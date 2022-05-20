175
Team News May 20

FPL Gameweek 38 team and injury news: Live press conference updates and Salah latest

For the final time this season, we’ve got all the key team news and injury updates from Friday’s Premier League pre-match press conferences.

Key issues still need deciding throughout the league, with the winners, fourth Champions League qualifier and final relegation spot all to be settled on a dramatic Sunday afternoon.

Only one manager spoke to the media on Thursday – Brentford‘s Thomas Frank. However, several managers were involved in last night’s fixtures, so there will likely be embargoed post-match quotes to come.

For much more detailed information, check out our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans feed.

GAMEWEEK 38 TEAM NEWS – FRIDAY

LIVERPOOL

FPL managers will be frustrated by the uncertainty given by Jurgen Klopp over Mohamed Salah (groin) and Virgil van Dijk (knee). Both were hurt in last Saturday’s FA Cup final and subsequently missed the midweek trip to Southampton. For Sunday, Klopp is optimistic that both they and Fabinho (hamstring) could play but he hasn’t decided if they will actually be risked.

“It looks all good. What we do with them for the weekend, I have no idea. My preferred solution would be they all could play at the weekend for rhythm reasons, stuff like this, or at least could be on the bench and then we can bring them on or not. If not, then we take it from there. I cannot say 100%.”

As well as fighting for the Premier League title, Salah is only one goal ahead in the Golden Boot race. Not that this will affect Klopp’s decision.

“I understand 100% [Salah’s] goalscoring battle with Heung-min Son but there is no chance that we take any risk.”

There is also a chance that Joe Gomez (ankle) could play – another late decision to be made.

ARSENAL

Mikel Arteta wasn’t asked about injuries in the broadcast section but could reveal more in the embargoed portion, later on. At least we know Rob Holding is back from suspension, whereas Kieran Tierney (knee) and Thomas Partey (thigh) remain out. There is uncertainty over Takehiro Tomiyasu, after being withdrawn in the first half at Newcastle United.

EVERTON

Whilst Jarrad Branthwaite has served his suspension from the red card against Brentford, Salomon Rondon remains banned. The forward joins Fabian Delph (muscle), Yerry Mina (calf), Andros Townsend (knee) and Nathan Patterson (ankle) on the unavailable list, with Donny van de Beek (groin) and Ben Godfrey (thigh) unused substitutes on Thursday night.

“A couple of players who maybe haven’t had opportunities will get opportunities, but we’ll be going full pelt to try to get the right result.” – Frank Lampard

LEEDS UNITED

A late assessment will be made on Patrick Bamford (foot) and whether he can try becoming a final day hero after missing most of the season through injury.

Daniel James and Luke Ayling are suspended, with the latter using this time off to have successful knee surgery. There will also be no Stuart Dallas (leg), Adam Forshaw (knee), Tyler Roberts (hamstring) or Crysencio Summerville (ankle) for their trip to Brentford.

“(Patrick) Bamford has looked really good this week. Not made a decision on Sunday yet. Had a day off today, hopefully can make a decision in next couple of days.” – Jesse Marsch

NEWCASTLE UNITED

After missing out against Arsenal with a minor hip problem, Chris Wood could recover and have the chance to relegate former side Burnley. Meanwhile, defender Fabian Schar went off with a concussion and Ryan Fraser tweaked a hamstring again during his cameo. Both will be 50/50 decisions.

“We’re following concussion protocols. He may be doing something outside today but we’re following the protocols closely so it’ll be a late decision on him.” – Eddie Howe on Fabian Schar

Jonjo Shelvey (calf), Joe Willock (knee) and Javier Manquillo (chicken pox) will not travel to Turf Moor.

SOUTHAMPTON

It’s just Tino Livramento (knee), Fraser Forster (back) and Romain Perraud (foot) out for the Saints’ trip to Leicester City.

“He has a fracture in foot, and he is out for five to six weeks.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl on Romain Perraud

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

There also wasn’t much to say from Graham Potter, with Jeremy Sarmiento (hamstring) and long-term absentee Jakub Moder (knee) missing. Although Enock Mwepu has recovered from a groin strain, Potter is unlikely to use him.

“He will be in Sunday’s squad but probably won’t start.” – Graham Potter on Enock Mwepu

NORWICH CITY

Dean Smith remains hopeful that Billy Gilmour (ankle) and Ben Gibson (back) could make Sunday’s squad, whilst Mathias Normann (thigh) is fine following a return to training.

Confirmed to be out are Josh Sargent (ankle), Kenny McLean (foot), Adam Idah (knee), Ozak Kabak (hamstring), Christoph Zimmermann (groin) and Andrew Omobamidele (back).

BRENTFORD

Although Frank Onyeka (ankle) might participate, the Bees’ seven wins from ten games have them safe in mid-table and not needing to take risks. That’s why Ethan Pinnock (hamstring) is absent, alongside Zanka (thigh) and Saman Ghoddos (ankle).

“Ethan [Pinnock] will not make it for this game; he is not far away but there’s no point rushing him back.” – Thomas Frank

These are the times of Friday’s press conferences:

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.