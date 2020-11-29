Ill Martial misses out as Fernandes aims to continue unblemished away record

Anthony Martial (£8.7m) is absent from the Manchester United squad this afternoon as the Red Devils prepare to face in-form Southampton.
Kick-off at St Mary’s is at 14:00 GMT.
Speaking ahead of kick-off, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said of Martial’s absence:
Anthony fell ill overnight so he’s in the hotel by himself, poor lad. So that’s the reason Ant isn’t playing.
A number of ‘flagged’ United assets do make Solskjaer’s starting XI, however, namely Marcus Rashford (£9.5m), Victor Lindelof (£4.9m) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.4m).
The Norwegian has made two changes from the side that squeaked past West Bromwich Albion last weekend, with Martial one of the players to make way.
Juan Mata (£5.9m) drops to the bench, with Mason Greenwood (£7.1m) and Donny van de Beek (£6.7m) promoted to Solskjaer’s line-up.
The Dutchman is making his first ever Premier League start, having had to be content with substitute roles in the first two months of the campaign.
Paul Pogba (£7.7m) and Scott McTominay (£4.9m) miss out altogether through injury, as expected.
The team news for Southampton is much more straightforward, with Ralph Hasenhuttl naming an unchanged side.
Danny Ings (£8.3m) is not part of the Saints’ matchday squad today but his manager suggested in Friday’s pre-match press conference that he could well be available for selection against Brighton in Gameweek 11.
It’s three to one in the hosts’ favour in terms of players with double-digit FPL ownership, a reflection of how the season has been going for each side.
Alex McCarthy (£4.6m), Jannik Vestergaard (£4.7m) and Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.6m) are all in more than 10% of Fantasy squads, with Bruno Fernandes (£10.8m) the only player from the Reds who can say the same.
Southampton’s defence have kept three clean sheets in a row on the south coast and haven’t been breached at St Mary’s since the 5-2 hammering by Spurs in Gameweek 2.
Fernandes, however, hasn’t blanked in any of his 10 away appearances since moving to England at the beginning of 2020.
Southampton XI: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Bertrand, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Djenepo, Walcott, Adams.
Manchester United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, Fred, Matic, van de Beek, Fernandes, Rashford, Greenwood.
Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek
Lessons Learned from FPL Gameweek 10
- Crystal Palace 0-2 Newcastle United
- Brighton and Hove Albion 1-1 Liverpool
- Manchester City 5-0 Burnley
- Everton 0-1 Leeds United
- West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Sheffield United
- Southampton 2-3 Manchester United
- Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
- Arsenal v Wolves
- Leicester City v Fulham
- West Ham United v Aston Villa
Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles
Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
22 mins ago
Fpl tower cheats doing their best to give Bruno more points. First a fake assist and now he moved from 26 to 27.
They will wait till everyone’s watching the spurs game and take him to 28 so he gets a bap