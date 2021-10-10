243
Hall of Fame October 10

FPL Hall of Fame: Tips and strategy from seven-time top 10k finisher Yavuz Kabuk

We hear from the consistently brilliant Yavuz Kabuk as we continue to champion those in our Hall of Fame roll of honour.

Here at Fantasy Football Scout, we are acknowledging the best of the best when it comes to Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

And so, every year, we will salute the top five managers in our prestigious Career Hall of Fame.

The managers who can break into the top five will be immortalised on our Hall of Fame page.

You can check your own position in the Hall of Fame by becoming a Fantasy Football Scout Member and joining either of our two FPL mini-leagues.

Our Live Hall of Fame, which is updated throughout the season, had its first refresh for 2021/22 over the September international break and you’ll be able to see all the correct new IDs attached to the managers in question.

Having previously heard from Hall of Fame number one Fábio Borges, nine-time top 10k finisher Finn Sollie and the consistently excellent Morten Tveito, up next is Dutch maestro Yavuz.

He has seven consecutive top 10k finishes, finishing 123rd in the world for the 2020/21 season.

Hall of Fame Career #1-#5 15
HOW DO YOU GENERALLY APPROACH FPL? WHAT IS YOUR MAIN STRATEGY/STYLE?

I usually divide the season into three parts and approach each one in different ways.

The first part of the season is the most chaotic one. I always start with proven names, except for one or two, but play more aggressively afterwards. In this period, I tend to make early transfers, take hits and jump onto bandwagons (even if I don’t believe in the player) to build some team value for the rest of the season.

I try to watch more games in this period and take some risks to find the next bandwagon earlier than anyone. I rely on the eye test a little bit more than stats here, due to there not being enough fresh data (at least in the first couple of Gameweeks). Although there is no clear line, part one usually ends with the second international break. In general, I am not successful in the first part of the season and rarely find myself in the top 100k.

I don’t have a clear strategy for the first Wildcard. If my team is far from ideal, I pull the trigger for it straight away (last season it was Gameweek 4). If I am a couple of hits away from it, I would just do those instead. At this time, I do not care about overall rank but rather the shape of the team.

The second part is the most important one for me and usually when I climb the rankings. It starts around the second international break and ends with the second Wildcard, or a bit earlier depending on Blank and Double Gameweeks. The template settles around now and I switch my style to ‘swords and shields’ (I like this analogy a lot). This requires extensive forward planning, especially in a season like the last one. I try not to take hits in this period and play it safe with very few differentials. In this period, my decisions are almost exclusively based on stats and I do care about effective ownership a lot.

My strategy for part three depends on where I am ranked. If I am still outside of the top 10k, I continue to play ‘swords and shields’. If I am inside the top 10k, I try to get into the top 5k and then top 1k by playing a bit more aggressively. I would be willing to take calculated risks either by having differential players or captains, or by using chips differently than the rest of the pack.

WHAT IS YOUR BEST FPL MOMENT?

It has to be the 52-pointer by captain Theo Walcott in the 2012/13 season; almost everyone else went for Robin van Persie’s late cameo and assist and that Gameweek threw me into the top 1k for the first time and made me believe I can finish there. An honourable mention would go to Gareth Bale’s 21-pointer last year. I was almost sure he would explode so I used my Wildcard that week to accommodate him in my team.

WHAT ARE YOUR TOP TIPS FOR SECURING A GOOD FINISH?

Each season has its own dynamics. My top tip would be to observe the first part of the season very carefully and not stick with any predefined strategy. Adapting your approach is the most important thing for me in FPL.

WHAT STATS DO YOU PAY MOST ATTENTION TO? WHAT IS YOUR FAVOURITE TOOL IN THE PREMIUM MEMBERS AREA?

My favourite is the Comparison Tool; I use both versions for players and teams. I also check Match Data and the Season Ticker quite frequently.

For the majority of the time as a Scout member, Big Numbers has been my favourite article. I pay the most attention to expected stats (per start), both for attackers and defenders, but I also care about more traditional stats like shots, key passes, etc. I try not to use data older than four to six Gameweeks.

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

Post a Comment
  1. PartyTime
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Rüdiger about to get flagged 🙁

    https://metro.co.uk/2021/10/10/chelsea-defender-antonio-rudiger-misses-germany-training-through-injury-15395738/amp/

    Open Controls
    1. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      44 mins ago

      That means they will be released early and will be ok for club games

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        No harm for himself and Lukaku to get some rest before GW8.

        Open Controls
    2. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      42 mins ago

      The way things are going, this might turn out to be my most anxious WC ever.

      Open Controls
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      I would say if he is at risk of making the injury worse, we (Chelsea) really do need to protect him rather than force him to play.

      Super important player in a position we have no -proper-backup for (LCB).

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Chilwell maybe as an emergency? Alonso back to LWB?

        Open Controls
  2. jackruet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Sanchez
    Trent christensen rudiger
    Salah sarr benrahma raphinha
    Antonio Ronaldo jimenez

    Foster allan b Williams omobamidele

    Bench is very weak. That's why i had to play with 9 players last week.

    What to do? 2.2 itb

    Open Controls
    1. EL tridente
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Maybe one of Christensen or Rudiger to a city defender?

      Open Controls
  3. NABIL - I still got Bruno
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Lukaku a doubt.
    TAA still a doubt.
    Raph might not play gw8.
    Rudiger might be injured.
    Sarr have a new gaffer and a good chance against understrength Liverpool.
    Greenwood well rested.
    Torres trolling WCers yet again.

    Might not be the best GW to WC after all

    Open Controls
    1. StayoutheSpiceZone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      43 mins ago

      Or the perfect week

      Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      Depends on what’s said in the pressers. Could be the perfect week or an awful week

      Open Controls
    3. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I think if those injury doubts are confirmed out at pressers
      it wud be the perfect week to WC..

      Open Controls
  4. EL tridente
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Which combo?
    A) Foden and Cancelo
    B) Son and 4.5 defender

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      34 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Jurgen Flopp
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      Definitely A. Cancelo himself is worth it and Foden is an added bonus.

      Open Controls
    3. Pep bites Kun
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      B: Son and Livra/Duffy, also White/Henry

      Open Controls
    4. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    5. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A easy..not even close..

      Open Controls
  5. StayoutheSpiceZone
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Views on this WC

    Raya, Foster
    White Cancelo Chilwell Livra Duffy
    Salah KDB Foden Mount Mbuemo
    Armstrong Lukaku Fodder

    I am going to captain KDB in 3 of the next 5 hence he is there. And I like the fact it’s a bit different. Be good to hear thoughts

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      Looks grand. Chilwell and Foden aren't nailed on enough for me, especially before they qualify to CL last 16. I have Rudiger who's now doubtful. Mount's class doesn't translate to deserved FPL points. I think you could consider some from Son, Antonio, DCL, Jimenez, Hwang.

      Open Controls
      1. StayoutheSpiceZone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        29 mins ago

        No Chilwell and Foden are risks with big upsides. The way I am looking at it though is that the rest are pretty much 90 minute men so they have some cover

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          I hear you but if they don't play you have 14m from those 2 on your bench when you could have steadier, definitely more boring, picks bringing you consistent points.

          Open Controls
        2. Pep bites Kun
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          I like it. It's very attacking fixture-wise. I see most Che & City players as risky in varying degrees, but as long as they all don't occur in the same gw, you should be good for decent bench cover.

          Who's the fodder?

          Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      32 mins ago

      with salah and KDB, i'd downgrade lukaku to antonio, mount to son and upgrade defence a little.

      Open Controls
    3. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      You’re going to need a better bench

      Open Controls
    4. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Overall Good...Don't like the mount pick..

      Open Controls
  6. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    McCarthy being overlooked as GK alternative on WC?

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Nah, between Sanchez & Ramsdale.

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nit for me. Upcoming fixtures look ok for results and mightn't concede many but I don't expect many CS from Southampton.

      Open Controls
    3. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      I think people would be looking at him if they didn't have Livramento. But maybe should be looking at him anyway.

      Open Controls
  7. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Silva away with Brazil so safe to assume Christensen SHOULD be good for a start against Brentford ?

    Open Controls
    1. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Would think so yeah

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      I think with the Rudiger risk too, he's almost guaranteed a start next GW. Not 100% but extremely likely.

      Open Controls
    3. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I think so too.

      Open Controls
  8. gellinmagellan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    58 mins ago

    Sanchez Foster
    White Livra Rudiger TAA Coady
    Salah Saka Jota Greenwood Benrhama
    Antonio Lukaku

    1 FT 0.8 ITB (No WC)

    A) Greenwood + Coady > Mbeumo + Cancelo -4
    B) Greenwood + Scarlett > Mbeumo + Hwang -4
    C) Greenwood + Jota > Son + Mbeumo -4
    D) Hold and use 2 FT GW9

    Open Controls
    1. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      just now

      D or A at a push..
      If Rudi injured u cud consider him to cancelo..

      Open Controls
  9. Pukkipartyy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    57 mins ago

    What City asset to go for?

    A) Grealish
    B) Foden
    C) Cancelo

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    4. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      CAB

      Open Controls
    5. Pep bites Kun
      • 5 Years
      just now

      If none at all - CBA

      Open Controls
  10. Little Red Lacazette
    • 4 Years
    57 mins ago

    For next GW, would you play Sarr or Livramento?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Sarr.

      Open Controls
    2. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      I’ve got that decision too. Going with Sarr because he scored two goals against them in the fixture last season.

      Open Controls
      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        Thanks for this info.

        Open Controls
        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          Was 2 goals And assist of I remember, 19 points

          Open Controls
          1. Amartey Partey
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Oof what a haul!

            Open Controls
      2. GreennRed
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Pool prob without their Brazilians and maybe TAA v a Watford team keen to impress their new coach.

        Open Controls
        1. Amartey Partey
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Yup and if anyone from Watford will score it’s Sarr. And on pennies.

          Open Controls
  11. BigBillyBass
    • 3 Years
    52 mins ago

    3 Newcastle essential now they’ve got oil money?

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Conte about to make Ritchie essential.

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Haaland, Mbappe, Donnaruma

      Open Controls
  12. The Senate
    • 3 Years
    50 mins ago

    Surely that’s never a pen?

    Open Controls
  13. Major League Shocker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    47 mins ago

    Plenty are going double Man City defence, but I just can't bring myself to pay 6.1 for Dias with only 1G, 1A last season. Is this illogical?

    Open Controls
    1. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      Why not as there are many budget mid and fwd options to balance the team.

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      Buy him mainly for nailed-oness and cleansheet potential.

      Open Controls
    3. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      I just don’t like bringing in defenders who hardly score goals or assists. I’ve got Rudiger and this bugs me for the same reason.

      Open Controls
    4. Pep bites Kun
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes & no. You're paying for nailedness of cs points potential with Dias. There's better value from Chilwell/James for Che's good run (if they start).

      Open Controls
  14. Oliver Tockman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    46 mins ago

    Grealish -> Foden ft

    A) Yes
    B) Hold

    Worried that Grealish is due a benching

    Open Controls
    1. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. Pep bites Kun
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      I really don't like the term 'due', but in City's case, all players are due a benching

      I'd prefer to have Foden, but B, I'd hold

      Open Controls
  15. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 3 Years
    43 mins ago

    Guys what happened with Jota? No flag yet in fpl.

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      35 mins ago

      https://liverpooloffside.sbnation.com/liverpool-fc-news-coverage/2021/10/10/22718833/diogo-jota-reportedly-dealing-with-muscle-injury-portugal-international-break-qatar

      Nothing confirmed.

      Could be a Lukaku, Rudiger-style international break injury for a few days rest.

      Open Controls
      1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
        • 3 Years
        31 mins ago

        Thanks for sharing. So taa jota Rudiger kaku with Oly 1ft and no wc.

        Open Controls
        1. Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          They may all be fit by deadline.

          Open Controls
  16. as33
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    Is Chalobah is nailed?

    Open Controls
    1. as33
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Or Christensen?

      Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 mins ago

      Neither.

      Open Controls
    3. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Not given he has only started 3 games. I am wondering on a punt though on my WC. Three starts and two goals for 4.8 with Chelsea's run is tempting. He has been started in the games against weaker teams so that may bode well for this run. Although still a pretty small data set to draw conclusions from

      Open Controls
  17. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 3 Years
    32 mins ago

    There should be 2ft for every fpl players after ib, it is harsh these things. No skill involved. If they are injured in premier league games it is justifiable, but during ib it is very harsh. Regardless of what is happening 2ft after every ib is a good option i guess. It will remove the 'obvious' wc chip during ib makes it more different also.

    Open Controls
    1. Lanley Staurel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Injuries part of being a manager. You plan for it, save a transfer for IB etc. Can’t spoon feed us too much.

      Open Controls
      1. Pep bites Kun
        • 5 Years
        just now

        True Stanley 😉

        Open Controls
  18. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 4 Years
    28 mins ago

    KDB assist

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      Really wanna squeeze him in

      Open Controls
      1. Pep bites Kun
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Squeeze Luka out

        Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      I'm so damn tempted to get him. So tempted.

      Open Controls
      1. Mambino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        I've been looking at it on my WC. Getting Vardy instead of Lukaku or Ronaldo gives me the funds

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Werner over Lukaku would give you the money

          Open Controls
          1. Mambino
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            yes, but I don't trust Werner and I do trust Vardy

            Open Controls
      2. Pep bites Kun
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        What player(s) would you drop for him on wc - Son?

        Open Controls
      3. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Same here. Between him and TAA for me. Either way Son will make way for KdB. Even if only for a few gws, might just take the leap

        Open Controls
    3. Thomas Magnum
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Is that 3 assists in 2 IB games now?

      Open Controls
      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Not sure, but he's waving his wand as he pleases

        Open Controls
  19. Ask Yourself
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Kane (new) could be a great 1 week punt if Lukaku is out for (bre) but likely to be back for (NOR)

    Open Controls
    1. dshv
      • 4 Years
      just now

      If we do this yes!

      Open Controls
  20. dshv
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Iff TAA is not ready and get out of my WC team then the money will come great..

    Open Controls
    1. Thomas Magnum
      • 6 Years
      just now

      One of those where you hope for his sake he’s not injured bad but one where you know if he’s out the team will look better selling him

      Open Controls
  21. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Anyone else think the clubs are applying a bit of pressure to these international managers and teams?

    Roman and Thomas are on the blower again

    “Oi mate, you have nothing to play for, I think rudiger and Romelu need a rest and here’s a brown envelope with the details *wink*”

    Open Controls

