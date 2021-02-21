Antonio starts for West Ham as Reguilón returns to Spurs line-up

Michail Antonio (£6.6m) returns to the West Ham line-up as they host Spurs in Double Gameweek 25.

The forward missed the most recent Premier League outing, a 3-0 win over Sheffield United, with fatigue but is looks to be back to full fitness.

Antonio leads the line in today’s London derby with Jesse Lingard (£5.9m), Pablo Fornals (£5.9m) and Jarrod Bowen (£6.0m) in attacking midfield.

With Tomas Soucek (£5.3m) and Declan Rice (£4.7m) in defensive midfield, the only other notable piece of team news is a second successive start at centre-back for Issa Diop (£4.3m).

He continues to fill in with Angelo Ogbonna (£4.9m) recently sustaining an ankle injury.

There will be plenty of attention on the Spurs team today too.

Harry Kane (£11.1m) and Son Heung-min (£9.5m) will both be under the Fantasy microscope for those considering how to set their teams up for Double Gameweek 26.

Spurs face Burnley (home) and Fulham (away) in the next round, offering one of the kindest Double Gameweek schedules.

Elsewhere, Japhet Tanganga (£4.9m) retains his right-back berth and there is a surprise return at left-back for Sergio Reguilón (£5.5m).

Double Gameweek 25 Line-ups

West Ham United XI: Fabianski; Cresswell, Diop, Dawson, Coufal; Rice, Soucek; Lingard, Fornals, Bowen; Antonio.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris; Reguilon, Dier, Sanchez, Tanganga; Højbjerg, Ndombele; Son, Lamela, Moura; Kane.

