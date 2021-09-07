809
Interview September 7

Meet the Manager: seven-time top 10k finisher Tino Waked reveals his GW4 Wildcard

In his latest Meet the Manager episode, Joe (@FFScout_Joe) chats to Tino Waked (@tinowaked) one of the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers of all time, with seven top 10k finishes across his 13-year career.

His stellar run in FPL includes four top 4k finishes as well as a top 500 end of season rank.

Could an incredible eighth top 10k season be on its way this time around? At 23k heading into Gameweek 4 he certainly looks on course for a strong year once again.

Tino reveals the secrets to his success over his career and how dividing the season into a safe and steady first half and risk taking final few months has helped him.

The statistics available at Fantasy Football Scout have also aided him, as he runs through his favourite to look out for in each position. This research works best when combined with the eye test. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has curtailed his ability to watch games from his home in Egypt recently.

The health crisis has also seen fans absent from stadiums, a factor that has disrupted his usual close attention to home and away form.

Even though he is riding high in the rankings this season, he has taken the uncharacteristically early season, bold move of Wildcarding.

Fixture swings and the addition of Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku (£11.5m) and Manchester United’s Christian Ronaldo (£12.5m) to the game have prompted him to make the move.

But will both of these elite strikers make it into his final draft, or just one?

The Meet the Manager series is where Joe chats to FPL managers with a strong record of success, an interesting view of the game and are offering the community a unique insight into Fantasy management.

Joe’s chat with Tino can be viewed below:

  1. Jacky boy
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Do you think DDG will start next 4 league games?

    1. Original Pirate Material
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Been in good form. Dont see why Ole would change up now.

    2. RUUD!
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Yes absolutely, unless he has a catalogue of errors in the next few games

    3. The Rock
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour ago

      Yep he should start all 4. I think he has cemented himself as No. 1 again. Henderson for the cup games.

  2. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Official: Cristiano Ronaldo trained with the #mufc squad at Carrington today.

    1. Joey Tribbiani
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Lukaku ( ) ------ Ronaldo--> (c)

    2. Threat Level Midnight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Locked in (C) and will be starting Saturday.

      SIUUUUUUUU

    3. WHUFCSmith23
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Let's hope so

    4. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      #fakenews

      1. Threat Level Midnight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Fabrizio reported it so.....

    5. Khark
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      I honestly still think Lukaku is a better option if he is fit. Martinez is such a huge loss for villa which i feel is still slightly being overlooked because of the CR7 hype.

  3. Gazpilicueta
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Who do you prefer as a midfield pair, both to start every week, for the next 5 ish weeks.

    A) Torres and Gray

    B) Adama and Fornals

    C) Sarr and Benrahma

    any thoughts appreciated, cheers everyone.

    1. demob
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      A

    2. Mo Mane
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      A

    3. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      A

    4. Catastrophe
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      a

    5. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Traore and Gray

    6. The Rock
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      A then C

  4. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Callum Wilson dropping tonight means i would need to do my transfers today or be priced out. Would be doing:

    Wilson > Ronnie
    Fernandes > Jota
    For a -8 as already done Torres & Semedo in

    Was hoping to wait on Firmino and Wilson news but doesn't look like will be able to, press the button?

    1. Original Pirate Material
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      38 mins ago

      Dangerous in my opinion. Could you not look at someone like Raphina perhaps instead of Jota to buy you some extra time?

      1. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        yep could definitely look at raphinha instead of Jota which would buy some time.

        Wish there was more news on Bobby at this point!

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      32 mins ago

      Lots of Wilson transfers could be wildcards, so let's hope he doesn't drop.

  5. Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    I was previously of the opinion that Ronaldo may come on off the bench to a rapturous reception on Saturday but him already being in training today... makes me lean more towards a start now

    1. Threat Level Midnight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      He'll start now for sure. 4 days of training--perfect chance for him to start with a bang vs Newcastle. It all does make too much sense

      1. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        54 mins ago

        Looks likely. Looks like I'll need to activate WC!

    2. RUUD!
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      He'll be starting that's for sure

    3. Original Pirate Material
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour ago

      Yep, he’ll start.

    4. The Rock
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      57 mins ago

      I was of the opinion he will also start on the bench for this one. Truth is no one knows for sure which way it will go.

    5. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      38 mins ago

      Hilarious to me everyone acting like they know that he will start.

      I bet Ole doesn’t even know.

      1. Threat Level Midnight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        13 mins ago

        Hilarious you even slightly thinking he won't

        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          i have no idea.
          and i'm ok saying that.

          there is literally no way you could know short of having talked directly to OGS and/or Ronaldo. which i assume you haven't.

          by all means feel confident that he will - just way too many folks are like "HE WILL START"

  6. RUUD!
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Used 3 transfers this week for a -4, am I good to go?

    Sanchez
    Trent Shaw Ayling Marcal
    Salah Bruno Raphina Smith Rowe
    Ronaldo (C) Antonio
    4.0 Gilmour Tsimi 4.5

    1. Patty
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Yep looking good.

  7. Patty
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Is having Greenwood, Jota and Torres with a bench consisting of just Ayling, Tsimikas and Perica too risky?

    1. RUUD!
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      I would say so yes, all 3 could easily be rotated week in week out, too much of a risk

    2. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      a risk- but I would have 2 of the 3 probably Jota, Torres

    3. The Rock
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Well even if all 3 were benched, you would expect at least 2 out of the 3 to come on, if not all 3.

      Greenwoods minutes will go way down now that Ronaldo has joined although.

  8. Ppss90
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Any thoughts on james at leeds rather than raph?

    1. The Rock
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Raph is still the better option and more nailed. Let's see how James settles in and how they use him first.

    2. Catastrophe
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Avoid!

    3. F4L
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      wait and see on James

  9. Moose™
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    DCL is fit?

    1. Catastrophe
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Guess so, nice hair

    2. Catastrophe
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Wait for presser - suspect he'll be fine along with Lukaku

  10. Catastrophe
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    How's the below looking chaps?

    4.5
    TAA, Shaw, Coady
    Salah, Raphinha, Gray, ESR
    Ronaldo, Lukaku, Antonio

    (Steer, Ayling, Sissoko, Livramento)

    Just about talked myself into 3 premiums + TAA. ESR rotation with Ayling & even Sissoko should just about work with upcoming fixtures. May get caught out without Greenwood/Jota/Torres but can't have them all and they'll presumably all lose some minutes at some point.

    Cheers..

    1. Khark
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Ive been trying for the last week to fit TAA Salah Ronaldo and Lukaku in and i really don't like it. Good luck though if you're going for it.

      1. Catastrophe
        • 10 Years
        55 mins ago

        Cheers. I was the same, but on paper it's basically Lukaku-Raphinha-Gray vs. DCL-Jota-Greenwood. In the short-term I prefer the latter but as rotation hits for Jota & Greenwood and Gray looking a decent pick I've persuaded myself the former is a good shout...

  11. F4L
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    This is a longshot, but does anyone know if there's a resource online that stored and shows all the individual points score players got for previous seasons in every single match?

    1. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      https://github.com/vaastav/Fantasy-Premier-League/tree/master/data/2020-21/players

      1. F4L
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        absolute legend, thank you so much! 😀

  12. cravencottage
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Which looks better:

    A) Sanchez and Dias
    B) Sa and Rudiger

    1. Catastrophe
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Close - probably B overall, at least from GW7 (and great this week...)

    2. Disturbed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      B

    3. F4L
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      B, I wouldn't be surprised to see Dias rested for some games this year for Stones, Pep loves to play one left footed CB, and one right footed CB; with Laporte back in form, Dias won't be as nailed as last season imo

      1. cravencottage
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Cancelo? He can play both sides.

        1. F4L
          • 6 Years
          59 mins ago

          more upside with Cancelo, though he'll still get less minutes than Rudiger I reckon but I would go with Cancelo still, he's in my WC team.

    4. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      1 hour ago

      B

  13. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Best option for this team? 1ft, 0m itb.

    A. Ings > Jimenez
    B. Alli > Traore
    C. Save ft
    D Something else?

    Sanchez
    Taa Shaw white
    Salah bruno benrahma Alli
    Dcl Ings Antonio

    Foster ayling gilmour tsi

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      B

  14. DIMITRIS
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    This looks so good -

    Sanchez (Gunn)
    Rüdiger - Chilwell - White (Williams, Livra)
    Salah - Sarr - Greenwood - Traore (Sissoko)
    Antonio - Ronaldo - Lukaku

    1. Original Pirate Material
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      49 mins ago

      Solid.

      1. DIMITRIS
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers!

      2. Mahjongking
        • 4 Years
        just now

        How is this solid??

    2. The Rock
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      47 mins ago

      Does it?

      Rudiger, Chilwell, Greenwood all heavy rotation risks. Traore massively overratedand, you have an Arsenal defender in there!

      Open Controls
      1. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        41 mins ago

        Rüdiger should play most no, don't think he falls in that category

        1. The Rock
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah he does I guess.. Has been pretty nailed since new manager came in tbf.

      2. DIMITRIS
        • 3 Years
        39 mins ago

        I'll give you that Chilwell is a rotation risk - BUT he's their first choice left back and it's only matter of time when he's gets his first start.
        Greenwood is not going to be benched, he scored in his first three games and I don't see a reason why Ole would sub him. If he blanks, than it's an easy switch to whoever is in form at that time.
        Rudiger is just not an rotation risk. Christensen is - Silva can play instead if Tuchel wants.
        Traore - haul waiting to happen, he's nailed and a great shout for 6.0. Again, if Greenwood gets benched and Traore is not as good as we hope he'll be, it's again an easy 2 FT's for some more nailed and in form players.
        Cheers and thanks for answering!

        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          I prefer something like this
          4.5m
          Taa Rudiger Dias
          Salah Raphina Sarr Traore
          DCL Cr7 Antonio

          Dier Gilmour Duffy

          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            All nailed at their clubs. By far the more sensible way to go.

            1. Christina.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 min ago

              DIas could be James as a differential Chelsea def 2x

        2. The Rock
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          3 mins ago

          Rudiger isnt a rotation risk, your right. Just thought Silva could come in for him too but Rudiger has been pretty nailed tbf.

          But Chilwell absolutely is a risk. Alonso has started the season well and Chilwell hasn't seen any minutes so far, not even in supercup. So hard to say Chilwell is currently their first choice LB.

          Greenwood should start the next few alright but going forward he isn't nailed and the first choice front 3 will be Rashford, CR7 and Sancho. Cavani and Greenwood will see less gametime than those 3.

    3. Mahjongking
      • 4 Years
      44 mins ago

      Lol one goal from aston, thats it.
      And there is white somemore. Dont think the defence is good

      1. DIMITRIS
        • 3 Years
        38 mins ago

        Yeah, I agree. But if you would bet on a defence to keep a CS this GW, on whom would you bet rather then Chelsea?

        1. Mahjongking
          • 4 Years
          36 mins ago

          What i trying to say is u no need two of them.u can try anyone to replace chilwell.

          I still think the team getting cleansheet is liv.

        2. Threat Level Midnight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          United with now Callum is the best bet. They have no true goalscorer now an were already shite

          1. Rassi
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            So is Wilson confirmed out?

            1. Threat Level Midnight
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Rumored for a few weeks at several different outlets.

      2. DIMITRIS
        • 3 Years
        37 mins ago

        White is not a good pick at the moment, but I don't know who else to pick for 4.5 Any suggestions?

        1. onceuponatyne
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          32 mins ago

          Ayling, for me. Liverpool next, but then it's great fixtures. Leeds won't get loads of clean sheets, but Ayling will get some assists and goals.

          1. Christina.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            6 mins ago

            Thats what I thought last yr. Got nothing. Then I bench him and he scores wk 1.

            1. onceuponatyne
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              5 mins ago

              for 4.5m though, I think he's a great pick.
              Leeds in those fixtures has to be at least as good as Arsenal and theirs.

              1. Christina.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                1 min ago

                +1

        2. Pompel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          31 mins ago

          Coady

    4. CobraKai
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Hold off on White hes due to drop in price.

    5. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I think Chilwell is an excellent shout.

  15. Jacky boy
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    if you were on WC, would you pick torres for 1 gw and then swap to raphinha ?

    1. DIMITRIS
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      No, better to get Sarr, Traore or Trincao. With them you are good for 5-6 GWs easily.

    2. Harry the Hack
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      if you are going for a one week hit and grab, i reckon Mount will return more servicing Kaku than Torres will against Leicester if you can afford him

      1. Jacky boy
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        can't afford him

    3. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Id keep Torres for as long as he starts

    4. F4L
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      planning transfer ahead on WC is not a good idea, unless you have cover on your bench. Something always comes up

    5. Threat Level Midnight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      I wouldn't get Torres with a plan to get him out. With how Pep speaks of him and how he's looked the last two GWs, he could be the preferred striker for the foreseeable future.

  16. Mahjongking
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Havertz on wc too crazy?

    1. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Not too crazy as people are happy enough to bring in city mids, but I wouldn’t risk it myself

      1. Mahjongking
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        But havertz will start right?

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Maybe in GW7

  17. Thomas Magnum
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Have C.Wilson so probably have to ship him out now. Would the best move be just the logical one and bring in Jimenez and keep the .1 as he’s 7.4, or downgrade to someone even cheaper and bank the rest of the cash? (Have Antonio, no other Wolves)

  18. YayaTeke
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    RMT, I think I’ve cracked it

    Sanchez - 4.0
    TAA - Christiensen - White - Livra - B.Will
    Salah - raph - Benrahma - Gray - 4.4
    Antonio - Ronaldo - Lukaku

    1. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      44 mins ago

      Not bad- with 3 big hitters you are rolling the dice on defense and bench

      1. YayaTeke
        • 9 Years
        just now

        For sure the midfield isn’t strong but this team can also change a lot due to having premiums in DF MF FW which is what I want

    2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      Do we have a 4.4 mid?

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        Yes, at Leicester

        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 5 Years
          just now

          A non-player basically!

    3. DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 mins ago

      Poor

  19. OptimusBlack
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Best Combo if u have 12 M.
    A- Benrahma & Gray
    B- Sarr & Traoré
    C- Traoré & Gray
    D- Sarr & Gray

    1. The Rock
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      31 mins ago

      A

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      C

    3. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      C

    4. OptimusBlack
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Cheeers

  20. Moose™
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Son Ings > Gray CR7©

    Do it?

    1. Harry the Hack
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour ago

      sure, no need to wait for the pressers to find out the extent of the injury

    2. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      59 mins ago

      Why not, what could go wrong?

  21. Union_Jacks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    58 mins ago

    Tempted to hit the button on this now

    Sanchez
    Trent, Shaw, White
    Salah, Bruno (C), Greenwood, Dele, Benrahma
    Ings, Antonio

    Steele, Amartey, Tsmikas, Obafemi

    To

    Sanchez
    Trent, Shaw, Rudiger
    Salah, Greenwood, Jota, Benrahma, Traore
    Ronaldo (C), Antonio

    Steele, White, Livramento, Street

    1. Union_Jacks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Maybe Sarr over Benrahma?

  22. stewoolley
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    55 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA Semedo White
    Jota Salah Torres Raphina
    CR7 DCL Antonio

    Opinions? Thinking maybe Torres> Traore

    1. CrouchDown
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Great team

      I would keep Torres

    2. Ppss90
      just now

      I like it - i moved torres to traore and raph to sarr for now. Might move sarr to a leeds asset after gmwk 5

  23. JONALDINHO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    50 mins ago

    Anyone else on the fence to WC and just waiting until Saturday morning for as much info as possible to decide?

    1. Union_Jacks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      Definitely need more information but I am tempted now

    2. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      I don't think there is likely to be any major price changes before Thursday, so I think it is quite safe to play around with drafts before activating WC

  24. shanebuckz
    • 7 Years
    43 mins ago

    Would appreciate any tips on my wc draft lads
    Sanchez 4.0
    Trent James regi semedo livra
    Salah sarr raphina gray saka
    Antonio lukaku dcl
    ??

  25. Mahjongking
    • 4 Years
    37 mins ago

    If u on wc,

    Will u choose greenwood torres or jota ?

    1. Sleepless in Settle FPL
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Easy torres

    2. Colby
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I’m really warming to Torres also. Yes Pep rotation is a concern but KDB as a false 9 wasn’t the driving points-scoring machine that he is when playing further back dictating play. I really do think that we’ll see a lot of Torres in the number 9 position for much of the season.

  26. Colby
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Are Son or Ings likely to fall in price before Saturday’s deadline? I’m considering moving them on for Ronald and Traore.

    1. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Probably not. At worst they would drop on Friday night after you've had a chance to factor in the pressers.

      1. Colby
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers mate. A nervy few days ahead.

