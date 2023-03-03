FPL Gameweek 26 Wildcard teams: From ‘template’ to no Haaland

A wave of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Wildcards are being deployed after the midweek conclusion of the FA Cup fifth round.

That’s because an earlier Wildcard looks much more viable now, with a squad much easier to set up to not only tackle and make the most of the blanks and doubles in Gameweeks 27-29 but even cope with Blank Gameweek 32.

The Bench Boost in Gameweek 29 also has added appeal, with no big doubles later in the campaign to rival it.

Of the site users we polled, just over 35% said they are planning to activate the chip in Gameweek 26.

So, we’ve put together three potential Gameweek 26 Wildcard drafts for you to consider: a Harry Kane (£11.7m) one, a riskier no-Erling Haaland (£12.2m) approach, plus a draft for those who have already used their Bench Boost.

THE KANE DRAFT

Six players who ‘double’ in Gameweek 27: Brentford’s David Raya (£4.8m), Ben Mee (£5.0m) and Ivan Toney (£7.6m), plus Lewis Dunk (£4.7m), Alexis Mac Allister (£5.4m) and Karou Mitoma (£5.3m) at Brighton and Hove Albion.

(£4.8m), (£5.0m) and (£7.6m), plus (£4.7m), (£5.4m) and (£5.3m) at Brighton and Hove Albion. Dunk/Mac Allister or Mitoma could easily be Pervis Estupinan (£4.7m)/Solly March (£5.1m) if passed fit.

Nine players for Blank Gameweek 28, which can easily be turned into 10/11 using free transfers.

10 Double Gameweek 29 players, with a squad perfectly suited to Bench Boost. Even those with just one fixture carry upside – for example, Bukayo Saka (£8.5m) is at home to Leeds United. In addition, Martin Odegaard (£7.0m) could potentially be transferred out for Bruno Fernandes (£9.8m), adding another ‘doubler’ to your squad.

(£8.5m) is at home to Leeds United. In addition, (£7.0m) could potentially be transferred out for (£9.8m), adding another ‘doubler’ to your squad. 2 x Newcastle United defenders for their potential Double Gameweek 30/31.

A squad capable of coping with Blank Gameweek 32 without forcing a Free Hit.

If you aren’t comfortable picking Toney after he was charged over alleged breaches of the FA’s betting rules, which you can read more about here, Bryan Mbeumo (£5.8m) and Ollie Watkins (£7.3m) are decent replacements.

THE NO-HAALAND DRAFT

