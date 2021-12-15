Burnley v Watford postponed as Covid outbreak hits Hornets

Burnely v Watford has become the second Gameweek 17 fixture to be postponed because of Covid-19.

A coronavirus outbreak in the Hornets’ squad has led to the match, which was scheduled to be played on Wednesday evening, being postponed just two and a half hours before kick-off.

The visitors said they had an “insufficient number of first-team players” to fulfill the fixture.

Tuesday’s game between Brentford and Manchester United fell by the wayside as a result of the Red Devils reporting a string of positive tests, while the Gameweek 16 clash between Brighton and Hove Albion and a badly-hit Tottenham Hotspur was similarly affected at the weekend.

Given how short notice this postponement was, more Gameweek 17 cancellations certainly can’t be ruled out – Spurs and Leicester City, for example, both requested that their game on Thursday evening be called off but were rebuffed by the Premier League.

Watford’s Gameweek 18 clash with Crystal Palace is surely in significant doubt, too, given how quick the turnarounds are between games.

A statement from the Hornets read:

The decision was taken following guidance from medical advisers due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within Watford’s squad. As a result, the club has an insufficient number of First Team players available to fulfil the match. The Premier League understands this decision will disappoint and frustrate fans who were due to attend this evening’s game and apologises for the inconvenience and disruption caused at such short notice. In considering any application to postpone, the Board considers a range of sporting and medical factors. Each decision is taken on a case-by-case basis with everyone’s health of utmost importance In light of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Premier League has reintroduced Emergency Measures. These include protocols such as more frequent testing, wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing and limiting treatment time.

More postponements look inevitable: on Monday, it was announced that there were 42 new positive cases among players and staff – the highest weekly figure since records began last May and 26 more than the previous high in 2021/22.

Burnley join Spurs, Brighton and Chelsea in having two postponed matches that still need to be rearranged:

POSTPONED MATCHES STILL TO BE REARRANGED

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur (weather)

Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur (Covid)

Brentford v Manchester United (Covid)

Burnley v Watford (Covid)

Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea (Club World Cup)

Chelsea v Arsenal (Club World Cup)

