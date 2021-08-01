488
FPL Masterclass August 1

Tips on how to target a top 10k FPL overall rank

Our new FPL Masterclass series unites three of the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers around: two-time India champion Lateriser, seven-time top 10k finisher Zophar and five-time top 1,000 finisher Tom Freeman.

Between them, they have 20 overall ranks in the top 10,000, nine of which were within the top 1k.

They’ll be chipping in with regular Fantasy advice ahead of the start of 2021/22, with opinion on everything from tips for newcomers to captaincy picks.

Our trio of top managers will be writing for Fantasy Football Scout every week throughout the new season – and only subscribers will be able to read all of their articles in full.

FPL price reveal and launch reaction from three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser 1

Having previously provided general advice for FPL managers ahead of the upcoming campaign, discussed proven assets v Fantasy gambles, mused on the importance of a strong bench and debated the importance of team value, our panel are now asked about their strong suit: how to target a top 10k finish.

LATERISER SAID…

This is such a tricky question and I don’t really know how to answer it but let me give it a go. Firstly, you need to determine what your own skillset and temperament is like. Are you good at playing a stat-focused game or an eye-test game? Are you comfortable playing a high variance game (which is dependent on your risk appetite)? Take advantage of your own skillset and temperament and play the game you’re comfortable with (it doesn’t have to be black or white).

Once that is out of the way, don’t presume that this season is going to be similar to the previous one. Every campaign in FPL is very unique and you need to try having no biases from the previous season going into the new one. Methods that worked for you last year might not necessarily work for you this time around.

So after every week, you need to take a step back and think macro and strategy while making your moves. FPL is such a dynamic game that one week is a very long time and a lot of moving parts are there which you need to be on top of.

The most important tip, in my opinion, is that nothing really increases your chances of success in this game more than good old groundwork and research. This game has become more and more popular over the years and the managers we are competing with in FPL are armed with more and more information. This means that you need to go more than the extra yard to gain an advantage on your competition, which means reading more articles, doing your own research, watching highlights carefully, visiting fan forums, etc. This is always going to be the most important factor in giving you a chance of finishing in the top 10k once you’ve determined the style of play you’re comfortable with.

TOM SAID…

Firstly, the game is much, much harder nowadays. Even the casuals will be aware of the Double and Blank Gameweeks, so I’m not sure setting yourself a top 10k target from a pool of 8m+ players is such a good idea. I’d argue that a top 50k finish is perhaps more realistic, and let’s be honest, the difference between the two is often a couple of big captaincy calls going your way, or maybe your Triple Captain firing. Sometimes you’ll get lucky, sometimes you won’t; that’s just the way it goes.

However, to hit those really high finishes, planning is essential. Try and visualise how you want your team to look a few weeks down the line, paying careful attention to captaincy and any big fixture swings. As a result, it should at least ensure you don’t have to take any unnecessary hits ahead of a deadline.

Knowing when to react to the development of teams in shorter spells is also important, too: always ask yourself if they are the real deal or have they simply benefitted from an easier run of fixtures?

Also, ensure you put enough time aside to watch games and analyse data, so that you can at least form your own opinions rather than count on others.

ZOPHAR SAID…

With the number of FPL users growing each year, achieving a top 10k finish is only getting more difficult. With the game so popular and information so widely available, players are well aware of Double/Blank Gameweeks and there are so many resources to aid them in their planning for the same. Simply picking the popular template players used to be a viable strategy early on but this would probably only get you a 30-40k finish these days, not in the top 10k. 

To get there now, you need to move onto the next bandwagon before the crowd. There’s no point transferring a player in after a haul, as the masses would already have caught onto him and there won’t be any significant gains to be had as most people around your rank would already own him. For this, it is necessary to think forward. Look at when the fixtures are favourable for a player and bring him in ahead of that run, rather than waiting for him to deliver. 

You also need a few differentials in your squad to make up ground. If you are near 70-80% of the template, then the gains are going to be steady and not significant. A few punts on low-owned players, say under 10% ownership, could propel you up the ranks if they deliver. I would say the last 10 weeks are a good time to look for differentials, not early doors. In the first half of the season, it is better to go with the trusted, proven picks, and by the second half, we usually have enough information to ascertain which players are going under the radar.

488 Comments
  1. Rep Poulette
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    53 mins ago

    How's it looking?

    Sánchez
    TAA Digne Cancelo
    Mbeumo Havertz Salah Sancho
    Antonio Watkins Toney

    Foster Raphinha White Omobamidele

    Open Controls
    1. PP6
      • 2 Years
      49 mins ago

      Bruno Bruno Bruno

      Open Controls
    2. Boly Would
      • 5 Years
      48 mins ago

      Not bad, just not keen on both Mbeumo and Toney

      Open Controls
    3. Rochdale_Cowboy
      • 3 Years
      33 mins ago

      What's a Mbeumo?

      Open Controls
  2. PP6
    • 2 Years
    48 mins ago

    Would you rather have..

    Firpo and Webster/Veltman
    or
    Dunk and Ayling

    Open Controls
    1. Boly Would
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Dunk and Ayling, see what Firpo's like first.

      Open Controls
  3. hnmfm
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    41 mins ago

    Who do you think will score the most points the first 6 GWs?

    Gundogan
    Jota
    Harrison

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      39 mins ago

      Jota

      Open Controls
    2. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      39 mins ago

      Jota

      Open Controls
    3. Rochdale_Cowboy
      • 3 Years
      31 mins ago

      Jota. Also could be a excellent differential

      Open Controls
    4. stevie
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      Harrison

      Open Controls
  4. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    38 mins ago

    Are Brighton looking to sign any striker in this window? If they sign one, how much do you think he'll cost in FPL?

    Open Controls
    1. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      34 mins ago

      Have seen Edouard linked - he could only be 6.5 surely and given their typical transfer policy I don't see them buying a "name" striker who would be more than that.

      Open Controls
    2. Rochdale_Cowboy
      • 3 Years
      30 mins ago

      Stay clear, relegation fodder.

      Open Controls
  5. 'Broadsword Calling Da…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    37 mins ago

    Folks, in seasons gone by, we could look-up the pre-season matches (a drop-down from Team News or one of the others), I can't see it, am I going blind (keep it clean)?

    Thank you

    Open Controls
    1. Eddie - Back to Square Owen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/the-complete-guide-to-fpl-pre-season-2021-22/

      All here, top of the screen under FPL 2021/22

      Open Controls
      1. 'Broadsword Calling Da…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Ahhhh it's there! Great stuff Eddie, thank you very much. Good season ahead!

        Open Controls
        1. Eddie - Back to Square Owen
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Best of luck!

          Open Controls
  6. King Kohli
    • 8 Years
    37 mins ago

    Need 1 def and mid to start every week for 11.5. Which is the best from this lot?

    A. Shaw + Harrison
    B. Dunk/Coufal + Raphinha
    C. Shaw + Sarr
    D. Any other

    Open Controls
    1. Boly Would
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      Probably just A. I don't think there'll be much between Harrison and Raphinha this season.

      Open Controls
    2. Rochdale_Cowboy
      • 3 Years
      29 mins ago

      Bowling Ash

      Open Controls
      1. Rochdale_Cowboy
        • 3 Years
        28 mins ago

        Also A

        Open Controls
    3. OLB
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      I have A.

      Open Controls
  7. Zoostation
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    A: Bruno, Havertz, Toney

    B: Sancho, Son, Wilson

    Open Controls
    1. BrazilianGooner
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Tough one. Probably B, but this A seems a sweety differential.

      Open Controls
    2. BrazilianGooner
      • 8 Years
      just now

      still finding few teams with Havertz…

      Open Controls
  8. LiamK17
      35 mins ago

      Brandon Williams going to Norwich on loan - WE HAVE A 4.0M DEFENDER I REPEAT

      Open Controls
      1. Pep Roulette
        • 3 Years
        34 mins ago

        Will he be first choice at Norwich?

        Open Controls
      2. DavidBadWillie
          34 mins ago

          Loves a yellow and is pretty shite pal

          Open Controls
        • dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          30 mins ago

          Cannot see him play ahead of Max Aarons - unless it means he is also moving on

          Open Controls
        • Rochdale_Cowboy
          • 3 Years
          26 mins ago

          Cool, can bag us a -1 every week!

          Open Controls
        • Eddie - Back to Square Owen
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          23 mins ago

          Seen Omobamidele in a lot of drafts, any Norwich fans on know if either a likely starter?

          Open Controls
        • Giggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          19 mins ago

          Avg goals conceded: 4 (-2pts)
          Avg yellow cards: 1 (-1pt)

          Projected -1 ppg

          Might be better off with a non-playing 4.0m player 😛

          Open Controls
      3. Danstoke82
        • 6 Years
        35 mins ago

        Any decent playing defensive options at 4.5?

        Open Controls
        1. Pep Roulette
          • 3 Years
          31 mins ago

          Veltman, Ayling, Fofana, Ait Nouri

          Open Controls
        2. Werner Bremen
          • 2 Years
          31 mins ago

          I'm on Veltman

          Open Controls
        3. BrazilianGooner
          • 8 Years
          30 mins ago

          White?

          Open Controls
          1. Danstoke82
            • 6 Years
            8 mins ago

            Thanks all, currently on White but I know he’s an unknown at Arsenal. Swaying towards Veltman due to Lamptey’s injury

            Open Controls
            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              He is good enough to start gw1. Arsenal were quite decent defensively and going under the radar. Between him and Veltman for me.

              Open Controls
        4. OLB
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          28 mins ago

          The obvious two are Ayling and White, Fofana no longer nailed with Soy fit again.

          Open Controls
        5. Rochdale_Cowboy
          • 3 Years
          25 mins ago

          Ayling best

          Open Controls
        6. stevie
          • 10 Years
          25 mins ago

          +Coady

          Open Controls
          1. Danstoke82
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Great feedback. Thanks all

            Open Controls
        7. Ginkapo FPL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          17 mins ago

          Dier Chambers

          Open Controls
      4. stevie
        • 10 Years
        28 mins ago

        Sanchez (Steele)
        TAA, Dinge, white, (Alying, *Davies)
        Salah, Son, Havertz, *ESR, (Gilmore)
        *Cavani, DCL, Antonio

        Currently playing about with the '*'ed slots.
        18.5 for 1Def, 1Mid and 1FW. How would you split it?

        Open Controls
        1. Boly Would
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Coufal, Harrison, Watkins

          Open Controls
      5. Werner Bremen
        • 2 Years
        28 mins ago

        Is it a good idea to have a punt with Havertz in GW1, and then get Mahrez in GW2? Probably not wise, but too tempting...

        Open Controls
        1. stevie
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          See above, I'm on him unless they sign a striker 🙂

          Open Controls
        2. CROYDON DE BRUYNE
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          I’m planning on doing so

          Open Controls
      6. Kingston
        • 10 Years
        25 mins ago

        Any thoughts/suggestions on this team would be welcome...

        Bachmann/Sanchez
        Trent/Keane/Fofana/Mings/White
        Salah/Bruno/Buendia/Maddison/Bissouma
        DCL/Toney/Watkins

        Open Controls
        1. Rochdale_Cowboy
          • 3 Years
          21 mins ago

          7.5/10

          Toney is a rich mans Leo Fortune West. Try to find 1m to upgrade

          Open Controls
          1. Kingston
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            Thanks man. Think he'll do OK personally. 10 goals atleast. Good opening fixtures too

            Open Controls
      7. BrazilianGooner
        • 8 Years
        24 mins ago

        My current draft looks like that…
        Sánchez
        TAA – White – Stones/Shaw
        Salah – Bruno – Pépé – Buendía
        Watkins – Antonio – ASM

        Steele; Targett Fofana Gilmour
        £0.0 ITB

        Open Controls
        1. BrazilianGooner
          • 8 Years
          23 mins ago

          Optional 3-5-2:
          Sánchez
          TAA – White – Stones/Shaw
          Salah – Sancho – Trossard – Pépé – Buendía
          Watkins – Antonio

          Steele; ASM, Targett, Fofana
          £0.5 ITB

          Thanks!

          Open Controls
        2. Rochdale_Cowboy
          • 3 Years
          14 mins ago

          Getting better! I'd check the situation with Sanchez, maybe injured?

          Stones not nailed, so go AWB wk1 then bring in Shaw if you're keen for him in the side

          Open Controls
      8. Fer Fuch's Ake
        • 7 Years
        24 mins ago

        Which Ars Defender will play more minutes in first 6gws?

        1-Holding
        2-White
        3-Chambers

        Cheers

        Open Controls
        1. CROYDON DE BRUYNE
          • 4 Years
          just now

          White comfortably

          Open Controls
      9. Jrot94
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        22 mins ago

        Anyone tempted by Maupay with the Welbz injury? Cheap way to do something different than the pack?

        Open Controls
        1. Eddie - Back to Square Owen
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          12 mins ago

          Not really. Prefer to give Toney a whirl.

          Open Controls
        2. Danstoke82
          • 6 Years
          12 mins ago

          No been burned by Maupay too many times. He’s a trap in my opinion!

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            I believe I never owned him and dodged the bullet unlike my other rival 🙂 If he was the only starting striker in the game I might consider him for 5 seconds but probably rather play 4-5-0.

            Open Controls
      10. Eddie - Back to Square Owen
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        I thought Steele was 2nd choice Brighton keeper. I'd missed the purchase of Scherpen, but him being priced at 4.5mil suggests he is 2nd in line no?

        Open Controls
        1. swervinho
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          There was a suggetsion he would be loaned out.

          Open Controls
          1. Eddie - Back to Square Owen
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Ah, thanks

            Open Controls
      11. 03farmboy
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        Target or coufal??

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Coufal out of those

          Open Controls
      12. Warby84
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        Timo Werner? Discuss..

        Open Controls
        1. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Pretty simple it’s like opening the batting at lords - have a look early then cash in when the pitch flattens out

          Open Controls
      13. Netters2018
        • 2 Years
        10 mins ago

        Robbo or Cancelo (Already have TAA)

        Open Controls
        1. Eddie - Back to Square Owen
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Robbo for security of starts and slightly better opening fixtures

          Open Controls
      14. Eddie - Back to Square Owen
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        I've had Stones in my draft team for quite a while. Think he will get the lion's share of starts at least at start of season before rotation really kicks in. Any reason to avoid.

        Open Controls
        1. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          No reason to avoid if you have a decent bench

          Open Controls
      15. Totalfootball
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Anyone here sure of a player except the obvious - salah, bruno, Taa etc...?

        All my players keep changing.

        Open Controls

