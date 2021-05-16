1098
Dugout Discussion May 16

Injured Jota out for the season as Mane returns to Liverpool starting XI

1,098 Comments
Diogo Jota (£7.0m) will miss Liverpool’s match against West Bromwich Albion this afternoon with a foot injury he picked up in Thursday’s win over Manchester United.

The news gets even worse for the former Wolves man and his owners in Fantasy Premier League as manager Jurgen Klopp ruled him out for the rest of the season ahead of kick-off at the Hawthorns.

The Liverpool boss said:

No good thing without a bad thing – so, we won at Manchester United but Diogo got something with the bone. Not too serious but serious enough to end the season. That’s it.

Oxlade is not in the squad, was ill a few days. We decided not to take him here just to give him now another session today that he is ready for Wednesday. Millie hopefully could be ready for Wednesday.

Sadio Mane (£11.7m) is back at Jota’s expense, while Klopp’s only other change sees Curtis Jones (£4.4m) start in midfield in place of Georginio Wijnaldum (£5.3m).

The Reds’ head coach said of Mane’s recall:

We spoke and he apologised. That’s clear, that’s it.

Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) is the most-captained player of Gameweek 36, both overall and within the top 10,000.

Above: The effective ownership (EO) and standard ownership figures of WBA and Liverpool players among the top 10,000 FPL managers (via LiveFPL.net)

Jota, incidentally, was owned by over two-thirds of the top 10k in Gameweek 36.

As for relegated Albion, Sam Allardyce has made two changes from the side that lost 3-1 at Arsenal.

A couple of fringe players are given chances to impress with the Baggies’ fate already sealed, as Hal Robson-Kanu (£5.2m) and Grady Diangana (£5.0m) make rare starts.

Mbaye Diagne (£6.0m) and Callum Robinson (£5.2m) drop to the bench.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Rhys Williams, Robertson, Thiago, Fabinho, Jones, Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Subs: Wijnaldum, Adrian, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, Origi, Woodburn, Clarkson, Neco Williams, Koumetio.

West Bromwich Albion XI: Johnstone, Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley, Townsend, Diangana, Yokuslu, Phillips, Matheus Pereira, Gallagher, Robson-Kanu.

Subs: Robinson, Livermore, Diagne, Peltier, Button, O’Shea, Ahearne-Grant, Maitland-Niles, Gardner-Hickman.

SUNDAY’S PREVIOUS GAMEWEEK 36 ACTION

Injured Jota out for the season as Mane returns to Liverpool starting XI

Harry Kane (£11.8m) set a new personal best for Fantasy Premier League points in a single campaign, with his goal in Tottenham Hotspur’s comfortable 2-0 win set to take him to the 230-mark once bonus is added.

Kane’s total of 35 goals and assists combined is just one short of his record set in 2016/17.

A goal was the bare minimum he could have expected: his total of seven shots in the box was three more than anyone else managed in Gameweek 36 so far, with two of those efforts striking the woodwork.

Gareth Bale (£9.2m) made it 10 attacking returns in his last five starts at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, meanwhile, claiming the assist for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg‘s (£4.9m) goal when his saved shot fell into the path of the Dane.

In a further indictment of Jose Mourinho’s tenure, Spurs had 24 shots and 13 attempts on target in this match – both figures surpassed any amount they had in a single Premier League fixture under their former boss.

1,098 Comments Post a Comment
  1. PogBruno
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Is Salah getting the 3 bps?

    Open Controls
    1. PP6
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Probably yes

      Open Controls
      1. Blue Moon Rising
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Trent 1?

        Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      atm

      Open Controls
    3. DycheDycheBaby
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Looks that way

      Open Controls
    4. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
    5. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Yes. https://twitter.com/OfficialFPL/status/1393984533687685128

      Open Controls
  2. Blue Moon Rising
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Son to Bruno?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Villa are leaky :/

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Free? Fine if so but could still backfire

      Open Controls
  3. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Have enjoyed football with drama this weekend 😆 and just realised FPL team all out now without EVE players 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Got to take this game on chin, hopefully no big score for Dom and Digne

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Yeah, will watch anyway albeit EVE will likely not entertain - could be wrong!

        Open Controls
  4. cescpistols111
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Season really going downhill and 50 points behind ML leader. Please help!

    1FT, 0.8 ITB. Jota & Coady out for a -4?

    Leno Forster
    Dallas Kabak Coady Rudiger N.Williams
    Bruno Son Jota Lingard Ward-Prowse
    Kane Aguero DCL

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Raphinha and Ritchie

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Better to upgrade Kabak to Trent if possible

        Open Controls
    2. Ashleyajolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      50pts tough to catch up on! Bruno for Salah in GW37?

      Jota > Raphina is a good shout.

      I probably would get rid of Coady unless you can get TAA or possibly Robertson.

      Open Controls
  5. C_G
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    what to do here? 0 FTs, 0.6 ITB

    Martinez

    Holding TAA Dallas Shaw

    Lingard Salah Greenwood Son

    Kane DCL

    Forster El Ghazi Ward Nacho

    Open Controls
    1. Ashleyajolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour ago

      Looks good to me! Nacho for Bamford/Antonio

      Open Controls
  6. Forza Papac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    If Chelsea win the UCL and finish fifth in the league are there five English teams qualified for next seasons UCL?

    Open Controls
    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. DavidBadWillie
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          If Man City win the UCL and Chelsea finish 4th does 5th get UCL?

          Open Controls
          1. DRIZ ✅
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 54 mins ago

            No

            Open Controls
          2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 54 mins ago

            No

            Open Controls
          3. Alcapaul
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 47 mins ago

            No

            Open Controls
    2. DRIZ ✅
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      I canni believe what i have just seen, I canni!!!!

      Open Controls
    3. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      That was amazing. Shame there was no crowd for that one. Unbelievable

      Open Controls
      1. Pep bites Kun
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Delighted with that finish! Agree - shame there were no fans, but I felt it from home - not even a Liv fan 🙂 Just love great football moments. What a man!

        Open Controls
    4. C_G
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      honestly happy with 54 (-8) with DCL to go. Sad about Jota no show tho, couldve saved a -4.

      Open Controls
    5. Qaiss
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      At least hopefully this Everton game is perhaps the last PL game we’ll ever see without a crowd

      Open Controls
    6. 420king
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Martinez
      TAA Shaw Dallas
      Bruno Son Salah Greenwood Lingard
      Watkins Kane
      (3.9, Iheanacho, Holgate, Veltman)
      0.0 ITB, 1 FT

      Watkins to Antonio before the price drop tonight?

      Open Controls
    7. Cometh The Aouar...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Atleti score, oh no - no goal

      Open Controls
      1. DRIZ ✅
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        How can you edit comments?

        Open Controls
    8. I am become Marvin
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      "Allison wonderland!". I bet David Jones's agent will be on the phone to sky for a pay raise after that little gem.

      Open Controls
      1. DRIZ ✅
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Been around for years

        Open Controls
        1. I am become Marvin
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          What?

          Open Controls
      2. Blue Moon Rising
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Was probably fed it.

        Open Controls
    9. C_G
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      El Ghazi ---> Raphina (-4)??

      Open Controls
      1. DavidBadWillie
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          Why not Harrison?

          Open Controls
          1. C_G
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 55 mins ago

            consistency

            Open Controls
      2. CroatianHammer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Well, I West-Ham'd my FPL team this GW. Ended up with 8 players. Disaster!

        I require two returns from DCL to win my FFS HU match too - I believe I'm 19 behind, and DCL has the (C). This time next year Rodney...

        Open Controls
        1. Super Saints
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          I had a full 11 with no hits, Ward got 0 and Jota got injured!

          Open Controls
      3. Athletico Underachieving
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          Priced out of TAA a few weeks ago so went Robbo, ML leader has TAA. All the threat coming down the left and TAA corner gets headed in. Of course

          Open Controls
          1. DRIZ ✅
            • 9 Years
            2 hours ago

            TAA ultimate goat last 5gws

            Open Controls
          2. Top Mark.S
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 53 mins ago

            Loòooooooool

            All the threat down the left.

            Hahahahahahahahahahahahaha

            Open Controls
            1. Top Mark.S
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 48 mins ago

              Ha

              Open Controls
          3. how now brown cow
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 51 mins ago

            What game were you watching?

            Open Controls
        • TB303
          • 4 Years
          2 hours ago

          Zaha-> Son for free?

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 54 mins ago

            Nope, look elsewhere

            Open Controls
          2. DRIZ ✅
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 54 mins ago

            No Son looked tired today

            Open Controls
          3. TB303
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 50 mins ago

            Ok thanks

            Open Controls
            1. Alcapaul
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 hour, 46 mins ago

              I would do it

              Open Controls
        • C_G
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          pls help, what to do here? 0 FTs, 0.6 ITB

          Martinez

          Holding TAA Dallas Shaw

          Lingard Salah Greenwood Son

          Kane DCL

          Forster El Ghazi Ward Nacho

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 52 mins ago

            Nothing, good to go

            Open Controls
          2. CroatianHammer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 49 mins ago

            I have 7 of your 11 in my own starting 11... not saying that means much, but you're grand. Don't take a hit.

            Open Controls
        • Silecro
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          Jota to Mahrez or Harrison? Taking into account Mahrez may not play final GW...

          Open Controls
          1. DRIZ ✅
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 52 mins ago

            Mahrez

            Open Controls
          2. Super Saints
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 51 mins ago

            Chasing M, leading H

            Open Controls
            1. Silecro
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 44 mins ago

              yup, chasing for some 40ish points

              Open Controls
        • Super Saints
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          Does anyone have any idea what the United line up could be v Fulham?

          Open Controls
        • C_G
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          Looks like be entering the top 900K OR! This is after missing the first 3 GWs, feel good.

          Open Controls
          1. C_G
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 50 mins ago

            I'll*

            Open Controls
        • Isco Disco
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          Nachoooooooooo
          Get in!!!
          If results stay like this, Real on top of the La liga table with 2 games to go.
          Vamos! Hala Madrid

          Open Controls
        • TB303
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          I can’t see any decent Jota and Zaha replacements for under 10m

          Am I missing anyone obvious ? Rashford?

          Open Controls
          1. C_G
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 47 mins ago

            Greenwood

            Open Controls
          2. C_G
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 47 mins ago

            Raphina

            Open Controls
          3. TB303
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            Thanks guys

            Open Controls
        • Lethargio Alcantara
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          sloppy defending... wish that was DCL.

          Open Controls
        • potatoace
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          Jebbison (c). Get in.

          Open Controls
        • BobbyDoesNotLook
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          That Alisson goal was something else. Unbelievable drama.

          Then to other topics. Raphinha or Greenwood for last two (for Jota)?

          Open Controls
          1. Hy liverpool
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            Yep.
            Suarez last minute goal was amazing too.
            Raphina as i don't think Greenwood will play vs wolves.

            Open Controls

