Injured Jota out for the season as Mane returns to Liverpool starting XI

Diogo Jota (£7.0m) will miss Liverpool’s match against West Bromwich Albion this afternoon with a foot injury he picked up in Thursday’s win over Manchester United.

The news gets even worse for the former Wolves man and his owners in Fantasy Premier League as manager Jurgen Klopp ruled him out for the rest of the season ahead of kick-off at the Hawthorns.

The Liverpool boss said:

No good thing without a bad thing – so, we won at Manchester United but Diogo got something with the bone. Not too serious but serious enough to end the season. That’s it. Oxlade is not in the squad, was ill a few days. We decided not to take him here just to give him now another session today that he is ready for Wednesday. Millie hopefully could be ready for Wednesday.

Sadio Mane (£11.7m) is back at Jota’s expense, while Klopp’s only other change sees Curtis Jones (£4.4m) start in midfield in place of Georginio Wijnaldum (£5.3m).

The Reds’ head coach said of Mane’s recall:

We spoke and he apologised. That’s clear, that’s it.

Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) is the most-captained player of Gameweek 36, both overall and within the top 10,000.

Above: The effective ownership (EO) and standard ownership figures of WBA and Liverpool players among the top 10,000 FPL managers (via LiveFPL.net)

Jota, incidentally, was owned by over two-thirds of the top 10k in Gameweek 36.

As for relegated Albion, Sam Allardyce has made two changes from the side that lost 3-1 at Arsenal.

A couple of fringe players are given chances to impress with the Baggies’ fate already sealed, as Hal Robson-Kanu (£5.2m) and Grady Diangana (£5.0m) make rare starts.

Mbaye Diagne (£6.0m) and Callum Robinson (£5.2m) drop to the bench.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Rhys Williams, Robertson, Thiago, Fabinho, Jones, Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Subs: Wijnaldum, Adrian, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, Origi, Woodburn, Clarkson, Neco Williams, Koumetio.

West Bromwich Albion XI: Johnstone, Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley, Townsend, Diangana, Yokuslu, Phillips, Matheus Pereira, Gallagher, Robson-Kanu.

Subs: Robinson, Livermore, Diagne, Peltier, Button, O’Shea, Ahearne-Grant, Maitland-Niles, Gardner-Hickman.

SUNDAY’S PREVIOUS GAMEWEEK 36 ACTION

Harry Kane (£11.8m) set a new personal best for Fantasy Premier League points in a single campaign, with his goal in Tottenham Hotspur’s comfortable 2-0 win set to take him to the 230-mark once bonus is added.

Kane’s total of 35 goals and assists combined is just one short of his record set in 2016/17.

A goal was the bare minimum he could have expected: his total of seven shots in the box was three more than anyone else managed in Gameweek 36 so far, with two of those efforts striking the woodwork.

Gareth Bale (£9.2m) made it 10 attacking returns in his last five starts at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, meanwhile, claiming the assist for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg‘s (£4.9m) goal when his saved shot fell into the path of the Dane.

In a further indictment of Jose Mourinho’s tenure, Spurs had 24 shots and 13 attempts on target in this match – both figures surpassed any amount they had in a single Premier League fixture under their former boss.

