77
Scout Picks - Bus Team March 6

FPL Double Gameweek 27 early Scout Picks: ‘Threemium’ + triple Brighton

77 Comments
Share

We’ve put together our Scout Picks ‘bus team’ ahead of Double Gameweek 27 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

In this early selection, we select a first draft of our regular picks before they are finalised and published much closer to Saturday’s deadline.

We are limited to an £83.0m budget for our starting XI, while our bench is also price-capped after a reader vote.

In the meantime, this ‘bus team’ article – a term coined by the duo behind the Always Cheating podcast – will discuss the players who are likely to be in the running.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 27 FIXTURES

Times given in GMT

THE LIKELY LADS

FPL Gameweek 15 differentials: Estupinan among three budget picks

We start with Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford, both of whom ‘double’ in Gameweek 27.

Roberto De Zerbi’s troops are averaging 2.2 goals per game since the World Cup, a period that has seen them take 17 points from 27. With three clean sheets in their last six matches, all at the Amex, Pervis Estupinan (£4.8m) will surely be a popular pick among the Scout Squad panel. The flying full-back has five assists across the season, more than any other FPL defender bar Andrew Robertson (£6.8m). Jason Steele (£3.9m) and Lewis Dunk (£4.7m) could potentially be in the mix, too.

Albion produced a swaggering attacking display against West Ham United on Saturday, with two of their attacking midfield trio included here. Karou Mitoma (£5.4) and Alexis Mac Allister (£5.4m) both served up double-digit hauls, leaving Solly March (£5.1m) owners empty-handed. Still, the latter impressed, assisting the assister on two occasions whilst also missing a decent opportunity himself. So, it remains unclear which two will get the nod later this week.

As for Brentford, they are in fine form too, with their unbeaten run now stretching to 12 matches.

With appealing trips to Everton and Southampton to come, both of whom are among the division’s lowest scorers at home, David Raya (£4.8m), Ben Mee (£5.1m), Rico Henry (£4.5m) and Ethan Pinnock (£4.4m) are all appealing. The former perhaps edges it, given that he has made at least seven more saves than any other FPL goalkeeper in 2022/23.

Further forward, options are a bit more limited, with Ivan Toney (£7.7m) the star attraction. The England centre-forward has an eye-catching 17 attacking returns in 21 starts this season, with five of those arriving in his last four away matches.

Moving on from Brighton and Brentford, Gameweek 27 is all about some juicy-looking fixtures for teams near the top of the table. Both Manchester clubs, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur all face sides ranked 12th or below, while Liverpool visit a Bournemouth outfit who have struggled defensively all season.

As a result, leaving any of Mohamed Salah (£12.7m), Erling Haaland (£12.2m), Harry Kane (£11.7m), Marcus Rashford (£7.3m) and Kieran Trippier (£6.0m) out is a particularly scary prospect, which is why we’ve crammed them all into our ‘bus team’, even if it leaves us short in other areas.

IN CONTENTION

 

1

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

1

UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

77 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bank$y
    • 4 Years
    56 mins ago

    Time to drop Haaland? Lose .3 value, possibly .2, depending on how many drops he takes between now and GW29.

    Open Controls
    1. Usmanov
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Depends on the replacement

      Open Controls
  2. Pariße
    • 7 Years
    56 mins ago

    It’s actually quite a lousy double gameweek, and I’m happy to not pay too much attention to the dgw players.

    Crystal Palace love playing against City, but haven’t scored more than one goal in the last 10 games.
    Southampton are relegation ready, and I can’t see too much quality in their assets.
    Brentford are very good but have two away games, which isn’t easy for anyone in the PL, and Brighton blanks immediately in the next week.

    Open Controls
    1. Vjm6891
      • 2 Years
      39 mins ago

      I agree with you.

      Is having 3 Brentford and 3 Brighton this week the thing to do? I think 2 of each should be enough (if not less).

      I have Guehi at the moment but he staying on the bench! haha

      Palace and Southampton assets would be a big risk.

      Open Controls
      1. Pariße
        • 7 Years
        20 mins ago

        I have a team filled with top 6 teams and all seemingly have good fixtures on paper. I already have a benching headache with only one DGW player (Mitoma), and I’d like to add Toney, but to demolish the whole team for guesswork seems a waste.

        Open Controls
  3. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    55 mins ago

    70 points here.
    How about you guys?

    Open Controls
    1. Supersonic_
      • 1 Year
      42 mins ago

      66-4

      Gakpo laughing on my bench, Tark coming in for Eddie.

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Disgusting

        Open Controls
    2. RICICLE
      42 mins ago

      70 points! Same haha!

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Noice

        Open Controls
    3. Bank$y
      • 4 Years
      40 mins ago

      86. Would have easily smashed 100 if I had captained anyone else in my team except Gabriel. Oopsy.

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Mental.

        Open Controls
    4. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 13 Years
      16 mins ago

      61 but a funny score to finish. I had forgotten about the match and was checking site. To my surprise Andreas got 8 second coming on second on bench.

      Apparently it gained me 80k according to fpl live and not having Mitoma or Toney was still less then an 80k drop combined. The funny part is if I got either of them(Toney or Mitrovic) I would have not got Andreas points from the bench.

      So swings and roundabouts. I notice the 'content creators' rarely mention this type of stuff. They are too busy totting up the points that they think should have been scored based on mythical goals 'XG' or using words like 'variance' to try and sound clever when they made a balls of it.

      FPL now sounds more like a stockbrokers meeting at times these days rather then anything to with football!

      Open Controls
    5. Usmanov
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      64. So glad I kept Salah and Martinelli

      Open Controls
    6. Lingard’s Shin Guards
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      a whole 33

      Open Controls
    7. TM44
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      55

      Open Controls
    8. Pipermaru
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      64 despite captain blank so fairly happy.

      Open Controls
  4. Kantelele
    50 mins ago

    Will Toney rise tonight ?

    Open Controls
    1. Pariße
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      He won’t

      Open Controls
  5. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    45 mins ago

    When will Toney be banned?

    Open Controls
    1. Pariße
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      They’ll give him the double GW 27, and the BGW 28 as he’s essential for that too. The FPL lobby is real.

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      In May if not late in April

      Open Controls
  6. Eightball
    • 2 Years
    44 mins ago

    DGW27 WC

    Reya
    Estu Trips (Brentford defender)
    March Salah Mitoma Saka Rashford
    Kane Toney

    Bench:
    Kepa - Watkins - Chilwell - Botman

    GW28 I can get 10 out if I replace Salah with someone like Maddison or just hold Salah and play him during the double. Can't see much reason to hold off on the wildcard

    Open Controls
  7. Vjm6891
    • 2 Years
    44 mins ago

    Fully expected to WC this week but I actually like my 11

    De Gea
    Shaw Zinchenko Trippier
    Martinelli Odegaard Rashford Maddison
    Haaland Kane Toney

    Subs: Ward, Guehi, Sarabia, N.Williams

    Sarabia > brighton midfielder (not sure which one) as my FT and swap for Odegaard/Martinelli

    Only 10 for GW28 (icl Williams) but could suffer a -4 for 11

    However, big issue is GW29. I'm guessing this will be the biggest DGW? So really wanted to use BB but only 8 would have doubles (i think)

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      38 mins ago

      it looks totally good for this week.
      Sarabia > Mitoma for me

      Open Controls
  8. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    40 mins ago

    Would love some thoughts -
    No WC left. Still have FH and BB.

    Ederson
    Gabriel, TAA, Tarkowski
    Salah, Saka, Odegaard, Rashford, MacAllister
    Haaland, Darwin

    Ward, Gnonto, Botman, Bueno
    2FT 0.5itb.

    Considering;

    Odegaard & Bueno > Mitoma & Estupinan (bench Tark)
    Darwin/Haaland > Toney (-4) also firmly a chance

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      37 mins ago

      Not tempted by a BRE defender instead of a BRI defender to cover GW 28?

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        31 mins ago

        I hadn't thought too hard on it to be honest.
        I'm not that keen on Brentford defense in general.

        But bringing in one of them and Toney for Darwin seems smart.

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          1 min ago

          Yeah that’s fair enough, I think I just tend to favour BRE defenders just ever so slightly over BRI defenders, all personal preference hehe

          Yeah that makes sense, although I may have to keep Darwin now after that performance the other night

          Open Controls
  9. RICICLE
    40 mins ago

    Hi guys, just debating if the below is worth a -8?

    Team is:

    Ederson
    Shaw - Trippier - White
    Odegaard - Salah - Mitoma - Rashford - Saka
    Haaland - Darwin
    _____________________________________
    Kepa: Schar: Gnonto: Tarkowski

    1FT, 2.9 ITB

    For a -8

    Ederson + Tarkowski + Gnonto > Raya + Mee + Toney

    Can afford this dead on the money.

    Only have FH left and will likely use that GW 29 for the big DGW

    Thoughts appreciated gents, thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Vjm6891
      • 2 Years
      36 mins ago

      If you think Brentford get at least 1 cS this game week then yes.

      Tark and Gnotto to Toney and Mee seems a no-brainer. Ederson might get a CS but is unlikely to get more than 6.

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        18 mins ago

        Cheers man! Agree with all points there

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          8 mins ago

          If not removing Ederson, I could do for dead on the money Tark + Gnonto > Henry + Toney, as it leaves 4.5 for a DEF, abandoning the Mee option

          Open Controls
          1. Vjm6891
            • 2 Years
            4 mins ago

            Yes. Definitely would do this then, Henry possibly better chance of an assist.

            Open Controls
            1. RICICLE
              just now

              Yeah I think this is the better option as well, again for dead on the money, just lewve s steel benching dilemma, will have to be Odegaard most likely

              Open Controls
              1. RICICLE
                just now

                Just leaves a real benching dilemma

                Damn typos

                Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      36 mins ago

      Wait, would this be to BB in 27?

      Open Controls
      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        17 mins ago

        Otherwise you're going to have a headache benching one of those front 8

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          16 mins ago

          Cheers SJ! Yeah this is the issue, only FH left, a real benching dilemma!

          Open Controls
          1. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            4 mins ago

            Yeah, I'd wait anyway - I think Henry looks a fine alternative to Mee for 0.6m cheaper, so wouldn't worry about the price out thing

            Open Controls
            1. RICICLE
              just now

              Cheers bud, however again for dead on the money, if leaving Ederson, I can afford Tark + Gnonto > Henry + Toney, so still it’s for dead on the money haha, no room to budge if Henry or Toney Rises

              Open Controls
    3. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      35 mins ago

      Which attacker are you benching then?
      Odegaard I assume?

      -8 is a lot...I'd probably stick with -4 and not do the defender move.
      Or do Estupinan over Mee.

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        3 mins ago

        Thanks RJ, Being honest I hadn’t give it much thought to who to bench haha!

        Can do just a straight Ederson & Gnonto > Toney & Raya move, but then not able to get Mee

        Could get Henry though instead perhaps as it leaves 4.5 left

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          1 min ago

          Sorry, that’s Faust doing the defender move, so if leaving Ederson there, I could do Gnonto + Tarkowski > Henry + Toney for a -4

          Open Controls
          1. RICICLE
            1 min ago

            That’s if just doing*

            Open Controls
  10. RWB_1991
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    39 mins ago

    What’s everyone’s preferred chip strategy? I’m so confused with it

    Open Controls
    1. Vjm6891
      • 2 Years
      36 mins ago

      Same. Someone help!!! haha

      Open Controls
    2. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      35 mins ago

      I only have FH & BB left, so I'll probably BB 29. FH when really needed or an ideal gameweek shows itself

      Open Controls
      1. RWB_1991
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        34 mins ago

        I was thinking of playing BB in 29 as well tbf

        Open Controls
    3. RICICLE
      27 mins ago

      That’s if just doing*

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        just now

        Apologies, typed it in wrong place

        Open Controls
    4. Steve Stiffler
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      Im thinking BB29, WC33, FH then later in the year GW37 possibly

      Open Controls
      1. RWB_1991
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        24 mins ago

        Fair play. That’s sounds as good as any strategy

        Open Controls
    5. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 13 Years
      22 mins ago

      I don't have one, I play it by ear. My team will only have four starters max gw28 so it is an obvious FH chip for me. I used BB in gw4 which worked well. I will use my last WC when there are good double gameweeks not gw29.

      You are better off having an idea what the 'engaged' masses will do and then just decide if you think they are correct or if there is a better way based on your team.

      Open Controls
  11. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    Andreas close to dropping again. The community is mental. 14th highest scoring midfield and he's 4.4M and 98.9 to dropping again. Mind blowing.

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Annoying player to own as he only returns when on your bench 😉 82% of owners benched him this GW

      Open Controls
      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        I'm in that 18% then 😉

        Open Controls
        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Well played!

          Open Controls
      2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        How many of that percentage got Andreas points second from bench ? - and second from bench at that

        Open Controls
  12. Kantelele
    28 mins ago

    Who would you sell to get Toney ?
    A) Haaland
    B) Salah

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Neither.

      Open Controls
      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Haaland honestly
        2 games in next 3 GWs vs. Salah 3 and Toney 5
        Salah could be a captain candidate in 29 (though Rashford will be popular)

        Open Controls
    2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      Toney could get a yellow and only have a single gameweek remember. You have to factor that into your thinking.

      If you had to getting rid of Haaland could really shake up your team in the coming gameweeks - most don't have Salah now. So if the does anything v the cherries you are laughing.

      Open Controls
      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        He would need two yellows in 27 to miss 28. He will 100% play both fixtures in 27 (excluding the obvious like injuries etc) unless he was to get a straight red in the Everton game.

        Open Controls
  13. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    In a minor pickle. I was planning on losing one of Salah or Trent this week prior to the romping of Man U. With that being said, I now don't know which to lose or whether to keep both? 1FT & 0.4ITB.

    Kepa
    Trent, Badiashile, White, Burn
    Salah, Rashford, Odegaard, Mitoma²
    Kane (c), Haaland

    Ward, Nketiah*, Kilman, Andreas

    A) No changes. Go without Brentford.
    B) Trent & Nketiah > Mee & Toney (-4) leaves 1.5 ITB.
    C) Salah & Nketiah > Saka & Toney (-4) leaves 3.4 ITB.
    D) ? Maybe lose Kane, would rather not, his fixtures are too tasty!

    I'm 0.7M out of getting Nketiah > Toney. Thus White would have to be a 3.9M DEF if I lost White or Badiashile would have to be a 4.3 (but he plays in 28 and doubles in 29).

    Open Controls
    1. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      If I do option B, GW28 looks like this;

      Kepa
      Mee, Badiashile, White, Burn, Kilman
      Odegaard
      Kane (c), Toney

      Blankers: Salah, Haaland, Rashford, Mitoma, Andreas

      Best choice; Salah & Andreas > Maddison & Saka (-4) which gives me 11 starters.

      Open Controls
      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Then GW29 would look like this - BB activated;

        Kepa², Ward²
        Badiashile², Mee², Burn², Kilman, White
        Rashford²(c?) Maddison², Mitoma², Saka, Odegaard
        Toney², Haaland, Kane

        Open Controls
    2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 13 Years
      18 mins ago

      Be brave and sell Haaland? Then FH 28

      Open Controls
      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        17 mins ago

        Why FH28? If I lose Haaland, I could probably field XI without a FH?

        Open Controls
        1. Zenith UK
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          11 mins ago

          Just tried this and can't make it work. Ultimately I just want to lose Nketiah now and get Toney and need to find the best way to fund it without ruining the rest of my team. I think holding the FH for a later GW is vital too (as I have no WC or TC chips left).

          Open Controls
          1. Zenith UK
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            27; Haaland & Nketiah > Toney & Watkins (-4)
            28; Trent & Salah > Trippier & Saka (-4) = 11 starters w/ ~9.2 ITB
            29; Andreas > Salah (free) = BB activated for 10x DGWers

            Open Controls
  14. Disturbed
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Anything worth changing or g2g? 1ft, 6.7m itb

    Raya
    Mee trippier estupian
    Saka rashford march mitoma
    Haaland Toney Watkins

    Kepa odegaard zinchenko schar

    Open Controls
  15. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Chatting to the chef at Fulham about betting and things. It’s all a bit mad. Always gives me the line ups pre game, pity it’s not for a more important FPL club.

    Open Controls
  16. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Brentwood fans; Whats pros and cons between Mee & Pinnock?

    I swaying to get Pinnock over Mee for the DGW.

    Feedback welcomed.

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Pariße
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Pinnock: better name, taller, cheaper
      Mee: honest servant, leader, baps

      Open Controls
  17. Pariße
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    This gameweek reminds me of the “good old” all out attack chip. It wasn’t really that good of a chip but I’d love it to solve my benching headaches.

    Open Controls
  18. Sterling Malory
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Benchboost this or wait?

    Raya
    Henry Trippier Estupinan
    Mitoma Saka Rashford March
    Toney Haaland Kane

    Kepa Martinelli Zinchenko Botman

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.