Spot the Differential February 5

Fit-again Pereira can return to 2019/20 form in Castagne’s absence

Gameweek 23 is almost upon us after another quick turnaround, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Leicester City, Burnley and Newcastle United, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

Ricardo Pereira

  • FPL ownership: 0.2%
  • Price: £5.9m
  • GW23-27 fixtures: wol | LIV | avl | ARS | bha

Ricardo Pereira (£5.9m) is showing signs that he is almost back to full-fitness, as he completed his first 90 minutes of the season against Fulham on Wednesday night.

Benefitting from Timothy Castagne’s (£5.7m) injury, which is set to keep him out for a ‘short period of time’, the 27-year-old started at Craven Cottage and even had a goal ruled out in the second half for offside.

The numbers caught the eye, too.

Pereira finished the match with 23 final-third touches. Amongst team-mates, only James Maddison (£7.3m) had more, and for context, his colleague on the opposite flank, James Justin (£5.1m), had nine. He also racked up more penalty area-touches, take-ons and crosses than the English full-back during the match, which is encouraging. 

The return of several injured players, including Çaglar Söyüncü (£5.3m) and of course Pereira, has given the Foxes a boost ahead of a testing run of fixtures, which sees them take on Wolverhampton Wanderers, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal before the end of the month. However, it’s worth pointing out that two of the next three are on the road, where Leicester have won 26 points so far, their second highest total in a Premier League campaign after their 2015-16 title win.

Now almost up to speed, Pereira is surely a must-start for Brendan Rodgers side, and with his ability to bomb forward like a winger, could be an effective differential in the coming weeks.

“He’s one of the top full-backs in the Premier League. We lost him in a game in which he was outstanding. We’ve gained in two ways because it allowed James Justin to come in and grow. Now, to have Ricky back with all of his qualities. He’s not there yet but he’s getting up to speed. We’re really strong in that area of the field.” – Brendan Rodgers

Ben Mee

  • FPL ownership: 1.9%
  • Price: £4.9m
  • GW23-27 fixtures: BHA | cry + FUL | WBA | tot | ARS

English centre-back Ben Mee (£4.9m) has become one of the Premier League’s most consistent defenders in recent seasons, and could be a solid differential given Burnley’s schedule which now includes a Double Gameweek.

The Clarets started the season slowly going seven games without a win, but saw their performances improve once Mee returned to the starting XI following a thigh injury. Since then, the solidity Sean Dyche’s side are renowned for has returned, and resulted in seven clean sheets in their last 17 attempts in all competitions.

Despite just two of those shut-outs arriving this year, it’s worth pointing out that their recent schedule has been tough, with each of their last six league opponents all in the top 10. However, they now have a run of winnable matches against teams in the bottom half, which includes an appealing Double Gameweek 24 against Crystal Palace and Fulham. 

Encouragingly, they have already kept clean sheets against their next four opponents earlier in the season, too.

Captain Mee also carries a bit of goal threat from set-pieces, which has already seen him score against Sheffield United and Aston Villa this term. That could be important too, given that Brighton and Palace often look vulnerable defending crosses into the box, and while clean sheets remain the most likely source of points, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if he were again to take advantage from a dead-ball situation in the coming weeks.

Ryan Fraser

Sterling's away form and low ownership can do real FPL damage
  • FPL ownership: 0.2%
  • Price: £5.6m
  • GW23-27 fixtures: SOU | che | mun | WOL | wba

Despite a stop-start season at Newcastle United, largely due to injury, Ryan Fraser (£5.6m) has impressed in recent matches.

That upturn in form has coincided with Steve Bruce’s decision to switch to a 4-4-2 diamond formation, which has seen the Magpies take more shots than any other side since Gameweek 20.

Operating in a more advanced role alongside Callum Wilson (£6.8m), the more ambitious approach is getting the best out of Fraser, who ranks joint-top for chances created among all Premier League players over the last three matches. He’s also created three big chances, a total only Bruno Fernandes (£11.4m) can match, and whipped in a massive 36 crosses.

The 26-year-old’s appeal is further boosted by this weekend’s opponents Southampton, who following their heavy midweek defeat at Old Trafford have now conceded 15 goals in their last four league matches. It’s also worth noting that they’ve given up 21 chances from their right flank during that time, only Burnley have allowed more, which is relevant with Fraser often drifting into those areas, where he can cut inside onto his stronger right foot.

Fraser has had a testing start to his time in the North East, but can provide a genuine threat for Newcastle when fully fit, and could be a nice pick-up for those on the lookout for a real midfield differential in Gameweek 23.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 23

  1. Fero1905
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    Right now my Team for tomorrow. I need some Suggestions please

    MARTINEZ
    TAA SHAW STONES CRESSWELL
    MADDISON SALAH FERNANDES
    WATKINS ANTONIO (C) BAMFORT

    SANCHEZ / GÜNDOGAN/ CANCELO/ SAKA

    Would you play saka for any Player in the team?

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
        1 min ago

        No but I'd probably play Cancelo over Stones. That's what I'm doing.

        Open Controls
      • Scholes Out Forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Cancelo over Stones, Gundo should also play, maybe over TAA

        Open Controls
      • House Frey Wedding Planner
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Not over anyone in your first XI

        Open Controls
      • Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Shouting is not recommended.

        Open Controls
    2. kime67
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      i have no idea who to bench.

      Open Controls
    3. Fodderx4
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Play 1
      a) Robbo
      b) DCL

      Open Controls
      1. Scholes Out Forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        DCL if have to choose

        Open Controls
    4. Arsenal97
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Who to bench (need 3):
      Dias
      Stones
      Justin
      Shaw
      Soucek
      Gundogan

      Open Controls
      1. Scholes Out Forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        Stones Shaw Gundo?

        Hard choice

        Open Controls
      2. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Not Gundo - rest in the lap of the gods

        Open Controls
    5. mwa1t
        11 mins ago

        Is this madness?

        Martinez
        Coufal Mee Dier Bednarek
        Salah Grealish Maddison Bruno Son
        Watkins

        DCL, Dias, Brewster on the bench. Feels crazy to bench DCL and Dias. Fixtures are so unpredictable this week

        Open Controls
        1. Scholes Out Forever
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          Dias over Bednarek imo

          Open Controls
        2. BeWater
            4 mins ago

            I'm benching DCL and Stones. Not madness. Just got to make the least worst choice.

            Open Controls
          • Jimmy Boy
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            Dias over Bednarek imo, did you have him for the -7?

            Open Controls
            1. mwa1t
                just now

                No he was on the bench thank god

                Open Controls
          • Tmel
            • 10 Years
            11 mins ago

            Martinez
            Dias Coufal Chilwell
            Grealish Salah Son Bruno Gundo
            Bamford Antonio
            (Steer DCL Stones Mitchell)

            0.9ITB & 2FT

            a) Mitchell > Lowton
            b) Mitchell > Rudiger
            c) Chilwell > Shaw
            d) Chilwell > Alonso

            Open Controls
            1. BeWater
                just now

                I would maybe give Chilwell one more game. Imagine how you'd feel if he lines up at LWB against Sheffield United. Do Mitchell to Lowton to prevent burning a transfer.

                Open Controls
            2. Scholes Out Forever
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              10 mins ago

              Current team:

              Martinez
              Cancelo - Dias - Coufal
              Gundo - Salah - Bruno - Barnes - Soucek
              Antonio - BamBam

              Button - Mitchell - Alioski - DCL
              1FT, 4.0M ITB

              Should I:

              A) Hold
              B) Upgrade Mitchell/Alisoki
              C) Button --> Pope

              Open Controls
              1. BeWater
                  4 mins ago

                  Hold. It will feel good post deadline when you see 2FTs available.

                  Open Controls
                • FATGFC
                    2 mins ago

                    I'd hold it - but also, I'd play Alioski over Coufal...

                    Open Controls
                    1. Scholes Out Forever
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      just now

                      Im debating Alioski over Dias tbh

                      Coufal has Ful, could be a good game for attacking returns

                      Open Controls
                • winchester
                    10 mins ago

                    Good day lads! Have 2ft and 0,3m itb Wildcard, bb, tc available. Kane back next gw? keep or sell? what would you lads do with this lot? cheers guys!

                    martinez (martin)
                    dias cancelo dallas coufal (taylor)
                    salah bruno son soucek gundo
                    bamford (adams kane)

                    martin+kane -> pope+antonio ?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Scholes Out Forever
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      I sold Kane this week. Even if Kane is back, it's against City, so might as well be out for aother GW

                      Open Controls
                      1. winchester
                          1 min ago

                          cheers! then i guess best is to sell get him out. what do u think about the transfer then?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Scholes Out Forever
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 7 Years
                            just now

                            Good as any!

                            Open Controls
                    2. JP\'s
                        10 mins ago

                        Who to captain Fernandes or Bamford?

                        Open Controls
                        1. House Frey Wedding Planner
                          • 2 Years
                          just now

                          Bruno

                          Open Controls
                      • Karan14
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        10 mins ago

                        Lowton is 100% nailed & fit right?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Pep Roulette
                          • 3 Years
                          just now

                          Yes

                          Open Controls
                      • Steager
                        • 3 Years
                        9 mins ago

                        Just seen Steve Bruce presser, apparently most of their defence is out. Their defence is not great with everyone fit so thinking

                        Wilson to Ings.

                        Also gets you Ings for Southampton double in GW25.

                        Thoughts?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Top Lad Dakes.
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 4 Years
                          7 mins ago

                          Saints also struggling atm

                          Open Controls
                        2. pingissimus
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          just now

                          Saints could double in 26 and 27 too!

                          Open Controls
                      • greggles
                        • 10 Years
                        9 mins ago

                        I'm going TAA > Rudiger. Leaves me with

                        Martinez
                        Cancelo / Justin / Rudiger
                        Salah / Grealish / Bruno(c) / Gundo / Saka
                        Bamford / Antonio

                        Subs: Button / DCL / Stones / Bednarek

                        Open Controls
                      • Gun gun
                        • 4 Years
                        9 mins ago

                        Seems like i need to sell cresswell for burnley defender for their dgw? The rest are rudiger shaw stones and dallas..

                        Open Controls
                        1. GloryManUnited
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          just now

                          I would most definitely not sell the highest scoring FPL defender with Fulham up next. Very bad decision

                          Open Controls
                      • Top Lad Dakes.
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        8 mins ago

                        A) Coufal to Mee this week
                        B) Coufal to Mee next week, burn a FT this week 🙁
                        C) Coufal to a 1-week punt (Alonso, Cresswell etc?) this week, then Mee next week

                        Open Controls
                        1. Scholes Out Forever
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          3 mins ago

                          find another use for your FT. Coufal has Sheffield

                          Open Controls
                          1. Top Lad Dakes.
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 4 Years
                            just now

                            Have said on previous posts - moot point. I won’t be playing Coufal in GW24 regardless of what happens this week, given my other defenders/options available.

                            So with that in mind, what would you do? No other real use for FT this week

                            Open Controls
                        2. Baps hunter
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          2 mins ago

                          C still, remember Shaw and AWB also

                          Open Controls
                          1. Top Lad Dakes.
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 4 Years
                            just now

                            Cheers, and fair points yeah - looking at them in for Digne soon, but for a one week punt EVE doesn’t seem the best fixture to target.

                            Would you take the risk with Alonso? Straight swap to Cresswell? Anyone else?

                            Open Controls
                        3. Stormbringer22
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 1 Year
                          just now

                          A. Gives you 2FTs to play with next week and I assume you already have 3 City. That will give you 4 DGW players already with 2FTs in your pocket. The world is your oyster then!

                          Open Controls
                      • Champione
                        • 5 Years
                        8 mins ago

                        Play on of each category

                        A) Martinez (ARS)
                        B) McCarthy (new)

                        1) Targett (ARS)
                        2 Lookman (WHU)

                        Open Controls
                        1. Stormbringer22
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 1 Year
                          4 mins ago

                          I fancy Southampton to bounce back and Lookman to get on the scoresheet. Don't think Villa will keep a CS
                          B+2

                          Open Controls
                          1. Champione
                            • 5 Years
                            just now

                            cheers, tempted by that risky approach

                            Open Controls
                            1. Stormbringer22
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 1 Year
                              just now

                              No probs, some help below?

                              Open Controls
                      • Stormbringer22
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 1 Year
                        8 mins ago

                        Martinez - Button
                        Cancelo - Chilwell* - Dallas - Coufal - Ferguson
                        Salah - Sterling - Bruno - Grealish - Gundogan
                        DCL - Bamford - Brewster*
                        2FTs, £2.5itb

                        Brewster + Chilwell > Antonio(C) + Shaw for free

                        Yay or nay?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Jimmy Boy
                          • 4 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Looks good, which two will you bench though?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Stormbringer22
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 1 Year
                            just now

                            Benching DCL & Coufal

                            Open Controls
                      • jlut
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        7 mins ago

                        Best non-MCI DEF?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Stormbringer22
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 1 Year
                          just now

                          Shaw

                          Open Controls
                      • Don Kloppeone
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        7 mins ago

                        Bottomed (Cheers Dakes)

                        Haven't a clue who to give the armband to. I know I’m in a decent position at 89k OR but I’m still chasing my main ML.

                        Son has the clear fixture winner and bookies odds but awful awful form and team around him atm.

                        Bruno has blistering form and a pretty decent fixture. Looks safest choice.

                        Antonio has good form but hasn’t scored in 3 matches and a v good fixture. Would be the most differential captain of the 3.

                        What would you do?!

                        Currently have it on Antonio but with Lingard firing maybe his potential is diluted.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Scholes Out Forever
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          5 mins ago

                          Im going with Antonio

                          Open Controls
                          1. Don Kloppeone
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            just now

                            You got all 3 also?

                            V tough one!

                            Open Controls
                        2. Stormbringer22
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 1 Year
                          4 mins ago

                          Don't have Son, but I am leaning towards Antonio over Bruno. I am chasing quite a bit with my poor OR. I think Everton can be stubborn against Utd. I think Son will score, but I don't think he will haul. Antonio has been due for a while now

                          Open Controls
                          1. Don Kloppeone
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            3 mins ago

                            You don’t think Antonio will be giving some of that goalscoring potential up to Lingard now?

                            Open Controls
                            1. Stormbringer22
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 1 Year
                              just now

                              I think that will only help him. They can help each other. Don't think it will be Salah & Mane situation

                              Open Controls
                        3. Jon Walter's Hatty
                          • 7 Years
                          3 mins ago

                          Surely Lingard helps him. No returns last time out without him

                          Open Controls
                          1. Don Kloppeone
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Helps him assist. Not sure if it’ll help him score

                            Open Controls
                            1. Jon Walter's Hatty
                              • 7 Years
                              just now

                              Its all points. Id take 8 from a captain every week

                              Open Controls
                        4. BeWater
                            1 min ago

                            I'm caught between Bruno, Son and Antonio too. Actually think Bruno's 17 pointer was quite fortunate. I don't think Antonio's potential is diluted with Lingard. Lingard actually turned two ok passes into assists! I'm going to hate myself for it but at the moment I'm leaning towards Son.

                            Open Controls
                          • Boly Would
                            • 4 Years
                            just now

                            I've got it on Antonio, think overall Lingard could be a good thing for him

                            Open Controls
                        5. Joyce1998
                          • 5 Years
                          6 mins ago

                          Need help on this one
                          A or B

                          Team A-
                          Mccarthy, Steer
                          Robbo, Justin, Dallas, Rudiger, Mitchell
                          Salah, Sterling, Bruno, Soucek, Alzate
                          Ings, Wilson, DCL

                          Or

                          Team B-
                          Ederson, Steer
                          AWB, Justin, Dallas, Rudiger, Dunne
                          Salah, Sterling, Bruno, Maddy, Burke
                          Antonio, Wilson, DCL

                          Open Controls
                        6. abhirup780
                          • 6 Years
                          6 mins ago

                          Play one
                          Lowton (BHA)
                          Dias (liv)
                          Coufal(ful)

                          Open Controls
                        7. Jon Walter's Hatty
                          • 7 Years
                          5 mins ago

                          Might just have a cover bet on a Son brace and keep Trash I mean Rashford

                          Open Controls
                        8. JP\'s
                            4 mins ago

                            Who to start

                            DCL or Lowton?

                            Open Controls
                            1. Pauntley
                              • 4 Years
                              just now

                              DCL for me

                              Open Controls
                            2. Corona is not good 4 U
                                just now

                                I would start Lowton. Burnley has a good chance of a clean sheet. Manchester United was solid on the back against Arsenal and Southampton.

                                Open Controls
                            3. Corona is not good 4 U
                                4 mins ago

                                Is this team good to go and have the right bench?

                                Pope (Mc.Carthy)
                                Coufal, Dias, Mee (Stones) (Digne)
                                Fernandes (C), Raphinha, Salah, Soucek (Foden)
                                Antonio, Bamford, Calvert-Lewin

                                Thanks!

                                Open Controls
                              • Pauntley
                                • 4 Years
                                4 mins ago

                                Play Calver Lewin or Gundogan?

                                Open Controls
                                1. Miguel Sanchez
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 4 Years
                                  2 mins ago

                                  Gundogan

                                  Open Controls
                                2. BeWater
                                    just now

                                    Gundo. I'm benching DCL. Keep him fresh for the DGW 🙂

                                    Open Controls
                                3. Miguel Sanchez
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 4 Years
                                  3 mins ago

                                  Playing Cancelo so play:

                                  A) Stones (liv)
                                  B) Digne (man)

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Karan14
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 4 Years
                                    2 mins ago

                                    Stones

                                    Can't see Everton keeping a CS against United.

                                    Open Controls
                                  2. Pauntley
                                    • 4 Years
                                    2 mins ago

                                    Digne for attacking returns

                                    Open Controls
                                  3. BeWater
                                      just now

                                      Digne. It will be more exciting.

                                      Open Controls
                                  4. PogChamp
                                    • 9 Years
                                    3 mins ago

                                    Looking at the Transfers In (round), there doesn't seem to be much DGW planning. Not one Burnley player for example. Are most people just waiting until next week to do DGW transfers?

                                    Open Controls
                                  5. Fantasy man on the top
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    3 mins ago

                                    1 FT 7.7 itb

                                    Martinez

                                    Cancelo - Cresswell - Stones (Coufal, Mitchell)

                                    Grealish - Salah - Fernandes - Gundo (Romeu)

                                    DCL - Bamford - Antonio

                                    Any improvement I can do for 1 FT?

                                    Open Controls
                                  6. Releasebreaks
                                    • 3 Years
                                    2 mins ago

                                    Bench 1

                                    Mee (BHA)
                                    Dias (liv)
                                    Justin (wol)

                                    getting hard this decision, but might bench Justin

                                    Open Controls
                                  7. Top Lad Dakes.
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 4 Years
                                    2 mins ago

                                    What defender would you take for a one week punt?

                                    Dare I say Alonso? Or is Chilwell too much of a risk?

                                    Any others? Relaxing Coufal for a week before then swapping to Mee for the DGW (don’t fancy Burnley CS v Brighton this week)

                                    (And before anyone says - yes I’m selling Coufal. I couldn’t play him v SHU in 24 anyway...)

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Top Lad Dakes.
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 4 Years
                                      just now

                                      Whoops, replacing**

                                      Open Controls
                                  8. JONALDINHO
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 3 Years
                                    just now

                                    2FT 5.0 ITB. Thoughts?

                                    Martinez
                                    Cancelo • Coufal • Dallas
                                    Salah • Bruno • Son • Grealish • Gundo
                                    DCL • Antonio(C)
                                    (Steer / Stones / Mitchell / Brewster)

                                    A) Mitchell to Mee and play over Dallas
                                    B) Brewster to Bamford and play over DCL

                                    Will be getting the other next week anyways with Pope

                                    Open Controls

