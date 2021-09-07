Meet the Manager: seven-time top 10k finisher Tino Waked reveals his GW4 Wildcard

In his latest Meet the Manager episode, Joe (@FFScout_Joe) chats to Tino Waked (@tinowaked) one of the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers of all time, with seven top 10k finishes across his 13-year career.

His stellar run in FPL includes four top 4k finishes as well as a top 500 end of season rank.

Could an incredible eighth top 10k season be on its way this time around? At 23k heading into Gameweek 4 he certainly looks on course for a strong year once again.

Tino reveals the secrets to his success over his career and how dividing the season into a safe and steady first half and risk taking final few months has helped him.

The statistics available at Fantasy Football Scout have also aided him, as he runs through his favourite to look out for in each position. This research works best when combined with the eye test. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has curtailed his ability to watch games from his home in Egypt recently.

The health crisis has also seen fans absent from stadiums, a factor that has disrupted his usual close attention to home and away form.

Even though he is riding high in the rankings this season, he has taken the uncharacteristically early season, bold move of Wildcarding.

Fixture swings and the addition of Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku (£11.5m) and Manchester United’s Christian Ronaldo (£12.5m) to the game have prompted him to make the move.

But will both of these elite strikers make it into his final draft, or just one?

The Meet the Manager series is where Joe chats to FPL managers with a strong record of success, an interesting view of the game and are offering the community a unique insight into Fantasy management.

Joe’s chat with Tino can be viewed below:

