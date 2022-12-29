368
Scout Picks December 29

FPL Gameweek 18 Scout Picks: Double-ups on Man Utd, Newcastle + City’s defence

368 Comments
Share

You’re joking – not another one?

Another deadline comes hurtling into view, so we’ve once again chosen who we think are the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for the upcoming Gameweek.

We’ve opted for a two-premium set-up this week, with a double-up on the Manchester City defence as part of a 4-4-2 formation.

As ever, we are limited to £83.0m for our first XI.

After a reader vote ahead of 2022/23, an overall price cap of £100.0m is in place for our 15-man squad, too.

GOALKEEPER

%d9%81%d8%b1%d9%8a%d9%82-%d8%a7%d9%84%d9%88%d8%a7%d9%8a%d9%84%d8%af-%d9%83%d8%a7%d8%b1%d8%af-1-%d8%ad%d8%b1%d8%a7%d8%b3%d8%a9-%d8%a7%d9%84%d9%85%d8%b1%d9%85%d9%89

The dearth of stand-out Reece James (£5.8m) replacements is partly due to there being few obvious clean-sheet opportunities in Gameweek 18 (and beyond).

Manchester City v Everton is an exception and the reigning champions are the only team with a greater-than-50% chance of shutting out the opposition in the upcoming Gameweek, at least according to G-Whizz’s excellent round-up of the bookies’ odds.

City’s defence has for years been statistically the strongest in the league and even with some recent wobbles they still boast the lowest expected goals conceded (xGC) tally in the division. Everton, meanwhile, haven’t scored in their last four away matches.

A lack of save/bonus points means that Ederson (£5.4m) is often looking at a six-point ceiling but with just 65 hours separating City’s Gameweek 17 and 18 fixtures, we at least know we’re assured of a start with the Brazilian – unlike pretty much anyone else in Pep Guardiola’s squad.

DEFENDERS

FPL Gameweek 10: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

Speaking of which… we’ve doubled up on the City defence with Joao Cancelo (£7.4m), who continues to feel his way back from international duty with Portugal.

Wednesday’s benching was his first in the league in 2022/23 and was partly signposted by Pep Guardiola in advance of Gameweek 17, due to his late return from Qatar. Benchings don’t happen very often with Cancelo: he started over 97% of the league games he was available for last season.

There’s some element of risk involved with the full-back’s selection, then, but a 22-minute cameo against Leeds at least gave him some sort of match rhythm, and the swift turnaround between fixtures will surely prompt a handful of changes from Guardiola this weekend.

The Portugal international’s underlying numbers aren’t as good as they were last season but all three of his double-digit hauls in 2022/23 have come on home soil.

Fixtures against Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers seem appealing on paper but there’s some trepidation about the clean-sheet prospects of Marc Cucurella (£5.1m), Kieran Trippier (£5.9m) and Luke Shaw (£4.8m).

Forest are unbeaten in four matches at the City Ground and have failed to score in only one of their eight home fixtures, Wolves will be buoyed by new management at Molineux, and Leeds have found a way to score past the likes of Liverpool, Man City, Spurs and Chelsea this season.

But let’s look on the positive side, dear reader: Forest have injury problems up top, Wolves are the division’s lowest scorers, and Leeds will surely be pooped after having to play Man City less than 72 hours before they head to Newcastle.

Cucurella takes the place of James as the Chelsea representative in our Scout Picks, with Ben Chilwell’s (£5.8m) current unavailability boosting the Spaniard’s short-term game-time prospects.

Trippier and Shaw are first and eighth respectively among defenders for chances created this season, with Shaw set to return to his usual left-back role in Gameweek 18 after a rare start at centre-half against Forest. Anyone who has seen Nelson Semedo (£5.0m) play in the current campaign will know how weak Wolves look down that flank.

Trippier, incidentally, is coming up to almost a full 12 months without any blank on Tyneside!

MIDFIELDERS

 

1

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

1

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

368 Comments Post a Comment
  1. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    What are Walker's chances of starting?

    Open Controls
    1. Riders of Yohan
      • 4 Years
      59 mins ago

      70

      Open Controls
      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Thank you

        Open Controls
        1. Bennerman
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Exchange of zero information, well done everyone

          Open Controls
  2. Lallana
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Good to go? Did James>Shaw this week.

    Kepa
    Trippier - Cancelo - Shaw
    Mount - Rashford - De Bruyne - Almiron
    Martial - Haaland (C) - Darwin (v)

    Bench: Ward - White - Andreas - Patterson

    Open Controls
    1. Riders of Yohan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      G2g

      Open Controls
  3. Disturbed
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Anything worth changing this gw or g2g? 0.8m itb

    Kepa
    Trippier shaw white
    Salah saka kulu rashford almiron
    Haaland Darwin

    Ward James greenwood Patterson

    Open Controls
    1. Lallana
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      g2g

      Open Controls
      1. Disturbed
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  4. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    If I wasn't playing Pokemon I might have done the James > Shaw move. Might as well save now!

    Open Controls
    1. Lallana
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      got to catch the rise

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Ayy

        Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      I wasn't Shaw so left it for now

      Open Controls
  5. Riders of Yohan
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    A) Wilson to mitro
    B) James to White / Perisic
    C) Hold and play castagne

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      31 mins ago

      You just missed a 0.2m price swing on A, may as well wait for presser now

      Open Controls
      1. Riders of Yohan
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Just realised that… great.

        Open Controls
      2. Riders of Yohan
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thanks though!

        Open Controls
  6. Layifioren
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Which of these should I not play:

    Odegaard
    Martinelli
    Kulu
    Almiron
    Toney
    Darwin

    I've got Haaland and KDB also for reference. I wish I could play them all. I left Almiron on the bench this past GW and got burned.

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      That's a headache
      Would lean Odegaard due to fixture being not being as good as others, already having Martinelli and his lower ownership

      Open Controls
  7. ManTree(v2!) or just JAY!
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Who to start.

    Shaw or Gabriel

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      shaw

      Open Controls
  8. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    New article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/12/30/the-second-round-draws-for-the-2022-23-ffs-cups/

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.