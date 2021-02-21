797
Scout Notes February 21

How Everton negated Liverpool attack as poor home form continues

797 Comments
Liverpool 0-2 Everton

  • Goals: Richarlison (£7.9m), Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.8m)
  • Assists: James Rodríguez (£7.7m), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m)
  • Bonus points: Jordan Pickford x3 (£4.8m), Richarlison x2, Lucas Digne x1 (£6.1m), Michael Keane x1 (£5.1m)

PERFECT EXECUTION

Liverpool’s Fantasy Premier League prospects took another hit as they lost 2-0 to Everton in Double Gameweek 25.

Ahead of two fixtures in Double Gameweek 26, their Merseyside rivals restricted the Reds’ key attacking assets, ensuring they put on the worst possible audition for the next Fantasy deadline.

On Saturday evening, Carlo Ancelotti set Everton up specifically to negate Jurgen Klopp’s men, operating with a back-four protected by three central midfielders and Seamus Coleman (£4.8m) deployed in a defensive double-up on the right-hand side.

As we saw with Vladimir Coufal (£4.6m) and Ryan Fredericks (£4.2m) doubled-up on Jack Grealish (£7.7m) in Gameweek 22, Coleman and right-back Mason Holgate (£4.8m) combined to take Andrew Robertson (£7.2m) out of Saturday’s Merseyside derby, severely limiting Liverpool’s threat down one of their strongest flanks.

And long balls out of the back helped Everton bypass Liverpool pressing from the front and in the middle to go from defence to attack quickly at key moments.

“We have this kind of quality (in the air). We want to avoid the pressure from Liverpool. We know they press a lot in front.” – Carlo Ancelotti

The effect of those tactical decisions by Ancelotti insisting pre-match that Everton would be in their usual shape, a great example of mind games succeeding.

“The system and the strategy will be the same. I put more fresh legs because we played Wednesday night so it will be a game with a lot of intensity. I want to be ready for it.” – Carlo Ancelotti, pre-match

“We played with two strikers, James and Richarlison. We fix a little bit the position of Coleman to deal with Robertson. Three midfielders and four at the back to control Salah, Mané and Firmino.” – Carlo Ancelotti, post-match

KOP FLOPS

Liverpool face two home fixtures in their next three matches, where they have recently struggled to get results.

Not only are Klopp’s men winless in their last six league matches at Anfield, but they have also found the net just twice in that time.

Before their Saturday night meeting with Sheffield United, Fulham were the only Premier League team to score fewer goals in their last six at home.

By contrast, Manchester City have netted 13 goals across the same data set ahead of facing four matches at the Etihad Stadium in the next two Gameweeks.

It must be said that Jordan Pickford (£4.8m) played his part on Saturday, producing six saves that helped him to maximum bonus and an 11-point haul.

His first two stopped impressive first-half shots from range by Jordan Henderson (£5.4m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m).

Then, in the second period, Pickford spread himself at the near-post to deny Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) a golden opportunity.

PROBLEMS AT KABAK

While Liverpool’s goal-scoring problems are certainly headline-worthy, their ongoing defensive issues are also holding them back.

They have conceded nine goals across their last three matches as Ozan Kabak‘s (£5.0m) introduction to the team has not been particularly productive.

In three appearances in all competitions, the centre-back already has three yellow cards to his name and it was the Stuttgart loanee who was exposed for Everton’s first goal.

James Rodríguez (£7.7m) played an insightful pass inside Kabak in the opening exchanges and, by the time he had turned to respond to it, Richarlison (£7.9m) was already through on goal and slotting past Alisson (£5.9m), his second in two matches.

“(Richarlison) is back and he’s scoring. He is playing with a lot of consistency. Rodríguez does not have the physicality of the others but he has the quality.” – Carlo Ancelotti

Liverpool have not been entirely the masters of their own downfall as their wretched injury curse sunk its tendrils into their campaign once more on Saturday.

Already filling in at centre-back, captain Henderson was forced off with a hamstring injury in the first half, replaced by Nathaniel Phillips (£4.0m).

“It’s the groin/adductor region and nobody in the medical department was positive about it. It doesn’t look good, but we have to wait, of course, for the scan tomorrow, hopefully.” – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Robertson, J Henderson (N Phillips 30′), Kabak, Alexander-Arnold; Thiago (Origi 87′), Wijnaldum, C Jones (Shaqiri 63′); Mané, Firmino, Salah.

Everton XI (4-4-2): Pickford; Digne, Godfrey, Keane, Holgate; Gomes (Sigurdsson 59′), T Davies, Doucouré, Coleman; Richarlison (Iwobi 86′), Rodríguez (Calvert-Lewin 62′).

  1. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Any Man City team news/leaks?

    Probably gonna need Cresswell off the bench, hold Aaron, hold....

    Open Controls
    1. Jafooli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Game vs mid-lower table team, perfect opportunity for Pep to rest his big guns...

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        1 finish outside the top 6 in 26 years.

        Open Controls
    2. DA Minnion
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      No I need spurs to score a few today . No offence.

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Offence taken....

        Open Controls
    3. Groot the Leveller
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      I've got cresswell 2nd on my bench, but I suspect he'll come into my team.
      I think he'll get a 2 pointer at most

      Open Controls
  2. CroatianHammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Didn't follow this too closely, but am told TAA was due a red card.

    Antonio starts. Kane starts. Going to be a belter.

    Open Controls
  3. Corgzzzz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    If Grealish is out
    do you think Ings and Grealish out for Lookmam and Kane is a good move......yes or no.

    Open Controls
    1. Lucky Z
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Sure, also in frame of preparation for GW29

      Open Controls
    2. Muscout
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  4. Weeb Kakashi
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Pick one on FH

    A Vardy Pereira Elmo
    B DCL Barnes Digne

    Open Controls
    1. Weeb Kakashi
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      * B Watkins Barnes Digne

      Open Controls
      1. Make United Great Again
        • 8 Years
        52 mins ago

        Still B

        Open Controls
    2. SADIO SANÉ
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      I might have all but Vardy there, I'd say B

      Open Controls
  5. Rinseboy
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Wildcard draft for 26. No other chips left to play.

    Thoughts on this? Too much money spread?

    Martinez
    Cancello Digne Pereira
    Gundogen Foden Son Bruno
    DCL Kane Vardy
    3.9 Target Dunk Raphinha

    Open Controls
    1. fr3d
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      I like it a lot. Are you free hitting 29?

      Open Controls
      1. Lucky Z
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Already have 6 players in this formation for 29

        Open Controls
      2. Rinseboy
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Thanks Fred no. No FH left so will be a few transfers to get to about 9 players

        Open Controls
    2. Ian & Zen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      With Pep’s rotation I’d go with 2 defenders rather than 2 midfielders - you only have 6 GW29 players so would need transfers
      I’d go Barnes over Foden & Stones for Pereira

      Open Controls
  6. Rotation's Alter Ego
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Here we go again...

    https://twitter.com/sbates_people/status/1363444361107759104?s=19

    Open Controls
    1. Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      "BREAKING: Manchester United hit by Covid outbreak but game with Newcastle today goes ahead Full story and more details on @MirrorFootball shortly"

      Open Controls
      1. JONALDINHO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        First time all season I’ve owned 2 Utd players and this happens. Coincidence? I think not

        Open Controls
    2. Jafooli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      59 mins ago

      Deep benches required until the end of the season....

      Open Controls
    3. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      58 mins ago

      Just in time for the DGW, oh well that cements my decision to go TC next week...

      Open Controls
    4. Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      58 mins ago

      United press release suggests it's only impacting the coaching team.

      https://www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/man-utd-issues-statement-on-coaching-staff-for-newcastle-utd-game-21-february-2021

      Open Controls
    5. PlumaPiedra
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      57 mins ago

      "Manchester United have been plunged into a Covid crisis with some members of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's coaching staff believed to have tested positive."

      So no players then?

      Open Controls
    6. Ian & Zen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      50 mins ago

      It’s a good reminder to hold off on the transfers until everyone’s played & for press conferences - patience is a virtue & a green arrow

      Open Controls
    7. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      41 mins ago

      If you listen carefully, you can hear all those 'Cancel Bench Boost' buttons being clicked in unison.

      Open Controls
  7. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Lamela starts 😮

    Open Controls
  8. ChippyT
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Martinez
    Stones|Konsa|Shaw
    Bruno|Salah|Gundo|Son
    Watkins|Kane(C)|Bamford

    Fabri|Raph|Dallas|White

    Cant decide wether to BB to TC Kane in 26, What are peoples thoughts ?

    Open Controls
    1. Ian & Zen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Wait until Spurs game & see how sharp Kane is
      Your bench will be SGW players, which will be the same for most BBs, so depends how confident you are with those fixtures - at least after BB you can concentrate on getting best 11 for rest of season, plus you seem pretty set up for GW29 so all good. Will be other opportunities for TC as well

      Open Controls
  9. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Well looks like Davies no longer a nailed option for DGW 26.

    Which option best at 4.8 or less with a DGW?
    A. Konsa
    B. Lindelof
    C. Other

    Open Controls
    1. Lucky Z
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      A gives you a player in 29

      Open Controls
      1. House Frey Wedding Planner
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Yep plus a potential dgw in 28

        Open Controls
    2. ChippyT
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I've gone with Konsa

      Open Controls
    3. Ian & Zen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour ago

      A. Another vote for Konsa

      Open Controls
  10. JONALDINHO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Ings and Bamford to DCL and Watkins(-4) gives this.

    Martinez
    Shaw • Stones • El Mohamedy
    Salah • Bruno • Son • Gundo
    Kane • DCL • Watkins
    (Fabri / Raphinha / White / Struijk)

    Thoughts? Will most likely TC Kane

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      You will need Bamford in 29.

      Open Controls
      1. JONALDINHO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        This is for GW26. Can do DCL to Bamford after Everton and Villa play each other

        Open Controls
        1. Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Cool then.

          Open Controls
    2. kennethrhcp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      thinking same moves or else keep Bam. cant decide

      Open Controls
  11. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Sold Antonio for Ings but really wish I’d saved my FT or gone Kane.

    This match will be fun to watch!

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      44 mins ago

      Yes very excited as a Kane and Son owner.

      Open Controls
    2. Free hitting is a ladder
      • 7 Years
      42 mins ago

      Did the same, let's hope big Mickie bangs in a Cresswell-assisted hattie to draw vs a Son hattie.

      Open Controls
    3. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      37 mins ago

      Yeah I really wanted to save FT for the doubles. But then I couldn’t afford Antonio not to start almost got Ings but rtt we aliases as I wanted Kane for next week I could just get him and kill two birds with one stone.

      Open Controls
  12. Lukakuna
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Are there any nailed on Spurs defenders worth considering other than Regulion?

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Dier and Lloris

      Open Controls
      1. Lukakuna
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Dier has been in and out recently hasn't he?

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • 5 Years
          1 hour ago

          West Ham go in favourites but i can see a 2-2.

          Tough one to call.

          Open Controls
        2. AC/DC AFC
          • 5 Years
          1 hour ago

          Yep.

          Open Controls
  13. SADIO SANÉ
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    well that's the Bruno -> Son decision made easy

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      No players infected apparently

      Open Controls
      1. fr3d
        • 3 Years
        37 mins ago

        well that's the Son -> Bruno -4 decision made easy

        Open Controls
      2. Bookkeeper
        • 4 Years
        36 mins ago

        they won't release news if players infected until line up.

        Open Controls
    2. PlumaPiedra
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Because a few of the coaches have covid?

      Open Controls
      1. SADIO SANÉ
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        😆

        Open Controls
    3. Groot the Leveller
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      If the bubble has burst then I would expect a few players to get infected over the next week

      Open Controls
  14. Vazza
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Imagine the scenes if Grealish starts. Haha!!

      Open Controls
    • diesel001
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      On current form, England's best team is probably:

      Pope
      TAA Stones Maguire Chilwell
      Rice Phillips
      Foden Maddison Grealish
      Kane

      Shaw, Cresswell, Justin and AWB are pushing Cresswell and TAA though and if Chilwell stops playing games under Tuchel then he is gone. Justin's injury is a shame for him.

      Open Controls
      1. Vazza
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          This team won’t win us the World Cup - I thought we had a strong team this year..

          Open Controls
          1. diesel001
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            There are options. Whether you think they are good enough to win is another question.

            GK: Pope, Pickford, Henderson, McCarthy
            LB: Chilwell, Cresswell, Shaw, Bertrand
            RB: TAA, AWB, Justin, James, Walker, Trippier
            CB: Maguire, Gomez, Stones, Mings, Dunk, Mee, Tarkowski, Coady, Keane, Holding, Dier
            CM: Henderson, Rice, Phillips, JWP, Winks, Saka
            LW: Sterling, Rashford, Grealish
            RW: Foden, Sancho, Barnes
            AM: Maddison, Mount
            FW: Kane, Bamford, DCL, Ings, Abraham, Wilson, Watkins

            Open Controls
        • Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Having Foden Maddison Grealish on the pitch together behind Kane would be hugely interesting

          Personally I think they’d be more effective than Rashford & Sterling if Southgate were to try it - a lot of footballing brain amongst that first trio whereas the other two are more about pace

          Any team with Maguire at the back will get found out eventually though - the guy is just too uncomfortable with players running at him

          Open Controls
          1. diesel001
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            England are back to the old days where Southgate is picking players because of their name. Rashford, Sterling and Sancho are not showing the form that is better than Foden, Grealish, Maddison, Mount at the moment. But none of the latter four will get a look-in to the starting eleven.

            Open Controls
      2. kennethrhcp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        morning lads, I own Bamford & Ings. Which option is best for 26?

        A: Watkins & DCL (-4)
        B: Watkins & Richarlison (-4)

        Open Controls
        1. House Frey Wedding Planner
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
          1. kennethrhcp
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            thanks

            Open Controls
      3. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Covid problems at Man Utd

        https://twitter.com/SimonPeach/status/1363446938151096321

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          Coaching staff

          Open Controls
        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Scroll up.

          Open Controls
        3. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Do you just repost others detective work?

          Open Controls
      4. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Do you think we will see a double rise from DCL this week?

        This would allow me to do DCL back to Ings for 27

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Maybe, maybe not. Ings could fall though.

          One of Ings matches are City, so ask yourself if it's wort the transfer considering DCL may have a double in 28.

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            I’ll reverse it again in 28 if that’s the case

            Open Controls
            1. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              Kilman to Mitchell/Struijk could also give me the 0.1 needed for price changes

              Open Controls
              1. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 6 mins ago

                So booking in a -8 already. Will Ings get you 8+ bench/DCL?

                Open Controls
                1. KAPTAIN KANE
                  • 4 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Only if money is needed to cover price changes, otherwise all FTs.

                  This is assuming I don’t need to make changes elsewhere during that time which is unlikely I guess.

                  Open Controls
            2. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              Wasted transfers when you could play your bench/prepare for 29.

              DCL likely more expensive to buy back then too

              Open Controls
              1. KAPTAIN KANE
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                FH29

                Open Controls
                1. Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 6 mins ago

                  Fair, you left that info out. I'd still not do it though.

                  Open Controls
                  1. KAPTAIN KANE
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 4 mins ago

                    Ok thanks Hazz, had assumed most still had FH

                    Open Controls
                    1. Hazz
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      1 hour, 3 mins ago

                      You post often enough to obviously know a large majority used it for the BGW earlier, don't give us that rubbish 😆

                      Open Controls
                      1. KAPTAIN KANE
                        • 4 Years
                        1 hour, 2 mins ago

                        Saw many elated posts about saving FH back then, but maybe that’s why - those who felt they had wasted it didn’t say anything lol

                        Open Controls
                        1. Hazz
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          59 mins ago

                          Massive bait. A very low number of people here compared to the rest are going thr FG29 route.

                          Theres an arguement FH could be used in GW33 when Spurs/City/Fulham/Southampton blank, as some. Will have triple-ups in 2 H scattering of FUL players.

                          One for you to think about too.

                          Open Controls
                          1. KAPTAIN KANE
                            • 4 Years
                            10 mins ago

                            Good point that actually, didn’t know about 33.
                            Thanks

                            Open Controls
                        2. Ruth_NZ
                          • 6 Years
                          51 mins ago

                          That's always the way. Those that do well with the BB (headline score) will crow about it (and conveniently ignore the cost before and after) while those that didn't will keep quiet. That's how come the BB has become such an over-rated chip when it's often more of a poisoned chalice.

                          FH is the same, hits are the same... How often do you see someone post "I took a -12 and ended up 44 points worse off than if I had done nothing"?

                          The problem people have with the FH is they mostly have little or no strategic grasp of how best to deploy it. The only thing they measure is how many points they make in the week they use it.

                          Open Controls
      5. Lemongrab
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Ings to DCL worth a -4 for the double?

        Open Controls
        1. Sid1891
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          51 mins ago

          I think it’s worth it

          Open Controls
        2. Lukakuna
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          50 mins ago

          I think so, he looked good last night and has plum fix

          Open Controls
        3. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          50 mins ago

          Yes do it, I want DCL to rise twice so I can reverse the transfer in 27 for Ings double

          Open Controls
          1. Lemongrab
            • 11 Years
            30 mins ago

            I don't think he will double rise but Ings could drop if he has a stinker midweek

            Open Controls
            1. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 4 Years
              27 mins ago

              True

              Open Controls
        4. Lemongrab
          • 11 Years
          48 mins ago

          Cheers, I'm a sucker for a double so I'll pull the trigger

          Open Controls
      6. Muscout
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Is Dier nailed on? Bought him in for DGW26 and also 29

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          48 mins ago

          Since you have already brought him in, just play and hope for best

          Open Controls
          1. Lukakuna
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            46 mins ago

            But is he nailed on?

            Open Controls
            1. Holmes
              • 7 Years
              44 mins ago

              75% nailed I guess.

              Open Controls
              1. Lukakuna
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                39 mins ago

                Cheers

                Open Controls
      7. Vazza
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          Any Kane non owners here?

          Open Controls
          1. Sid1891
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            No Spurs assets in my team
            Big drop awaits

            Open Controls
          2. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            Loads, many will buy next week but I went ahead of the curve and got him on WC this week 🙂

            Open Controls
          3. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 32 mins ago

            No, all have him

            Open Controls
          4. aleksaa2
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            His EO is only 18%

            Open Controls
          5. Little Red Lacazette
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            o/

            Open Controls
        • Firminoooo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Need two hits to get 11 in BGW29. Ok to take -8 this DGW to sort it out?

          GW26: Ings, Salah and Lowton to Kane, Son and Reguilion (-8)
          GW27: DCL to Watkins/Antonio
          GW28: save FH
          GW29: Gundogan and Cancelo to Saka and Dunk.
          GW30/31 WC

          Team: 4.3 itb
          Martinez Johnstone
          Dias Cancelo Coufal Dallas Lowton
          Salah Bruno Gundogan Grealish Raphinha
          DCL Bamford Ings

          Open Controls
          1. Lukakuna
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            37 mins ago

            Selling Lowton when he's in the form of his life? Your funeral mate

            Open Controls
        • Lukakuna
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Predictions for West Ham v Spurs?

          Open Controls
          1. Lukakuna
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            1-1 Soucek and Kane

            Open Controls
          2. Disturbed
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            2-1

            Open Controls
          3. Sid1891
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            2-3

            Open Controls
          4. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            1-4

            Open Controls
          5. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            2-0

            Open Controls
          6. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            1-2 Antonio Son 2x

            Open Controls
          7. AC/DC AFC
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            2 2

            Or 2 1

            Or 2 3

            Open Controls
          8. Party time
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            3-3

            Open Controls
        • SADIO SANÉ
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          this idea how only come from the Reguillon news really but how tits up do you think Bamford, Bruno, Dallas -> DCL, Son, Reguillon (-8) would go?

          Open Controls
          1. Lukakuna
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            80% tits up

            Open Controls
            1. SADIO SANÉ
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              haha

              Open Controls
          2. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Will Reguilon play both in the double?
            Jose seems to like to manage his fullbacks minutes

            Open Controls
            1. SADIO SANÉ
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              no idea, I've got a hard on for DGW fullbacks

              Open Controls
              1. KAPTAIN KANE
                • 4 Years
                26 mins ago

                Would rather go Shaw/Targett over him I think

                Open Controls
        • Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          NEW ARTICLE POSTED

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/02/21/antonio-starts-for-west-ham-as-reguilon-back-in-spurs-line-up/

          Open Controls
        • HollywoodXI
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          I’m thinking of FH this week and building to GW29 with FTs (can get 9 without a hit). Can then get Spurs players without a hit and optimise the DGW. Good idea?

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • 5 Years
            32 mins ago

            Logic says use FH to navigate the FA Cup blanks in gw29 or small bgw33.

            So just play into gw26. Aren't most people stacked with doubles anyway?

            Good luck.

            Bring on the Sunday football!

            Open Controls
        • AC/DC AFC
          • 5 Years
          54 mins ago

          Goal

          West Ham

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • 5 Years
            27 mins ago

            Antonio!!

            Open Controls
        • United 99 4Ever
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          53 mins ago

          and I started him....let the goals rain in

          Open Controls
        • Von Lipwig
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          31 mins ago

          A) Rash > Son (have Kane)
          B) Rash + Bamford > DCL + Barnes -4

          Open Controls

