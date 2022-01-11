96
FPL January 11

The best FPL forwards for a Double Gameweek 22 Free Hit

We’re taking a position-by-position look at the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) options for those considering ‘Free Hit’ transfer targets in Double Gameweek 22.

Following Thursday’s announcement that eight top-flight teams are due to play twice in the upcoming Gameweek, over a third of Fantasy Football Scout users have said they are planning to activate their Free Hit chip:

Here we switch focus to forwards, with all stats taken from this article to be found in our Premium Members Area.

CRISTIANO RONALDO

Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m) hasn’t quite justified his outlay in FPL this season, producing eight goals and three assists across his 16 appearances, averaging 5.1 points per match.

However, as Manchester United’s penalty taker and focal point in attack, he is clearly one of the standout forward options on offer in Double Gameweek 22.

Under Ralf Rangnick, the Portuguese has posted team-leading totals for goal attempts, shots in the box, efforts on target, big chances, penalty area touches and expected goals (xG), though his teams form is a concern, with several disjointed performances and only eight goals in their last seven matches in all competitions.

RONALDO’S GOAL THREAT – LAST SIX MATCHES
MetricTotalRank v other Premier League players
Goals42nd=
Goal attempts251st=
Shots in the box201st
Big chances81st=
xG4.981st

Ronaldo missed out on United’s narrow FA Cup third round win over Aston Villa on Monday, although his omission sounded very much precautionary in nature:

“I spoke with Cristiano (Ronaldo) yesterday before training, he told me that he’s had some problems for the last couple of days. Minor problems, but in the end, we decided that it made more sense to not take any risks in a game that could easily last 120 minutes, so we just decided to rest him, not play him at all.” – Ralf Rangnick

HARRY KANE

Under Antonio Conte, Tottenham Hotspur are clearly on an upward trajectory, having won five and drawn three of the Italian’s eight Premier League matches in charge.

During that time, they have scored 14 goals, averaging just under two xG per match.

As a result, Harry Kane (£12.2m) is clearly one of the best forward options on offer in Double Gameweek 22.

Despite a year which has seen him struggle to find his best form, the England international has improved in recent weeks, scoring three goals across his last four Premier League appearances.

KANE’S GOAL THREAT – LAST SIX MATCHES
MetricTotalRank v other Premier League players
Goals310th=
Goal attempts251st=
Shots in the box174th
Big chances64th=
xG3.795th

With attacking partner Son Heung-min (£10.7m) injured, Kane will need to step up in the north London derby, with an appealing trip to injury-ravaged Leicester City to follow.

JOSH KING / EMMANUEL DENNIS

Watford may well have the best fixture pairing in Double Gameweek 22, with Newcastle United and Burnley managing just four clean sheets between them all season.

Because of that, the Hornets’ attack, including Josh King (£5.8m) and Emmanuel Dennis (£6.1m) – who is expected to be fit, will understandably be targets for those on a Free Hit.

Heading into Double Gameweek 22, Dennis is the standout pick, with four goals in his last six matches, though it is worth noting that across the season, King comes out on top for xG and is also on penalties.

Josh King v Emmanuel Dennis goal threat 2021/22, via our new Premium Members Area

Claudio Ranieri’s side have underwhelmed of late, losing their last seven Premier League matches in a row, but you’d expect them to adopt a more attacking approach against weaker opposition, which in turn makes both King and Dennis appealing forward options in Double Gameweek 22.

ROMELU LUKAKU

Romelu Lukaku (£11.5m) has had a mixed start to his second stint at Chelsea, in part due to off-field issues which resulted in him being dropped in Double Gameweek 21.

On the pitch, he has produced five goals and one assist across his 13 Premier League appearances, with three of those attacking returns arriving in his last two games.

However, there is still a feeling that there is more to come from Lukaku, whilst his recent admission that he was “not happy” at Chelsea is somewhat off-putting.

Because of that, a move for the Belgian does feel risky, especially given his side’s fixtures against Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion, who have conceded just 13 and 20 goals respectively in 2021/22 so far.

THE OTHER CANDIDATES

Chris Wood (£6.7m) was forced off with a groin problem at half-time of Saturday’s FA Cup defeat to Huddersfield Town, adding to Burnley’s problems, which assistant manager Ian Woan touched on in his post-match interview:

“He felt his groin and it was touch and go but at the present time we can’t be gambling too much with our centre forwards. Vydra was off with Covid and is struggling himself with a slight hernia and Barnes is not there and is a few weeks away and we have the absence of Cornet as well. We had to be cautious and he (Wood) had to come off and we are limited, young McGlynn was our only option on the bench.”

However, if he does recover in time to face Leicester City, as one of the first names on Sean Dyche’s teamsheet, he instantly becomes an appealing option for Double Gameweek 22.

Despite that, there are reasons to be cautious around that specific tie. Neither Burnley nor the Foxes were able to call upon 13 senior outfielders in their FA Cup ties at the weekend (that being the threshold for a Premier League postponement), with Brendan Rodgers side down to eight. Leicester need to recover five first-teamers without losing any others, then, so it’s a game that’s surely ‘at risk’ status at present.

That suggests Patson Daka‘s (£7.1m) situation is also worth monitoring on the run up to Friday’s deadline.

At the time of writing, the 23-year-old is flagged, but is expected back for Burnley if it goes ahead, with the absences of Jamie Vardy (£10.4m) and Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.9m) creating an opening to spearhead the Foxes attack.

With four players away at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), plus an injury crisis, the squad is stretched, though it’s hard to argue against Daka’s influence when on the pitch this season, having produced two goals and three assists across 286 Premier League minutes.

Elsewhere, Ivan Toney (£6.6m) and Neal Maupay (£6.5m) are alternative options, though their respective fixtures are far from ideal, with games against Liverpool and Chelsea included in their double-headers.

That leaves single Gameweek options, like Michail Antonio (£7.8m), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) and Roberto Firmino (£8.7m), all of whom having appealing ties, though if on a Free Hit, it surely makes sense to target those forwards who potentially play twice.

96 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Tinmen
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Folks, any mention of Coufal today ?

    Open Controls
    1. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Found something yesterday, nothing today. Lets pray.

      https://www.thesportsbank.net/football/west-ham/coufal-cresswell-zouma/

      «Czech full-back Vladimir Coufal is a good chance to return from illness against the Canaries. The manager was upbeat about his chances of making an appearance here.»

      Open Controls
  2. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Would you WC this team or take a -8 (Salah, Jesus and James > Jota, Ronaldo/Kane and Regulion) instead (FH already used in GW21)

    Ramsdale De Gea

    Rudiger Cancelo James Mitchell Tsimikas

    Salah Bernardo Saka Bowen Mbeumo

    Jesus Lacazette Dennis

    1.5 ITB 1 FT

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    Open Controls
    1. Sho-kun
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      No, take the hits and use the wildcard to bring back salah after afcon

      Open Controls
  3. unitednations
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Currently only have 2 doublers (Ron + Dalot) so not in a great position but will probably hold my FH's for future gw's. However, planning take a -8 to get me to half decent team for this gw.

    So, which 3 moves would you make from the following:

    A: Foster >> Ddg / Sanchez...ramsdale misses 25/27 so good rotation
    B: Livramento/Coufal >> Cucurella/Lamptey/Reg/Davies
    C: Gundogen >> Any mid upto 10m
    D: Antonio/Dcl >> King

    Open Controls
  4. unitednations
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Leaning towards A + C....stuck on the last one

    Open Controls
  5. Ginkapo FPL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Havent read the article. Will Ronaldo be fit?

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Yes, 100%

      Open Controls
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Source?

        Open Controls
        1. ilikewud
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          The article you didn't read

          Open Controls
          1. Bielsa's Blue Bucket
            • 10 Years
            8 mins ago

            🙂

            Open Controls
          2. No Salah
            • 4 Years
            7 mins ago

            Lol

            Open Controls
          3. Ginkapo FPL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            Bloody irritating isnt it

            Open Controls
  6. Arteta
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    https://www.football.london/arsenal-fc/transfer-news/arsenal-dusan-vlahovic-january-transfer-22713475

    So it's gonna be Dusan Vlahovic or Jonathan David. Either of them would be great!

    Open Controls
    1. ilikewud
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Lots of Canadians going to become Arsenal fans if David moves!

      Open Controls
    2. DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I wouldn’t believe a word that Football London says. Click bait type website.

      Open Controls
      1. Arteta
        • 6 Years
        37 mins ago

        Do you believe Ornstein? He mentioned Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Alexander Isak as alternatives. We keep hearing about the same 4 names all the time.

        Open Controls
    3. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Who is Jonathan David. Sounds like the Korn frontman.

      Open Controls
      1. ilikewud
        • 1 Year
        58 mins ago

        WOW

        Open Controls
        1. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 9 Years
          48 mins ago

          Sorry.just googled

          Open Controls
          1. ilikewud
            • 1 Year
            34 mins ago

            All good (I'm Canadian :))

            Open Controls
            1. NABIL - FPL otai
              • 9 Years
              4 mins ago

              Sweet. I have a dream of getting into McGill university. 🙂 Btw, Alphonso Davies rocks!

              Open Controls
      2. Arteta
        • 6 Years
        44 mins ago

        Canadian versatile forward, promising talent, he was already linked with a move to Arsenal 2 years ago. Then he went from Gent to Lille and doubled his market value.

        Open Controls
        1. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 9 Years
          12 mins ago

          I see. Looks like Arteta loves some promising talent. I think we're loaded with talents upfront though.

          Open Controls
    4. SINGH
      • 3 Years
      56 mins ago

      Goal machine Vlahovic on FM 21

      Open Controls
      1. Arteta
        • 6 Years
        36 mins ago

        We need an actual goal machine at the Emirates though if we ever wanna close the gap with Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea. Aubameyang has been phenomenal in the past but the love story is slowly coming to an end. Lacazette never fulfilled potential here. Nketiah is most likely leaving. Balogun will stay and become more important part of the team next season.

        Open Controls
        1. SINGH
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Agreed. I always said with Arteta's tactics a striker is needed who runs behind the opposition defence to through balls. That's what Vlahovic will bring. I was never keen on Auba as I never saw logic in paying £50mil for a striker who is 29/30 and his biggest asset was pace, which is the first thing a payer loses as they get older. Agreed on the rest but not sure I agree with Balgoun, not seen anything from him to suggest he will be good for the first team.

          Open Controls
  7. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Really want some midfielders who should do well GW23 onwards (KDB, Sterling, Foden, Raph, Cout).

    Otoh, really think DGWers in 22 are too short term pick and not really worth the FT. Even Maddison.

    Open Controls
    1. ilikewud
      • 1 Year
      57 mins ago

      This is a difficult DGW to plan around. Not many midfield options to begin with and those with decent doubles don't have the best fixtures afterwards. I think for some it might be best to avoid dgw players and just hope for the best.

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        26 mins ago

        Exactly this. To make things harder, I still have Salah and Son. Should be ditching one of them (Son probably) but the likes of Moura Trossard and Leicester mids don't look so inspiring. Just sensible not sensational. I prefer the option to save FT but would look stupid here.

        Open Controls
      2. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 10 Years
        25 mins ago

        Agree - it's becoming less appealing from a DGW point of view as each day passes...

        Open Controls
    2. Moxon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      54 mins ago

      I'm on WC and targeting players like Watkins and Raphinha to try get slightly ahead of the curve

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        49 mins ago

        If on WC my mid would be Jota Bowen KDB Raph and maybe Gray. Save some money to get Cout if necessary 🙂

        Yeah Watkins should be great for weeks to come.

        Open Controls
        1. mox81
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Surely Cout is a wait and see? He's been mediocre when playing for the harlem globetrotters of Spain and Germany, wasnt must have at Liverpool, I'm not convinced he'll pull up FPL trees at Villa?

          Open Controls
  8. james 101
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Will Son play dgw22?

    Open Controls
    1. ilikewud
      • 1 Year
      58 mins ago

      What? No.

      Open Controls
    2. Brehmeren
      • 11 Years
      57 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    3. SINGH
      • 3 Years
      49 mins ago

      Daughter will have to step up.

      Open Controls
    4. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      41 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
  9. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    53 mins ago

    Last Man Standing up to 800 qualified.
    Entry closes Sunday.

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/01/04/last-chance-to-enter-the-last-man-standing-competition-5/ for details.

    Open Controls
    1. DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 mins ago

      What’s the prize?

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        11 mins ago

        Read the article.

        Open Controls
        1. DavidBadWillie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 mins ago

          Looks like a lot of work checking old scores etc.

          Open Controls
          1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 12 Years
            2 mins ago

            Enter and they get checked for you.

            Open Controls
  10. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    53 mins ago

    I really don’t like the term ‘placeholder’

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      48 mins ago

      Indeed. Worse than 'cover'

      Open Controls
      1. ilikewud
        • 1 Year
        33 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
    2. DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      43 mins ago

      Fascinating

      Open Controls
    3. Pacer.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      41 mins ago

      Up**de ch***ng

      Won't even type it for fear of ending up on a list

      Open Controls
    4. Bojack Horseman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      41 mins ago

      All of the FPL terms make me cringe, especially when I find myself using them.

      'Haul', 'explode', 'rotation risk' etc. This is the language of a squalid subsection of mainly 30-something men and we should know better.

      Open Controls
      1. Pacer.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        39 mins ago

        Honestly would rather hang out with bashers

        https://railrover.miraheze.org/wiki/Glossary_of_Bashers_slang

        Open Controls
      2. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        38 mins ago

        I mean, he's due.

        Open Controls
      3. Make Arrows Green Again
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        36 mins ago

        I'm not too bothered about most terms but reading 'we feast' makes me want to cringe to death in sympathy with the poor deluded poster.

        Open Controls
    5. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      41 mins ago

      temporary asset?

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        Could work.

        Like they said, form is temporary, class is permanent.

        Open Controls
    6. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      37 mins ago

      It'll do until a better word comes along

      Open Controls
    7. Vertigo
      • 3 Years
      33 mins ago

      'Stick or Twist' incurs my wrath.

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        "Player A (supposedly inferior) is the poor version of Player B (supposedly superior)" incurs mine.

        Open Controls
      2. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Me too - which is why I resigned as a blackjack dealer.

        Open Controls
    8. CONNERS
      • 3 Years
      29 mins ago

      He's a 'flat track bully'.

      Can't stand that phrase. Just absolute nonsense.

      Open Controls
    9. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Who wins?

      Me) a, b and c plus 4
      him) x, y and z

      Possibly the most pointless thing ever.

      Open Controls
    10. Drumandbaines123
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      Really hope Toney bangs tonight to punish the sellers. He's due a double digit haul. Luckily he's nailed and on PK's even if he does blank. If he does rack up the points and BAPs however then "We Move".

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        I prefer his oop partner

        Open Controls
      2. MissouriMarten
        • 6 Years
        just now

        You missed an annoying & unnecessary abbreviation of his name.

        Open Controls
      3. MissouriMarten
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Tones essential?

        Open Controls
  11. Cruicky
    • 10 Years
    38 mins ago

    Dennis back in training today btw.
    https://twitter.com/WatfordFC/status/1480914897550598161?s=20

    Open Controls
    1. ilikewud
      • 1 Year
      34 mins ago

      Thanks for this

      Open Controls
    2. Bojack Horseman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      26 mins ago

      Ha'way Dennis lad!

      Open Controls
    3. CONNERS
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      Gw22 capt sorted.

      Open Controls
      1. Make Arrows Green Again
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        18 mins ago

        Seriously considering it

        Open Controls
      2. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        King or Dennis if have both?

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 9 Years
          just now

          The one who scores points

          Open Controls
  12. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    28 mins ago

    Does Iheanacho have a secret brother/namesake or is the BBC lineup screwy? Shows him starting in midfield & on the bench?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Lineup issue.

      Open Controls
  13. sirmorbach
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    Only one DGW player, but I can still do things with Salah money. Any thoughts appreciated, friends:

    Lloris
    TAA, Cancelo, Dias, Coufal, Cash
    Salah*, Jota, Foden, Bowen, Gray
    Watkins, Antonio, Broja

    A. Salah, Watkins, Broja -> Maddison, Dennis, Ronaldo/Kane (- 8)
    B. Salah, Broja -> Maddison, Kane/Dennis (- 4)
    C. Salah, Broja, Gray -> Maddison, Bruno, Dennis (- 8)
    D. Salah, Broja -> Bruno, Kane/Dennis (- 4)
    E. Something else/Free Hit (I've got two still)

    Open Controls
    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      I like B with Kane

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Lovely, mate, thank you very much

        Open Controls
    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Salah & Broja to KDB & Dennis/King

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thank you, sir!

        Open Controls
  14. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    Who are the long term DGW targets you would consider bringing in?

    I'm looking at what's available and I just don't think there is much out there at the moment, minus Dennis?

    Open Controls
    1. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      United, maybe Watford players have decent fixtures following 22. Alternatively, Villa's are very good, especially if DGW23 is confirmed. Unless you are looking for a 22 captain option then there is little difference between bringing in a player who has a DGW next week rather than this week.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        Yeah I guess so (re. your point around GW23), I think the only thing holding me back on that is time, early transfers tend to get burned with postponements.

        Open Controls
        1. Make Arrows Green Again
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          very true

          Open Controls
    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Dennis the only one. Maybe DDG and Maddison too.

      Fwiw I'm more tempted with players with DGW to come like Watkins, Cash, Cout, Raph and Saka. But not too sure when to jump ship

      Open Controls
  15. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    19 mins ago

    Son's flag has changed, now a red flag saying he will be back 9Feb....

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Yeah I just noticed.

      Open Controls
  16. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    De gea
    TAA, Cancelo, Duffy
    Gray, Raphinha, Jota (c), Bowen
    Edouard, Antonio, king

    Ramsdale, Livramento, Salah, James

    1ft 3.9 itb have both FH chips

    As it is team specific. Is this team worth using a FH on?

    A yes
    B no

    Open Controls
    1. Aidan269
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Wouldn’t you captain King with Dgw instead of Jota?

      Open Controls
    2. Aidan269
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      just now

      B. Sell James

      Open Controls
  17. Warby84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Anyone thinking of Danny Ings?? Or rotation risk?

    Open Controls
    1. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      just now

      rotation risk and injury prone..

      Open Controls
  18. Gudjohnsen
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Will Livramento start tonight?

    Open Controls
  19. Aidan269
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Ederson > DDG for free? Already have cancelo and Dias. Makes sense for the double and long term

    Open Controls
  20. acidicleo
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Guys, I am confused about this transfer as Watkins has good fixtures coming up..
    But Watford double seems too good to ignore...

    Watkins to Dennis (-4)

    A) Yes
    B) No

    Cheers..

    Open Controls
  21. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Hey guys. Haven’t been on for a bit. Any news? The tweets aren’t working again.

    Open Controls
  22. wulfrunian
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    First time on Last Man Standing.

    Open Controls

