vardy is a no brainer and would be a huge upside in points. Overall since this move is free this looks great! Very similar setup to my own team to be honest - would just add going forward a great option to add to that team is Anguissa > Soucek. Unfortunately you're 0.1m off.. but that would hugely improve the balance of the team, Soucek is a great enabler with his own credible goal threat. And playing 4-4-2 is also a viable strategy when it allows you to have the big 3 of KDB/Bruno/Salah, which very few will have. Vardy can play for ~4weeks and then you can downgrade to bamford to rebalance the squad. Thats my plan

      Open Controls
  16. Stupendous
    • 8 Years
    36 mins ago

    Cresswell and Zaha
    To
    Coufal and Salah?

    Wouldn't do the first part alone but as a package I think it helps and might make sense!

    Open Controls
    1. Mr Wolf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I would certainly do it

      Open Controls
  17. rnrd
    • 6 Years
    35 mins ago

    I've been reading on twitter we might know about GW19 and GW20 chedule and potential DGW this friday ? is there any reliable source on this?

    Open Controls
  18. waltzingmatildas
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    34 mins ago

    A) ctaylor to cancelo
    B) bissouma to jota
    C) both for - 4

    Open Controls
    1. Mcgugan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      B - I think Taylor is a good option for his price, not sure if you have another way to get Cancelo

      Open Controls
    2. GuenDoozy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      B if you were going to start Bissouma

      Open Controls
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        No, I would be starting soucek

        Open Controls
  19. Mcgugan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    28 mins ago

    Is the expectation that Justin will keep starting? I could do with him playing this week as my other defenders have terrible fixtures...

    Open Controls
    1. Il Capitano
        just now

        Pereira and Castagne have only just come back from their lay-offs, Justin should be good for FUL at the bare minimum

        Open Controls
    2. tafrère
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      Hi guys! Climbing up the rankings since my GW5 WC (up from 3.8m to 750k). Need to keep the momentum going. Any advices much appreciated.

      McCarthy (Adrian)
      Chilwell Konsa Coufal (Kilman) (Mitchell)
      Bruno Son Hamez Grealish (Podence)
      Kane DCL Wilson

      2 FTs, £2.9

      A. Wilson + Podence > Vardy + Riedewald
      B. Kane + Mitchell > Vardy + Cancelo
      C. Other

      Cheers all!

      Open Controls
      1. 007 [RoboKlopp]
        • 4 Years
        16 mins ago

        A buy why Riedewald?

        Open Controls
        1. tafrère
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Only 4.4 mid getting some points.

          Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        A but what's your plan for City mid and Salah?

        Open Controls
        1. tafrère
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Probably Salah in GW12 downgrading Kane.

          Open Controls
          1. tafrère
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            *or Vardy if he didn't performed as expected.

            Upgrading Hamez due to fixture swing.

            Open Controls
    3. Sumant Natkar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      I have Jesus and so far he’s looks to be their best attacking player, surprised that nobody mentioned him, because I don’t think Pep will use Aguero directly for full 90 minutes considering what happened last time.

      Open Controls
      1. tafrère
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        It's fine for you to keep him if you already own him. Not sure it's a smart move to bring him in now though.

        Open Controls
    4. jimmy6363
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      Worth doing Hamez > KDB and Kane > Bamford for no hit?

      Open Controls
      1. mikess
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        I could be worth it. Hamez needs to go, he'll haul every blue moon but better options available

        Open Controls
      2. tafrère
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Could backfire. Hamez has an amazing home form and it's Leeds next. I'm definitely keeping one more week.

        Open Controls
      3. motty47
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 mins ago

        Probably yes. Losing Kane is painful but I don't see him scoring 2 in a game for many weeks. He will chip away with a goal or an assist every week but there's not going to be same explosiveness with those tough fixtures. KDB has huge upside, hopefully will produce a massive haul with the upcoming fixtures

        Open Controls
        1. tafrère
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Could get 2 against Arsenal and 3 against Palace tbh.

          Open Controls
          1. Stupendous
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Yup

            Open Controls
    5. mikess
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      A) Fernandes (c)

      B) Kane > Vardy(C) - 4

      Open Controls
    6. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 mins ago

      Still really undecided on

      A. Zaha to Kdb cap
      B. Zaha and Kane to vardy cap and salah

      Open Controls
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        12 mins ago

        Prefer b

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 1 Year
        11 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      3. Stupendous
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        Exact same here tbh.

        I'm prepared to wait on Kdb i think as I want Salah back in first. But also not wanting to lose Kane.

        Tough one but B edges it

        Open Controls
        1. Stupendous
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          I'm probably gonna do Cresswell to Coufal to fund Salah back in and to keep Kane!

          Open Controls
          1. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            6 mins ago

            I could actually do that same exact move

            Open Controls
            1. Stupendous
              • 8 Years
              3 mins ago

              Think it's a good one mate. Cresswell is a luxury and not essential for me and sorts out not losing Kane!

              Win win. Coufal can cover if not match Cresswell even if no set pieces imo

              Open Controls
            2. Stupendous
              • 8 Years
              2 mins ago

              So to confirm...

              Cresswell and Zaha
              To
              Coufal and Salah

              This is my plan to keep Kane and get back Salah

              Cheers

              Open Controls
              1. Steve The Spud
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                2 mins ago

                Looks good, problem is it’s for a -4 for me

                Open Controls
                1. Stupendous
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  I haven't taken a hit in ages and my rival just used his bench boost.

                  I'm ok with it

                  Open Controls
                2. Stupendous
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  Salah will pay it back and more as captain!

                  Open Controls
      4. mikess
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
        1. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          B is for a -4, still B?

          Open Controls
    7. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      How does this plan look?

      GW10 - Rodriguez and Kane to KDB and Vardy (-4)
      GW11 - Save FT
      GW12 - Son and Vardy to Salah and Bamford

      3.3itb 1ft
      Martinez
      Chilwell Cancelo Justin
      Grealish Son Rodriguez Bruno
      Watkins DCL Kane
      (Peacock Ayling Taylor Bissouma)

      Open Controls
      1. tafrère
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Pretty good. You have all the main captain threat for the next 3.

        Open Controls
      2. motty47
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 mins ago

        No.. because why would you sell Vardy in Gw12 when he has Brighton at home? Madness.

        Open Controls
        1. stu92
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          Because Salah has Fulham. I'm considering the same move tbh.

          Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 1 Year
          just now

          only way to afford Salah in GW12. Salah (C) vs Fulham

          Open Controls
    8. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      What to do here with 1FT & 1.5m itb? Feel I am missing Salah, KDB or Vardy for the armband.

      A. Bruno >> KDB / Salah
      B. Kane >> Vardy
      C. Son+JRod >> KDB+Jota

      McCarthy
      Chilwell, Cresswell, Justin
      Bruno, Ziyech, Rodríguez, Grealish, Son
      Kane, DCL
      (4.0, Saiss, Mitchell, Davis)

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 1 Year
        just now

        B - I would rather keep Son over Kane and keep Bruno as he has pens and most attacking chances go through him

        Open Controls
    9. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Worth it to do Foden ----> Jota for a hit this week?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Depends on his mins in the UCL game.

        Open Controls
      2. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Not for me. Not sure how long you had foden for but may as well keep him for next 2

        Open Controls
    10. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Latest news on Zaha?

      Open Controls
      1. Stupendous
        • 8 Years
        just now

        He was confirmed out of Newcastle yesterday from what I saw

        Open Controls
    11. The Mandalorian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Pep has spent 725k on a team that is worse than the one he inherited. City are going backwards. Foden has not replaced Silva, they have two injury prone strikers and no Kompany leadership.

      Its either KDB or Kane I can't have both and I'm keeping Kane for now.

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.