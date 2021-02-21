571
Dugout Discussion February 21

Antonio starts for West Ham as Reguilón returns to Spurs line-up

Michail Antonio (£6.6m) returns to the West Ham line-up as they host Spurs in Double Gameweek 25.

The forward missed the most recent Premier League outing, a 3-0 win over Sheffield United, with fatigue but is looks to be back to full fitness.

Antonio leads the line in today’s London derby with Jesse Lingard (£5.9m), Pablo Fornals (£5.9m) and Jarrod Bowen (£6.0m) in attacking midfield.

With Tomas Soucek (£5.3m) and Declan Rice (£4.7m) in defensive midfield, the only other notable piece of team news is a second successive start at centre-back for Issa Diop (£4.3m).

He continues to fill in with Angelo Ogbonna (£4.9m) recently sustaining an ankle injury.

There will be plenty of attention on the Spurs team today too.

Harry Kane (£11.1m) and Son Heung-min (£9.5m) will both be under the Fantasy microscope for those considering how to set their teams up for Double Gameweek 26.

Spurs face Burnley (home) and Fulham (away) in the next round, offering one of the kindest Double Gameweek schedules.

Elsewhere, Japhet Tanganga (£4.9m) retains his right-back berth and there is a surprise return at left-back for Sergio Reguilón (£5.5m).

Double Gameweek 25 Line-ups

West Ham United XI: Fabianski; Cresswell, Diop, Dawson, Coufal; Rice, Soucek; Lingard, Fornals, Bowen; Antonio.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris; Reguilon, Dier, Sanchez, Tanganga; Højbjerg, Ndombele; Son, Lamela, Moura; Kane.

Ings blanks in first Double Gameweek 25 fixture amid Chelsea penalty latest

  Muscout
    1 Year
    8 mins ago

    Will watch MOTD later but how's Kane looking? Almost thinking Bruno (c) might be better for DGW?

    Open Controls
    St Pauli Walnuts
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      1 min ago

      Spurs looked terrible. Would maybe still captain him next week but wouldn't spunk a TC on him.

      Open Controls
    DA Minnion
      8 Years
      just now

      Honestly wouldn't bother. Like a cart horse at the minute. I was minded to triple captain him but feel like transferring him out at the minute.

      Open Controls
  Inazuma X1
    3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Moving Antonio to my starting XI and benching Grealish has been one of my best last minute decisions this season!

    Open Controls
    Inazuma X1
      3 Years
      3 mins ago

      *Grealish injured rumours pre deadline helped

      Open Controls
    Nightcrawler
      1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Antonio would have come on for grealish anyway

      Open Controls
      Inazuma X1
        3 Years
        just now

        Haha I guess but still there's a slight risk

        Open Controls
  JohnWick
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 mins ago

    9 players, zero returns...now that's what I call efficiency

    Open Controls
    DA Minnion
      8 Years
      just now

      Very consistent.

      Open Controls
  Hazz
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Can't believe I've got Big Dan Burn 3rd on my bench. Haul incoming.

    Open Controls
  Brakos2k
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Hoping Gundagon not playing so Antonio on...

    Open Controls
    Qaiss
      5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Gundo could outscore him..

      Open Controls
    _Ninja_
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      just now

      I'd rather a fit gundo v arsneal tbh

      Open Controls
  Crunchie
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Are west ham so good under Moyes as he has been given time without their toxic fans demanding European football every year?

    Open Controls
    diesel001
      4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Newcastle and West Ham fans. Two of the most toxic sets of fans in the PL.

      Open Controls
      Amsterhammer
        5 Years
        just now

        100%.

        Open Controls
    Amsterhammer
      5 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'm a fan. Tbh our fans are a horrible, entitled rabble. I wouldn't be surprised if not playing in front of them helps the team.

      Open Controls
    Hazz
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      just now

      Good signings. More time to tailor the team to his liking.

      Soucek was there from last season already, but he's had more time to build a better partnership with Rice (and Noble is playing less).

      Coufal has come in and been massive for them. Cresswell having one of his best seasons on the other side.

      Ogbonna has been in great form, and they also made a good signing in Dawson albeit introduced late.

      Even when players such as Bowen/Lanzini etc peter off, they also brought in other options (Benrahma & now Lingard).

      Moyes has managed the squad really well. FWD the only area of concern.

      Open Controls
  diesel001
    4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Loads of Burnley and West Ham CS points coming off benches if Grealish is out injured?

    Open Controls
    DA Minnion
      8 Years
      just now

      Would say most played their Burnley defender. West ham haven't got a clean sheet just yet.

      Open Controls
  Lucky Z
    3 Years
    5 mins ago

    1 half of time and Kane is rubbish?

    What if Fab would save his 45+ shot?

    TC Kane no brainer?

    Open Controls
  THFC4LIFE
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Grealish confirmed out on sky sports

    Open Controls
  diesel001
    4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Sky reporting that Grealish is not involved in the match today.

    Open Controls
  Ron_Swanson
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Grealish confirmed out

    Open Controls
  Jafooli
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Antonio > Ings Mangers Remorse Club

    Sign up below o/ 🙁

    Open Controls
    FantasyTony
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      1 min ago

      o/

      Open Controls
      Jafooli
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        9 Years
        just now

        What were we thinking....

        Open Controls
  KAPTAIN KANE
    4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Pope
    Cresswell
    Antonio
    DCL

    McCarthy
    Kane
    Ings
    Lowton

    Guess which I group I bought and which I sold on WC!

    Open Controls
    Fudgy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 Year
      1 min ago

      I've done similar mate, had a nightmare

      Open Controls
      KAPTAIN KANE
        4 Years
        just now

        It really has been a hellish start, need to remember if it's not broke don't fix it.

        Open Controls
  g40steve
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Grealish out Sky sports

    Open Controls
  Inazuma X1
    3 Years
    4 mins ago

    No Grealish after all then
Source: Sky

    Source: Sky

    Open Controls
  tbos83
      4 mins ago

      Grealish out, confirmed on sky

      Open Controls
    AC/DC AFC
      5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Find out soon. On Grealish.

      Merson speculates too.

      https://www.hitc.com/en-gb/2021/02/21/looked-like-paul-merson-thinks-aston-villa-star-carrying-an-injury/

      Open Controls
      diesel001
        4 Years
        just now

        It has been confirmed. Sky Sports just confirmed it.

        Open Controls
    DA Minnion
      8 Years
      3 mins ago

      No smoke without fire confirmed.

      Open Controls
    Inazuma X1
      3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Grealish will be out vs Leeds as well. Will be accessed for later.

      Open Controls
      KAPTAIN KANE
        4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Sauce?

        Open Controls
        Inazuma X1
          3 Years
          1 min ago

          Sky

          Open Controls
        Inazuma X1
          3 Years
          just now

          Also Gregg Evans on twitter

          Open Controls
          Inazuma X1
            3 Years
            just now

            He's from The Athletic I think

            Open Controls
    KAPTAIN KANE
      4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Well at least selling Grealish has paid off for now

      Open Controls
      DA Minnion
        8 Years
        just now

        I got rid of Watkins for ings on the back of grealish being injured.

        Open Controls
    Jafooli
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Grealish shin pads confirmed...

      Open Controls
    JohnWick
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      Grealish owners with Antonio first on the bench...well played!

      Open Controls
    Jafooli
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      1 min ago

      Antonio points off the bench for jammy Grealish owners everywhere....

      Open Controls
    Nightcrawler
      1 Year
      1 min ago

      Absolutely Nowhere To Hide For Grealish Owners

      Open Controls
      Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 Years
        just now

        Some have Richarlison or Antonio subs coming on

        Open Controls
      diesel001
        4 Years
        just now

        Many might be celebrating if they have Antonio or a Burnley defender coming off their bench.....

        Open Controls

