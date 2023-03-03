475
FPL March 3

FPL Gameweek 26 Wildcard teams: From ‘template’ to no Haaland

A wave of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Wildcards are being deployed after the midweek conclusion of the FA Cup fifth round.

That’s because an earlier Wildcard looks much more viable now, with a squad much easier to set up to not only tackle and make the most of the blanks and doubles in Gameweeks 27-29 but even cope with Blank Gameweek 32.

The Bench Boost in Gameweek 29 also has added appeal, with no big doubles later in the campaign to rival it.

Of the site users we polled, just over 35% said they are planning to activate the chip in Gameweek 26.

So, we’ve put together three potential Gameweek 26 Wildcard drafts for you to consider: a Harry Kane (£11.7m) one, a riskier no-Erling Haaland (£12.2m) approach, plus a draft for those who have already used their Bench Boost.

READ MORE: FPL Gameweek 26 Wildcard: The pros and cons

THE KANE DRAFT

Two potential Wildcard drafts for FPL Gameweek 26
  • Six players who ‘double’ in Gameweek 27: Brentford’s David Raya (£4.8m), Ben Mee (£5.0m) and Ivan Toney (£7.6m), plus Lewis Dunk (£4.7m), Alexis Mac Allister (£5.4m) and Karou Mitoma (£5.3m) at Brighton and Hove Albion.
  • Dunk/Mac Allister or Mitoma could easily be Pervis Estupinan (£4.7m)/Solly March (£5.1m) if passed fit.

READ MORE: March v Mitoma v Mac Allister: Who is the best pick in FPL?

  • Nine players for Blank Gameweek 28, which can easily be turned into 10/11 using free transfers.
  • 10 Double Gameweek 29 players, with a squad perfectly suited to Bench Boost. Even those with just one fixture carry upside – for example, Bukayo Saka (£8.5m) is at home to Leeds United. In addition, Martin Odegaard (£7.0m) could potentially be transferred out for Bruno Fernandes (£9.8m), adding another ‘doubler’ to your squad.
  • 2 x Newcastle United defenders for their potential Double Gameweek 30/31.
  • A squad capable of coping with Blank Gameweek 32 without forcing a Free Hit.
  • If you aren’t comfortable picking Toney after he was charged over alleged breaches of the FA’s betting rules, which you can read more about here, Bryan Mbeumo (£5.8m) and Ollie Watkins (£7.3m) are decent replacements.

THE NO-HAALAND DRAFT

 

1

475 Comments
  1. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    How to fix this defence: Trippier Botman Shaw Ake Bueno
    Plan is BB29 WC33

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Does it need fixing?

      1. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Yes need a pinch of Estu,Gabriel maybe

    2. Catastrophe
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      Without paying too much attention to fixtures, Ake is a problem, and obviously monitor Bueno injury but presumably he'd only get a spot in BGW28? (Ake and Bueno owner)

      1. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Yes, hope Bueno is ok for 28. If he's confirmed out he has to go

    3. DV8R
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Bueno/Ake -> Henry/Mee + Dunk/Estup

      Can do it over 2 GWs

      1. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        Maybe Ars def over Bre def as I already own Raya ?

        1. DV8R
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Oh that's true I guess. Gabriel or Zinc works.

  2. Catastrophe
    • 12 Years
    21 mins ago

    Totally lost with chip planning (still have FH/WC/BB left). Should I WC or leave it? Previous feedback seems to be I'm looking good this week and perhaps GW28 WC would make sense. But my team feels quite template whilst polls and posts suggests everyone and their brother are wildcarding!

    Ederson
    Gabriel, Trippier, Ake
    Salah, Rashford, Saka, Martinelli, Andreas
    Haaland, Kane

    (Ward, Tarkowski, Gnonto, Bueno)

    Cheers

    1. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      Ederson Ake Tarkowski Bueno Salah Andreas Gnonto, i said that max 5 changes can be addressed with hits, you have 7 so Id WC

      1. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        ofc if you plan to BB29, else you can build strong 11

      2. Catastrophe
        • 12 Years
        9 mins ago

        Cheers, hmm, I get what you're saying, but is there a benefit in doing it now versus another GW in the next few weeks? I agree with the problem players. But three of those seven are on the bench, Ederson and Ake have half-decent fixtures in NEW and cpl next and Salah has United at home but then Bournemouth and is capable of scoring well.

        1. Shark Team
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          7 mins ago

          No, there's no issue. My opinion is that WC28 could be great for your team to build a strong BB29, now opt to get some bri/bha players for 27

          1. Shark Team
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            6 mins ago

            meant bre

          2. Catastrophe
            • 12 Years
            4 mins ago

            Cheers, I appreciate your advice.

            I only have 0.1M ITB so I could do Salah & Gnonto -> Mitoma (WHU) and Toney (FUL) (-4) this week, or save FT and do the same next week. Hmm.

            1. Shark Team
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              I'd do this move this gw, Salah blocks you from some good players, and get Estu next gw

    2. Yozzer
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      I see enough issues there to WC without much thought if it was mine but I want to attack the next 3 gws . I'd ignore most of what you are being told and go with your gut though

      1. Catastrophe
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Cheers. It doesn't feel clear-cut to me which usually is a trigger to not do it. But definitely being swayed! (and it could well be the right thing to do, to WC)

    3. Paddy Gooner
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      WC if you want to get rid of Ederson, Ward, Salah, Andreas, Bueno. I decided to WC but I had 7 players I wanted to lose. And didn't feel I could make it thru GW28 without some hits.

      1. Paddy Gooner
        • 7 Years
        15 mins ago

        Also fplreview.com has a good free planner I've been using to help with these tricky decisions.

        1. Catastrophe
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Cheers, looks really interesting although still getting familiar. My current squad has a projected 289 for 5 GWs. Wildcard has a projected 252!

  3. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    - James doubtful hamstring
    - Kante completed first full training session
    - Jesus not ready to join full contact training

  4. wulfrunian
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Why James?Why?

    1. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Just be happy it happened now and not before the doubles

      1. wulfrunian
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I care only for the game against Leeds.I will not have James in gw29.

    2. Yozzer
      • 5 Years
      just now

      You seem shocked

  5. confused01
    • 13 Years
    18 mins ago

    Would you WC this week or wait?

    DDG Ward
    Trippier White Shaw Robertson Bueno
    Salah Rashford Saka Neves Andreas
    Haaland Kane Nketiah

    1. Paddy Gooner
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      I would. I did. Lose DDG, Ward, Robbo, Bueno, salah, Andreas, Eddie.

      1. confused01
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Yeh I thought I would save WC til later but too many issues so probably makes sense

  6. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Might stick with March and Mitoma

    "Pervis and Solly are able to play tomorrow which is good news for us.

    "[Danny] Welbeck is back in good condition too. We are ready."

    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Estupian?

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        Pervis (=) Estupinan

        1. WVA
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Haha yep see below

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Woohoo! Welcome back to my team Pervis!

    3. WVA
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Haha Pervis is Estupians first name, thought you were referring to Pervis Mitoma and Solly March!

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Aha I see. Not really a (first) name you want to misapply!

  7. focaccia
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Which to go for?

    A) Mac Allister / Mitoma & Kane

    B) Toney & Maddison

    1. Paddy Gooner
      • 7 Years
      just now

      prob A but it's a tough one. i have Kane, Toney and Jensen myself.

  8. FISSH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    Decided to save my WC.

    I have already done Nketiah to Toney

    A) save
    Or take a hit for:

    B1) Mahrez to Saka B2) Salah to Saka
    C1) Beuno to Mee C2) Beuno to Estupinan

    Thanks!

  9. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    With James a doubt, go Chilwell or no CHE def?

    1. 1966 was a great year for E…
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Chillwell seems like a risk after all that time out.

    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Just Kepa for me. Going James to Estupinan now

    3. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Kepa or nothing. With Silva also out then I might even avoid completely

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Also leaning that way. And maby not even Kepa as Mendy is back in a couple of weeks and could get game time

  10. Pat Bonner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    Anyone considering double Arsenal defence on WC? With so many mid options I like the look of it. Could move one of them to Shaw for 29

    1. P-P-A-P
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      I like two Arsenal mids at the moment.

      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        I'm liking Saka March Mitoma Maddison Rash mid. Zinch and Gabriel at the back for me

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Same mids here

  11. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    "Pervis [Estupinan] and Solly [March] are able to play tomorrow which is good news for us".

    https://twitter.com/FFScout/status/1631651984624480257?s=20

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Nice! Although I might have to bench March

  12. 1966 was a great year for E…
    • 12 Years
    14 mins ago

    Is Zinchenko at risk with Tierney around? He's been good to me the last couple of GWs so would like to keep but could do without any benchings.

    1. Black Knights
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'm bringing him on WC as the most involved in general play and one of the biggest characters in the XI.

      1. 1966 was a great year for E…
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Yep, he pushes forward into almost CM at times, just a bit worried about Tierney.

  13. Yam-es
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Happy Friday folks! Thoughts on chip strategy for this lot? £0.1itb & 0 free transfers:
    Kepa, Ward
    Tripps, Shaw, White, Tarkowski, Bueno
    Salah, Saka, Rashford, McNeil, Pereira
    Haaland, Kane, Toney

    My gut is to save WC & navigate 28-29 via a couple of hits. Maybe BB in 29

  14. gart888
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Why are people going Raya over Sanchez on WC?

    Is it just because Brighton have more tempting options?

    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      raya is better keeper

    2. Black Knights
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      I don't really know. Getting Sanch gives you the better doubles, and you can hide behind his blank with a second keeper in a way that you can't with the defenders.

      1. Paddy Gooner
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I agree. Have Sanch and kepa myself

    3. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yes and also Raya gets more saves and much more likely to get bonus

    4. Hairy Potter
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I can see the appeal of Raya now. I'm not using WC until later and then I may go Sanchez over him then.

  15. Taegugk Warrior
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Mee worth more money than pinnock..?

  16. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Eddie Nketiah is a doubt for the game against Bournemouth and will be assessed.

    "It’s a bit uncertain what will happen with him."

    https://twitter.com/FFScout/status/1631652382130970625?s=20

  17. Hairy Potter
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Listened to Black Box. Loved listening to Mark railing against using his WC this week...then he shared his team and if any team needed a WC, it's his.

  18. lewis274
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    best almiron replacements?

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Brighton mid?

  19. Christina.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    10 mins ago

    double newc def is so boring?
    Give me some differentials

    1. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Trip and Schar are boring defenders?

    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Joe Wormleighton.

    3. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Mine is Renan Lodi. Forest are good at home and he gets some set pieces

      Means I can start him Vs EVE this week
      Plays Vs NEW in 28
      Nice double of WOL/lee in 29

      At 4.3m he’s cheap enough to hide at 3rd sub for the rest

  20. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Who to get/ Keep on WC
    A- Mitoma
    B- March

    1. JoeSoap
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Tough 1, March has better stats

  21. dparran
    9 mins ago

    which defense to bench:

    1) Trippier vs. MCI
    2) Ream vs. BRE
    3) Tarkowski vs. NFO
    4) Mee vs. FUL

    1. Taegugk Warrior
      • 4 Years
      just now

      1

  22. ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Seeing a lot of Raya/Sanchez+Kepa why not have Ward instead of Kepa? Save some cash. You don't need Kepa

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      BB

  23. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Do I need to WC this lot?

    Kepa, Ward,
    White, Shaw, TAA, Bueno, Patterson
    Martinelli, Odegaard, Mahrez, Salah, Rashford,
    Kane, Haaland Ferguson

    I was thinking of just doing Patterson and Mahrez to Mitoma and Brentford / Brighton people next week with 2 FT.

    Have the FH and BB left still too.

    1. FISSH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      i dont think you do

  24. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Who is more likely to keep a CS this GW?

    A. Brighton
    B. Spurs

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      B

    2. JoeSoap
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Brighton just

  25. JoeSoap
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    A. Mitro>Toney
    B. Nunez>Toney
    C. Play WC (6 for 28 & 6 for DGW29)

    Raya
    White, Trippier, Tark
    Martinelli, Saka, Rashford, Salah
    Haaland, Nunez, Mitro
    Ward, Shaw, Andreas, Bueno

    1. FISSH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A

  26. FISSH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    lost
    Decided to save my WC.

    I have already done Nketiah to Toney

    A) save
    Or take a hit for:

    B1) Mahrez to Saka B2) Salah to Saka
    C1) Beuno to Mee C2) Beuno to Estupinan

    Thanks!

