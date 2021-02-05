Who is the best FPL captain for Gameweek 23?

Liverpool and Manchester City’s Gameweek 23 meeting at Anfield should allow Fantasy Premier League managers the chance to spread their wings and think creatively with the captaincy this weekend.

Fresh from their 9-0 win over Southampton, Manchester United options are in the conversation ahead of a meeting with Everton, while Spurs host a relegation-threatened West Bromwich Albion outfit.

But considering the Red Devils were helped by the Saints’ unfortunate injuries and poorly-timed red cards, and Spurs have struggled without Harry Kane (£11.0m), is now the time for a differential captain?



West Ham’s in-form attack travel to face a Fulham side whose recent defensive improvements appear to have lapsed while Aston Villa host Arsenal, who have some defensive personnel missing for Gameweek 22.

As ever, the Captain Sensible article is here to sort through the best options, comparing their recent underlying statistics against those of their upcoming opponents.

As this uses extensive data from Fantasy Football Scout's Premium Members Area, only those with a valid subscription can access it in full.

CAPTAIN POLL

The early results on our website indicate that our users have identified three main captaincy candidates for Gameweek 22, each of them gaining more than 15% of votes so far.



Unsurprisingly, Bruno Fernandes (£11.4m) sits in first place with just over 32.0% as Manchester United’s prepare to host Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton.



Despite Spurs’ toils in front of goal, 21.4% of our voters trust Son Heung-min (£9.7m) enough to capitalise on West Bromwich Albion’s woeful defence. They have given up at least two goals in each of their last seven Premier League matches.



This week’s top-three is closed out by Michail Antonio (£6.7m), who, despite not finding the net in his last three league appearances, is still chipping in with assists (three since Gameweek 20) and remains a constant goal threat.



Jack Grealish (£7.8m) and Patrick Bamford (£6.6m) are the best of the rest this time around as Aston Villa host an Arsenal side without Bernd Leno (£5.0m), Marcelo Bielsa and his Leeds squad will be out for revenge on Crystal Palace, who beat them 4-1 earlier in the campaign.

KEY MATCHES

Manchester United v Everton

