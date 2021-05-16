166
Scout Notes May 16

FPL’s joint-cheapest player hauls as Hodgson discusses benching of Guaita

CRYSTAL PALACE 3-2 ASTON VILLA

by Colm Hayes

  • Goals: Christian Benteke (£5.5m), Wilfried Zaha (£7.2m), Tyrick Mitchell (£3.8m) | John McGinn (£5.5m), Anwar El Ghazi (£5.2m)
  • Assists: Mitchell, Eberechi Eze (£5.8m) x2 | Ollie Watkins (£6.5m)
  • Bonus: Mitchell x3, Eze x2, Benteke x1

MITCHELL-IN STAR DISPLAY

Despite this being a low-key game for many reasons, FPL always has the ability to create joy (and pain in equal measure) despite the occasion.

Tyrick Mitchell (£3.8m) owners will have been particularly exuberant on Sunday afternoon.

It was already looking like a decent day at half-time for the budget defender, who will have made many starting XIs due to the Blank Gameweek 36 schedule.

The left-back, on his fourth consecutive league start, gained a first-half assist after Christian Benteke (£5.5m) headed his cross past Emi Martinez (£5.4m).

“It’s been an amazing season. It’s been a dream come true and I’m just buzzing. I didn’t think I would feature this much and I’m just thankful to the manager. I’ve learnt a lot, how hard it is in the Premier League week in, week out but I feel I’ve got a lot more confident.” – Tyrick Mitchell

But the best was yet to come, as Mitchell popped up in the box on 84 minutes to shoulder home Eberechi Eze‘s (£5.8m) shot to give Palace all three points.

“I was just gambling. I tried to go back post for the first cross and then when it went back out I thought I’d stay around. I just tried to be in the right place. I knew it hit my shoulder, for a second I was a bit scared [it would be disallowed].” – Tyrick Mitchell

That winning strike also earned Mitchell three bonus points, much to the further delight of his owners – who only had to endure a quick VAR check for handball before the goal was given.

On the defender, Hodgson said after full time:

Tyrick Mitchell got a round of applause when he walked into the room. That is something more deserving than that. His performance today was outstanding in every respect. To get an assist and the winner against a team of Aston Villa’s quality – happy days for him. Second half he combined extremely well with Eze and (Wilfried) Zaha. Often a part of chances.

He has got in the team before and had to drop out through injury. What he needs now is an injury-free period but he has all the qualities I think needed to be a very good Premier League left-back.

GET THE GUAITA

Vicente Guaita (£4.8m) was among the substitutes for the first time since 2018/19, with Jack Butland (£4.5m) handed a rare run-out:

Ahead of kick-off, Roy Hodgson said of his goalkeeping selection:

Jack Butland, we wanted to make certain he got a game, at least, before the end of the season. So Vicente stepped aside for him.

The operative words from that Hodgson quote are “at least”; one could read into the manager’s comments that may Butland earn another start over the final two Gameweeks of the season.

In his post-match press conference, Hodgson added:

Not a question of rotating the keepers at this moment. Vicente has been the No 1 keeper but it’s nice to know that the faith we have in Jack to play, nice to see that justified. He’s had to wait a long time. (Butland was) good, very good. Made one wonder-save, think it was offside anyway. But I thought he was very good.

SHOTS FIRED

While FPL bosses may not be targeting either of these teams for their assets, there is encouragement for attacking players facing both sides.

Between them, the two defences allowed over 40 efforts on goal during their Blank Gameweek 36 clash.

Crystal Palace face Arsenal (H) and Liverpool (a) in their final two matches of the season, while Aston Villa take on Spurs (a) and Chelsea (H).

The defensive displays from both sides in Gameweek 36 bode particularly well for those planning to captain Spurs and Liverpool players – namely Harry Kane (£11.8m) and Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) – in Gameweeks 37 and 38, respectively.

While investment is unlikely at this stage, Jack Grealish (£7.5m) could make the Villa XI for one of those two matches.

The midfielder was brought on after 63 minutes on Sunday, earning around a half-hour of pitch time.

Asked if Grealish will start in one of Gameweek 37 or Gameweek 38, Dean Smith responded:

I’m hopeful. He’s pushing, he’s had no reaction in his first game (against Everton) or today so he’s building those minutes.

Matt Cash (£5.0m) is out for the remainder of the season, while Tyrone Mings (£5.4m) is expected back for Gameweek 37.

“Cashy will miss the last two games. It is a recurrence of a hamstring injury. Nowhere near as bad as last time but enough to put him out for a couple of weeks. Tyrone should be fit for Wednesday.” – Dean Smith

Crystal Palace XI (4-3-3): Butland; Mitchell, Cahill, Kouyaté, Ward; Schlupp, McCarthy (Tomkins 73′), Eze; Zaha, Benteke, Townsend.

Aston Villa XI (4-2-3-1): Martínez; Targett, Hause, Konsa, Elmohamady; McGinn, D Luiz; El Ghazi (Wesley 87′), Ramsey (Davis 85′), B Traoré (Grealish 63′); Watkins.

SUNDAY’S OTHER GAMEWEEK 36 ACTION

by SkontoRigga

We’ll have full Scout Notes on the day’s other three Premier League matches to come on Monday.

For now, though, our whistle-stop tour around the Gameweek 36 fixtures at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Hawthorns and Goodison Park rounds up the major talking points.

WEST BROMWICH ALBION 1-2 LIVERPOOL
Image

A dramatic, emotional, last-gasp goal from Alisson (£5.9m) kept UEFA Champions League qualification in Liverpool’s grasp at the Hawthorns on Sunday.

The Brazilian nodded in Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s (£7.7m) stoppage-time corner to hand the Reds all three points.

Six points for a goal seems like scant reward for such a rare occurrence but attacking returns and bonus points for Alisson and Alexander-Arnold at least compensated for yet another clean sheet loss: Jurgen Klopp’s side have recorded just four shut-outs in their last 18 matches.

Despite this, Alexander-Arnold has only blanked in one of his last eight appearances.

Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) has delivered a goal or assist in each of his last six starts, meanwhile, and it was his beautifully taken strike from a Sadio Mane (£11.7m) lay-off that restored parity after Hal Robson-Kanu‘s (£5.2m) opener.

Matheus Pereira (£5.4m) continued his fine form, with an assist for Albion’s goal his eighth goal contribution in the last seven Gameweeks.

And for those that missed the news: an injured Diogo Jota (£7.0m) wasn’t involved in the Black Country and will now be sidelined for the rest of 2020/21.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 2-0 WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS
Injured Jota out for the season as Mane returns to Liverpool starting XI

Harry Kane (£11.8m) set a new personal best for Fantasy Premier League points in a single campaign, with his goal in Tottenham Hotspur’s comfortable 2-0 win set to take him to the 230-mark once bonus is added.

Kane’s total of 35 goals and assists combined is just one short of his record set in 2016/17.

A goal was the bare minimum he could have expected: his total of seven shots was the joint-highest of Gameweek 36, with two of those efforts striking the woodwork.

Gareth Bale (£9.2m) made it 10 attacking returns in his last five starts at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, meanwhile, claiming the assist for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg‘s (£4.9m) goal when his saved shot fell into the path of the Dane.

In a further indictment of Jose Mourinho’s tenure, Spurs had 24 shots and 13 attempts on target in this match – both figures surpassed any amount they had in a single Premier League fixture under their former boss.

EVERTON 0-1 SHEFFIELD UNITED
FPL's joint-cheapest player hauls as Hodgson discusses Guaita benching

Everton sank to a new low at Goodison Park on Sunday, losing to relegated Sheffield United.

The Toffees’ have kept only two clean sheets on home soil all season and they were unable to add to their meagre total against the relegated Blades, a team that had taken only four points from a possible 51 heading into the game.

Teenage striker Daniel Jebbison (£4.5m) did the damage against the Toffees, tapping home from a Jack Robinson (£4.2m) cross – a goal that directly benefitted precisely 0% of the top 10k but one that would have caused much amusement to FPL managers without an Everton defender in their side.

  1. Patron
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    Mates pls help.
    Any Man Utd fans here know if Rashford is about to start next game?

    Want to (c) him in order to close a bigger gap.

    My logic is that he has a bigger chance to play vs Fulham than vs Wolves cause of the EL final.

    Open Controls
  2. Cheeto__Bandito
      6 mins ago

      Watkins 7 returns in last 8, despite the red, season legend.

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 mins ago

        Super impressive.

        Open Controls
      2. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 6 Years
        just now

        After a slow start he's been great had him since gw3

        Open Controls
      3. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I owned him 1 of those weeks, guess which one

        Open Controls
    • RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 mins ago

      Bottomed.

      Meslier (Forster)
      TAA, Digne, Coufal (Holding, Rudiger)
      Salah, Son, Lingard, J-Rod (Jota)
      Kane, DCL, Nacho

      1ft. 0.9itb

      A - Roll ft
      B - Jota > Greenwood (bench Nacho)
      C - Jota > Raph / anyone else?

      Feel like Greenwood is a no-brained move.

      Would you start Nacho(che) over J-Rod(WOL) or Lingard(wba)?

      Open Controls
      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yeah b for me and bench JRod

        Open Controls
        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 mins ago

          He showed a little bit today but he’ll likely get 75 mins max. And Everton at home gargh. I kinda see him and Nacho blanking so the chance of a CS point is there at least. Also set pieces ... it’ll be close between the two.

          Open Controls
          1. The Suspended One
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Nacho could be the one to settle the tie. It won’t be Vardy...

            I think Everton are on the beach

            Open Controls
    • Abaddon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Bamford and Jota to Harrison and Cavani -4?

      Fear Bamford is rested and don’t have any united

      Open Controls
    • fcsaltyballs
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      To free up funds for Son >> Bruno (-4), which move:

      1. JWP >> Willock / ESR
      2. Coleman >> Nat Phillips
      3. Lingard >> Harrison / Raphinha
      4. DCL >> Antonio

      Cheers

      Open Controls
      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        4 looks fine but careful with that son to Bruno move...

        Open Controls
        1. fcsaltyballs
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Do you not think it’s worth a hit?

          Open Controls
          1. The Suspended One
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            I don’t think it’s worth a free. Villa without Mings and Cash are a different proposal.

            What do I know though?

            Open Controls
      2. Cheeto__Bandito
          4 mins ago

          why are you doing that move? Bruno bench risk v wolves and son has villa

          Open Controls
          1. The Suspended One
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            With no cash*

            Open Controls
          2. fcsaltyballs
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Is Bruno a bench risk?? He’s playing Fulham

            Open Controls
        • RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 min ago

          Part of moving Bruno this week was accepting I won’t have him again.

          Don’t think the hit is worth it.

          Open Controls
      3. Pep Roulette
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Hey fam. Who's the better option for the next 2?

        A. ESR
        B. Willock

        Open Controls
        1. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        2. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Like both but trust Willock to get the starts.

          Open Controls
      4. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Reckon Bruno will start next game and miss 38?

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          He needs to play to stay sharp?

          Open Controls
          1. No Professionals
            • 3 Years
            just now

            I’m not sure staying sharp is relevant with such little time involved now.

            Open Controls
        2. BeWater
            2 mins ago

            That's what I think. I just don't see any reason for him to play when they have a trophy to play for a few days after Wolves.

            Open Controls
          • Keeptrying
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Yes, makes most sense.
            It's also a home game in 37, so I am sure they want to give their fans something to cheer for.

            Open Controls
        3. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          GTG,

          Martinez
          Trent, Dallas, Shaw,
          Son, Salah, Lingz, Bruno,
          Antonio, Kane, Watkins,

          Button, Godfrey, Thomas, Jota,

          Open Controls
          1. g40steve
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Whoops not Watkins but Bamford 🙂

            Open Controls
          2. BeWater
              just now

              Looks good.

              Open Controls
          3. KAALI_DAAL
              4 mins ago

              Nacho owners holsing considering Leicester has a lot to play for?

              Open Controls
              1. Foozeball
                • 4 Years
                just now

                I would definitely hold. Chelsea is a rough fixture, but could see him getting a goal or two against Spurs error prone defense on the last day, especially with the added boost of a home crowd

                Open Controls
            • BENOIT
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              3 mins ago

              Shaw or AwB worth a punt for FUL this week?

              Open Controls
              1. Party time
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Shawshank redemption

                Open Controls
            • Foozeball
              • 4 Years
              3 mins ago

              I'm bottling my ML and have seen my 50 point lead a few weeks ago cut down to just 15 points. Choosing to get Maguire and Henderson for TGW35 instead of Greenwood and sticking with Martinez was a really stupid error, and now I'm stuck with injured Maguire and Jota and a no longer in form Lingard

              Open Controls
            • Pat Bonner
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              3 mins ago

              Annoying that jota got injured, rival is going to get Greenwood now who was my differential

              Open Controls
              1. KAALI_DAAL
                  just now

                  Hope you don't lay eggs.

                  Open Controls
                • Daniel Jebbison
                  • 11 Years
                  just now

                  He might not get it and I wouldn't be surprised Greenwood to be benched against Fulham.

                  Cavani and Rashford will probably start in front of the fans and Greenwood is young he has time to play in front of the fans.

                  How far is James too? He should be back no?

                  Open Controls
              2. northstandnoise
                • 3 Years
                3 mins ago

                77 after baps. Maxed on dgw players last week. Wc this week. But poor season in general

                Open Controls
                1. Daniel Jebbison
                  • 11 Years
                  just now

                  Great final weeks then. Use your chips earlier next time maybe

                  Open Controls
                2. Pat Bonner
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  That’s a great finish to the season. Well done

                  Open Controls
              3. Daniel Jebbison
                • 11 Years
                2 mins ago

                I can't believe I am saying this but I am really looking forward for this season ending. It has been excruciating especially that the games weren't played at once.

                Who's with me ?

                Open Controls
              4. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                2 mins ago

                Good evening all!!! Think my teams fairly well set up, but light on the bench now but hopefully okay, this bunch strong enough to survive no Bruno??? Thoughts welcomed, did Watkins to Antonio with my FT!!

                Martinez
                TAA Shaw Dallas
                Salah(C) Son Greenwood Lingard
                Kane(VC) DCL Antonio
                Subs- Nipples, Coufal Jota Dunk

                Cheers!!!

                Open Controls
                1. Super Saints
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  If Bruno hauls we are screwed, looks good though

                  Open Controls
              5. Super Saints
                • 4 Years
                1 min ago

                A. Jota Castagne to Greenwood Dallas -4?
                B. Jota to Raphina

                No United attack and rival has Bruno Greenwood!

                Open Controls

