FFS Mini Leagues & Community Competitions Gameweek 34

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 34, when many of us were unable to field a full team because of the unexpected postponement of Manchester United versus Liverpool and massive rotation in other matches.

We report on the two main FFScout Leagues, the Head-to-Head Leagues, the FFS Cups, Last Man Standing, and a selection of community mini-leagues.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

League code: 5u05vz

Eligibility: Open to all

Pandin Bruyne still tops our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league, but he now leads Nathan Jobling by only 25 points and has slipped a couple of places to fifth in the world.

49,389 teams are currently participating in this mini-league.

Fantasy Football Scout remains the second Best League in FPL based on the average scores of the top five managers. Former Pro Pundit Ash’s @FPLHINTS (No Room for Racism) is first and Pro Pundit Andy LTFPL’s youtube.com/letstalkfpl is third.

Our current top five of Pandin Bruyne, Nathan Jobling, Ray Freeman, Michael Atkins and Sujan Sherchan are all in the top 45 overall.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

League code: Available on Members and Home pages when signed in.

Eligibility: Open to anyone with a registered FFS account – paid or free.

Nathan Jobling still leads our Fantasy Football Scout Community Members mini-league, 22 points ahead of Robert Tuck (aka COVID-CASUAL) who replaced Tony Yorath in second.

Robert is the form manager in the top 20 with 330 points over the last five Gameweeks and eight successive green arrows. Ahead of Gameweek 27 he was 1,754 overall but now finds himself in 69th position.

Nathan, meanwhile, moved up another five places to 19th overall.

The table below, courtesy of Mini-League Mate, shows the top 20 leaderboard.

(click on image above to enlarge)

The Manager of the Month for April is Zac Balsan, who totalled 377 points in Gameweeks 30 to 34 with scores of 68, 85, 86(-4) (Triple Captain Kane), 77(-4) and 69. This is his tenth season, finishing 5,252nd in 2014/15 and 841st in 2018/19. He is currently 62k overall and has not yet played his second wildcard.

The previous monthly winners were:

September Hamdy Sameeh October Emmanuel Oloche November James Frimpong December Josh Paulin January Ed Salinger February Alvin Chiang March Show Time

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Ville Tuominen (aka Santigold) and Aleksander Våge Nilsen (aka AleksanderVN) both suffered defeats in League 1, beaten by Al Black and Cam Black.

Nonetheless, Ville and Aleksander maintained their eight-point advantage over the chasing pack, with Ville holding on to top spot because of his better overall rank.

Mikael Brantingson in League 9 Division 75 is the highest-scoring manager in our head-to-head leagues, with 87 points out of a possible 102.

Previous joint-highest scorers, League 8’s Rafsan Swapnil in Division 39 and Jose Miguel De La Roca Argueta in Division 42, both lost.

This is Mikael’s eighth season, and by far his best. He is currently 18k overall.

A fixtures table for the following Gameweek will be published in The Complete Guide to Scout’s tips and advice ahead of the next deadline. However, if you can’t wait to find out who you are playing next, follow this link. Use your browser’s find in page function (Ctrl+F) to locate managers.

Once the next round gets underway, the scores will be updated every night on our main Head-to-Head page, allowing you to see the tables ‘as they stand’.

FFS CUPS

Gameweek 34 saw the semi-finals of both or our FFS Cups.

In the FFS Open Cup, FPL Bielsa (35,890th) lost a low-scoring tie 28-36 to Genovoze (50,793rd) and Mince n Tatties (14,344th) beat Jambo17 (40,585th) 53-31.

So congratulations to Mince n Tatties and Genovoze who will contest the final in the upcoming Gameweek, while the two losing semi-finalists will meet in the third place play-off.

And in the FFS Members Cup, EUG (24,786th) narrowly overcame SUNFLOWER (12,387th) by 39 points to 36, and will take on Mohd Rodzi (6,403rd) in the final.

Mohd Rodzi emerged from his semi-final with Rossaldinho (36,032nd) thanks to his superior rank following a 32-32 tie.

But all is not lost for Rossaldinho, the winner of his third place play-off with SUNFLOWER will receive a £50 Amazon voucher.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 34 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition was 41, which saw another 20 managers removed.

In total there were 4,557 entries to this year’s competition and just 15 go through to the LMS quarter-final in Gameweek 35; A maximum of seven of these will proceed to the semi-final in Gameweek 36 and a minimum of four will then contest the final in Gameweek 37.

The highest scorer was Jamie McComb (FFS Open Cup finalist Mince n Tatties) with 53. This is Jamie’s tenth season, finishing 9,785th in 2015/16.

Other LMS quarter-finalists include Robert Tuck (aka COVID-CASUAL), Ray Freeman, Meet The Manager guest Richard Clarke (25th in our Live Hall of Fame) and Paul Marshman (Back on the Horse, 35th in our Live Hall of Fame).

You are able to keep tabs on the action throughout the season via Ragabolly’s website Live FPL.

‘TOP’ MINI-LEAGUES

Ray Freeman still leads Chaballer’s Hall of Fame >Top 1k< mini-league (league code: mr8dyh) and has risen to 29th overall, but he is now only 23 points ahead of Paul Strange.

Ray is currently 177th in our Live Hall of Fame and Paul 122nd.

Ray is also still top of PDM’s Top 1k ANY season mini-league (league code: 2agvvx), increasing his lead over Jan Kępski to 39 points.

Vegard Knutsen continues to rule the roost in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code: 8kcvzq) and is 73rd overall, but Paul Strange is closing in: the gap is down to eight points.

Phil Olorenshaw held onto first place in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code: 8t42p6) and is 710th overall, but he is now only ten points ahead of Jack Penn (aka ZoumasBloomers).

And following 12 successive red arrows, Shawn Lee, despite being in 91st and last position in this mini-league, captained Gareth Bale for a score of 89 – but he’s still last!

Killingholme Clay has opened up a seven-point advantage over Richard Scoular in the Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code: xptbn4), rising to 5,879th overall.

Meanwhile, reigning FPL champion Joshua Bull has regained the lead in Simon March’s FPL Champions League and moved 36 points ahead of last week’s leader, 2009/10 Champion Jon Reeson (aka Westfield Irons). Joshua captained Son for a 77-point score and rose 40k places to 28,093rd overall.

PROS AND CONS

Jack Penn has increased his lead over FFS founder Mark Sutherns to 17 points at the top of the FFS Mods & Cons mini-league and is now 1,082nd overall.

Fábio Borges overtook Mark to become the highest ranked of our Pro Pundits, three points ahead of last week’s leader. Fábio has been in the overall top 10,000 ever since Gameweek 18, and has slowly crept up to his current position of 1,989th.

The highest Pro Pundit score of the round was 64 by Tom Freeman (aka avfc82).

Babis Kokkinis of FPL Greece still tops the Fantasy Football Scout Network mini-league (which is for the Scout Network and includes six of our Pro Pundits) and is now 5,331st overall. Babis is 14 points ahead of FFS Commercial Director Chris James (aka El Fozzie).

BEST OF THE REST

Les Caldwell (aka Shuddahaddum) has regained the lead in Greyhead’s The Next Great and The Good mini-league and risen to 1,028th overall, five points ahead of last week’s leader David Cousins (aka Pumped Up Kicks).

Andy Short is unmoved at the top of Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league and is now 4,192nd overall, but Anoop K (aka RobinHuth) is only ten points behind.

Ray Freeman heads my January to May League (league code h62bh1), 21 points in front of Charles Ball (aka Chaballer). Ray has risen from 10,941st overall at the beginning of Gameweek 17, when the league started scoring, to his present rank of 29th. During that period he has only had two red arrows (in Gameweeks 21 and 22).

Tiago Ferreira remained No 1 in The Last Ten (league code w4430n), thanks to 398 points in six Gameweeks, but he has just a three-point lead over Kevin Lamb.

GET INVOLVED

Finally, many thanks to TopMarx for his additions and improvements.