Scout Notes October 16

FPL review: Jota injury latest, Salah warms up for Gameweek 12

Our write-ups of the Gameweek 11 action continue with the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Sunday’s fixtures.

SALAH STRIKES

Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) scored the only goal of the game to earn Liverpool a much-needed victory over Manchester City, just in time for Blank Gameweek 12. The Egyptian was deployed in a central role and looked far more threatening, as he racked up three shots which included two Opta-defined ‘big chances’.

Salah returned eight points, but it could have been more, having missed an earlier opportunity, while Darwin Nunez (£8.8m) really should have found him in acres of space in a late three-on-one situation for Liverpool.

“Yeah, Mo [Salah] played an exceptional game. Absolutely outstanding. Yes, obviously he was one of two strikers in the centre together with Bobby [Firmino]. Great, an absolutely top performance. The goal was world-class. Again, a colleague of yours asked me if I think we were a bit lucky in that moment because [Joao] Cancelo missed the ball. I didn’t see a player missing the ball, I saw a player using his body extremely well and being there in the one-on-one situation with the goalie. So, a top-class goal. The situation immediately before was really unlucky that he didn’t score there already. Apart from that, good on the ball, a constant threat in behind, working extremely hard, an outstanding performance, honestly. It was really good.” – Jurgen Klopp

On the injury front, Liverpool’s problems are mounting, as Diogo Jota (£8.9m) was carried off on a stretcher late on and looks set to miss Wednesday’s home clash with West Ham United.

“Diogo [Jota], I wish I wouldn’t have to talk about it. I saw it on the side on the screen, I am the first who saw it. When I saw he goes down and there was not a lot of contact, you can see a little bit that somebody kicks his foot and maybe the muscle got overstretched, 96 minutes, that’s not good for the muscle. He felt it immediately and now we have to wait to see how bad it is.” – Jurgen Klopp

The Reds were handed a boost, however, with the earlier-than-expected return of Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m), who appeared as a late substitute, replacing Salah.

HAALAND’S BLANK

After returning either a goal or assist in nine consecutive league outings, Erling Haaland (£12.2m) blanked for the first time in Gameweek 11. The Norwegian was perhaps lacking his usual, clinical edge, but did fire off six shots in the box, forcing two saves from Alisson (£5.4m).

Phil Foden (£8.3m), meanwhile, thought he’d put his side ahead in the second-half, but his goal was ruled out by VAR for Haaland’s foul in the build-up.

“The referee came to the coaches and said play on, play on. There were a million fouls. But after we scored a goal, he decided it is not play on. This is Anfield. We had [enough] chances. We had some fantastic chances. All the game we were brave, we played the game we should play and I don’t have any complaints or regrets over how we have done it. We had chances but not enough to do it. We made a good process to not allow them transitions. In general the back three was brilliant.” – Pep Guardiola

As for Man City, today’s defeat remarkably marked their first away league loss since losing 1-0 at Tottenham Hotspur on the opening weekend of last season. Now, they blank in Gameweek 12, before facing Brighton and Hove Albion (h), Leicester City (a), Fulham (h) and Brentford (h), at which point we pause for the winter World Cup.

IN-FORM MOUNT/KEPA

Mason Mount (£7.6m) netted his first two goals of the season as Chelsea continued their unbeaten start under Graham Potter in Gameweek 11. It’s now back-to-back double-figure hauls for the attacking midfielder, who from Gameweek 9 onwards (Potter’s first match in charge), ranks joint-third among all midfielders for shots in the box and created chances, with eight and seven respectively.

“For Mason [Mount] I think it’s about the team, about his role in the team. He works so hard for the team always. He’s got the quality, he’s got the ability to score and assist. Sometimes players go through little dips if the team isn’t functioning that well and maybe the team wasn’t functioning as well as it maybe can. As a result of that individuals don’t play to the same level. But the effort’s always been there from my perspective and once he can get into the space we want to get him into, he has the quality to execute and we saw that today.” – Graham Potter

At Villa Park, Potter’s tactical flexibility was best summed up by Raheem Sterling (£9.9m), who performed in three different positions during the match: right wing-back, winger, and as striker. It did have implications, however, with Marc Cucurella (£5.1m) withdrawn at half-time.

“We tried to be a back three on the ball and a back four defensively, with Raheem [Sterling] on the right. We started the game quite well in the first 15 minutes but in the end we lost a bit of momentum and they were putting pressure on us with second balls and getting behind us, so I felt we had to make a change at half-time and the boys did really well. So we’ve got options there. Like anything, you have to look at the balance of the team. Marc Cucurella was the left centre-back, which can work but didn’t work so much today. We had to adjust that quickly and moved Raheem high and wide in advanced positions. Clearly the balance of the team is one we have to look at and find the right solutions.” – Graham Potter

Chelsea’s 2-0 victory marked their second league clean sheet in a row, with Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.4m) pretty much the sole reason behind it. The Spaniard made a number of fine saves, which earnt him a share of the bonus.

“It was a world-class performance, especially in the first half. I’m really pleased for him, he has had a tough period for us at times but he contributed to the game.” – Graham Potter

BAILEY: VILLA’S BEST ATTACKER

Leon Bailey (£4.6m) was Aston Villa’s best attacker on Sunday, as he featured in a new-look frontline alongside Ollie Watkins (£7.2m) and Danny Ings (£6.7m). The Jamaican was withdrawn after 66 minutes, but it sounds like Steven Gerrard would have kept him on for longer if he could.

“The medical advice for Leon [Bailey] was 30 [minutes] or 60 tops. Leon has been one of our brightest players this year and I decided to go with the 60 rather than the 30. In a selfish world, I didn’t really want to take him off but Leon’s health, body and medical advice is more important to what I want at that moment.” – Steven Gerrard

Only Wolverhampton Wanderers have scored fewer Premier League goals than the seven by Aston Villa this season, but there were positives for the hosts against Chelsea, while for owners of Bailey, his chances of another start in Gameweek 12 look promising.

“We were much better today, we created lots and lots of chances, the way we played in and out of possession, the intensity. The first hour was how I want this team to look. We made a costly mistake and they punished us. The performance was outstanding up to the second goal, which knocked the wind out of us. Up to that point we dominated large parts of the game and on another day could have had a handful of goals. We have to keep performing. If we have that level of performance I have every confidence and belief in the players. We hit the woodwork three times, the goalkeeper had made a number of saves, we gave everything to the game. We need to turn these results into wins and try to move up the table. For me it’s about protecting the players. There will be criticism and I need to take the responsibility away from the players. If we can replicate that [first] 60 minutes we will move up the table quickly as Chelsea could not live with us.” – Steven Gerrard

SAKA ON GW13 RADAR

Arsenal may blank in Gameweek 12, but once that is out of the way, interest in Bukayo Saka (£7.9m) is set to pick up. The England winger’s goal at Elland Road means that he has now produced eight attacking returns (three goals, four assists) in his last seven league outings, a period which has seen him average 7.4 points per start. For context, that’s well ahead of Gabriel Martinelli (£6.7m) and Gabriel Jesus’ (£8.0m) seasonal totals of 5.8 and 5.4 respectively.

“He is full of confidence, top quality, a really difficult execution from that angle, that’s what we want from our players.” – Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka

Above: From Gameweek 4 onwards, Saka has produced eight attacking returns – no midfielder has more

As above, Arsenal blank in Gameweek 12, before facing Southampton, Nottingham Forest, Chelsea and Wolves before the World Cup. Three of those fixtures are away, although it is worth noting each of their last four Premier League clean sheets have arrived on the road, raising the appeal of their defensive assets.

ONE DEFEAT IN 10, BUT ‘HUGE INJURY BLOWS’ FOR NEWCASTLE

Following Sunday’s goalless draw at Old Trafford, it’s now just one defeat in 10 games for Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United.

In that time, Kieran Trippier (£5.6m) has blanked just twice, producing a return (be it a goal, assist or clean sheet) in each of his last five appearances. As a result, among all FPL defenders, only Joao Cancelo (£6.3) has a superior points per match total.

“Yeah you’d take that. It’s been a very positive start to the season, the players have given everything and that’s all you can ask for. The team spirit is very high at the moment. Every team needs a solid base. I also have to compliment the guys in front, we have some really good athletes who break up play. You want goals at the other end but I believe we have players that can hurt teams.” – Eddie Howe on one defeat in 10 games

However, Howe did deliver some bad news on the injury front, involving Aleksandar Isak (£6.8m) and Allan Saint-Maximin (£6.3m).

“Isak has injured his thigh. We probably won’t see him again before we break for the World Cup.” – Eddie Howe

“Maxi [Saint-Maximin] has a very slight irritation of his hamstring. On its own, that would be very small and would probably just be a few days out, but the problem we have is that because it’s the third time he’s done it now, we’re going to have to be very careful with his return to play. That’s a blow.” – Eddie Howe

  1. Nightf0x
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Next gw punt whom:

    A) barnes
    B) rodrigo aronson harison
    C) tross

    1. Manani
      • 10 Years
      37 mins ago

      C

    2. Fit_to_drop
      • 3 Years
      37 mins ago

      Fancy A out of that trio but Leic are pure jeckyl and Hyde at the moment

    3. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      35 mins ago

      Barnes is a quality shout actually

    4. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      Tross or Gross as Forest are Dross

      (Seriously just Tross)

  2. Fit_to_drop
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    How locked is Gomez for next three?

    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      You'll have to wait on a update on Konate but it's supposed to be a minor injury

      1. Fit_to_drop
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        Don’t you think Gomez still plays? Did well today and May hold spot?

        1. Pep's Money Laundry
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Gomez will definitely play against West ham and if he plays just as well then it will his place to lose

  3. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Taa or Doherty?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Depends on the money difference.

  4. Gubby-Allen
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Why has Palace V Brighton not been rescheduled when they are free every midweek?

    Also, will all of the matches postponed after the Queen passed away, and be played together, and as those with no European matches could get played any week.

    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      More often than not UEFA prefer for no domestic games to clash with the midweek European games. There have been exceptions in the past but it's rare.

      Brighton v Palace wouldn't be the hardest fixture to arrange after the WC as neither are in Europe nor would they be favourites to go really far in the domestic cups

  5. Lingard’s Shin Guards
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    59 mins ago

    KDB, Maddison -> Salah, Tross (-4) gtg? gives me this 10:

    Pope
    Trippier Guehi Ward
    Salah (c) Zaha Trossard Andreas
    Mitro Toney

    Ward Haaland Cancelo Martinelli Patterson (0ft 3m itb)

    will probably do tross -> Foden/Saka the following week

    1. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Looks good x

  6. confused01
    • 12 Years
    59 mins ago

    ** repost for all you FPL experts who can help

  7. confused01
    • 12 Years
    58 mins ago

    Which 2 players would you transfer out & in midfield (2ft + 2m itb) ... ??

    Pope (ward)
    Trippier perisic neco andersen (cancelo)
    rashford andreas (maddison marti foden)
    Kane mitro (haaland)

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      28 mins ago

      Maddison is a quarter of the answer.

    2. Alan The Llama
      • 12 Years
      27 mins ago

      Maddison definitely goes. The other one depends who you want to keep and who you have most value tied up in.

      I'd sell Cancelo, personally.

    3. PKnox11
      25 mins ago

      Maddison to Mount
      Foden to Trossard

      Yes the Foden move sucks but as long as your team is all good for GW13, you can take Trossard back out for Foden/Saka.

    4. confused01
      • 12 Years
      24 mins ago

      Yep maddison def goes and possible marti / foden.
      I could do maddi + foden to Salah + almiron. Salah obviously restricts funds though for gw13 transfer

    5. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      Just Maddison (and maybe Neco) and roll with 10 in gw12.

      You'll want those particular 4 City/Arsenal players for gw13-16 and you probably have value tied up in them

      1. Alan The Llama
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        This is good advice.

    6. confused01
      • 12 Years
      19 mins ago

      My original plan was maddi and marti out as I'd like to get saka for gw13...
      Not sure on Mount though and not keen on trossard for 1 gw

  8. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    56 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW11 (1812 teams)

    Safety score = 38
    Top score = Phil Weston on WC with 81
    LMS average = 49.2 (-0.56) = 48.64

    142 teams to be removed, 1670 teams through to GW12.
    7% or minimum 117 out next GW

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

  9. Ask Yourself
    • 6 Years
    55 mins ago

    How good do I look this week ? x

    Pope (EVE)
    TAA (WHU) Trippier (EVE) Guehi (WOL) Williams (bha)
    Salah (WHU) Trossard (NFO) Bailey (ful) Andreas (AVL)
    Toney (CHE) Mitro (AVL)

    Ward Haaland* Cancelo* Martinelli*

  10. FantasyClub
    • 1 Year
    54 mins ago

    When are the price changes lads?

    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 7 Years
      just now

      2.30am UK time

    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      just now

      96 mins

  11. zensum
    • 9 Years
    52 mins ago

    Needs help:

    Pick one from now till World Cup:

    1: Solanke
    2. Mitrovic

    Appreciate your help

    1. PKnox11
      just now

      Solanke, mainly because of his price.

  12. Gunnerssss
    • 5 Years
    52 mins ago

    Do we know news on martial?

  13. Alan The Llama
    • 12 Years
    51 mins ago

    There's going to be loads of rotation, isn't there. We're all taking hits to get 11 players and it'll turn into a crap shoot.

    1. HellasLEAF
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      Could be yes

    2. Puyol Pants Up
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Probably yup

    3. Lallana
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Free hit would be tempting for that reason and Salah (C)

  14. Lord of Ings
    • 7 Years
    50 mins ago

    *Which move looks better
    A)James—>Guehi
    B)James—> TAA
    2 will leave me with 0.0 ITB and also will TAA start vs Ham?

    1. Mike Jones
      3 mins ago

      Trent only made a brief cameo so I'm not 100% sure he's fit to play 90. Was likely on the bench because they either had to bring him on or shift Gomez right and play Nat Phillips in the middle against Haaland.

    2. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 7 Years
      just now

      James to Robbo might be the safer option as I'm not sure Trent starts against hammers

  15. Mike Jones
    48 mins ago

    Is Joe Gomez a good defender to bring in for the next two weeks? Reckon he gets minutes?

  16. Gunnerssss
    • 5 Years
    48 mins ago

    Cancelo to vvd for -4?

    1. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      You'll want Cancelo soon for Brighton at home. VVD could easily concede against WHU and/or Forest.

  17. Puyol Pants Up
    • 8 Years
    42 mins ago

    Hey guys, which option do you like more?

    A) Salah (WHU) (C) + Webster (FOR)
    B) Trossard (FOR) (C) + DaSilva (CHE) + 4 points

    One week only as I'm wildcarding next GW!

    Thanks :))

    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      A

    2. Lallana
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      A

  18. Lallana
    • 8 Years
    40 mins ago

    Fill in the blanks?

    Pope
    Guehi Cancelo Trippier ______ ______

    A) Castagne
    B) Coady
    C) Andersen
    D) Schar
    E) van Dijk

    Thinking A & E to avoid the triple Newcastle and double Palace.

    1. Sterling Malory
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      I've gone with Dunk

    2. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      A & E although I would go Justin over Castagne if he is your 5th defender and save that 0.1

  19. Sterling Malory
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

    Anything worth a hit here?

    Guaita
    Trippier Dunk Guehi Castagne Cresswell
    Salah (C) Zaha Bowen
    Solanke Mitro
    Ward Haaland Foden Martinelli

    Tempted by Cresswell -> Chilwell?

    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Not worth a hit. You're in a privileged position with 11 playing when loads will be either taking hits, using chips or playing with less than 11. Plus you have Salah as captain as well.

      You'll also want to have Cresswell for gw13-16 looking at West Ham's fixtures so wouldn't do the move to Chilwell who has tougher fixtures and isn't 100% nailed

    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Hit might pay off, lot of money in mid-level defenders though.

  20. steven8991
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    Pope Iversen
    Cancelo Dier Trippier Neco Emerson
    Foden Zaha Martinelli Andreas Maddison
    Haaland Kane Mitrovic

    1FT
    For -4:
    A. Foden & Maddison > Salah & March/Billing/Almiron
    B. Foden & Maddison > Bowen & Trossard

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      just now

      A. Billing

  21. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    24 mins ago

    Pope
    Trippier, Doherty, Neco
    Salah(c), Bowen, Andreas, Trossard
    Mitrovic, Solanke

    Iverson, Haaland*, Cancelo*, Gabriel*, Martinelli *

    Something worth a hit for me?

    Thinking

    a/ Haaland > Kane (-4)
    b/ Martinelli > Mount (-4)
    c/ Hold with 10.

    Am doing wc13 and can afford to lose 0.4 value I think - would like to be ambitious so leaning Kane in.

  22. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    1FT 2.6ITB, save FT or Neco* > Gomez?

    Ward (Raya)
    Trippier Guehi Webster Neco* (Cancelo)
    Salah [C] Trossard Zaha Barnes (Martinelli)
    Solanke Mitrovic (Haaland)

    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I don’t think I’d do it (assuming you’ve played your WC)
      Would want the money for Barnes > Foden/Saka the week after.
      2ft and that cash for gw13 would be a real advantage. WH aren’t garbage either. Jomez ain’t that exciting to me.

  23. MShalkz
    • 1 Year
    19 mins ago

    Which set of moves for a -4 in GW12?

    A) Mount & Robbo for Maddison & Dias
    or
    B) Salah & Mitro for Kane & Maddison

    Currently leaning towards A

  24. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    1FT, 3.7m in the bank.
    Unavailable: James, Maddison, KDB, Haaland, Martinelli, Saliba

    Best move here?

    A) James + Maddison ➝ Guehi + Salah (-4)
    B) James + Maddison ➝ Trent + Mount (-4)
    C) James + KDB ➝ Trent + Salah (-4)
    D) KDB + Maddison ➝ Trossard + Salah(-4)
    E) KDB + Maddison + James ➝ Trossard + Salah + Trent (-8)
    F) Any other suggestion?

  25. Tcheco
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Best midfielder for a 1 week punt?

    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      For 1 week punt, I think I would find some player against Forest defense -- that means, Trossard.

