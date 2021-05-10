103
Scout Notes May 10

Solskjaer “has to” make changes for United’s next Gameweek 35 matches

Aston Villa 1-3 Manchester United

  • Goals: Bertrand Traore (£5.8m) | Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m), Mason Greenwood (£7.2m), Edinson Cavani (£8.0m)
  • Assists: Paul Pogba (£7.6m), Marcus Rashford (£9.6m), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.7m)
  • Bonus Points: Greenwood x3 Fernandes x3 Cavani x1

Manchester United came from behind to win at Villa Park, ticking plenty of FPL boxes for the multitude of managers who went big on their Triple Gameweek assets.

The entire starting XI for the Red Devils went into the match with extra owners looking to capitalise on their three Gameweek 35 fixtures, with Fred (5.3m) bottom of the pile on 4,495 net transfers in and Mason Greenwood (£7.2m) top on 338,832.

But while the Fantasy Lord can giveth, they just as frequently taketh away, with 156,523 new Harry Maguire (£5.6m) owners seeing their man go off with an injury that is almost certain to rule him out for the short term, and possibly longer.

Meanwhile, the 26.7% ownership of Ollie Watkins (£6.5m) picked up -1 points as the striker was sent off for a second yellow card that means he’ll miss Aston Villa’s second fixture of the Gameweek, against Everton, on Thursday evening.

Post-match, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was not optimistic that Maguire would be back for the second of the side’s Gameweek 35 triple header, at home to Leicester.

The boy landed on top of him and he twisted and got a knock on his ankle. So we just have to test him. I doubt he’ll be ready for Tuesday, to put it that way, but we’ll just have to do all the scans and checks we can.

Most Fantasy managers were more interested in players and events further up the pitch, however, and they weren’t left disappointed.

Greenwood bagged a goal and maximum bonus for a third double-digit haul in four Gameweeks, while other in-form stars included Paul Pogba (£7.6m), who made it four assists from as many starts.

Marcus Rashford (£9.6m) also produced an assist for a third attacking return in five matches, with Edinson Cavani (£8.0m) coming off the bench to score a third goal (to go with an assist) from his last four fixtures, despite only playing 164 of a possible 360 minutes in that time.

But the biggest impact of all came from the 56.9%-owned Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m), who slotted home a penalty to score for the first time since Gameweek 27 and reward the 2.2 million-plus managers who handed him the armband.

It was his first return in four matches, although his owners’ joy might well be short-lived if Solskjaer comes good on his pledge that ‘the boys who played Thursday and today will not play 90 minutes’ in Tuesday’s Leicester clash.

In more ominous quotes released on Monday, Solskjaer added:

I wish I could have said let’s go full out in all of the games but it’s impossible. That’s the hard bit for me, knowing if I do play this XI on Tuesday and then again on Thursday it’s impossible, I run too much of a risk in injuring them.

Talking about integrity in the league and stuff, don’t blame me when I have to make changes because I have to. It’s not safe for them to play all four so I have to prioritise.

Thee [young players] are in the first-team squad, they’re training with us every day, so I would think that some of the young boys will get an appearance. If it’s coming on towards the end or if it’s starting, I don’t know.

The manager stuck with much of his Europa League side at Villa Park, making only four changes, suggesting major midweek surgery is on the cards. How much time he hands to major Fantasy assets over the next two fixtures could be the difference between a good Gameweek and a great one.

‘Great’ is not the word on the lips of those Watkins’ owners, or indeed the 39.6% on keeper Emi Martinez (£5.4m), who hasn’t kept a clean sheet since Gameweek 27.

At least manager Dean Smith had some better news regarding the fitness of Jack Grealish (£7.5m), who has missed 12 matches through injury:

Yes, Jack trained yesterday. He scored a hat-trick in the small-sided game as well so came off with a smile on his face.

The midfielder is still in 14.1% of FPL squads, but surely none run by active Fantasy managers, making him a curiously well-owned differential option for the run-in should he get some pitch-time on Thursday and beyond.

Aston Villa XI (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Targett, Mings, Konsa, Cash; D Luiz (Ramsey 65), McGinn; B Traoré, Barkley (Davis 77), El Ghazi (Wesley 77); Watkins.

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): Henderson; Shaw, Maguire (Bailly 78), Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka; Fred, McTominay; Pogba, Fernandes (Matic 86), Greenwood (Cavani 65); Rashford.

Arsenal 3-1 West Bromwich Albion

  • Goals: Emile Smith Rowe (£4.2m), Nicolas Pepe (£7.6m), Willian (£7.5m) | Matheus Pereira (£5.4m)
  • Assists: Bukayo Saka (£5.1m), Callum Chambers (£4.5m) | Conor Townsend (£4.4m)
  • Bonus Points: Willian x3 Pepe x2 Townsend x2

Arsenal relegated West Brom with a performance full of youthful verve but devoid of Fantasy relevance.

The most popular player on display was Gunners midfielder Bukayo Saka (£5.1m), displaying his usual versatility by operating as a left-back for much of the match against the Baggies.

That didn’t dampen his attacking threat – he led the way for penalty area touches (eight) and the big chance he created led to Emile Smith Rowe‘s (£4.2m) opening goal.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gave youth a chance up front as well, preferring Gabriel Martinelli (£4.9m) to lead the line ahead of more seasoned operators, although the 4.6%-owned Alexandre Lacazette (£8.4m) was given 30 minutes from the bench and could well start the Gunners’ second match of their double Gameweek, at Chelsea on Wednesday.

But it is a mark of how far Arsenal’s players have fallen down the FPL pecking order that very few of the squad enjoyed net transfers-in ahead of Gameweek 35’s pair of fixtures and one of those, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.3m), didn’t even make it onto the pitch on Sunday.

As for West Brom, big victories over Chelsea and Southampton in Gameweeks 30 and 31 proved to be a false dawn as they’ve failed to win a single match since.

The brightest spark across those six matches has been midfielder Matheus Pereira (£5.4m) and he was at it at The Emirates as well, scoring his fifth goal (to go with two assists) during this impressive spell.

No midfielder has hit more goals in that timeframe, only two have created more chances than his 14 and he is also joint-top for big chances created, with four.

Whether he can continue that level of performance now that the Baggies are down remains to be seen, although the final three matches do represent a final chance to show potential Premier League suitors exactly what he can offer.

His manager, Sam Allardyce, continued to talk the talk after the match:

The most important thing for me and the players is to give everything we have got to try and finish the season with pride in your own performance and your own professionalism.

If that proves to be the case, the 5.1%-owned Pereira certainly has the form, if not necessarily the fixtures (LIV WHU lee), to extend his excellent end to an otherwise hollow season.

Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Leno; Chambers, Holding, Gabriel, Saka; Elneny, Ceballos (Partey 76); Pepe, Smith Rowe (Tierney 63), Willian; Martinelli (Lacazette 60).

West Bromwich Albion XI (4-2-3-1): Johnstone; Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley, Townsend; Gallagher, Yokuslu; Phillips, Robinson (Diangana 68), Pereira; Diagne (Robson-Kanu 56).

  1. Original - Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    48 mins ago

    Truly messed up good an proper by the United postponement.

    1. kennethrhcp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      31 mins ago

      was really hoping for liverpool vs Westbrom moved to 35 giving both dgw & then liverpool vs Man Utd in 36

      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        just now

        This!

    2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      Absolutely!

    3. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      just now

      this...

  2. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 3 Years
    48 mins ago

    Guys team now for 36

    Forster Mendy*
    Taa digne coady veltman* shaw*
    Salah lingard elghazi siggy bruno*
    Dcl kane iheanacho*

    1ft 0.3itb

    Ignore keeper transfer and do

    A) nacho to bam and start veltman/coady
    B) Shaw to Dallas free and start taa digne Dallas coady/veltman
    C) bruno nacho to son Antonio -4?

    Replies will be helpful. TIA.

    1. Raheem S. Archer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      C

  3. Rochdale_Cowboy
    • 3 Years
    47 mins ago

    First of all, good ebening.

    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Not funny - an Arsenal fan!

      Good evening anyway!

    2. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Good ebening 😉

      https://youtu.be/oc9jCgvmagg

  4. kennethrhcp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    47 mins ago

    was looking at early transfer but this def isn't the week for it!

    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      just now

      NO

  5. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 4 Years
    47 mins ago

    Order these in terms of potentially being highest to least point scorers from now till the end of the season:

    A) Bale
    B) Antonio
    C) Bamford
    D) Bruno
    E) Nacho

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 3 Years
      40 mins ago

      B
      D
      C
      A
      E

    2. PogBruno
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      39 mins ago

      BCDAE

    3. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      Interesting mix - what do you have in mind?

      Toying with the idea of Wilson from 37 here if I get rid of Nacho before Benteke 😉

      Bale and Antonio are the two I see as real upside choices - the rest I can all see returning once but not setting the world on fire.

      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        27 mins ago

        I unfortunately cannot get Wilson for Nacho. 0.1 short.

        Have these options in mind:

        A) Bruno to Bale
        B) Nacho to Bamford
        C) Nacho to Antonio

        Hence those 5 options.

        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          13 mins ago

          Okay - haven't paid any attention to prices for ages. Feels really bizarre that Wilson is 0.2 more than Bam.

          Hesitant on Bale but think he could be worth a twirl in 36/37. Spurs still need EL and there's that great history at home. The one in 37 in front of the crowd may be where it's at.

          Crap shoot on those budget forwards really - just put off by Bam form here over the last couple of months. Only caught a bit of the Spurs outing so that may change things.

          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 4 Years
            just now

            The thing is I have both Son and Kane. Triple up with Bale worthwhile? But like you said he has been brilliant at home.

            The other option I have is to forget all of this and just do a boring but safe transfer of Rudiger to Coufal. They have not been keeping clean sheets but Rice back next week may change that.

    4. BeWater
        27 mins ago

        BCADE

      • Runaway
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        ABCDE for me

    5. PogBruno
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      43 mins ago

      Surely one would think Pep will look to field what he thinks is his best 11 and done with the title?

      And going by his lineups in CL semis vs PSG which included Stones, Mahrez and Foden, is it safe to assume atleast 2 of them would get to start?

      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        35 mins ago

        My thinking too. I hope we have a leaked lineup to help.

      2. jdp219
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        30 mins ago

        That's what I'm hoping. Eyeing Mahrez as a trasnfer target.

        1. XX SMICER XX
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I think he is the best option.

      3. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        26 mins ago

        Pep needs to keep his squad match fit for the CL final. So I'm thinking

        GW36 (Fri) Strong City with most/all the popular FPL option.
        GW37 (Tues) Rotate to a team similar to last Saturdays.
        GW30 (Sun) Strong team again.

        1. XX SMICER XX
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I can’t see Aguero starting again until final game of the season

      4. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        22 mins ago

        Not sure it's the title at stake

        Think it's more to do with keeping his A team in rhythm. There's a decent gap between GW38 and the final and I'm sort of expecting a couple of appearances of his first team between now and the end. This week and Everton I suspect with a weakened one at Brighton.

        Stones I think is tied on given his lack of recent game time and one of Mahrez and Foden looks highly likely.

    6. jdp219
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      35 mins ago

      Sonuvagun. Bottomed by new article. My team for gw36. 1FT, no chips.

      Sanchez, Forster
      TAA, Coufal (Rudiger, Shaw, Holding)
      Salah, Lingard, Jota (Bruno, Greenwood)
      Kane, Vydra (Iheanacho)

      Greenwood, Shaw > ...
      1) Mahrez, Dallas (-4) -- Will Mahrez even play? Thinking Raph or Siggy, too.
      2) Son, Dawson (-4) -- too risky with double WH def?

      1. dbeck
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        27 mins ago

        Bruno and Rudiger for Dallas and Son

        1. dbeck
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          26 mins ago

          or Holding

        2. jdp219
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          23 mins ago

          Thank you. Out of curiosity, why Bruno? Just the funds opened up?

          1. dbeck
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            21 mins ago

            Greenwood is better form imo, also with Europa league final close to GW38, bruno might be rested/reduced minutes.

            Also the funds, can move Nacho to DCL or Vydra to Bamford/Antonio with the spare cash later down the line

            1. jdp219
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              18 mins ago

              Thanks for the reply! EL has my attention, but I suppose the EO for Bruno has does.

              1. jdp219
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                16 mins ago

                I don't know what "has does" means. [shrugs]
                Bruno's EO is a concern is what that should have said.

      2. XX SMICER XX
        • 3 Years
        22 mins ago

        West Ham have good fixtures but are conceding many. I would only go double WHU defence if chasing, but is risky.

        1. jdp219
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          20 mins ago

          Yeah, that's the concern. But with those good fixtures, kind of hoping an attacking return from Dawson. But I'm not chasing: 80-point lead in ML.

    7. chaser123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      34 mins ago

      Which transfer?
      1) Bruno > Son
      2) Greenwood > Raphinha

      1. Beavis
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        32 mins ago

        1

        1. chaser123
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Thanks

        2. chaser123
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          That would mean Bruno to Son and vice versa transfers for three weeks on the trott!

      2. linkafu
        • 1 Year
        just now

        1

    8. XX SMICER XX
      • 3 Years
      30 mins ago

      What transfer(s) to go with? 0.2ITB

      Pickford
      Holgate Phillips Saiss Reguilon
      Son Salah JWP Jota
      Kane DCL
      Leno Holding Bruno Iheanacho

      A. Saiss to Coufal
      B. Saiss & JWP to Dallas & Gundogan / Raphinha (-4)
      C. Saiss & Jota to Dallas & Lingard (-4)
      D. Any other suggestions?

      Thanks

      1. BeWater
          24 mins ago

          B with Raphinha.

        • jdp219
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          17 mins ago

          Agreed... B + Raph

      2. Klip Klopp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        30 mins ago

        Thinking ahead to next week... is 9 players enough?

        Castagne + Che Adams --> Coleman + Bamford for a -4?

        1. BeWater
            4 mins ago

            I think those are decent moves. Just get Che Adams out!

          • Vjm6891
              1 min ago

              I think hits are only worth it if:-

              a) you don't want the player you're transferring out again
              b) the player you transfer in you're likely to want for the rest of the gameweeks.

              I have 9 and i'm going to do 2 transfers for -4 (no subs)

            • XX SMICER XX
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              I like Bamford, check out Coleman minutes, I think he has been rotated recently.

              1. XX SMICER XX
                • 3 Years
                just now

                *Bamford or Antonio

          • George James
            • 6 Years
            30 mins ago

            Bestr move for his lot

            Ederson
            Lowton Dallas Targett
            Salah Lindgard Pereria Jota
            Bamford Kane

            Patricio / Bruno / Shaw / Nacho / Dunk

            A) Bruno >> Son

            B) Bruno + Nacho >> Son + DCL -4

            C) Nacho + Dunk >> Antonio + Godfrey -4

            1. dbeck
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              24 mins ago

              b

            2. Vjm6891
                18 mins ago

                Isn't DUnk out for 2 games so i would want to get him out.

                I think C looks decent. Not having Son is a risk, but you do at least have Kane.

              • linkafu
                • 1 Year
                just now

                B

            3. Jinswick
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              29 mins ago

              Best fillers for this WC squad?

              A) Mane & Davis
              B) ESR & Kane

              Pickford, Button
              Trent, Digne, Dallas, Coufal, Mitchell
              Salah, Son, Mahrez, Raphina, xxx
              DCL, Antonio, xxx

              1. dbeck
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                28 mins ago

                A if chasing and B if not

                1. XX SMICER XX
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  I agree with this

              2. linkafu
                • 1 Year
                4 mins ago

                B

              3. Runaway
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                just now

                B

            4. BeWater
                27 mins ago

                Which 3 strikers would you pick for the rest of the season from this group:

                Kane
                Bamford
                Antonio
                DCL

                1. dbeck
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  25 mins ago

                  cheapest three (with Bale and Son)

                2. GreennRed
                  • 9 Years
                  24 mins ago

                  Kane, Bamford, DCL.

                3. XX SMICER XX
                  • 3 Years
                  23 mins ago

                  Depends on the rest of your team!
                  I like all 4.
                  Everton do have City last game, so you may want move DCL for a final week punt

                  1. BeWater
                      just now

                      I'm on WC so a lot up in the air! Once my decide on strikers the other pieces will fall into place. I was thinking of doing DCL to Bamford last day.

                  2. mrelpea
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    18 mins ago

                    Bamford, Antonio and Kane

                  3. linkafu
                    • 1 Year
                    6 mins ago

                    1
                    3
                    4
                    2

                  4. Runaway
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    just now

                    Kane, Antonio and DCL

                4. Tango74
                    26 mins ago

                    This wildcard is a night mare as you need to get it spot on.

                    Stuck even at Goalie is Leeds or Everton!

                    1. Holmes
                      • 7 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Nah, don't overthink. It's only 3 weeks.

                    2. Vjm6891
                        1 min ago

                        Both could be good, both could be bad haha

                        Everton have 2 home games, leeds have 2 away? I know Everton are worse at home but SHeffield United is a good fixture.

                        Wolves are already rotating so are they really that bothered?

                        1. Vjm6891
                            just now

                            In short, I think i'd go Everton

                        2. XX SMICER XX
                          • 3 Years
                          just now

                          Everton keeper, Leeds defender (Dallas).

                      • PogBruno
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        25 mins ago

                        A or B on FH?

                        A) Foden
                        B) Antonio/Bamford/Wood (??)

                        1. Vjm6891
                            4 mins ago

                            If you have decent subs to replace Foden if he doesn't play then A. If not then B.

                            Foden always runs the risk of being brought on for 1 point as well....B they are all at least nailed on to start

                            Antonio vs Brightons depleted defence could be a good transfer!

                            1. PogBruno
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 3 Years
                              just now

                              Cheers mate

                        2. BobB
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 11 Years
                          24 mins ago

                          Selling Bruno is such a trap. He is rarely rotated and always has a pen in him

                          1. dbeck
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            16 mins ago

                            I havent owned Bruno for a 7 weeks and seem to be rising the ranks. He prob will ruin my this week but i see good alternatives with decent ceilings out there for those chasing and need to cover the blank

                            1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 4 Years
                              11 mins ago

                              I just brought him in this week. Been doing well since i sold him as well, but this week wasnt an option to go without him for me.

                              1. xuwei
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 8 Years
                                1 min ago

                                Ditto

                          2. Lemongrab
                            • 11 Years
                            7 mins ago

                            This is the first week I've owned him since gw 26 and I'm in the top 10k. He's by no means as essential as he was in the first half of the season.

                            1. pingissimus
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 2 Years
                              4 mins ago

                              Oh well done on that - ace piece of transfer business there.

                              1. Lemongrab
                                • 11 Years
                                just now

                                Thanks. Obviously one of those that could have gone either way and I think he's actually been a bit unlucky not to return over the last few weeks but it's been a massive boost to my rank. Glad I bought him back this week though!

                          3. WE GO FOR IT
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 5 Years
                            6 mins ago

                            That's always the scare. For the ones chasing, goign without him is the best way to rise up. If you're leading, selling him might be costly if he hauls.

                          4. pingissimus
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            6 mins ago

                            A trap for 2 game weeks? 2 goals and an assist in the last 9 matches. You'd have to be ultra cautious to be afraid of that.

                          5. matiakez
                            • 10 Years
                            5 mins ago

                            There's potential benefits selling this week i think, particularly if you already own Greenwood. Someone like Son could outscored him comfortably

                          6. avfc82
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • Has Moderation Rights
                            • 11 Years
                            5 mins ago

                            He blanks in 36, and it's hard to say with any real confidence that he'll start in 38 too, given that the EL final is a few days after.

                            Going without against Fulham is of course a risk, but I can see why many will sell.

                        3. RedWolf
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          24 mins ago

                          Is anyone else thankful for the United blank in GW36?

                          I'd already set up my team anticipating the blank (probably a bit reckless in the current climate), but my ML rivals now have a big dilemma having no bench

                          1. GreennRed
                            • 9 Years
                            just now

                            Depends on how Greenwood and Shaw do for me this GW. Plan on keeping both and selling Vardy and Madduson for a hit.

                        4. matiakez
                          • 10 Years
                          15 mins ago

                          This is how I am for 36 currently

                          Forster Schmeichel
                          Digne Coleman Ayling TAA Rudiger
                          Salah Jota Lingaard Greenwood Bruno
                          Kane Nacho Davies

                          Only 1 free, 1.5 ITB.

                          Not sure whether to do Schmeichel and nacho out or Bruno and Nacho?

                        5. acidicleo
                          • 5 Years
                          13 mins ago

                          Is Watkins definitely back for GW36?
                          Any update on the number of games he will miss?

                          Was thinking Nacho to Watkins..
                          He may benefit from Grealish coming back..

                          1. Lemongrab
                            • 11 Years
                            6 mins ago

                            Just a 1 game ban for 2x yellows so he will be back for 36.

                            I wouldn't bring him in now though. Fixtures after cpl are bad, Bamford, DCL or Antionio better bets

                          2. jdp219
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 4 Years
                            5 mins ago

                            Was another red rescinded?

                            1. avfc82
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • Has Moderation Rights
                              • 11 Years
                              3 mins ago

                              He misses the Everton game on Thursday, which is still in 35.

                              1. jdp219
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 4 Years
                                2 mins ago

                                Ohhh, right. Goodness. I'm going to step away for a minute. Collect my thoughts. Too early in the morning for me, I guess.

                          3. avfc82
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • Has Moderation Rights
                            • 11 Years
                            4 mins ago

                            Back for 36, but I wouldn't bother. After Palace it's Spurs and Chelsea.

                            The poster above suggested some good alternatives.

                        6. mrelpea
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 4 Years
                          10 mins ago

                          Afternoon all. How many minutes do you think Aguero is likely to get between now and GW38, when he will surely start?

                          1. pingissimus
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            just now

                            Plays one misses one is my guess.

                            iirc Dilva missed out on one towards the end. The last match in front of the crowd will be highest priority I assume.

                          2. linkafu
                            • 1 Year
                            just now

                            For me he'll start 2 of the remaining 3.

                        7. linkafu
                          • 1 Year
                          8 mins ago

                          Help:

                          A Mahrez
                          B Foden

                          1 Bale
                          2 Son

                        8. mrelpea
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 4 Years
                          7 mins ago

                          A2

                        9. BigBillyBass
                          • 2 Years
                          5 mins ago

                          How on earth is Maguire not flagged?

                        10. Feanor
                          • 11 Years
                          3 mins ago

                          Took Dunk out for Macguire, and benched Dallas.

                          1. linkafu
                            • 1 Year
                            just now

                            Ouchhh

                        11. linkafu
                          • 1 Year
                          2 mins ago

                          -4 for a keeper not a good idea right?

                          Thinking of Mendy to Ederson as I think ederson could get a pen soon but does it worth it?

                        12. Top Mark.S
                          • 3 Years
                          just now

                          For those biased idiotic Watkins non owners who refuse to admit we was robbed:

                          Is it a penalty? I think not, there's minimal contact. Is it a dive? For me, no. The third option is to do nothing and I think if the referee had just pointed for a goal-kick, some people would have thought penalty, some people would have thought dive but people would have accepted that it wasn't a red card for a dive. That was the safest option for me.

                          "I do think there is a bit of contact, but I don't think he dives. I think he is very unlucky and if the referee looks back at what I've seen now, which he couldn't on the day, he may well have made a different decision.

                          Have a nice day

