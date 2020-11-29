1773
Dugout Discussion November 29

Ill Martial misses out as Fernandes aims to continue unblemished away record

1,773 Comments
Anthony Martial (£8.7m) is absent from the Manchester United squad this afternoon as the Red Devils prepare to face in-form Southampton.

Kick-off at St Mary’s is at 14:00 GMT.

Speaking ahead of kick-off, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said of Martial’s absence:

Anthony fell ill overnight so he’s in the hotel by himself, poor lad. So that’s the reason Ant isn’t playing.

A number of ‘flagged’ United assets do make Solskjaer’s starting XI, however, namely Marcus Rashford (£9.5m), Victor Lindelof (£4.9m) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.4m).

The Norwegian has made two changes from the side that squeaked past West Bromwich Albion last weekend, with Martial one of the players to make way.

Juan Mata (£5.9m) drops to the bench, with Mason Greenwood (£7.1m) and Donny van de Beek (£6.7m) promoted to Solskjaer’s line-up.

The Dutchman is making his first ever Premier League start, having had to be content with substitute roles in the first two months of the campaign.

Paul Pogba (£7.7m) and Scott McTominay (£4.9m) miss out altogether through injury, as expected.

The team news for Southampton is much more straightforward, with Ralph Hasenhuttl naming an unchanged side.

Danny Ings (£8.3m) is not part of the Saints’ matchday squad today but his manager suggested in Friday’s pre-match press conference that he could well be available for selection against Brighton in Gameweek 11.

It’s three to one in the hosts’ favour in terms of players with double-digit FPL ownership, a reflection of how the season has been going for each side.

Alex McCarthy (£4.6m), Jannik Vestergaard (£4.7m) and Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.6m) are all in more than 10% of Fantasy squads, with Bruno Fernandes (£10.8m) the only player from the Reds who can say the same.

Southampton’s defence have kept three clean sheets in a row on the south coast and haven’t been breached at St Mary’s since the 5-2 hammering by Spurs in Gameweek 2.

Fernandes, however, hasn’t blanked in any of his 10 away appearances since moving to England at the beginning of 2020.

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Bertrand, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Djenepo, Walcott, Adams.

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, Fred, Matic, van de Beek, Fernandes, Rashford, Greenwood.

1,773 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Trophé Mourinho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    22 mins ago

    Fpl tower cheats doing their best to give Bruno more points. First a fake assist and now he moved from 26 to 27.
    They will wait till everyone’s watching the spurs game and take him to 28 so he gets a bap

    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      Hopefully

      1. Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        count on it, he will get a bap, it will mysteriously appear like 20 mins into the Spurs game. They will be reviewing every touch he had now to try find some way of jusiftying an extra point

        1. Make United Great Again
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          Hope you’re right

    2. Sanchit
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Baps is very transparent. There are sites which track it live.

      1. Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        They will say a shot off target wasnt a shot for instance

      2. JJO
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Maybe they are transparent,but they manipulate it always in last 10mins.
        Only you can do is watch the game again and count every event

    3. Pep bites Kun
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      You reckon Fpl Towers are in collusion with Bruno or Manu?

  2. Dynamic Duos
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Ziyech masterclass incoming

    1. Plant Based Footballer
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      I got him last week, then traded him to Maddison to get Vardy. Can Chelsea really dominate this game??

      1. slavkob
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yes

    2. Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Hope not, I sold him for Sterling. 😀

  3. Lost in fantasy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 mins ago

    How does Raphina look in Leeds, can he be a option at 5.4

