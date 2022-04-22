354
Spot the Differential April 22

Three top FPL differentials for Double Gameweek 34

354 Comments
Share

Double Gameweek 34 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Liverpool, Burnley and Leicester City who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

SADIO MANE

كيف تخطط لـ الدوبل جيم ويك في الجولة 26؟

Sadio Mane (£11.7m) has racked up six goals and two assists in his last eight Premier League appearances, which has coincided with him regularly being deployed as a centre-forward.

Having operated on the left of the front three for the majority of his Liverpool career, the Senegalese is now thriving through the middle.

Against Manchester United in Gameweek 33, Mane once again spearheaded the Reds’ rampant attack and was instrumental in all four of his side’s goals, ending the match with 13 points, courtesy of a goal, assist and bonus.

From Gameweek 26 onwards, he ranks second for non-penalty expected goals (non-pen xG) and joint-seventh for big chances among all players. Both of those totals are behind Mohamed Salah (£13.2m), of course, but as a differential tactic, there could be an argument to pair him up with the Egyptian, and double up on Liverpool’s premium midfielders.

“Playing the centre obviously suits Sadio (Mane) very well as well. He played for us and scored some incredible goals and some important goals from the left-wing, but he can play the centre as well. And we saw that again.

Sadio as well had some physical struggles since he came back (from AFCON). The boy didn’t feel it but we could see it. He cannot use his immense physicality just like this week in, week out, every three days. That was the problem.

But I really felt before the game against City, ‘okay that looks like Sadio physically’. And that’s why he could play the game he played. Very important, he was super difficult to defend and very helpful and incredibly important in our defending. His first goal, you can only score if you try to get there and he did that. You only do this run if you feel fresh enough to do it, it all works together.” – Jurgen Klopp on Sadio Mane

And the impact of him playing centrally has had a positive impact on both an individual and team level: Liverpool have won 12 of their last 13 Premier League matches, drawing the other against Manchester City.

Roberto Firmino (£8.7m) and Diogo Jota (£8.3m) are clearly going to see playing time during the run-in, which suggests Mane may see the odd benching, but his form may leave Jurgen Klopp with little choice but to continue starting him.

JAY RODRIGUEZ

Man Utd’s defence, Gray and Cornet’s injuries, Bowen’s form: The FPL lessons from Gameweek 24
  • FPL ownership: 2.2%
  • Price: £5.2m
  • GW34-38 fixtures: WOL | wat | AVL | tot + avl | NEW

Jay Rodriguez (£5.2m) has produced a goal and assist in his last four Premier League outings, but has still underperformed his expected goal involvement (xGI) by -1.65 in that time.

The Burnley-born forward has formed a decent partnership with Wout Weghorst (£6.4m) under interim boss Mike Jackson, and is clearly benefitting from Maxwel Cornet (£5.9m) spending more time higher up the pitch.

This importantly stretches the opposition’s backline, which in turn, creates space for Rodriguez, whose best attribute is his clever movement and ability to drop off the front and link play.

It’s an altogether more proactive/attacking approach under Jackson, ahead of an appealing run of fixtures that sees the Clarets take on Wolverhampton Wanderers, Watford and Aston Villa in the next three Gameweeks. They also have a double-header in Gameweek 37, before ending the season at home to Newcastle United.

Thursday’s win over Southampton gives Burnley real hope of survival, and if they can now earn at least a point against Wolves at home on Sunday, Everton will head into the Merseyside derby against Liverpool later that afternoon sitting inside the bottom three.

Rodriguez – who may be on penalties following Cornet’s recent miss – has an opportunity to finish 2021/22 strongly, and could be a nice budget differential, especially for those planning a late-season Bench Boost.

KIERNAN DEWSBURY-HALL

  • FPL ownership: 1.3%
  • Price: £4.4m
  • GW34-38 fixtures: AVL | tot | EVE + NOR | wat + che | SOU

With numerous premium options vying for our attention, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£4.4m) is an appealing budget differential in midfield.

The 23-year-old has now started each of Leicester City’s last 17 Premier League matches and is seemingly immune to Brendan Rodgers’ rotation, which has seen the Europa Conference League campaign take priority.

It’s been an extremely quick rise for Dewsbury-Hall since he made his first Premier League start five months ago, but he is already one of the Foxes’ star men playing on the left of a three-man midfield.

“Since he has come in to the side Kiernan (Dewsbury-Hall) has represented everything I want in my teams. He is honest and works hard, and then he has quality. As a number eight, his job is to create and score. There is no question he has become a very important player for us.” – Brendan Rodgers on Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

On the stats front, an average of one shot in the box every 267.2 minutes suggests he’s not about to go on a run of big scores but he’s a decent ‘fifth’ midfielder who could step up on a late-season Bench Boost, given that Leicester ‘double’ in Gameweeks 36 and 37.

It’s also worth noting that his influence has increased in the last six matches. In that time, he is now averaging a shot in the box every 132 minutes, while his 1.22 expected assists (xA) tally ranks 10th among all midfielders in that time.

Dewsbury-Hall is one of the Premier League’s brightest young stars, and with an ownership of just 1.3%, is a tempting budget differential.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

354 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Alex1995
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Any suggestions here? 1 FT and 4.8 ITB, planning to FH in 36

    Pope
    Robbo Cancelo Rudi Schar
    Son Saka Raph Madders
    Kane Weg

    Foster Broja Ramsey Ait-Nouri

    Open Controls
    1. cigan
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      I'd drop Weg. As weird as this may sound, probably for Werner

      Open Controls
      1. HashAttack
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Has enough ITB to drop Broja instead - reckon Weg should be good for a few furlongs around Vicarage Rd next week

        Open Controls
  2. cigan
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Spent all my budget on this Liv+Che+City FH team. What do you think?
    Also not completely sure whether to start Bruno G or Mateta or go for someone else like Rodriguez

    Sanchez
    Trent Cancelo Laporte Alonso
    Salah Sterling Havertz Jota Bruno G.
    Werner

    Mateta & Amartey on bench

    Open Controls
    1. Dammit_182
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Love the Sterling pick. Got a feeling he goes nuts this week.

      Open Controls
      1. cigan
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Thanks, unfortunately priced out of KDB but I'm quite confident Sterling starts this week and I'm chasing heavily so I chose to risk it with him (same goes for Jota)

        Open Controls
  3. akhilrajau
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Which combination is good for WC team to play bb on gw36
    A. TAA, white/4.8 def
    B. Robertson, Cash

    Open Controls
    1. cigan
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  4. Pablitto
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    On FH - pick Robo or James? (have Alonso, Mount but no other Lpool cover)

    Open Controls
    1. cigan
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Robbo

      Open Controls
    2. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Considering the same two below on WC. Think I’d favour James for the 1 week option but it’s very close

      Open Controls
  5. AnfieldLad
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Which transfer
    A) Ait Nori -> James
    B) Martinelli -> Mount

    Open Controls
    1. cigan
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A but would consider Alonso instead to get more cash for the Martinelli upgrade

      Open Controls
  6. marcos11
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    Schmeichel
    Robbo Cancelo Schar
    Salah Havertz Maddison Saka Kulu
    Kane Mateta
    Foster Weg Roberts White

    Maddison or Saka/Weg/Roberts > Mount/Chelsea defender/4.5 for a -4?

    Open Controls
  7. rokonto
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Will Mount get covid if i get him in now?

    Open Controls
    1. cigan
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Takes me back to good memories like when I got James in gw13

      Open Controls
  8. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Last two close calls on WC? Both could be changed next week.

    1. Sterling / Son
    2. Robbo / James

    Schm, (Foster)
    TAA, Cancelo, Laporte, Robbo, (Davies)
    Salah, Havertz, Mount, Sterling, (KDH)
    Pukki, Nketiah, (Dennis)

    Open Controls
    1. dustbin89
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Son + Robbo for me

      Open Controls
    2. dustbin89
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Better reliability of mins

      Open Controls
    3. cigan
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I'd have Sterling & James for this week only but Son & Robbo long term

      Open Controls
  9. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    No City fixture announcement pre-deadline then

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nightmare 🙁

      Open Controls
    2. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yeah, wonder if this means that gw37 double is a bit more likely now...

      Open Controls
    3. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Just gonna get 3 anyway

      Open Controls
  10. DIMITRIS
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    What to do:

    A) Sancho and Maddison OUT for Mount and Havertz IN

    or

    B) Sancho and Dohery OUT for Havertz and Alonso IN

    Open Controls
  11. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    On WC, last few slots…

    1. Alonso, Maddison/Saka, Kane
    2. Cash, Son, Werner

    Cheers guys!

    Open Controls
    1. Meechoo115
        5 mins ago

        Any FH?

        Open Controls
        1. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Yes, will BB in 36, FH37.

          Open Controls
    2. Mape
        7 mins ago

        drop saka or maddison for mount?

        Open Controls
        1. Bikerz
            5 mins ago

            Maddison

            Open Controls
          • Meechoo115
              5 mins ago

              Maddison imo

              Open Controls
          • Bikerz
              7 mins ago

              Surely One of Mount or Havertz outscores Salah, it's just the elusive answer to the question of who? Variance fell on the side of Ronaldo and not Bruno in 33, so predicting where it'll fall this week is the "skill"

              Open Controls
              1. Meechoo115
                  5 mins ago

                  I agree one will. Havertz more likely to play both and is more potent

                  Open Controls
                • tokara
                  • 7 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Kante

                  Open Controls
              2. Pep's Money Laundry
                • 6 Years
                6 mins ago

                On FH, I'm struggling on my final Chelsea spot

                A. Alonso
                B. Werner

                Going with Harvertz and Mount plus one of the above

                Open Controls
                1. Meechoo115
                    4 mins ago

                    I would go Alonso. Slightly more likely to play both

                    Open Controls
                2. Matt42
                  • 2 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Which is the best combo?

                  A) Matip + James
                  B) Laporte + Alonso

                  BB36 and FH 37 planned.

                  Open Controls
                  1. dustbin89
                    • 4 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    B

                    Open Controls
                  2. Meechoo115
                      3 mins ago

                      B as Laporte most likely to play both.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Matt42
                        • 2 Years
                        just now

                        Cheers!

                        Open Controls
                  3. dustbin89
                    • 4 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Tough choice

                    a) Ramsdale -> Mendy (-4)
                    b) Kulu -> Mount (-4) Play Dubravka
                    c) Nothing

                    Open Controls
                    1. bso
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      just now

                      B

                      Open Controls
                    2. Danstoke82
                      • 7 Years
                      just now

                      B

                      Open Controls
                  4. Jump in Micah
                    • 10 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Foden or Diaz?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Meechoo115
                        3 mins ago

                        Foden. More nailed.

                        Open Controls
                    2. bso
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      Is this my best line up and bench order? Thanks guys

                      Dubravka
                      Alonso - TAA - Cancelo - Matip
                      Saka - Son - Salah - Mount - Dewsbury Hall
                      Kane
                      Bench: Ramsdale. - White, Mateta, Gelhardt

                      Open Controls
                      1. Danstoke82
                        • 7 Years
                        just now

                        My only concern is Mateta. Maybe have him 1st sub? Could haul v Leeds if he plays

                        Open Controls
                    3. Danstoke82
                      • 7 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      Best City midfielder for their upcoming DGW? (Can’t afford KDB or Sterling)

                      A) Foden
                      B) Mahrez
                      C) Bernardo Silva

                      Thanks in advance!

                      Open Controls
                      1. Meechoo115
                          3 mins ago

                          A. Definitely not C

                          Open Controls
                      2. Atimis
                        • 5 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        Final draft - thoughts?

                        Have 0.6ITB for Sterling to Son move.

                        Ederson
                        TAA/Robo/Cancelo/Alonso
                        Salah/Sterling/Havertz/Mount/Saka
                        Pukki

                        Foster/Valery/4.5/4.5

                        Open Controls
                        1. Meechoo115
                            just now

                            Don’t you also want Chelsea mid to Foden? Two transfers booked in isnt optimal unless you think Sterling that much better than Son this week

                            Open Controls
                        2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 4 Years
                          3 mins ago

                          Evening all!! Best option here??….. have no pool attack and will probably have Werner, already have T.Silva

                          A- Havertz and Laporte
                          Or
                          B- Jota and Alonso

                          Cheer!!!

                          Open Controls
                          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 4 Years
                            just now

                            *cheers

                            Open Controls
                        3. jackruet
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          2 mins ago

                          Rudiger to whom? (-4)
                          1. Laporte
                          2. Reece james
                          3. Alonso

                          Open Controls
                          1. Meechoo115
                              2 mins ago

                              3

                              Open Controls
                          2. Meechoo115
                              2 mins ago

                              WC draft 2143

                              Schmeichel
                              Trent. Robbo. Cancelo. Alonso
                              Martinelli. Salah. Son. Mount. Havertz c
                              Pukki

                              Foster. Davies. Nketiah. Gelhardt

                              Open Controls
                            • jason_ni
                              • 6 Years
                              1 min ago

                              Any preference on below 2 choices (WC active, BB in 36, FH 37)

                              A) Kdb & B White
                              B)Son & Matip

                              Schemichel - Foster
                              TAA - Cancelo - Alonso - Emerson - XXXX
                              XXXX - Salah - Kulu - Saka - Mount
                              Werner - Pukki - Dennis

                              Open Controls
                            • Tmel
                              • 11 Years
                              1 min ago

                              Worth losing any of the following to fund Havertz, Mount or Werner?

                              a) TAA
                              b) Robertson
                              c) Kane (would allow me to afford two Chelsea attackers)
                              d) No

                              I'm FHing in GW36 so can bring whichever player I lose back in for that week

                              Open Controls
                            • LeicesterA
                              • 7 Years
                              just now

                              Need help please everyone. On WC with BB 36 in mind...

                              A) Son & Gelhardt
                              B) Foden & Watkins

                              Thanks!

                              Open Controls
                            • Eat my goal!
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 3 Years
                              just now

                              Thoughts on this FH team:

                              Lloris
                              Cancelo robbo alonso James
                              Son salah Kdb Harrison mount
                              Toney

                              Open Controls

                            You need to be logged in to post a comment.