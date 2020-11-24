282
Scout Notes November 24

Should Liverpool defenders be back on FPL radars and is Jota a trustworthy asset?

282 Comments
Share

Liverpool 3-0 Leicester

  • Goals: Diogo Jota (£6.6m), Roberto Firmino (£9.2m)
  • Own goals: Jonny Evans (£5.5m)
  • Assists: James Milner x2 (£5.3m), Andrew Robertson (£7.1m)
  • Bonus points: Robertson x3, Milner x2, Alisson x1 (£, Jota x1

F-A-B

Liverpool’s injury-stricken defence turned the Fantasy Premier League narrative on its head in Gameweek 9 as they kept a first home clean sheet of the season against Leicester City.

The Fantasy community largely turned its collective back on members of the Reds’ back-line after the international break but the much-needed return of Fabinho (£5.4m) may have changed a few minds already.

Jurgen Klopp paired the Brazilian midfielder with Joel Matip (£5.4m), at the heart of Liverpool’s defence against Leicester, to the stepping up superbly to a late charge from the visitors.

Anyone wondering about the Reds’ defensive potential for upcoming fixtures against Brighton (away), Wolves (home) and Fulham (away) need only consider the tactical implications of keeping a clean sheet against an in-form Jamie Vardy (£10.2m)

On Sunday, Liverpool pinned Leicester in their own half virtually from kick-off, usually something that suits the Foxes’ central striker’s ability to punish space behind the defence – but the Reds still gave him no quarter and professional rode out a late Leicester charge. 

Leicester simply could not string enough passes together to get Vardy through into the space he thrives in, Brendan Rodgers men often shaken in possession by the constant wave of Liverpool attacks. A hugely impressive achievement given the number of shortages at the back.

“We had a good opportunity on the counter with Harvey Barnes, but overall when you are passive like that, your football is not quite the same. We weren’t aggressive enough.” – Brendan Rodgers

“Centre-half, I try to be always in good communication with my teammates – Joel (Matip), Robbo, the players around me. They help me a lot. We knew we were playing against a very good team and a very dangerous striker [Jamie Vardy] but the communication was very important for that as well.” – Fabinho

NECO THE WOODS

Unsurprisingly, there was plenty of focus on Liverpool’s full-backs against Leicester, improved defensive control helping Andrew Robertson (£7.1m) to a 12-point haul courtesy of his third assist of the season and maximum bonus.

“But especially (the second) goal, Jota couldn’t have scored without an outstanding cross from Andy Robertson. What a situation in the whole build-up. All these passes and then I think it was Joel to Robbo. Albrighton tries everything to win the battle, the little challenge there and Robbo is really good first contact. Then a sensational cross.” – Jurgen Klopp

Fantasy opportunisits will have had their eye on the right-back berth though, where set-piece taker James Milner (£5.3m) filled in for Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) and registered two assists for an 11-point haul.

“There were a lot of good things. I can’t pick one that pleased me most – maybe the performance of James Milner at right-back. He played an exceptional game, first there and then in midfield. That is what we expect from ourselves. The injuries were a massive shock in that moment but the boys have to offer solutions. We have centre-halves, they are really young. They are not experienced, you saw the bench tonight.” – Jurgen Klopp

Milner’s midfield classification might be enough to put off investment in him but Fantasy managers will be keeping an eye on the implications of an injury to Naby Keïta (£5.2m).

When he was forced off with a hamstring problem in the 54th minute, Milner took his place in midfield, leaving Neco Williams (£3.9m) to come on and finish the game at right-back.

If Keïta remains sidelined for the same length of time as Alexander-Arnold, then we might finally have a reliable budget starter in the Liverpool defence for long enough to justify investment.

“(Keïta) felt his hamstring and was not able to play on, otherwise he would have stayed on the pitch.” – Jurgen Klopp

DO I STAY OR DIOGO?

Diogo Jota (£6.6m) is starting to ask serious questions of Fantasy managers as he scored yet again in the 3-0 win over Leicester.

He has become the first player in Liverpool’s history to find the net in each of his first four competitive home matches and averages seven points per game since Gameweek 6.

The former Wolves man has secured five bonus in that time and could easily have left Anfield with a double-figure haul against Leicester, operating in Mohamed Salah‘s (£12.2m).

Kasper Schmeichel (£5.5m) was twice called into action to deny Jota at the near post while Roberto Firmino (£9.2m) twice struck the woodwork either from the Portuguese international’s pass or rebounded shot, the Brazilian’s slight waywardness costing him two assists.

The question now is, of course, how often can he start with Salah coming back into the fold following a self-isolation period?

Thankfully, we have a Champions League match against Atalanta midweek to see how prepared Klopp is to throw the Egyptian straight back into the starting line-up.

“I’ve heard, yes, it [was] negative today. I think he is from now on pretty normal in testing. Tomorrow we have the UEFA testing for the Champions League and I am pretty sure he will be in that. He can now train with us tomorrow, that’s it. He will have two tests in the next two days, so, yes, he will be tested like all of us.” – Jurgen Klopp

That said, even if Salah does return for the Gameweek 10 trip to Brighton, Jota has still delivered while sharing the pitch with him.

The two attackers started together in Gameweek 6, when Jota registered a nine-point score. And even if a Salah return pushes the former Wolves man to the bench, he came on for 20 minutes against West Ham and came away with eight points.

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Robertson, Fabinho, Matip, Milner; Keïta (N Williams 54′), Wijnaldum, C Jones; Mané (Minamino 89′), Firmino, Jota (Origi 89′).

Leicester City XI (3-4-2-1): Schmeichel; Fuchs (Praet 62′), Evans, Fofana; Justin, N Mendy, Tielemans, Albrighton; H Barnes (Ünder 62′), Maddison; Vardy.

282 Comments Post a Comment
  1. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    41 mins ago

    Thinking, Lamptey or Zouma to Diaz or Cancelo for City cover?

    Martinez,
    Coufal, Chilwell, Robbo
    Grealish, Bruno, Son, Jota
    DCL, Kane, Bamford

    Forster, Zouma, Zaha, Lamptey

    1.2 bank

    Open Controls
    1. mattyb09
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      Cancelo a good option

      Open Controls
    2. The Sociologist
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      Shift Zouma, too much money in defence for me otherwise

      Open Controls
    3. Gromit
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Yeah too much weight in defence for me, you'd set-and-forget Robbo and Chilwell and add one or two in next to them.

      TBH your defence is sound, you could get by without getting City cover in there if you like.

      Open Controls
    4. Pep bites Kun
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Zouma to Cancelo(more advanced option) as you already have double Che def. Lamptey I'd keep. He's cheap, but good attacking option. Immediate fixtures ain't great, but great 1st def sub. I'd play for the less risky fixtures

      Open Controls
    5. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Cheers guys, Zouma > Cancelo gives me City cover & good all round defence options.
      If Villa stay porous always get Mendy?

      Open Controls
  2. The Smudger88
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    39 mins ago

    Son to KDB
    or
    Kane to Vardy

    I feel at least one Spurs player is a must still. Still have Salah in my squad.
    Thoughts or any other suggestions?

    Open Controls
    1. mattyb09
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      I've gone for Kane to Vardy this week. Planning Son to KDB next.

      Open Controls
    2. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      I like KDB this week. Son been so good though. Any other routes? I’m in a similar situation below as I want a captain this week I feel confident in

      Open Controls
    3. Pukkipartyy
      • 1 Year
      just now

      No player is a must. Example KDB + Vardy vs Kane + Son.

      I would pick the first combo atleast for the next two.

      Open Controls
  3. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    37 mins ago

    Best move?

    A. Kane >> Vardy(C)
    B. Bruno >> Salah(C)
    C. Bruno >> KDB(C)

    McCarthy
    Chilwell, Cresswell, Justin
    Bruno, Ziyech, Rodríguez, Grealish, Son
    Kane, DCL
    (4.0, Saiss, Mitchell, Davis)

    Open Controls
    1. abhirup780
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      A, I guess

      Open Controls
    2. Concrete
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      I don’t know, tricky period of getting selection right

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Haha. Gun to your head?

        Open Controls
    3. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      I think I’m more likely to want B or C longterm. Vardy I’m still unsure on

      Open Controls
    4. Atimis
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Done A

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        Do you have Salah or KDB?

        Open Controls
        1. Atimis
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Nope, have Bruno and Son but could also do Son to KDB/Salah now

          Open Controls
  4. abhirup780
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    Who should I captain?
    DCL
    Bamford
    Vardy
    KDB
    Sterling
    Son
    Grealish

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      Kev or Jamie

      Open Controls
      1. Concrete
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        This is about right

        Vardy

        Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      One of top four.

      Open Controls
  5. Concrete
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    McCarthy Forster
    Chilwell Cancelo Coufal Lamptey Mitchell
    Salah KdB xx xx xx
    DCL Bamford xx

    A Bruno Son Soucek Brewster 352

    B Son, Soucek, Bissouma, Vardy 343

    C Grealish, Fornals, Bissouma, Vardy.

    Open Controls
    1. The Sociologist
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Probably b

      Open Controls
  6. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    Almost certain I do Saiss to Cancelo for free transfer. Podence getting annoying, worth losing for a hit, for Jota? That could make getting Salah back a little tougher though. Just do the Cancelo move or lose Podence for a hit!?

    Open Controls
    1. The Sociologist
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Just move for Cancelo for now I think

      Open Controls
    2. Gromit
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Just Cancelo. That hit on Podence isn't worth it IMO.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        I think it is worth it. Podence's fixtures turn awful. Jota is on the rise and he has a very tasty fixture to capitalize on this week. If you postpone it forever, you'll have Podence in 3 weeks time after he's gotten a string of 2s vs Arsenal and Liverpool.

        Sometimes hits are worth it beyond the immediate return.

        Open Controls
  7. BlueMan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    33 mins ago

    What is the conventional wisdom on Holding as a first bench option please?

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      I was looking at him but he's not nailed. Luiz is badly needed for Arsenal and their first choice back 3 is surely Luiz, Gabriel, Tierney. Holding would be a dud.

      Open Controls
    2. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Complete waste of funds

      Open Controls
  8. borispkpk
    • 4 Years
    33 mins ago

    1FT 2.5ITB

    Martinez
    Robertson Chilwell Coufal
    Salah Son Grealish JRod
    Kane DCL Watkins

    Froster Justin, Riedewald, Branthwaite

    *want to get rid of Jrod before the price drop.

    A. Robb+JRod > Cancelo + KDB (343) (This is my plan originally, but after 12pts with Robb... I am not so sure)
    B. Coufal+Jrod > Neco William + Bruno (343)
    C. Watkins + Jrod > KDB + Brewster (442)
    D. others (any suggestion)

    Open Controls
    1. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Arfaish
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  9. Arfaish
    • 8 Years
    29 mins ago

    So I understand getting rid of both Son and Kane is risky but with it being for Vardy and Salah (assuming he is confirmed for next gw) surely the upside is good enough to make the move based on fixtures, yes or no?

    Essentially you are trading Kane and Son playing che, ARS, cry, liv, LEI, wol for:

    Salah - bha, WOL, ful, TOT, cry, WBA
    Vardy - FUL, shu, BHA, EVE, tot, MUN

    Open Controls
  10. mixology
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    Thoughts on Grealish/Watkins with Barkley out?

    I’m ready minimum 2 weeks out with hamstring injury.

    Any Villa fans have any insight?

    Open Controls
    1. Arfaish
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Both still good options, fixtures and form

      Open Controls
    2. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Slightly less appealing but still top options at their price points given fixtures

      Open Controls
  11. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    Mo(c)! Who's with me?

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Never a bad option, won't be a higher diff than this week

      Open Controls
      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Slight change since he's still flagged and didn't play the last GW

        Open Controls
    2. In a Rush
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Currently on mo myself, will see how the week pans out in terms of champs league etc. But it’s mo for me if he’s likely to start.

      Open Controls
  12. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    22 mins ago

    Is Semado a Hold or worth a hit to a city defender?

    To be honest I quite fancy them against arsenal especially without Saka or pepe

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Wolves Arsenal is the most obvious 0-0 in a while

      Open Controls
    2. NateDogsCats
        just now

        I'm holding for Arsenal then getting rid

        Open Controls
    3. unitednations
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      Pretty stuck with a double chelsea defense vs. a double spurs attack so in a tough spot!! Best moves here with 1 FT and 4m.

      Martinez
      Chilwell James Saiss* -- Mitchell Lamptey
      Bruno Son Barnes Grealish -- Burke
      Watkins DCL Kane

      A: Saiss + Barnes >> Lewis/Balbuena + KDB (c) (-4).
      B: Saiss + Barnes >> Masauku/Ayling + Sterling (c) (-4)
      C: Saiss + Bruno + Son >> Salah + KDB (-4)
      D: Saiss + Barnes + Kane >> Cancelo + KDB + Werner (-8)

      Open Controls
    4. Atimis
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      Have 1FT now and 3.7ITB, what would you do?

      1. Reguilon to Cancelo
      2. Hamez to some mid up to 11.5
      3. Son to KDB
      3. 1 and 2/3 for -4

      Martinez
      Robo/Reguilon/Chilwell
      Bruno/Son/Hamez/Grealish
      Vardy(c)/DCL/Bamford

      Martin/Kilman/Mitchell/Stephens

      Open Controls
    5. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      18 mins ago

      Who wins Kane V Zouma ?

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        In a wrestling match I got Zouma.

        Open Controls
        1. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          3 mins ago

          for sure, any thoughts on the football ?

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            In one week anything can happen.

            I'd probably bet on Kane getting something though. Spurs are hot.

            Open Controls
      2. NateDogsCats
          just now

          Hard to not see Spurs scoring for me, I'm waiting for Zouma to rise then getting rid, I'm sure they'll get some CS but I can't see many over the next 8-10 weeks. I'm sure he'll get an attacking return or two too in that frame but I don't think it's worth the hold for the money

          Open Controls
      3. OneDennisBergkamp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        18 mins ago

        anyone got a good members stats table for defenders that they like to use?

        I am trying to figure out who to replace Saiss with..

        Open Controls
      4. Bennyboy1907
          18 mins ago

          Robbo Chillwell Lamptey Saiss Mitchell

          Need to switch Saiss but for who?

          Thanks for the advice

          Open Controls
          1. firstade
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Almost exact same defence here. I'm getting Cancelo.

            Open Controls
        • Nightrain_
          • 4 Years
          17 mins ago

          Good evening folks

          Martinez / Steer
          Robbo / Zouma / Chilwell / James / Mitchell
          Grealish / Zaha / Bruno / Son / Burke
          Maupay / DCL / Kane
          ITB 1.8

          which one's best :
          A. Zaha > Jota
          B. Maupay, Zaha > Vardy, Soucek (-4)
          C. idea ?

          Open Controls
        • royals forever
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          15 mins ago

          Thinking of doing a mini WC (-8pt with 2FTs) so which 4 players would you sell from this lot

          Martinez Areola

          Chilwell Keane Semedo Lamptey Dallas

          Son Ziyech Grealish Lookman Rodriguez

          Kane Jimenez DCL

          0.6 ITB

          Any ideas would be welcomed

          Open Controls
          1. In a Rush
            • 4 Years
            just now

            I don’t think you need to sell 4, Semedo and Jimenez out for me.

            Open Controls
        • RAFA THE GAFFA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          14 mins ago

          Anyone panicking about No Mo? I have a direct route back to him from Bruno and might just snap it up.

          Open Controls
          1. RECKLESS
            • 7 Years
            11 mins ago

            Bruno is best fpl player in away games and last game vs Wolved showed Soton poor defense

            Open Controls
          2. OneDennisBergkamp
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            8 mins ago

            anyone who sold him for 1GW deserves to be punished by a haul this week

            Open Controls
          3. cigan
            • 2 Years
            3 mins ago

            I went for Mane in GW1 instead and I'm sticking until I get 2FT with no other issues

            Open Controls
          4. Catastrophe
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            A little - planning for GW12. Hopefully Vardy matches/beats him over GW10 and GW11.

            Open Controls
        • RECKLESS
          • 7 Years
          12 mins ago

          If can only keep one of Spurs assets who would it be?
          1) Kane on penalties
          2) Son extra point for goal/cleanie/cheaper
          Or
          3) Gamble with no Spurs and get both kdb+salah for -4

          Open Controls
          1. Catastrophe
            • 9 Years
            just now

            2 or 3. Ideally find a way for KDB, Salah and Son...

            Open Controls
        • Daniel - Go Granville
          • 11 Years
          9 mins ago

          Any chance to get the UCL article soon? Anyone playing the UCL fantasy any advise? We have to sell Messi and Ramos but other than that?

          Open Controls
        • fylde2022
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          Would you do Foden out, Jota in, with this team?

          Martinez
          Robertson James Coufal
          Son Bruno Grealish Foden*
          Bamford Kane DCL

          Button, Mitchell, Zaha, Lamptey

          0.8m itb

          1ft

          Open Controls
          1. Catastrophe
            • 9 Years
            just now

            See who lines up for City. Potentially that transfer or Kane -> Vardy? Be prepared that if you keep Foden he won't start against Burnley but if you sell him he will 🙂

            Open Controls
        • OneDennisBergkamp
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          Saiss > ?

          Open Controls
          1. Catastrophe
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Rest of Team? Cancelo, Chilwell?

            Open Controls
        • Catastrophe
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          Thoughts on this Team, chaps? Requires -4 over the next couple of game-weeks:

          Martinez
          Chilwell, Cancelo, Zouma
          Salah, KDB, Fernandes, Son, Jota
          DCL, Bamford

          (Steer, Kilman, Brewster, Mitchell)

          Happy with the Jota 'gamble' as it facilitates a strong midfield and defence albeit with no Grealish, Ziyech and Kane (can't have them all!). Pretty decent 'attacking' Liverpool fixtures coming up too (bri, WOL, ful, TOT, cpl, WBA, new).

          Cheers

          Open Controls
        • Rhodes your boat
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          Best 4.7 or below defender?

          Open Controls
          1. Catastrophe
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            Looked over the next 4-5 gateways and Targett due to fixtures if you don't have Martinez. Otherwise Coufal/KWP/Vestergaard I guess.

            Open Controls
            1. Stormbringer22
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              1 min ago

              Coufal or Targett

              Open Controls
        • The Mandalorian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/13284649/salah-available-atalanta-champions-league/

          Open Controls
          1. Stormbringer22
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Hoping he gets some minutes as a sub to make sure he has fully recovered and is fit and healthy.

            This is the way.

            Open Controls
        • Stormbringer22
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Current attack is
          KDB - Son - Hamez - Grealish - Bowen
          Kane - DCL (Brewster)

          Thinking of using my FTs and possibly taking a hit or two to get the below instead for the upcoming festive period. Which one do you prefer:

          A. Werner + Son
          B. Kane + Ziyech

          Salah - KDB - Grealish - Jota - X
          DCL - X (Brewster)

          Going without Bruno is probably silly, but I can't have them all and causes quite the re-shuffle.

          Thanks!

          Open Controls
        • teneighty
          • 5 Years
          just now

          My team on WC:

          McCarthy
          Cancelo - Bellerin - Targett
          KDB - Son - Grealish - Bruno - Soucek
          Vardy - DCL

          Subs: Meslier, Kilman, Lewis, Brewdog
          ITB 1.5

          My plan was to get Salah back for GW12 in place of Bruno. But with Salah probably back this GW, would you just get Salah in straight away and not plan future transfers? Will probably captain Vardy GW10, KDB GW11 and Salah GW12.

          Open Controls

