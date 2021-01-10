Fantasy Football Scout Community Trials open again

Fantasy Football Scout are delighted to be bringing the Community Trials back.

This initiative, alongside the Pro Pundits, Scout Network and Scout Academy, is part of our continuing mission to support other FPL content creators and expand the extent of our own coverage.

The Community Trials is an opportunity for budding writers to submit an article with some reward at the end.

We ran the inaugural version of this enterprise back in the Autumn and chose four winners.

They were DomWatts23, Greyhead, Kroos Kontrol and RubberDucky.

We handed these writers a chance to work alongside the Fantasy Football Scout editorial team on a commissioned article for use as part of our ongoing coverage.

We published the first of these last week, as mindfulness coach DomWatts23 revealed his thoughts on how to balance FPL with our mental health in an unpredictable season. You can READ IT HERE.

If you fancy an opportunity to follow in their footsteps then now is the time to get your thinking cap on.

The Community Trials are now open for another four weeks, between today and Sunday, February 7.

During this period, we will monitor everything submitted, provide a little feedback here and there and then reward the best and most interesting new writers with paid commissions to contribute to the main site.

We think this is a great opportunity to test out new ideas and angles, flex your creative muscles and get attention from our editorial teams. Even if you don’t get picked first time round, don’t worry, we’ll be running more trials throughout the year.

The second Community Trials are now officially open and run through to February 7, so start submitting using this link.

