161
Scout Notes November 22

How Kane, Son and De Bruyne fared in midst of FPL fixture swing

161 Comments
Share

Spurs 2-0 Man City

  • Goals: Son Heung-min (£9.5m), Giovani Lo Celso (£6.9m)
  • Assists: Tanguy Ndombèlé (£5.9m), Harry Kane (£11.0m)
  • Bonus points: Hugo Lloris x3 (£5.5m), Son x2, Eric Dier x1 (£4.9m)

THE TOUGH GETS GOING

Top 10k FPL managers refuse to ditch Kane and Son double-up for Gameweek 9

Tottenham Hotspur’s key attacking assets made significant statements in Gameweek 9 as both Harry Kane (£11.0m) and Son Heung-min (£9.5m) registered attacking returns against Manchester City.

Both players saw interest in their services wane over the international break as Fantasy Premier League managers considering their increasingly tough upcoming fixtures.

But with arguably the hardest of those out of the way, owners of Kane and Son are likely to feel a lot more encouraged to be holding onto the dynamic duo.

As predicted by his most loyal fans, Son was able to expose Manchester City’s high defensive line in key moments on Saturday evening.

He found space behind the Citizens’ back-line as early as the fifth minute after Tanguy Ndombèlé (£5.9m) played an insightful ball over the top.

That made for a 10-point haul for Son, his fifth double-figure Gameweek score of the 2020/21 campaign. Hugely impressive when you consider that he has produced exactly six of these in each of the last four Premier League seasons.

Meanwhile, Kane put in a man-of-the-match, impressing mostly off the ball with his contribution to holding the ball up and easing pressure on his team-mates, who spent most of the game defending against Manchester City’s large share of possession (65.6%).

“I knew if I was going to drop deep the centre-backs were going to follow me and with Stevie and Sonny running in behind, it worked. My duties were mainly, holding up the ball, trying to buy time, especially when you’re under the cosh a bit. Win fouls and bring others into play. The most important thing is we have runners in behind.” – Harry Kane

That enabled Kane to fulfil more of a creator’s role, as we have become used to this season, assisting Giovani Lo Celso (£6.9m) for a 16th attacking return in nine matches.

WHAT ABOUT THE UNDERLYING DATA?

KDB OR NOT DB

Fantasy managers may be experiencing the opposite problem with Manchester City considering they are about to embark on a positive run of games but appear short of go-to attacking assets.

While they recorded their first blank of the season, it was not for lack of trying, as Pep Guardiola’s men dominated possession and the shot count (22 to four).

Kevin De Bruyne (£11.6m) pounced on a loose ball in the box early in the first half, his shot likely to have ended up in the back of the net were it not for an offside Gabriel Jesus (£9.3m) getting in the way.

Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m) did actually score after a Jesus knock-down, only to see that ruled out for a handball against City’s number nine.

De Bruyne struck wide from the edge of the box in the 50th minute before Ruben Dias (£5.5m) headed the Belgian’s late free-kick straight at Hugo Lloris (£5.5m) when he really should have scored.

The fact that Burnley, Fulham and West Bromwich Albion are three of Manchester City’s next three opponents is cause to believe that those who came close to attacking returns against Spurs can deliver on their promise in the near future.

The return of Sergio Aguero (£10.3m) to full fitness is also worth considering. An additional option for Guardiola can only improve the credentials of the midfield players on offer, although it also increases the risk of rotation for Jesus.

Tottenham Hotspur XI (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Reguilón, Dier, Alderweireld (Rodon 81′), Aurier; Højbjerg, Sissoko; Bergwijn (Moura 73′), Ndombèlé (Lo Celso 65′), Son Heung-min; Kane.

Manchester City XI (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Cancelo, Laporte, Dias, Walker; B Silva (Foden 72′), Rodrigo; Torres, De Bruyne, Mahrez (Sterling 72′); Jesus.

Lessons Learned from FPL Gameweek 9

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

161 Comments Post a Comment
  1. TheDragon
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    So the players I was considering removing this gameweek are: Robertson, Son, Kane, Maupay and players I was looking to bring in were Vardy, KDB and Cancelo.

    Can I justify any of those moves now? Particularly if for -4’a?!

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      You’re missing a player

      Open Controls
      1. TheDragon
        • 2 Years
        just now

        No I won’t transfer them all - it’s out of those players to go and the others to come in as options

        Open Controls
    2. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Same dilemma mate. Add to that the ‘how to bring Salah back’ conundrum!

      Open Controls
      1. TheDragon
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Fernandes back to Salah in GW12 is the plan but to keep the money I can only get KDB by downgrading Kane or Robbo

        Open Controls
    3. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      I’m looking at bringing Robbo back in

      Open Controls
    4. The Red Devil
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Same (except maupay)
      Might sell Kane on FT

      Open Controls
    5. the_duke
        1 min ago

        Yes of course you can. Forget points that have gone, you're looking to predict who will score more in the future. I'll always go fixtures over form for a premium

        Open Controls
    6. diesel001
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Zaha 50% EO in the Top 10k. Damn.

      Open Controls
      1. Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Dont worry, Palace are at home and they are normally total trash there. Guaita will just wave balls into the net and you wont even realise Zaha is even playing

        Open Controls
      2. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Good, maybe the rest of us can catch up then!

        Open Controls
    7. wulfranian
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Toby out is a huge miss from Tottenham.

      Open Controls
      1. denial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        How long is he out for?

        I agree, it's really disappointing.

        Open Controls
    8. Iceball
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      More upside?
      A) Saiss to Cancelo ( have to play Lamptey or Mitchell if not)
      B) Kane to Vardy ( good fixtures)

      Open Controls
    9. Right In The Stanchion
        3 mins ago

        I’ve got Barkley stinking up my bench. Looking to free up funds, Is Soucek the best cheap bench option?

        Open Controls
      • Feed tha Sheep
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Best move this GW?

        A. Werner > Vardy
        B. Foden > Jota
        C. TAA > Cancelo
        D. Two of them for -4

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          A

          Open Controls
      • fcsaltyballs
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Martinez
        Robertson Chilwell Saiss
        Fernandes Son JamesR Grealish Foden
        DCL Kane

        Forster Brewster Dallas Ferguson

        2 FT, 1.5 itb

        What to do here...

        1. Kane >> Vardy (save 1FT)
        2. Son Kane >> KDB Vardy
        3. Something else ?

        Cheers

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          1

          Open Controls
      • Ray In Bruges.
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Bottomed.

        McCarthy (Nyland)
        Chilwell Zouma KWP (Justin, Kilman)
        Fernandes JRod Grealish Son ASM
        Werner DCL (Brewster)

        Thinking ASM > Jota for this GW?

        Can't tell if bringing in Jota now with Salah coming back is a bad idea or not, Jota seems undroppable =/

        Open Controls
        1. Snevitz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Jota offers great value if he keeps playing and is a big upgrade on ASM so sounds like a good transfer to me.

          Open Controls
        2. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Yeah go for it.

          Open Controls
      • RedWolf
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Zaha out for Sterling?

        Head says don't be stupid. Great says surely is worth a shot?

        Open Controls
      • Snevitz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Who bench next gameweek?

        Son, Fernandes, Ziyech, Grealish, Zaha
        Vardy, DCL, Bamford.

        I think it has to be Bamford despite Everton conceding about 2 goals a game.

        Open Controls
      • BenDavies
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        If I'm ranked 17k right now on livefpl, do you guys think its likely I'll move into the top 10k tomorrow with Taylor, McCarthy and Walker-Peters to go?

        Open Controls
        1. diesel001
          • 4 Years
          just now

          No.

          Open Controls
        2. Wolves Ay We
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          No

          Open Controls
        3. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          just now

          It tells you how many points away you are.

          Open Controls
        4. Captain Vantastic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          How much are you off 10k?

          Open Controls
      • Top Lad Dakes.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Got a defender transfer pretty much booked with my FT (either Cancelo/Chilwell/Castagne in I think) unless Saiss/Mitchell get their places back....

        Would you do Kane to Vardy for a hit? Probably would captain JV then

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Absolutely no

          Open Controls
      • Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        So, is Vardy the only LEI option?

        Open Controls
        1. diesel001
          • 4 Years
          just now

          On penalties, so yes.

          Open Controls
      • KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        just now

        If in doubt, spend in midfield

        Open Controls
      • The Red Devil
        • 5 Years
        just now

        This GW has made the potential transfers for next weekend so fascinating, I've gone from planning a hit to saving a FT

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.