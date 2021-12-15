732
News December 15

Burnley v Watford postponed as Covid outbreak hits Hornets

732 Comments
Burnely v Watford has become the second Gameweek 17 fixture to be postponed because of Covid-19.

A coronavirus outbreak in the Hornets’ squad has led to the match, which was scheduled to be played on Wednesday evening, being postponed just two and a half hours before kick-off.

The visitors said they had an “insufficient number of first-team players” to fulfill the fixture.

Tuesday’s game between Brentford and Manchester United fell by the wayside as a result of the Red Devils reporting a string of positive tests, while the Gameweek 16 clash between Brighton and Hove Albion and a badly-hit Tottenham Hotspur was similarly affected at the weekend.

Given how short notice this postponement was, more Gameweek 17 cancellations certainly can’t be ruled out – Spurs and Leicester City, for example, both requested that their game on Thursday evening be called off but were rebuffed by the Premier League.

Watford’s Gameweek 18 clash with Crystal Palace is surely in significant doubt, too, given how quick the turnarounds are between games.

A statement from the Hornets read:

The decision was taken following guidance from medical advisers due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within Watford’s squad. As a result, the club has an insufficient number of First Team players available to fulfil the match.

The Premier League understands this decision will disappoint and frustrate fans who were due to attend this evening’s game and apologises for the inconvenience and disruption caused at such short notice.

In considering any application to postpone, the Board considers a range of sporting and medical factors. Each decision is taken on a case-by-case basis with everyone’s health of utmost importance

In light of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Premier League has reintroduced Emergency Measures. These include protocols such as more frequent testing, wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing and limiting treatment time.

More postponements look inevitable: on Monday, it was announced that there were 42 new positive cases among players and staff – the highest weekly figure since records began last May and 26 more than the previous high in 2021/22.

Burnley join Spurs, Brighton and Chelsea in having two postponed matches that still need to be rearranged:

POSTPONED MATCHES STILL TO BE REARRANGED
  • Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur (weather)
  • Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur (Covid)
  • Brentford v Manchester United (Covid)
  • Burnley v Watford (Covid)
  • Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea (Club World Cup)
  • Chelsea v Arsenal (Club World Cup)

  1. Rassi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Come on Saka, Bowen and Coufal. Do me proud.

    Open Controls
  2. 420king
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    lol my cup opponent is ranked 7m in the world and has taken quite a few hits: -40, -48 and ...-76
    I will so lose this

    Open Controls
  3. Riverside Red
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Down to seven players this week, eight out due Covid/injuries/Pep.
    May get 30 pts if I'm lucky ..2pts up to now.

    Open Controls
  4. PartyTime
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Smith Rowe benched as expected

      Open Controls
      1. MIGHTY JOE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        I had a dream.

        Open Controls
        1. PartyTime
            1 hour ago

            Haha…

            Open Controls
      2. MIGHTY JOE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        ESR benched. Watford game postponed. Season over. 9 players, thats including Gerhardt coming off the bench with a 1 pointer.

        Open Controls
        1. jammie26
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Lol at the drama.

          Open Controls
          1. MIGHTY JOE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            55 mins ago

            To easy mate

            Open Controls
        2. Super Saints
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Try 6 player's mate

          Open Controls
          1. MIGHTY JOE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            55 mins ago

            Dayyyum son!!

            Open Controls
        3. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          If that's all it took to "end" your season then maybe FPL isn't for you.

          Open Controls
          1. MIGHTY JOE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            54 mins ago

            I'll be back tomorrow

            Open Controls
      3. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Steve Sidwell been on the tanning beds?

        Open Controls
        1. ‘Tis the Season
          • 3 Years
          7 mins ago

          Gingers tend to glow like that naturally 😛

          Open Controls
      4. JIMMY764
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Bernardo, King, Dennis, ESR, Cancelo, Ronaldo.

        This bloody game lol

        Open Controls
      5. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Gallagher will go nuts tonight, I sold him, own Livra and we are awful

        Open Controls
        1. jammie26
          • 1 Year
          34 mins ago

          Hope so!

          Open Controls
        2. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          32 mins ago

          Fingers crossed … especially as I benched his 15 points last week in exchange for Jota’s 1 pointer … oh the misery.

          Open Controls
      6. Granville
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        No ESR. Down to 8 players most of them highly owned. This will be a big red arrow for me.

        Open Controls
        1. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          40 mins ago

          Rest assured many will be in the same boat

          Open Controls
        2. DA Minnion (Legendary manag…
          • 9 Years
          39 mins ago

          I got rid for a minus 4. Got Silva for 1 point.

          Open Controls
      7. DandyDon
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Bit gutted Livra is playing - was looking forward to using my Bissouma!

        Open Controls
        1. DA Minnion (Legendary manag…
          • 9 Years
          47 mins ago

          I'm using mine.

          Open Controls
          1. DandyDon
            • 3 Years
            46 mins ago

            Jealous

            Open Controls
      8. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        I told you all it was Steele with covid and ESR would be benched, when will you start to believe me?

        Open Controls
        1. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Man of Steele. You should change your avatar

          Open Controls
        2. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          If we took all of your comments seriously ….

          Open Controls
          1. Super Saints
            • 5 Years
            57 mins ago

            You'd be winning FPL

            Open Controls
        3. lugs
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          there must be a voodoo doll with your name on it somewhere

          Open Controls
        4. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Will Smith Rowe start v Leeds you think ?

          Open Controls
          1. Super Saints
            • 5 Years
            1 hour ago

            Not unless someone gets injured or performs very badly, he's been dropped

            Open Controls
        5. Riverside Red
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          I need your foresight...down to 6 players with the ESR on the bench

          Open Controls
        6. Bobby Digital
          • 4 Years
          1 hour ago

          Who are you getting next, so I'll avoid?

          Open Controls
      9. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        What minute is Antonio finally scoring this week?

        Open Controls
        1. Eat my goal!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          10:45

          Open Controls
        2. DA Minnion (Legendary manag…
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          A minute to midnight.

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            Lucky partner!

            Open Controls
          2. PartyTime
              1 hour, 16 mins ago

              Very good album tbh

              Open Controls
          3. PartyTime
              1 hour, 21 mins ago

              03:00

              Open Controls
            • Dark Side Of The Loon!
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 14 mins ago

              0310

              Open Controls
          4. ShaunGoater123
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            Worth pressing the wildcard tonight? Asterics are ones I’d change

            Guaita* / foster*
            Taa / alonso* / James / livramento / cancelo
            Salah / jota / smith Rowe * / Bowen / bissouma*
            Antonio* / Dennis / Watkins

            4.9 Itb, 1 Ft

            Open Controls
            1. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              38 mins ago

              I would wait until 10 minutes before the next deadline

              Open Controls
              1. banskt
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                34 mins ago

                This.

                Open Controls
          5. PartyTime
              1 hour, 28 mins ago

              Salah benched tomorrow folks. Sit tight

              Open Controls
              1. PartyTime
                  39 mins ago

                  Imo*

                  Open Controls
                  1. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    38 mins ago

                    *Imho

                    Open Controls
                    1. PartyTime
                        29 mins ago

                        Imhho* 🙂

                        Open Controls
                  2. Cok3y5murf
                    • 5 Years
                    37 mins ago

                    Why after 5 days' rest and Liverpool's thin squad depth?

                    Open Controls
                    1. PartyTime
                        29 mins ago

                        He is due. Played 90 all season, Klopp might also want him fresh for the Spurs game.

                        I hope he starts but 70% sure he will be benched

                        Open Controls
                        1. Cok3y5murf
                          • 5 Years
                          28 mins ago

                          70' subbed I think

                          Open Controls
                          1. PartyTime
                              25 mins ago

                              Possible

                              Open Controls
                      • Eh, just one more thing ...
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        34 mins ago

                        Oh that would be wonderful … would double my VC Silva from 1 point to 2 … result.

                        Open Controls
                        1. PartyTime
                            24 mins ago

                            Lol

                            Open Controls
                        2. 420king
                          • 7 Years
                          27 mins ago

                          I got 10 players atm but I wouldn't mind that at all. Watkins (vc).

                          Open Controls
                        3. banskt
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          25 mins ago

                          Aaaaaaand, my VC is Bernardo Silva. Don't even care any more, lol. 🙂

                          Open Controls
                        4. Firminoooo
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          23 mins ago

                          Hope your right. Thats why I have Jota(C)

                          Open Controls
                      • The Reptile
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        1 hour, 27 mins ago

                        Time to ship ESR or will he get back in?
                        Funny price if 0itb - who can you get - is Martinelli an option?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                          • 7 Years
                          1 hour ago

                          I'm selling for bowen

                          Open Controls
                        2. Super Saints
                          • 5 Years
                          56 mins ago

                          He's done which is ridiculous as he's been there best player

                          Open Controls
                      • SouthCoastSaint
                        • 10 Years
                        1 hour, 27 mins ago

                        If you can’t laugh at this chaos then why do you play.

                        The carnage is funny and out of everyone’s control

                        Open Controls
                        1. DandyDon
                          • 3 Years
                          59 mins ago

                          It is brilliant but I’m able to field a full team which makes it easier

                          Open Controls
                          1. Rassi
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 7 Years
                            42 mins ago

                            You sure? You don't have anyone with a game tomorrow?

                            Open Controls
                        2. jammie26
                          • 1 Year
                          57 mins ago

                          Agree totally!

                          Open Controls
                        3. Super Saints
                          • 5 Years
                          56 mins ago

                          I would laugh if it was fair and equal

                          Open Controls
                      • JabbaWookiee
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        1 hour, 27 mins ago

                        Seeya later ESR. Been mediocre knowing you

                        Open Controls
                        1. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 11 Years
                          35 mins ago

                          He'll punish you next GW

                          Open Controls
                        2. Gooner97
                          • 8 Years
                          29 mins ago

                          ESR has been our best player for months.

                          Open Controls
                      • DandyDon
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 27 mins ago

                        Anyone else rocking team Hwang tonight!?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 1 Year
                          35 mins ago

                          He is coming off my bench if ESR stays off, really wish I had flipped them before deadline, not sure what I was thinking really.

                          Open Controls
                          1. jammie26
                            • 1 Year
                            21 mins ago

                            ESR will be on after 66 mins.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 1 Year
                              19 mins ago

                              For sure a cameo of some description.

                              Open Controls
                        2. lugs
                          • 4 Years
                          33 mins ago

                          yeah he's my capo in Sky if that counts

                          Open Controls
                        3. Sun Jihai
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          just now

                          F

                          Open Controls
                      • gooberman
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        1 hour, 25 mins ago

                        I can see a lot of hits coming up next gameweek. I will likely do at least a -4 and maybe a -8.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Super Saints
                          • 5 Years
                          55 mins ago

                          Doesn't matter how many hits I take I still end up with 6 player's

                          Open Controls
                        2. banskt
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          51 mins ago

                          Does hits help any more? What's the point of hits if I end up losing players who I brought in for the hit.

                          I have 2FTs, and have no plans, no idea what to do next week. Even considering dropping one of them. What's the point if I bring in someone who doesn't play?

                          Open Controls
                          1. gooberman
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 10 Years
                            47 mins ago

                            yep its a nightmare.

                            Open Controls
                      • banskt
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        1 hour, 20 mins ago

                        Which team got the Covid outbreak? Burnley or Watford? Surely not both...

                        Trying to assess which game might be off next week.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Hazz
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 4 Years
                          1 hour, 2 mins ago

                          Watford

                          Open Controls
                          1. Hazz
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 4 Years
                            51 mins ago

                            https://www.burnleyfootballclub.com/content/burnley-v-watford-game-postponed

                            Open Controls
                          2. banskt
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            50 mins ago

                            Thanks.

                            Open Controls
                        2. TorresMagic™
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • Has Moderation Rights
                          • 12 Years
                          1 hour ago

                          It's in the article.

                          Open Controls
                          1. banskt
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            Yep, sorry I missed that.

                            Open Controls
                        3. TheTinman
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 6 Years
                          1 hour ago

                          Watford

                          Open Controls
                        4. banskt
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          53 mins ago

                          If Watford v Crystal Palace is called off next week, I will not have Dennis and Gallagher. I cannot afford to sell either of them; bought them at 5.1m and 5.7m respectively.

                          Open Controls
                      • DA Minnion (Legendary manag…
                        • 9 Years
                        1 hour, 19 mins ago

                        Random players getting gametime tonight.
                        Bissouma this is your moment.

                        Open Controls
                      • The Reptile
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        1 hour, 18 mins ago

                        Nooo Ait Nouri injured in warm-up down to 7 players

                        Open Controls
                        1. Hazz
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 4 Years
                          22 mins ago

                          YO that's unfortunate, sorry bud.

                          Open Controls
                        2. DA Minnion (Legendary manag…
                          • 9 Years
                          22 mins ago

                          Unreal.

                          Open Controls
                        3. Rassi
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          22 mins ago

                          Seriously?

                          Open Controls
                          1. MIGHTY JOE
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            3 mins ago

                            Can't be

                            Open Controls
                            1. Hazz
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 4 Years
                              2 mins ago

                              It's true

                              https://twitter.com/garytaphouse/status/1471197246985326594?t=GIEJ3mV-NNqrj7_bBtoatQ&s=19

                              Open Controls
                          2. Rassi
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 7 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Oh wow. It is true.

                            Open Controls
                        4. banskt
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          22 mins ago

                          Wow. Time to cancel the tournament now.

                          Open Controls
                        5. g40steve
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          20 mins ago

                          Phew dodged that one, easy Brighton win with Marcel playing

                          Open Controls
                        6. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 1 Year
                          18 mins ago

                          Now THAT is actual bad luck.

                          Open Controls
                          1. The Reptile
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 10 Years
                            just now

                            I was expecting good things from him tonight - he's been playing really well

                            Open Controls
                      • Nikolai Volkoff
                        • 5 Years
                        1 hour, 18 mins ago

                        Best next GW transfer:
                        A - Son > Foden
                        B - Mount > Bowen
                        C - Both (-4)

                        Open Controls
                        1. Gooner97
                          • 8 Years
                          1 hour, 10 mins ago

                          Consider C

                          Open Controls
                      • PLerix
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        1 hour, 17 mins ago

                        James and ESR. Never liked them as FPL assets. Hold off for many weeks where they both hauled week in week out. After I got them in they have accrued a total of 1 point in 6 matches between them..

                        Open Controls
                        1. g40steve
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          21 mins ago

                          Ditto ESR is gone & if Chelsea get busted so is James

                          Open Controls
                      • g40steve
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 17 mins ago

                        Held ESR, right exact cash to Foden or cheap option Bowen, Ode?

                        Open Controls
                        1. PLerix
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          1 hour, 6 mins ago

                          Depends on your team. I would go Bowen and invest in bench if it’s thin.

                          Open Controls
                      • HollywoodXI
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        1 hour, 17 mins ago

                        Logged in. Saw team news. Grabbed a beer. Logged back out again.

                        Open Controls
                        1. 420king
                          • 7 Years
                          1 hour, 9 mins ago

                          How are you able to post then?

                          Open Controls
                          1. HollywoodXI
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 7 Years
                            1 hour, 8 mins ago

                            Technicality…

                            Open Controls
                      • Exxtreme
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        1 hour, 14 mins ago

                        Come on, out of the blue... stop this nonsense

                        Open Controls
                        1. TorresMagic™
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • Has Moderation Rights
                          • 12 Years
                          55 mins ago

                          Exxtremely

                          Open Controls
                        2. Tango74
                          • 1 Year
                          53 mins ago

                          What about of the blue?

                          Open Controls

