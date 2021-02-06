1256
Tips February 6

The Complete Guide to Scout’s tips and advice to FPL Gameweek 23

1,256 Comments
Share

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout Guide to Gameweek 23 ahead of today’s 11:00 GMT deadline.

The big news is the announcement of more Double Gameweeks in 24 and 25. Legomané updated his ticker, which includes non-Premier League matches.

Manchester City, Everton, Burnley, Fulham, Southampton and Leeds are the six teams to benefit from an extra fixture. 

There will also be a double in Gameweek 26, but which teams play twice depends on the FA Cup results in midweek. The winners will have their Gameweek 29 matches shifted to 26.

The other outstanding fixtures yet to be rescheduled are: 

  • Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur
  • Aston Villa vs Everton
  • Manchester City vs Southampton
  • Fulham vs Tottenham

Six and the City

The Man City backline continues to dish out regular six-point returns thanks to their incredible run of clean sheets. Provided, that is, your selected defenders make the starting XI.

John Stones (£5.2m) returned to the starting XI against Burnley but with Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m) fit and available there’s now the risk of a benching, as happened against Sheffield United.

Some on site, such as Camzy, are considering switching to one City defender and two attackers. And, whisper it softly, on the Scoutcast Karam even suggested selling Ilkay Gündogan (£5.9m) for those who want to stick with two at the back.

The reason is Raheem Sterling (£11.6m):

I started to like someone else, he’s not performing at £11.6m just yet, but if I want to move away from defence and I want to stay in attack, then I think I would take a risk on Sterling … his expected goals is 2.31, the most of any City asset over the last four Gameweeks … for me – as someone who is struggling now with the rank – the fixtures are there for scoring goals, I think Sterling is worth a shout. Now I know Gündogan is crazy value, which I agree, but if you need that element of taking a risk – and we know that Sterling is capable of braces, and he looked good against Burnley.

– Karam

Seb added:

The only thing on Gündogan is … he’s created nine chances in the last three but only had three shots – two of those were goals. In the last match he had an xG of 0.03 … I’d just keep an eye on if things are shifting or how City are playing against a deep defence, whether Gündogan is the goalscorer. For me that would just be the difference whether I captain him or not – not whether I have him or not.

– Seb

David noted the impact of Gabriel Jesus (£9.2m) over the last two matches, his presence in the City team does stop Gündogan from shooting as often.

But the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder remained a creative force, fashioning two big chances for Sterling and creating five goal scoring opportunities in total – the most of any player at Turf Moor.

Another factor in the German’s favour is that his ‘expected minutes’, something Career Hall of Fame No 1, Fábio Borges, places great importance on, is high:

Gündogan has less competition to worry about and seems to be in the form of his life so I’m hoping he will play both matches [over the Double Gameweek]. The fact that he could be on penalties and is ridiculously priced at £5.9 million makes him a much better pick than Sterling in my opinion … if I didn’t already have Dias and Gündogan in my squad, they would definitely be my main transfer targets from Guardiola’s team.

– Fábio

Fábio talked through his transfer targets for the upcoming small Double Gameweeks in his latest FFScout contribution. Nick Pope (£5.5m) or a Burnley defender were high on his list of priorities given their favourable fixtures.

While fellow Pro Pundit Lateriser touted Luke Shaw (£4.9m) in his recent article:

With Shaw, you are not just dependent on clean sheet points. He’s become incredibly vital to the Red Devils and is a ball progressor and an attacking outlet on that left-hand side. In the last six Gameweeks, Shaw has created 19 chances, which is top amongst all defenders. Shaw is also top for big chances created (five) in the same period and is on some set pieces and corners.

– Lateriser

And the highest ranked of our elite contributors, Andy, who climbed another 200 places to 479th overall after Gameweek 22, reviewed his season so far, reflecting on what has worked well for him

This year I’ve made a conscious decision to always have who I believe is the best captain each week, even if that means transferring out a big hitter. This sounds simple, but often FPL managers will forgo the best captain because they don’t want to sell a big hitter … I’ve sold Salah, Son, and Kane twice already this season and I’ve found not having value wrapped up in them makes my decisions much easier knowing I can just buy them back as there’s no money “lost”.

– Andy

Captaincy Debate

The armband for Andy this week is firmly on Son Heung-min (£9.7m) ahead of an encounter against West Brom’s obliging defence. 

However, Captain Sensible writer, Jan, does not necessarily agree:

Despite receiving plenty of attention in the captaincy debate for Gameweek 22, I do not think Son is necessarily as strong a candidate as some might think.

– Jan

Jan notes the slump in form for Tottenham Hotspur along with the poor underlying statistics for Son in particular – his total of 15 touches in the box over his last four matches is bettered by 33 Premier League players.

So while West Brom have conceded two goals in each of their last seven matches, could a defensive approach from Sam Allardyce frustrate an off-colour Spurs?

Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m) and Marcus Rashford (£9.6m) are alternatives from a buoyant Manchester United side, and West Ham’s Michail Antonio (£6.7m) could prosper against Fulham. 

Fernandes is my top captaincy pick for Gameweek 23. Given that his underlying statistics are continuously impressive and his Manchester United colleagues are back in their groove, he could easily repeat the haul he achieved the last time Manchester United faced Everton.

– Jan

However for David – who enjoyed a successful 17-Gameweek captain run back in 2018/19 – Antonio is his favoured armband selection from this week’s Scout Picks.

The in-form West Ham striker has hit attacking returns in four of his five last games. With the highest expected goals rating of any forward in the last six Gameweeks, we are backing Antonio to continue his impressive form against a Fulham side whose recent defensive improvements have stuttered.

– Scout Picks

Team News

In the Team News, Jamie Vardy (£10.0m) is set to return following his hernia operation, while Ricardo Pereira (£5.9m) could be a useful asset in the absence of Timothy Castagne (£5.7m) over the coming weeks.

And Wilfried Zaha (£7.2m) has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

While from Pep Guardiola’s Friday press conference, we received confirmation that Sergio Aguero (£10.3m), Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) and Nathan Aké (£5.4m) are still on the sidelines with their respective issues.

Community Competitions and Head-to-Head Fixtures

RedLightning rounded-up the latest Community mini-leagues and competitions

Pro Pundit Andy’s youtube.com/letstalkfpl mini-league is currently the Best League in FPL based on the average score of the top five teams, taking over from our Community Members League, which slips to third.

For those participating in the Head-to-Head Leagues, the main page can be linked to here. The fixtures for Gameweek 23 can be found below:

Use the drop-down menus to show your league and division. To find out which league and division you are in, follow the instructions on the main Head-to-Head page.

Once the Gameweek starts, if you click on your opponent’s name you will be linked to their team on the FPL website.

May your arrows be green!

TopMarx Fan of Fantasy Football and Monty Python. "Archimedes out to Socrates, Socrates back to Archimedes, Archimedes out to Heraclitus, he beats Hegel. Heraclitus a little flick, here he comes on the far post, Socrates is there, Socrates heads it in! Socrates has scored! The Greeks are going mad, the Greeks are going mad! Socrates scores, got a beautiful cross from Archimedes. The Germans are disputing it. Hegel is arguing that the reality is merely an a priori adjunct of non-naturalistic ethics, Kant via the categorical imperative is holding that ontologically it exists only in the imagination, and Marx is claiming it was offside.”

1,256 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Puzzle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Robertson or Mee/Coufal this GW?

    Open Controls
    1. faux_C
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      I have all 3 of these and I'm playing Coufal.

      Clean sheet odds are better for West Ham than Burnley this week and Robertson looks knackered.

      Open Controls
      1. Puzzle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Actually sensible. Just have a big difficulty benching players like Robbo. Think I'll go Coufal as well.

        Open Controls
  2. Ao Senshi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 mins ago

    Who to start?

    A - Maguire
    B - DCL

    Open Controls
  3. You've got red on you.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Really tough this week.

    Anything you would switch and why?

    Meslier
    Maguire - Cresswell - Cancelo
    Mane - Gundogan - Soucek - Fernandes - Son (c)
    Bamford - Antonio

    Bench: Areola - Dias - Watkins - R. James

    Open Controls
    1. Come on you Kante
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Gtg

      I’ve doubled up on Man City leaving Dias in hopefully clean sheet with Liverpool of mixed sorts atm they looked tired vs Brighton

      Open Controls
  4. Come on you Kante
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Any ideas which game Kane will return for?

    And does Vardy start vs wolves?

    Any ideas lads

    Open Controls
    1. Van der Faart
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Kane back midweek or v City

      Open Controls
      1. Come on you Kante
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Cheers great name lol

        What about Vardy

        Open Controls
  5. Nespinha
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    bench mee or cancelo

    Open Controls
    1. Hybrid.power
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Cancelo

      Open Controls
    2. Lindelol
      • 2 Years
      just now

      coin toss really

      Open Controls
  6. Lindelol
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Start DCL or AWB? Its a headache

    Open Controls
    1. Hybrid.power
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Wan B

      Open Controls
    2. Bavarian
      • 3 Years
      just now

      DCL

      Open Controls
  7. Hybrid.power
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Here's to benching all the wrong players!

    Open Controls
  8. jimmy.floyd
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bench one:
    A AWB (have DDG)
    B Coufal (have Cresswell)
    C Cancelo
    D Souček
    E Sterling

    Open Controls
    1. Hybrid.power
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. TheBrat
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  9. Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    I started DCL and benched Salah and am pretty comfortable with it.

    Open Controls
    1. Sean
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Not sure you should be but GL

      Open Controls
    2. Lindelol
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      you don't like good ranks?

      Open Controls
    3. Gun gun
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Lol sure

      Open Controls
    4. FantasyTony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Madness

      Open Controls
    5. Free Hat
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I like it

      Open Controls
  10. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Robbo or DCL starting?

    Open Controls
    1. TheBrat
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Dcl

      Open Controls
  11. TheBrat
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Play Digne or Dias?

    Open Controls
  12. hazza44
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Which 2 to start? Thanks
    Coufal
    Cancelo
    Justin

    Open Controls
    1. TheBrat
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Last 2

      Open Controls
  13. Sean
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Everyone buying Pope has made one of my only differentials disappear

    Open Controls
  14. Johan Queef
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Bench one:

    A) Dallas (CRY)
    B) Mee (BRI)
    C) Coufal (ful)

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. TheBrat
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
  15. Bobby_Baggio
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Question of alot of minds. (C)....

    A) Son
    B) Bruno
    C) Antonio

    Open Controls
  16. Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Any news on Mane?

    Open Controls
  17. Hadebayor Mum
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 min ago

    Punt on 0-0 and play double City defence? Looking for excuses to bench Gundo.

    Open Controls
    1. Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
      • 8 Years
      just now

      City scoring not a problem. Only Liverpool will have an issue scoring so play.

      Open Controls
  18. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Mark sold Salah.

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      How do you know? For Son?

      Open Controls
  19. jernej93
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Which 2 to start:

    1. Gundo
    2. Lowton
    3. Creswell
    4. DCL

    Open Controls
  20. Fergiesarmy
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Start Adams or DCl
    Captain Bruno or Bamf?

    Open Controls
  21. KuttiBunja
    • 5 Years
    just now

    2 free transfers.
    watkins to antonio for 1?

    have dcl, bamford.

    Open Controls
  22. Gun gun
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Bench order dallas dcl stones correct order?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.