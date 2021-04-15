Double Gameweek 32 Scout Picks includes Spurs triple-up

As they prepare to face Everton and Southampton over the next few days, Spurs assets form the spine of our Double Gameweek 32 Scout Picks.

We have chosen three of their players for the latest round of games while Liverpool and Manchester United provide a pair of double-ups.

Our Scout Picks, chosen from David, Neale, Tom and Andy‘s Scout Squad submissions, line up in 4-4-2 formation this week, coming in at £79.6m, £3.4m inside our budget of £83.0m.

Goalkeeper

Hugo Lloris (£5.6m) is our chosen representative from the Spurs defence ahead of their two fixtures in the Double Gameweek. José Mourinho’s goalkeeper is the most likely to feature significantly in both matches. Everton drew 0-0 with Brighton last time out and Southampton have failed to score in three of their last five away matches; so a clean sheet is hardly an unexpected outcome for Lloris.

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m) is right back where Fantasy Premier League managers have come to expect him: one of the best creative defenders in the division. Over his last six matches, he is top among all FPL defenders for key passes and big chances, producing 44 points in that time (7.3 per game).

Luke Shaw (£5.3m) is not far behind Alexander-Arnold over the last six, providing four clean sheets and a goal in that time for a total of 38 points. His 10 key passes keep the left-back in the top-five defenders during the same period.

Conor Coady (£4.9m) and his Wolves colleagues went some way to helping out the fixtures-over-form camp in their 1-0 win over Fulham on Friday night. That suggests he can be trusted again when Sheffield United come to Molineux for their delayed Double Gameweek 32 match. The Blades have scored just seven away goals in 15 attempts this season, the worst in the Premier League.

Rob Holding (£4.2m) remains a helpful value option in defence with Fulham coming to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Over the last six matches, the Cottagers are in the Premier League’s bottom five for big chances while no side has a worse goal conversion rate (4.5%).

Midfielders

Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) might only have two attacking returns since Double Gameweek 26 but a Sunday afternoon meeting with Burnley could change all that. The Clarets are on the longest run of any side in the division without a clean sheet and, over their last six, are in the bottom-three for expected goals conceded (xGC).

Son Heung-min (£9.4m) is the second of our three Spurs players for the Double Gameweek. Everton have just one clean sheet at home since Gameweek 13 while Southampton are the Premier League’s fourth-worst side for xGC over the last matches. Over the same period, Son is top of the division for big chances created.

Following a midweek rest, Diogo Jota (£7.0m) looks more likely than his attacking colleagues to start against Leeds for Liverpool on Monday night. The mid-priced midfielder has three goals across his last three Premier League outings.

Jesse Lingard (£6.5m) is the division’s man-in-form after a fifth double-digit haul of the campaign in just his ninth appearance. Considering only two players in the Premier League can boast more shots on target than Lingard over the last six matches, his output looks sustainable at least for now. In Double Gameweek 32, West Ham face a Newcastle outfit that has conceded at least two goals in nine of their last 14 league matches.

Forwards

As already mentioned, Spurs’ fixtures in Double Gameweek 32 look very appealing from an attacking perspective. Harry Kane (£11.7m) is an obvious inclusion in the Scout Picks then considering he is joint-top of the Premier League for big chances and shots on target over the last six matches.

Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.0m) is one of two players level with Kane for big chances during that period and is just one shot on target behind him too. It is no surprise the Leicester forward has produced seven goals since Double Gameweek 26. West Bromwich Albion have made some defensive improvements recently but still have just one clean sheet away from home this season.

Substitutes

Rui Patrício (£5.3m)

(£5.3m) Arthur Masuaku (£4.3m)

(£4.3m) Gabriel Martinelli (£4.9m)

(£4.9m) Callum Wilson (£6.5m)

THE CAPTAIN

We choose the Scout Picks captain using a four-way vote between our Scout Squad pundits.

Because we use Fantasy Football Scout data so heavily in this process, the skipper we choose each Gameweek is known only to those with a valid Fantasy Football Scout subscription and revealed to the public only when the deadline has passed.

Here’s how we voted for Double Gameweek 32:

THE COMMUNITY CHAMPION

Each week, one of the Fantasy Football Scout community takes on the Scout Picks by pitting their chosen XI against ours.

The Community Member who beats our team by the largest margin will win a £100 Amazon Voucher and a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for the following season.

Little Red Lacazette takes on the Scout Picks in Double Gameweek 32 going with a 3-5-2 line-up of Lloris (vc); Dias, Shaw, Coady; Salah, Son (vc), Mount, Jota, Lingard; Kane (c), Iheanacho.

AA33 is the current leader, defeating the Scout Picks by a 53-point margin in Gameweek 2.

